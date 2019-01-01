January 1st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #712

Posted on January 1, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

113 Responses to January 1st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #712

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    January 1, 2019 at 12:20 am

    🕛—– Happy New Year to you all —–🕛
    Donald J. Trump is entering his third year as our President of the United State of America.
    May 2019 be another year of Many Blessings.

    MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
    ———–
    🌟 “Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.” 🌟
    —James 1:17
    ———–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for USSS–wisdom in protecting President Trump and his family
    — for employees to stand strong–evil FBI are harassing employees at Trump’s properties
    — for criminals in FBI, DoJ, and CIA will be brought to justice-they are out-of-control mobs
    — 100% of our America WALL funding AND USMCA
    — for the ongoing building of the WALL
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border-protected and alert
    — for ICE that they be able to do the work they were hired to do
    — for LEOs patrolling during New Year Eve/Day celebrations in USA
    — for those facing New Year Eve without their loved ones who passed way in 2018
    — for Treepers/Trump supporters’ safety during New Year Celebrations
    — for Peace in America and Protection for all American Patriots.
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “This is your time. If you work hard, If you believe in yourself, if you believe in America, then you can dream anything, you can be anything, and together we can achieve absolutely anything.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

    Be Best….Be Safe, Everyone.

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
    • BetsyRossRocked says:
      January 1, 2019 at 12:33 am

      Thank you Grandma !

      Happy New Year to all !

      Praying !

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • angellestaria6674 says:
      January 1, 2019 at 12:58 am

      Grandma, you make me think of a most beloved Aunt who was one of planet Earth’s greatest prayer warriors. Her prayers of intercession kept me alive so many times I quit counting. She lived, ate and breathed to pray and serve the Lord and be faithful to her last moment before sailing on to that Higher Sea with God. Bet you and her would have been the closest of prayer partners! As a matter of fact, we gave her the nickname of Prayer Partner. Born in i1919, died September 29th, 2012. I so miss her!

      Btw, I thought you and readers who may not have read my poem that I posted a little while ago with a couple of videos in Sundance’s 2019 Happy New Year thread, would might enjoy this video of the beauty of Christmas in St. Petersburg, a city that I have some very deep and precious history with decades ago.

      The first video is Mannheim Steamroller’s beautiful version of the Auld Lang Syne.
      The second video is: A NATIONALIST CHRISTMAS: The Splendor of St. Petersburg.

      Blessings and health Grandma, to you and yours and all Treepers this year!

      Angelle

      https://youtu.be/9N08upDR_98 Auld Lang Syne

      https://youtu.be/GoJSuenvJ4M A Nationalist Christmas

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        January 1, 2019 at 1:11 am

        Bless you and Thank you for the videos…I did missed it and am so glad you reposted it here for us all to enjoy it.

        Your aunt sounds like someone I would have enjoyed being around. Someday we will all be together in heaven and what a joyous celebration it will be for all of us.

        May the Lord Bless you all today..Happy New Year to you and the dear Treepers.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • angellestaria6674 says:
          January 1, 2019 at 1:23 am

          Grandma, it dawned on me that I should have waited to post on the second thread that begins with the Our Father Prayer…but your prayer was so good. I’ll try to keep things in there right order. I am not a new reader of TCTH, but am a new commenter, still learning how it works here.

          Btw, I did repost my whole piece, poem and 2 videos, which showed the videos instead of the html like in my comment above. It’s over on the thread after this presidential thread. And of all things, something didn’t work right the first time I posted it and it got posted a second time. Oh well.

          Be blessed and hope it blesses your heart.

          A

          Like

          Reply
          • angellestaria6674 says:
            January 1, 2019 at 1:26 am

            …and yeah, you’ll get to meet her one fair day in our Lord’s Sunshine!

            In the meantime, she is one of those in that great cloud of witnesses Paul writes about…and she knows, there’s a “Grandma” down here online giving God and all this wonderful Treeper family, her best shot!

            🙂

            Like

            Reply
            • Dutchman says:
              January 1, 2019 at 1:52 am

              Welcome as a poster, angel.
              Don’t worry about the double post, we all struggle within the limitations od “wordpress”, (the ‘program’or whatever, that we use to post comments).
              Its a struggle, no ‘edit’button, but we are all so blessed to have this site, we learn to use it.
              Looking forward to enjoying your posts.
              Happy New Year!

              Liked by 2 people

              Reply
              • angellestaria6674 says:
                January 1, 2019 at 2:37 am

                Thanks Dutch…

                Guess I kinda needed to hear that. I’m usually pretty on top of computer stuff, but then there’s that ole Murphy’s Law…know what mean? And I have nerve damage that affects my hands sometimes. I could of hit something somewhere at the wrong time and didn’t realize it.

