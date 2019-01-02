Democrat Leadership: Pelosi, Hoyer, Schumer and Durbin Discuss Resistance Effort to Stop Border Security Funding…

Incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Dick Durbin discuss their democrat plan to re-open government while simultaneously keeping the open-border priorities in place.

The basic political position of the professional Democrats is to use the framework supported by their House and Senate UniParty colleagues to undermine the resolve of President Trump. In essence Pelosi and Schumer are weaponizing their alliance with McConnell and Ryan against the U.S. President:

A leak from inside the White House stated Pelosi, Hoyer, Schumer and Durbin refused to enter the WH situation room for a classified briefing -by DHS Secretary Nielsen- on the current border security status. The Democrats refused to accept any information that was adverse to their current political interests. Media?…. crickets.

I am disappointed that Dems did not want to hear from @DHSgov about the security & humanitarian crisis we are facing at the border. They didn’t want to hear about criminal aliens, drug smugglers, smuggled & abused children or violent caravans trying to breach the border wall. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) January 3, 2019

The crisis is not going away-it is getting worse. The status quo in funding & authorities for #DHS is irresponsible & makes our country less secure. Kicking the can down the road is not the answer. I look forward to engaging w Members who want to listen & be part of the solution. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) January 3, 2019

