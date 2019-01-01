January 1st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #712

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🕛—– Happy New Year to you all —–🕛
Donald J. Trump is entering his third year as our President of the United State of America.
May 2019 be another year of Many Blessings.
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
———–
🌟 “Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.” 🌟
—James 1:17
———–
🙏 Pray:
— for USSS–wisdom in protecting President Trump and his family
— for employees to stand strong–evil FBI are harassing employees at Trump’s properties
— for criminals in FBI, DoJ, and CIA will be brought to justice-they are out-of-control mobs
— 100% of our America WALL funding AND USMCA
— for the ongoing building of the WALL
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border-protected and alert
— for ICE that they be able to do the work they were hired to do
— for LEOs patrolling during New Year Eve/Day celebrations in USA
— for those facing New Year Eve without their loved ones who passed way in 2018
— for Treepers/Trump supporters’ safety during New Year Celebrations
— for Peace in America and Protection for all American Patriots.
—————————————————–
🦅 “This is your time. If you work hard, If you believe in yourself, if you believe in America, then you can dream anything, you can be anything, and together we can achieve absolutely anything.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Be Best….Be Safe, Everyone.
Thank you Grandma !
Happy New Year to all !
Praying !
Happy New Year to You, Betsy Ross.
You did a good job sewing the American Flag.
😉
Happy New Year to all from Canada. God Bless PDJT and my fellow Treepers.
thanks, donna!
Likewise, Donna – Thank you!
Grandma, you make me think of a most beloved Aunt who was one of planet Earth’s greatest prayer warriors. Her prayers of intercession kept me alive so many times I quit counting. She lived, ate and breathed to pray and serve the Lord and be faithful to her last moment before sailing on to that Higher Sea with God. Bet you and her would have been the closest of prayer partners! As a matter of fact, we gave her the nickname of Prayer Partner. Born in i1919, died September 29th, 2012. I so miss her!
Btw, I thought you and readers who may not have read my poem that I posted a little while ago with a couple of videos in Sundance’s 2019 Happy New Year thread, would might enjoy this video of the beauty of Christmas in St. Petersburg, a city that I have some very deep and precious history with decades ago.
The first video is Mannheim Steamroller’s beautiful version of the Auld Lang Syne.
The second video is: A NATIONALIST CHRISTMAS: The Splendor of St. Petersburg.
Blessings and health Grandma, to you and yours and all Treepers this year!
Angelle
https://youtu.be/9N08upDR_98 Auld Lang Syne
https://youtu.be/GoJSuenvJ4M A Nationalist Christmas
Bless you and Thank you for the videos…I did missed it and am so glad you reposted it here for us all to enjoy it.
Your aunt sounds like someone I would have enjoyed being around. Someday we will all be together in heaven and what a joyous celebration it will be for all of us.
May the Lord Bless you all today..Happy New Year to you and the dear Treepers.
Grandma, it dawned on me that I should have waited to post on the second thread that begins with the Our Father Prayer…but your prayer was so good. I’ll try to keep things in there right order. I am not a new reader of TCTH, but am a new commenter, still learning how it works here.
Btw, I did repost my whole piece, poem and 2 videos, which showed the videos instead of the html like in my comment above. It’s over on the thread after this presidential thread. And of all things, something didn’t work right the first time I posted it and it got posted a second time. Oh well.
Be blessed and hope it blesses your heart.
A
…and yeah, you’ll get to meet her one fair day in our Lord’s Sunshine!
In the meantime, she is one of those in that great cloud of witnesses Paul writes about…and she knows, there’s a “Grandma” down here online giving God and all this wonderful Treeper family, her best shot!
🙂
Welcome as a poster, angel.
Don’t worry about the double post, we all struggle within the limitations od “wordpress”, (the ‘program’or whatever, that we use to post comments).
Its a struggle, no ‘edit’button, but we are all so blessed to have this site, we learn to use it.
Looking forward to enjoying your posts.
Happy New Year!
Thanks Dutch…
Guess I kinda needed to hear that. I’m usually pretty on top of computer stuff, but then there’s that ole Murphy’s Law…know what mean? And I have nerve damage that affects my hands sometimes. I could of hit something somewhere at the wrong time and didn’t realize it.
Have a great start to your New Year.
I’m looking forward to what is going to be written and shared here at TCTH!
I wish for President Donald J. Trump: Health, wisdom, and determination to withstand the rancid MSM onslaught on his person.
And the same for us VS the ugliness of some people in our lives who are contaminated.
We must send vibrations of peace and happiness.
Bless all of us and President Donald J. Trump & FLOTUS.
Thank You, President Trump for seeing the real root of the problem in Middle East and getting it resolved in a shorter amount of time.
WeThePeople are sick’n tired of those never-ending wars, too, and we will never forget that it was you, President Trump, that did something about it in the way it should have been done.
May the Lord guide all the Middle East countries to develop the desire to work towards peace for the whole Middle East region, seeking out the enemies then taking them down and accept Israel as their neighbor.
