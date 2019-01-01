Tuesday January 1st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
A STUNNING LIGHT DISPLAY DURING SUNRISE AT THE SNOWY MOUNTAIN RANGE IN MEDICINE BOW NATIONAL FOREST, WYOMING.
LikeLiked by 4 people
MOONLIT BANKS OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER
LikeLiked by 2 people
A Saying That Shouldn’t Go Without Saying
“This is a faithful saying…that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners…” (I Timothy 1:15).
You’ve probably heard the old saying, “Don’t criticize a man until you’ve walked a mile in his shoes.” I once heard a comedian add, “That way when you do criticize him, you’re a mile away, and you’ve got his shoes!”
While this addition makes that a humorous saying, “Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners” is a faithful saying. That means if you’re a sinner needing a Savior, you can depend on the fact that Christ came to save you, no matter who you are or what you’ve done.
Don’t you wish all old sayings were that dependable? They say, “You get what you pay for,” but I don’t have to tell you that sometimes you don’t. But even under God’s kingdom program for Israel, the Lord declared,
“They that be whole need not a physician, but they that are sick…I am not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance” (Matthew 9:12,13).
I’m barely old enough to remember when doctors made house calls, and my doctor once came to our home to treat my asthma. Of course, he wouldn’t have come if I hadn’t needed medical attention. Similarly, Christ wouldn’t have come into the world to save sinners if men didn’t need salvation.
But if you’re not saved, and are unwilling to admit you’re a sinner, you’re in trouble, for that would mean that Christ didn’t come to save you! If you’re willing to acknowledge that “all have sinned” (Rom. 3:23), but you think yourself to be pretty godly overall, you’re still in trouble, for “Christ died for the ungodly” (Rom. 5:6). If that forces you to concede you are an ungodly sinner, but you think you and God are still on good terms, you are still in trouble, for you must admit to being among His “enemies” if you want to be “reconciled to God by the death of His Son…” (Rom. 5:10).
But don’t be discouraged, all of this is actually good news! What if Paul had said, “Christ Jesus came into the world to save tall people,” and you are “vertically challenged.” You can’t admit to being tall, but you can admit to being a sinner. Why not admit it right now, and believe that Christ died to pay for your sins, and rose again (I Corinthians 15:3,4). If you’re saved, why not repeat this old saying to someone today! “Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners” is not a saying that should go without saying!
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/a-saying-that-shouldnt-go-without-saying/
1 Timothy 1:15 This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief.
Matthew 9:12 But when Jesus heard that, he said unto them, They that be whole need not a physician, but they that are sick.
13 But go ye and learn what that meaneth, I will have mercy, and not sacrifice: for I am not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.
Romans 3:23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;
Romans 5:6 For when we were yet without strength, in due time Christ died for the ungodly.
Romans 5:10 For if, when we were enemies, we were reconciled to God by the death of his Son, much more, being reconciled, we shall be saved by his life.
1Corinthians 15:3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy New Year everyone !
God has blessed us with the best President ever
and the Tree House
and each other !
Here’s hoping 2019 rocks !
LikeLiked by 7 people
“Here’s hoping 2019 rocks !”
It is a good thing for many people that we live in the dispensation of grace, not under the law of Moses.
Deuteronomy 17:5 Then shalt thou bring forth that man or that woman, which have committed that wicked thing, unto thy gates, even that man or that woman, and shalt stone them with stones, till they die.
6 At the mouth of two witnesses, or three witnesses, shall he that is worthy of death be put to death; but at the mouth of one witness he shall not be put to death.
7 The hands of the witnesses shall be first upon him to put him to death, and afterward the hands of all the people. So thou shalt put the evil away from among you.
I think we would run out of rocks.
Ephesians 3:1 For this cause I Paul, the prisoner of Jesus Christ for you Gentiles,
2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words,
4 Whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ)
5 Which in other ages was not made known unto the sons of men, as it is now revealed unto his holy apostles and prophets by the Spirit;
Galatians 2:16 Knowing that a man is not justified by the works of the law, but by the faith of Jesus Christ, even we have believed in Jesus Christ, that we might be justified by the faith of Christ, and not by the works of the law: for by the works of the law shall no flesh be justified.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy new year to all.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
All their eyes are glazed.
I think they’ve been doing resuscitation on the donuts.
LikeLiked by 3 people
ISWYDT, glazed!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Cheers ! 😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
Happy New Year! Woot woot!
We watched lovely fireworks right from the front porch. January flies in warm enough for a t shirt! First half hour has been grand.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Am – It’s about 9 degrees here in chilly Utah…….enjoy your warm weather!
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow! She’s a good sport! I would think that baby is quite heavy! Very Cute!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is wonderful beyond words! Thank you for sharing that post.
