Democrat Leadership: Pelosi, Hoyer, Schumer and Durbin Discuss Resistance Effort to Stop Border Security Funding…

Incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Dick Durbin discuss their democrat plan to re-open government while simultaneously keeping the open-border priorities in place.
The basic political position of the professional Democrats is to use the framework supported by their House and Senate UniParty colleagues to undermine the resolve of President Trump. In essence Pelosi and Schumer are weaponizing their alliance with McConnell and Ryan against the U.S. President:
A leak from inside the White House stated Pelosi, Hoyer, Schumer and Durbin refused to enter the WH situation room for a classified briefing -by DHS Secretary Nielsen- on the current border security status. The Democrats refused to accept any information that was adverse to their current political interests. Media?…. crickets.
All enemies foreign or domestic. Self-referential traitors.
McConnell’s worse nightmare is playing out right in front of his eyes! It must have killed him to write this tonight but he has no choice!
The Uniparty’s worse nightmare is a Government Shutdown because it shows Americans how useless the government really is. The longer a shutdown goes, the worst it becomes for them.
Have you noticed not a single pol in the last 12 days about the shutdown. It is not ironic but a reality that they know our President is winning.
Our President will not budge because they have absolutely no leverage. Politically you will look like fools holding hearings about Impeachment, Tax Returns, 2 DEAD KIDS at the border etc.
If they want to have fun, they will have to make a deal! There is no other way. Especially when there will be a funeral Saturday for a cop that lost his life to an illegal because of sanctuary policies.
I’m gonna say Our POTUS gives at 2.5 billon. Then the Dems will say they won. Etc etc etc. No way he gets 5.7 billion. Just my opinion tho. 2.5 is bipartisan lol
So many negative comments about Republicans like McConnell and Graham.
I cannot fully agree that all Republicans are against VSGPDJT and his MAGA Agenda.
I believe people should understand that there will always be elected officials who really enjoy the challenges of working in and succeeding in politics and love public service. That fact is not necessarily an evil or bad thing. Because we have witnessed abuse of power by government officials over many decades, we have become jaded.
With that thought in mind, what if McConnell and Graham do indeed like VSGPDJT and do indeed support his MAGA agenda, how would they handle their leadership roles in light of the leadership change in the House and the impending D.C.War of the World(s) ?
Perhaps Mitch McConnell is NOT being forced into taking a strong stand on passing legislation in 2019, just as perhaps Lindsay Graham is sincere when he states that he goes to the POTUS and talks with him and they get along.
Just maybe these 2 senators are workhorses in the Senate and not show-boaters.
Would that be so bad?
PDJT should fly to that funeral, and force the White House Presstitutes to cover it!
This country is in such sad, sad shape. I am grateful I lived through the Great that we are trying to Make Again, but my kids may never experience it. “What about the children?” Well, what about them, you leftist pecksniffists? What twisted ideology allows you to deny them their freedom, their heritage, their humanity?
Not only do I wish a pox upon these “people”, I wish it to take root in their nethers and never let go. Happy New Year, and may no Democrat ever win office again.
Oath Keepers, anybody? Or is that a sham too?
Oath Keepers is in fact a sham. It is so infiltrated by leftist federal agents from every agency that there are more agents than US Citizens
I like how you logically implied that federal agents aren’t US citizens…
Hold fast, Mr. President. The country in the real world are with you.
Run the shutdown out to August, and when the Federal employees wail how unfair their situation is, pull a Reagan PATCO move and can all of them.
After all, the vast majority of these worthless hangers on are Demz anyhow.
Yes, he’s pretty much alone against a weaponized army.
We have to do more than post … what do we do?!!
Aye, that is the question of the year.
I think the citizens will have to have a show of force. In the streets, protesting, like the yellow jackets (vests). Would our border patrol, law enforcement, join us? Are they allowed?
Form local militias.
Time for an oval office address to the nation Mr. President. Layout everything that Pelosi/Schumer et al don’t want the public to hear. Scare the hell out of Grandma Lucille in Arkansas and Aunt Fran in Massachusetts. Let America know it could be there kid that is next. Invite families whose kids were killed by illegal aliens. Have the Border Patrol explain how a wall will help.
Use the bully pulpit!
Mr. President, you have your own security apparatus. Start dropping dirt on every dem!
I wish that would do some good. However, look at NJ. They just reelected a KNOWN PEDOPHILE to the Senate. Menendez is as dirty as they come, and NJ still reelected him overwhelmingly. The Democrats are corrupt to the core, there is no evil they will not commit, countenance or abet, and they hate anyone who isn’t in their cabal. Pelosi could be caught live on video raping and murdering a toddler and she would still get reelected. Heck, if it was a white male toddler her winning percentage would probably go up!
No, “dropping dirt” on Dems does no good because the people who vote for them already know they are dirty and don’t care because they are filthy themselves. The only way to break them is to get control of the DOJ and start putting them behind bars. Damn Jeff Sessions to Hell for wasting two years when we could have actually made some real headway toward cleaning the sewer!
Yawn.
Do it from the existing Defence budget….$20 billion out of $720 billion is nothing.
Fixed.
A 2.78% saving on military expenditure required to get $20 bill. Easy peecy. Any business that can’t save 2.78% going forward is finished. The Don knows that.
Take half from military and half from food stamps!
Not necessary, the mendicants have to eat.
2.78% is ridiculously easy from Defence.
If needs be, I suspect raiding the Defense budget is on the schedule at some point. I also suspect that POTUS is using this shutdown as a whipping boy. Look at the reverential entreaties being publicly presented, first by Lindsey Graham, and now by POTUS himself.