                Have a great start to your New Year.

                I’m looking forward to what is going to be written and shared here at TCTH!

                Like

                Reply
    • Sunshine says:
      January 1, 2019 at 1:34 am

      I wish for President Donald J. Trump: Health, wisdom, and determination to withstand the rancid MSM onslaught on his person.
      And the same for us VS the ugliness of some people in our lives who are contaminated.
      We must send vibrations of peace and happiness.
      Bless all of us and President Donald J. Trump & FLOTUS.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    January 1, 2019 at 12:20 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    January 1, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      January 1, 2019 at 12:35 am

      Thank You, President Trump for seeing the real root of the problem in Middle East and getting it resolved in a shorter amount of time.

      WeThePeople are sick’n tired of those never-ending wars, too, and we will never forget that it was you, President Trump, that did something about it in the way it should have been done.

      May the Lord guide all the Middle East countries to develop the desire to work towards peace for the whole Middle East region, seeking out the enemies then taking them down and accept Israel as their neighbor.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      January 1, 2019 at 12:47 am

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • Little Bessie says:
      January 1, 2019 at 12:50 am

      “Donald J. Trump

      …I campaigned on getting out of Syria and other places. Now when I start getting out the Fake News Media, or some failed Generals who were unable to do the job before I arrived, like to complain about me & my tactics, which are working. Just doing what I said I was going to do!
      95K 1:12 PM – Dec 31, 2018″

      Oh my! Failed Generals? Be careful, Mr. President, as there are still a couple of folks around here who go into a rage at talk like that.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Little Bessie says:
      January 1, 2019 at 12:56 am

      “Donald J. Trump

      …I campaigned on getting out of Syria and other places. Now when I start getting out the Fake News Media, or some failed Generals who were unable to do the job before I arrived, like to complain about me & my tactics, which are working. Just doing what I said I was going to do!
      95K 1:12 PM – Dec 31, 2018″

      Oh my! Failed Generals? Be careful, Mr. President, as there are still a couple of folks around these here parts who go into a rage when they see talk like that.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    January 1, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. chojun says:
    January 1, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Happy new year! It’s going to be a make-or-break year for PDJT’s agenda!

    I have a feeling that 2019 is going to be a wild year!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Duke of Cumberland says:
      January 1, 2019 at 12:23 am

      Wild but glorious, Happy New Year, Treepers!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • millwright says:
      January 1, 2019 at 2:24 am

      Chojun: Its equally ( INSHO ) the same for the Demonrats ! The vast red sea is keeping tabs on what’s happening in D.C. even as their social media sycophants are becoming more blatent in their censoring . If the new ‘ start-up ‘ social media platforms gain traction it will inflict serious economic harm upon our self-declared social mavens.

      Like

      Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    January 1, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    January 1, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      January 1, 2019 at 12:49 am

      Look at who is really shirked their responsibility….Fake Congress.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • agentcommonsense says:
        January 1, 2019 at 12:58 am

        Yes and that damn Mitch M. He could go nuclear and pass the House bill but he wont, unless Flake and crew would stand in the way . Frustrating

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Grandma Covfefe says:
          January 1, 2019 at 1:25 am

          It was planned that bill won’t pass. P. Ryno and McTurtle loves to play “Good Cop vs Bad Cop”.

          Hey, Fake Congress…We are onto you….better pad your fanny with a pillow as millions of us would love to kick you hard in your fannies. You all are so Fake….actors impersonating as “Caring Politicians”.

          As Mel Gibson said in “The Patriot”, “It seems my sons were the better men.”…so our President is the better man.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        January 1, 2019 at 1:28 am

        blooper alert ….should be ‘shirking’

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    January 1, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    January 1, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  10. fleporeblog says:
    January 1, 2019 at 12:24 am

    The religion of peace decided to go out with a bang in UK 🇬🇧 this evening!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    January 1, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    January 1, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    January 1, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    January 1, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. citizen817 says:
    January 1, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      January 1, 2019 at 12:59 am

      Nope….it was deliberate….calculating and cunning.

      New 2019 rallying call:
      **John Roberts–Resign NOW.
      ** Ruthie BG.–Retire now.
      **We now Want $25 Billion for our American Wall NOW.
      **Approve all 360 Trump’s nominees NOW

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • agentcommonsense says:
      January 1, 2019 at 1:04 am

      Good Gawd it never ends. So everyone in State, Justice and now SC are all in for destroying America and letting a few Psycho’s rule the world with their kooky ideas and depravity.. Lord

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  17. Nigella says:
    January 1, 2019 at 12:27 am

    A Happy and Blessed new year to you all!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. fleporeblog says:
    January 1, 2019 at 12:34 am

    What are your top three predictions for 2019 either foreign or domestic?