LikeLike
I’m just sitting here waiting for the senate Democrats to be arrested during the two day window… giving us a super majority vote in the senate.
Well, one can hope.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Happy New Year, Treepers!
LikeLike
I posted this in Sundance’s 2019 Happy New Year thread but probably should have waited to post it here. This is the thread I was waiting for but I thought his HNY thread was taking the place of this thread. Still new to commenting here. Message and encouragement to Treepers in my post below is still the same.
_______________________________________
HAPPY NEW YEAR to all here! Love every one of you!!!
This is a little different, but I hope it blesses all of you. Some of us who are alive today, know that we have been blessed by the grace of God to be able to start another new year.
The other night, one of the commenters posted a Celtic Women version of the Auld Lang Syne. That stirred up some deep, old rumbling memories of a time working in what was then known as the Soviet Union/USSR/Eastern Bloc. I replied to that comment about a poem I wrote and decades later shared with a few very close, trusted online friends to the song of Mannheim Steamroller’s version of the Auld Lang Syne. For the benefit of those who read my comments the other night, I post this poem here in the open thread for the beginning of a New Year.
Remembering that dreadful Christmas and New Year season back in the 1970s in Moscow so long ago, I am much to emotional right now to say much more. I will let my poem say my heart. But it speaks power to the truth, that love and sacrifice of one’s own life is worth whatever it costs. Jesus said, Greater love has no man than this, that he lay down his life for his friend. (For me, that includes those anywhere, anytime, whether I knew them or not…2nd Commandment…your neighbor can be anyone, anywhere.) Some pain never goes away until we rest our souls with God in that final day of our earthen journey.
My heart to all you here at CTH for the New Year would be this:
I encourage you to expend yourselves, your lives, resources in any and all ways of sacrifice for your fellow citizens, your nation, your neighbor, and children, if you are put in the place to do so. Fight for the value of precious life, because when you do so, you do it as doing it unto the Lord Who sacrificed and suffered magnanimously more than all of us put together ever could.
————————————————————
The Aleksandr in the Prologue is Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn…but that’s a whole other story for another day.
…for Sasha-11, Tasha-10 and Ekaterina Alexseev-7…in memory of your new lives/1974
PROLOGUE:
Aleksandr, I love your land, its soul
The beauty of the motherland and whole
Heart of the Russian spirit and kind
Generosity of comrades not so blind
To the evil of the day and tyrant lies
Whose heart is in the devil’s eyes
UNTITLED:
I sit alone in coldest isolation
Wounded deep, and bloody execration
Is the beast I fiercely fight
Struggling to live through this evil night
Of incessant torture, boundless pain
Hatred of a tyranny inhumane
Today is dark, too dreadful to know
Whether I live or die in this Russian snow
Christmas Joy evades me this longest year
Instead, I gasp as the living dead in fear
Wondering each moment of the pressing day
Who is the worst enemy for whom I pray
What terrible pain, agony, blood for others
Children, orphans, sisters, brothers
Whose lives together exceeded my own
For sins of mighty tyrants to atone
Beyond the wisdom of the many and the free
Who never walked in the woods of the refugee…….
Three precious little girls left alone in despair
Was it worth it, to come to this final affair?
O! how finite, the flesh, to die as such
So far away from home without the touch
Of all the loving hands and hearts I knew
To Sun, Moon and Stars……I bid you adieu
I called to the West who could not hear
Cavalier in decadence and drunken cheer
Selfish in its gain and pompous pride
Lost to vision in a world applied
To its blinded soul’s self-satisfaction
Who gives a damn for an orphan’s extraction?!
So it is, by God and by grace
I will die or live to leave this place:
My dearest compatriot I know not where
You are this day and what despair
You also suffer apart from me
Perhaps in Heaven’s Eternity
I will find you and pass the Holy Kiss
Of God our Father’s Peace and Eternal Bliss
November mid-1970s – Moscow
Later added as an addendum to a book we wrote but never published and never will: DARK DAYS OF A WILDERNESS JOURNEY: THE KREMLIN MASTERS
As a footnote, the “compatriot” in the last stanza did not survive that occasion. I didn’t learn about what happened to him until Christmas of 2005. I have often questioned God why He helped me survive but didn’t help him. You just don’t get answers to some things in this life.
—————————————————————
I also have a great affinity for the city of Saint Petersburg which was called Leningrad in those days. Hopefully, with better health, I’d like to go back and reconnect there. It is a most beautiful city, probably my 2nd favorite city on Earth behind Jerusalem, Israel.