He wants to “deal” his way to the wall with bipartisan support. He is wearing out his poor little cell phone with the tweets, asking the demonic party to talk. He is sounding sooo reasonable. But the demonics will have none of it.
This is political theater, and POTUS is the producer, the director, and in the end, the critic. The purpose of this, is to cause the American sleepers to awake.
When it’s time, the wall will be done one way or another.
This can’t be about nameless, faceless migrants breaching a porous border. Pelosi and Schumer are puppets in an effort to smuggle in some bad actors. We’ve all heard Pelosi – she’s an idiot at the microphone. Her daughters comments about her being hard and calculating (quoted in today’s news) have to be about a younger, sharper Pelosi, one I don’t recall. Pelosi is a stooge.
They want to destroy us, and they want to stir up chaos and anarchy. What do we do?
i don’t think anybody who contributes here is dumb enough to put real ideas on this public blog…
So, “giveadamn,” you communicate telepathically?
Right now, I suspect all we can do is wait and see how Trump handles the Dem House. But in the background we really need to be “forming up”. And because only an idiot would describe that procedure online and in public, I just have to presume that this is already being done.
In other words, things will happen.
We have to hope so. I’m not in a position to render any truth onto the matter, I can just pray we get it together before we and the entire world go down the loo.
I am very thankful for Sec. Nielsen using Twitter to tell the truth about the inaction of Pelosi, Schumer, and others in the Democrat coalition refusing to attend a national security briefing concerning breaches in our country’s border security.
Their actions speak very loud and clear that they do NOT care about the safety and security of the USA, only their power, money and control over our lives with high taxes, more government rules and regulations and bringing in people from 3rd World countries who want we deplorable taxpayers to give them free stuff and take care of their troubled, sick children…..
Think about that!
This action by the Democrat leadership speaks louder to all the world than any Oval Office Speech the POTUS could ever make.
This used to work in the favor of Nancy and Chuck back in the day…..but that day is long gone.
Donald J. Trump is the President of the United States and his Agenda is Make America Great.
The American people deserve what they get for putting these a-holes in power in the House.
Over and over and over again.
What can we do to show our support for the President? Maybe we should have a march!
A March would be great. Peaceful of course A March for the Wall..
Thing is No one higher up the chain will call for one. Not sure if that’s because they may be labeled for what happens or what. I’m not sure?
Maybe one day somone will say I heard there was going to be a march for the wall on January 31,2019 and then all the sudden it’s all over social media etc etc etc . Somone with a lot of followers. Etc etc etc. Until that happens we’ll….. Keyboard it is.
who pays all you guys for your submissions???
You’re being a jerk. I’ll post that for free.
Between Romney and these Democrats behavior today I guess American citizens will be waking up soon to how our elected Politicians really HATE us.
We may reach “critical mass” sooner than I thought we would.
This has been Trump’s genius (and the reason I, at least, voted for him). He has brought them into the sunlight. It’s like popping an incipient boil, only for countries. We’re going to have to provide the needle and the squeeze, I’m afraid.
Sorry for the visual.
“Sorry for the visual.”
Someone here had the TLC channel last week. Some Dermatologist in California (where else) known as “Dr. Pimple Popper” or something. I was eating in the other room and not watch, only overheard some things.
I remember back in the 1990’s when TLC was known as “The Learning Channel” and I had it programmed into the remote as one of my “favorites”. Now all that is shown on that channel is mindless dung.
The 23rd Channel
The TV is my shepherd, I shall not want for entertainment.
It maketh me to lie down on the sofa.
It leadeth me away from the Scriptures.
It destroyeth my soul.
It leadeth me in the path of sex and violence for the sponsor’s sake.
Yea, though I walk in the shadow of my Christian responsibilities,
There will be no interruption,
For the TV is with me, its cable and remote, they control me.
It prepareth a commercial before me in the presence of worldliness;
It anointeth my head with humanism,
My coveting runneth over.
Surely laziness and ignorance shall follow me all the days of my life,
And I shall dwell in the house watching TV forever.
—Author Unknown
We have to win the border / illegal alien fight !
How many more election cycles can we sustain Florida and Texas ?
We loose Florida very bad …we loose Texas too…we are FINISHED !
The demographics are even worse if you account for the anchor babies (born here)
Irony, these weasels mouthing that they support border security and take their oathes of office seriously.
Since they’re derelict in their duty to be informed they can’t take part in any border security discussion, because they don’t know anything about it. Steadily shooting their own feet. LOL!
LOL! Who does Cryin’ Schmuck The Buzzards’ makeup? A mortician? Yikes!
Perhaps that explains why he keeps mouthing the same garbage over and over again. He’s audioanimatronic!
“The Democrats refused to accept any information that was adverse to their current political interests. Media?…. crickets.”
Nothing new there. During the Impeachment proceedings against WJC, not a single (D) from the House of Representatives signed into the secure room to examine the evidence compiled against WJC. The Senate admitted he was guilty, but did not “feel” that the country was best served by the scoundrels removal from office because he was elected (well how else was he suppose to get into the office?)
ALL DemonRATS in Congress/Senate are enemies of this country, pure & simple!
I would love to see the Top 4 Head Republicans and Top 4 head Democrates and The President.
Live on National TV from 8PM till 10 pm every evening debating the wall until the shut down ends.
Honestly even just once! One night prime time debate. Strictly on the wall..
Trump knows how to create photo ops. I predict a dousy coming very soon completely at Chuck and Nancy expense.
Obviously, the Democrats must think that America has a chronic shortage of criminals and welfare recipients!