    Here are my three:

    1) PDJT will have another Supreme Court Justice nominated before the end of the year

    2) The Mullahs will either be killed or run out of Iran 🇮🇷 before the end of the year

    3) China 🇨🇳 completely buckles and agrees to a deal that is going to be completely one sided in our favor

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Nigella says:
      January 1, 2019 at 12:36 am

      Flep, I so hope you are right

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • albertus magnus says:
      January 1, 2019 at 12:47 am

      Hope you are right, Flep!

      My three:

      1) President Trump appoints another stellar, conservative SCOTUS justice;
      2) USA economy continues to lead the world with a growth rate for the year > 3%;
      and
      3) DACA deal with wall funding passes Congress and is signed by President Trump (Ann Coulter announces her independent run for President with another loser, Bill Kristol).

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • kea says:
      January 1, 2019 at 1:53 am

      Like

      Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      January 1, 2019 at 1:58 am

      My three-
      1) 1/4 to 1/3 of our southern border get the WALL
      ). New Justice for Supreme Court
      3) Supreme Court rule in favor of WH Admin. Immigration/asylum reform
      ———————–
      Wishful thinking three–
      1) Mueller wraps up his investigations, thinking he won, but President Trump makes his cunning move like he’s doing to Chinaand exposed Mueller’s crimes.
      2) We get out of UN and kick UN out of country, and level the evil UN building in NYC
      3) Many members of Fake Congress go to Gitmo
      ) DACA ruled unconstitutional

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Dutchman says:
        January 1, 2019 at 2:06 am

        Like yor ‘wishful’, grandma! Didn’t think of THAT! If DJT could remodel a Post office in DC, he could surely remodel the U.N. building, although it would need major delousing, disinfecting first. Then, 50′ high GOLD letters: TRUMP
        Just to trigger the libs, one more time!
        It is ‘prime’real estate!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  19. fleporeblog says:
    January 1, 2019 at 12:37 am

    Out with the old in with the new!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  20. agentcommonsense says:
    January 1, 2019 at 12:39 am

    When a Prius parks next to a Lamborghini

    View post on imgur.com

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  21. Right to reply says:
    January 1, 2019 at 12:48 am

    Happy New Year to all on a personal level. On the political level we know it won’t be so good, but I predict Ginsberg will be gone by March, and Democrat actions will be based on this fact. They will do their utmost to Impeach Trump. Sundance is correct. “The Democrats are the party of death.” My new T Shirt slogan for 2019.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. citizen817 says:
    January 1, 2019 at 12:53 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. citizen817 says:
    January 1, 2019 at 12:56 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • citizen817 says:
      January 1, 2019 at 2:27 am

      Like

      Reply
  25. codasouthtexas says:
    January 1, 2019 at 1:05 am

    Happy Blessed New year to all of you Treepers and CTH adm. Hope and pray 2019 will be more blessed and healthy year to all of us!
    God Bless you all!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  26. Little Bessie says:
    January 1, 2019 at 1:07 am

    “Donald J. Trump

    …..Except the results are FAR BETTER than I ever said they were going to be! I campaigned against the NEVER ENDING WARS, remember!
    69.1K 1:19 PM – Dec 31, 2018″

    I think He-who-must-not-be-disrespected just had a heart attack and the Pentagon just exploded.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. upper379 says:
    January 1, 2019 at 1:24 am

    IMO it will be 3 Supreme court appointments. Rbg has one foot in the grave, within 4to5 years Kennedy will have departed and within that same time Pres. Trump will replace Thomas with a newer model good for another 30 or so years. All the courts will be changed for more than a generation.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Doctor Fate says:
    January 1, 2019 at 1:29 am

    Looking forward to another year of Donald J. Trump as our President….and another year of his defeated opponent, HRC carping from the boondocks.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. kea says:
    January 1, 2019 at 1:56 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Abster says:
    January 1, 2019 at 2:09 am

    That’s just beautiful. What an unforgettable homecoming. God bless this brave soldier. MAGA

    Like

    Reply
  32. citizen817 says:
    January 1, 2019 at 2:16 am

    Good read…
    Our Exhausted American Mediocracy
    By Victor Davis Hanson| December 30th, 2018

    And yet it is hard to calibrate whether any president has faced, from the moment of his election, the level of venom shown Trump by both political parties, and by the elite media, and the centers of progressivism on Wall Street, in Hollywood, Silicon Valley, Washington, and New York.

    https://amgreatness.com/2018/12/30/our-exhausted-american-mediocracy/

    Like

    Reply
  33. DJ says:
    January 1, 2019 at 2:17 am

    Happy New Year everyone!

    And since the new year has now arrived, I feel it is my duty to remind everyone that 2019 will be yet another year in which Hillary will not be president.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s