So I am posting this awesome video: A NATIONALIST CHRISTMAS: THE SPLENDOR OF SAINT PETERSBURG. It will be well worth your time to watch and listen to the music. If any of you ever get the chance to go to St. Petersburg, don’t pass it up. It is an awesome place. And make sure to see Catherine the Great’s palace.
Happy New Year to the whole wonderful, intelligent, loving-caring Conservative Tree House family here. I pray God richly bless all of you with health, strength, hope, faith, joy and peace…we are going to need that from Him in coming days and years.
Angelle
LikeLiked by 2 people
I posted this in Sundance’s 2019 Happy New Year thread but probably should have waited to post it here. This is the thread I was waiting for but I thought his HNY thread was taking the place of this thread. Still new to commenting here. Still, messsage and encouragement to Treepers in my post below is still the same.
_______________________________________
HAPPY NEW YEAR to all here! Love every one of you!!!
This is a little different, but I hope it blesses all of you. Some of us who are alive today, know that we have been blessed by the grace of God to be able to start another new year.
The other night, one of the commenters posted a Celtic Women version of the Auld Lang Syne. That stirred up some deep, old rumbling memories of a time working in what was then known as the Soviet Union/USSR/Eastern Bloc. I replied to that comment about a poem I wrote and decades later shared with a few very close, trusted online friends to the song of Mannheim Steamroller’s version of the Auld Lang Syne. For the benefit of those who read my comments the other night, I post this poem here in the open thread for the beginning of a New Year.
Remembering that dreadful Christmas and New Year season back in the 1970s in Moscow so long ago, I am much to emotional right now to say much more. I will let my poem say my heart. But it speaks power to the truth, that love and sacrifice of one’s own life is worth whatever it costs. Jesus said, Greater love has no man than this, that he lay down his life for his friend. (For me, that includes those anywhere, anytime, whether I knew them or not…2nd Commandment…your neighbor can be anyone, anywhere.) Some pain never goes away until we rest our souls with God in that final day of our earthen journey.
My heart to all you here at CTH for the New Year would be this:
I encourage you to expend yourselves, your lives, resources in any and all ways of sacrifice for your fellow citizens, your nation, your neighbor, and children, if you are put in the place to do so. Fight for the value of precious life, because when you do so, you do it as doing it unto the Lord Who sacrificed and suffered magnanimously more than all of us put together ever could.
————————————————————
The Aleksandr in the Prologue is Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn…but that’s a whole other story for another day.
…for Sasha-11, Tasha-10 and Ekaterina Alexseev-7…in memory of your new lives/1974
PROLOGUE:
Aleksandr, I love your land, its soul
The beauty of the motherland and whole
Heart of the Russian spirit and kind
Generosity of comrades not so blind
To the evil of the day and tyrant lies
Whose heart is in the devil’s eyes
UNTITLED:
I sit alone in coldest isolation
Wounded deep, and bloody execration
Is the beast I fiercely fight
Struggling to live through this evil night
Of incessant torture, boundless pain
Hatred of a tyranny inhumane
Today is dark, too dreadful to know
Whether I live or die in this Russian snow
Christmas Joy evades me this longest year
Instead, I gasp as the living dead in fear
Wondering each moment of the pressing day
Who is the worst enemy for whom I pray
What terrible pain, agony, blood for others
Children, orphans, sisters, brothers
Whose lives together exceeded my own
For sins of mighty tyrants to atone
Beyond the wisdom of the many and the free
Who never walked in the woods of the refugee…….
Three precious little girls left alone in despair
Was it worth it, to come to this final affair?
O! how finite, the flesh, to die as such
So far away from home without the touch
Of all the loving hands and hearts I knew
To Sun, Moon and Stars……I bid you adieu
I called to the West who could not hear
Cavalier in decadence and drunken cheer
Selfish in its gain and pompous pride
Lost to vision in a world applied
To its blinded soul’s self-satisfaction
Who gives a damn for an orphan’s extraction?!
So it is, by God and by grace
I will die or live to leave this place:
My dearest compatriot I know not where
You are this day and what despair
You also suffer apart from me
Perhaps in Heaven’s Eternity
I will find you and pass the Holy Kiss
Of God our Father’s Peace and Eternal Bliss
November mid-1970s – Moscow
Later added as an addendum to a book we wrote but never published and never will: DARK DAYS OF A WILDERNESS JOURNEY: THE KREMLIN MASTERS
As a footnote, the “compatriot” in the last stanza did not survive that occasion. I didn’t learn about what happened to him until Christmas of 2005. I have often questioned God why He helped me survive but didn’t help him. You just don’t get answers to some things in this life.
—————————————————————
I also have a great affinity for the city of Saint Petersburg which was called Leningrad in those days. Hopefully, with better health, I’d like to go back and reconnect there. It is a most beautiful city, probably my 2nd favorite city on Earth behind Jerusalem, Israel.