“Donald J. Trump
✔
…I campaigned on getting out of Syria and other places. Now when I start getting out the Fake News Media, or some failed Generals who were unable to do the job before I arrived, like to complain about me & my tactics, which are working. Just doing what I said I was going to do!
95K 1:12 PM – Dec 31, 2018″
Oh my! Failed Generals? Be careful, Mr. President, as there are still a couple of folks around here who go into a rage at talk like that.
lol
…and we”ll have fun listening to them whining their swampie sobs.
Man..Swampies are everywhere. I hadn’t thought of the Generals, yet, and now am glad President Trump is flushing them out into the Sunlight, too.
Oh my! Failed Generals? Be careful, Mr. President, as there are still a couple of folks around these here parts who go into a rage when they see talk like that.
lol
Let them suck it up. Trump won..They lost…Let them live with it. Our troops lives are infinitely more valuable than some swell headed generals’ vain ego, all just to play war games.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Happy new year! It’s going to be a make-or-break year for PDJT’s agenda!
I have a feeling that 2019 is going to be a wild year!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wild but glorious, Happy New Year, Treepers!
LikeLiked by 3 people
You said it..BIGLY….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chojun: Its equally ( INSHO ) the same for the Demonrats ! The vast red sea is keeping tabs on what’s happening in D.C. even as their social media sycophants are becoming more blatent in their censoring . If the new ‘ start-up ‘ social media platforms gain traction it will inflict serious economic harm upon our self-declared social mavens.
LikeLike
Opposition are a miserable bunch of dried-up rotten grapes who are green with jealousy.
You, President Trump, are the American hero of the decade…..no, the century. You’re the best.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Amen !!
Look at who is really shirked their responsibility….Fake Congress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes and that damn Mitch M. He could go nuclear and pass the House bill but he wont, unless Flake and crew would stand in the way . Frustrating
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was planned that bill won’t pass. P. Ryno and McTurtle loves to play “Good Cop vs Bad Cop”.
Hey, Fake Congress…We are onto you….better pad your fanny with a pillow as millions of us would love to kick you hard in your fannies. You all are so Fake….actors impersonating as “Caring Politicians”.
As Mel Gibson said in “The Patriot”, “It seems my sons were the better men.”…so our President is the better man.
LikeLiked by 2 people
blooper alert ….should be ‘shirking’
LikeLiked by 1 person
The religion of peace decided to go out with a bang in UK 🇬🇧 this evening!
As long as they stay away from mass sexual assault.
Happy New Year to the best President EVER !!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Count me in that greeting, too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you, Mr. President! You know we love you and your family. Your enthusiasm and optimism are contagious and much needed. Thank you, thank you, for being such a wonderful leader and President. Happy New Year!
Good for all…Just better for us !
Good fences make good neighbors. The higher the fence, the better the neighbor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
http://mentalfloss.com/article/94298/charles-crocker-man-who-built-40-foot-high-spite-fence-around-his-neighbors-house
Donald Trump Retweet:
Nope….it was deliberate….calculating and cunning.
New 2019 rallying call:
**John Roberts–Resign NOW.
** Ruthie BG.–Retire now.
**We now Want $25 Billion for our American Wall NOW.
**Approve all 360 Trump’s nominees NOW
LikeLiked by 4 people
May Roberts rot in Hell.
Oh, best wishes, Treepers, for a very Happy New Year! May this year see massive disruptions to the Swamp.
“Oh, and that eall is now 50′ high, care to diddle around some more, and go for 75′?”
Let’s go for it……Hey, Fake Congress, “The wall just got 25 feet higher.”
Good Gawd it never ends. So everyone in State, Justice and now SC are all in for destroying America and letting a few Psycho’s rule the world with their kooky ideas and depravity.. Lord
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
A Happy and Blessed new year to you all!
And to you, Nigella!
What are your top three predictions for 2019 either foreign or domestic?
Here are my three:
1) PDJT will have another Supreme Court Justice nominated before the end of the year
2) The Mullahs will either be killed or run out of Iran 🇮🇷 before the end of the year
3) China 🇨🇳 completely buckles and agrees to a deal that is going to be completely one sided in our favor
Flep, I so hope you are right
Give me your 3 Nigella
Well… 1. People will be surprised that the President will not be impeached.
2. The president will get at least one Supreme Court Justice
3. China will give in to most of the Presidents demands
My 3…
1) Dems break before Trump…
Wall money allotted
2) Another Supreme Pick
3) Mueller investigation closes out with Zero charges against Trump
Hope you are right, Flep!
My three:
1) President Trump appoints another stellar, conservative SCOTUS justice;
2) USA economy continues to lead the world with a growth rate for the year > 3%;
and
3) DACA deal with wall funding passes Congress and is signed by President Trump (Ann Coulter announces her independent run for President with another loser, Bill Kristol).
The Coulter-Kristol emblem will be a horse tying together a horse’s face with a horse’s ass. They lose overwhelmingly but the MSM heaps plenty of praise on them for their clever emblem branding.
1) we will look back on 2019 as “the year of the countrrpunch
2) China deal done,
3) Mcd’s in Pyong yang
Dutchman: I would like to see something happen to Gang of G8’s Warner, FISA court (Roberts), and muleface indicit his ham sandwich!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just remember, while you CAN indict a ham sandwich, much harder to actually CONVICT one!
Oh, ham sandwich would go good with a beer, spicey mustard, here I come!
LikeLiked by 1 person
My three-
1) 1/4 to 1/3 of our southern border get the WALL
). New Justice for Supreme Court
3) Supreme Court rule in favor of WH Admin. Immigration/asylum reform
———————–
Wishful thinking three–
1) Mueller wraps up his investigations, thinking he won, but President Trump makes his cunning move like he’s doing to Chinaand exposed Mueller’s crimes.
2) We get out of UN and kick UN out of country, and level the evil UN building in NYC
3) Many members of Fake Congress go to Gitmo
) DACA ruled unconstitutional
Like yor ‘wishful’, grandma! Didn’t think of THAT! If DJT could remodel a Post office in DC, he could surely remodel the U.N. building, although it would need major delousing, disinfecting first. Then, 50′ high GOLD letters: TRUMP
Just to trigger the libs, one more time!
It is ‘prime’real estate!
Now that’s Rich thinking….TRUMP in gold….love it.
Out with the old in with the new!
When a Prius parks next to a Lamborghini
LikeLiked by 9 people
😀 😀 😀
Ahhhh…….with all due and utmost respect………..wheeeww………
LikeLiked by 3 people
all I can politely say is
doh !
To quote Ralph Kramden, homina..homina…homina.
Maga bod vs lefty bod
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol..perfect.
It is not about being a stick thin Barbie. You you must exercise!
Hourglass vs Toothpick
MAGA takes on a whole new meaning.
M is for Melania’s. Fill in the rest folks!
Happy New Year to all on a personal level. On the political level we know it won’t be so good, but I predict Ginsberg will be gone by March, and Democrat actions will be based on this fact. They will do their utmost to Impeach Trump. Sundance is correct. “The Democrats are the party of death.” My new T Shirt slogan for 2019.
They want to get to within a year of the 2020 and then invoke the BIDEN (<–moron) RULE.
They can’t do it because the President and the Senate control are within the sme party.
Right to reply: My worry is that they will somehow keep her alive for voting purposes. Sort of like the dead rising in Chicago to vote on election night or ballot harvesting in California.
A twenty year old photo… back when we were somethin’.
LikeLiked by 3 people
On their last leg?
I truly hope that Kavanaugh will not be compromised.
From the NothingButCrap network:
(https://twitter.com/chuckwoolery/status/1079799627610771457
Happy Blessed New year to all of you Treepers and CTH adm. Hope and pray 2019 will be more blessed and healthy year to all of us!
God Bless you all!
“Donald J. Trump
✔
…..Except the results are FAR BETTER than I ever said they were going to be! I campaigned against the NEVER ENDING WARS, remember!
69.1K 1:19 PM – Dec 31, 2018″
I think He-who-must-not-be-disrespected just had a heart attack and the Pentagon just exploded.
IMO it will be 3 Supreme court appointments. Rbg has one foot in the grave, within 4to5 years Kennedy will have departed and within that same time Pres. Trump will replace Thomas with a newer model good for another 30 or so years. All the courts will be changed for more than a generation.
Upper : I would also like to see Roberts replaced due to FISA court scandal.
Wes; I LIKE that, bye bye Roberts, hello Amy!
Kennedy retired this summer and was replaced by Kavanaugh. I bet you meant Breyer. He is 80 y/o now. Thomas will retire as soon as there is a 6-3 composition to the court, IMO. He and his wife have been wanting to retire.
Looking forward to another year of Donald J. Trump as our President….and another year of his defeated opponent, HRC carping from the boondocks.
Trump’s Historic Impact on Judiciary in 2018 Promises Even Greater Gains in 2019
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/12/31/trumps-historic-impact-on-judiciary-in-2018-promises-even-greater-gains-in-2019/
Really wonderful! So heartening to see the spectacular things in life! May God bless thus all!
That’s just beautiful. What an unforgettable homecoming. God bless this brave soldier. MAGA
Good read…
Our Exhausted American Mediocracy
By Victor Davis Hanson| December 30th, 2018
And yet it is hard to calibrate whether any president has faced, from the moment of his election, the level of venom shown Trump by both political parties, and by the elite media, and the centers of progressivism on Wall Street, in Hollywood, Silicon Valley, Washington, and New York.
https://amgreatness.com/2018/12/30/our-exhausted-american-mediocracy/
Happy New Year everyone!
And since the new year has now arrived, I feel it is my duty to remind everyone that 2019 will be yet another year in which Hillary will not be president.
Yes….That bullet we dodged….Thank God!