So I am posting this awesome video: A NATIONALIST CHRISTMAS: THE SPLENDOR OF SAINT PETERSBURG. It will be well worth your time to watch and listen to the music. If any of you ever get the chance to go to St. Petersburg, don’t pass it up. It is an awesome place. And make sure to see Catherine the Great’s palace.
Happy New Year to the whole wonderful, intelligent, loving-caring Conservative Tree House family here. I pray God richly bless all of you with health, strength, hope, faith, joy and peace…we are going to need that from Him in coming days and years.
Angelle
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry folks for the repeat. My screen did not show all the content when I first posted it…and my written comment in the reply box was still there instead of going away like it does once you click on “post comment.”
I have no idea what went crazy there for a few minutes, so I apologize for the mess-up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beyond words, what you have outlined barely speaks to the depths of your travail. May you know nothing but happiness from this day forward.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are so kind. Your comment alone tells me something of your own depth of soul. And it really, really blessed me profoundly!
And you are right…there aren’t enough words in 10,000 books that could begin to speak to all of it.
But by God’s grace. I’m working on the happiness, peace and joy factor and equation. I just want some of this to reach deep, deep and deeper into very essence of peoples’ real souls, spirits and hearts. Especially here at CTH where there are so many diligent, faithful people who care about the value of loce, life and liberty.
If it inspires some to get up and go through whatever they must to help somebody, anybody, even one child in need, or a whole nation like ours, then going through the kind of gut and heart-wrenching emotion I did tonight to review that occasion again and post a tad of it here, then it will have been worth it. I’ll confess, I went through the paper blowing my nose and wiping tears out of my eyes whole getting tjis post together. And to think, one beatiful piece of music posted by a good treeper started the ball rolling.
People are going to need each other, to love and sacrifice for each other, for our nation, for truth, integrity, justice, for rule of law…more than ever before in these coming months and years of great divide in our nation.
Again, thank you for your perceptive reply/comment.
Shalom!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Angell – truer words were ne’er spoken than those you say in your last paragraph “people are going to need each other……” Thank you for such a beautiful post. God Bless you and Happy New Year to all of us.
LikeLike
And I promise, not a drop of alcohol in my system. A glitch somewhere.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Magnificent! Magical! Happy New Year!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Imagine whirled freeze.
There is no Epiphany moment that can work for all the never Trumpers, committed propagandist press and “resistors”.
Their eyes are wide shut, the gas pedal is stuck to the floor, the steering wheel is locked and the lemmings must go over the cliff. There is no workable intervention.
You are talking about their whole life, they are complete zombies if you will.
What effect declassify? What effect provenance of one of the greatest conspiracies in recorded history? The artificial emotionally infinite rush to hate and self destruction is tremendous.
Imagine that you are the general in charge on 20 Jan 2017. You have an assault to mount equivalent to or greater in scale than the assault upon Europe 6 June 1944. How long and how many were involved in planning D day? How many other fronts do you have to dedicate resources to other than globalism and a corrupt home front? The scale and scope of the dilemma is breathtaking.
I ask you now w hat is your starting point and when do you expect to be able to mount your assault?
LikeLike
The key is artificial….. artificial never stands the test of time.
LikeLike
In less prosaic terms there is a tremendous amount of inertia built up over the last two years to stop President Trump at all costs. There is tremendous potential energy in let’s call it the exposé to take down the deep state.
Like two trains at a distance rushing head to head on the same track, one has great speed and momentum built up and the other is still at low speed but with tremendous fuel reserves. All things equal, if they continue then the train with more momentum wins.
How do you stop a train? Takes a long time. If you meet it headlong there is a tremendous wreck and the train with less momentum/speed/inertia takes the brunt of the damage. President Trump might win but he’d sustain a great amount of damage or even lose.
On the other hand a train can be derailed or even sidetracked….ask yourself what is the best way to derail the combined enemy?
LikeLike
I’m still in 2018…..it’s 10::22 pm here. Of course we hear M80’s and 1/4 sticks going off…rural fireworks /snicker.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DuPont spinners still used in Oregon for fishing?
LikeLike
Dynamite?
LikeLike
M-80s are an American class of large powerful firecrackers, sometimes called salutes. Federal and state officials sometimes distribute them to farmers to scare away wildlife damaging their crops.
LikeLike
Must read. Will put a smile on your face.
Viral flight attendant story: Father opens up about his epic Christmas trip
https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/flights/2018/12/28/viral-flight-attendant-father-christmas-story/2431277002/
LikeLike
LikeLike
It looks like the Aussies are enjoying a few too many adult beverages tonight. Funny!
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike