Epic Retort – President Trump Discusses Senator Warren…

President Trump was asked about Senator Elizabeth Warren as a 2020 presidential challenger. The response was, well, epic. WATCH:
Advertisements
President Trump was asked about Senator Elizabeth Warren as a 2020 presidential challenger. The response was, well, epic. WATCH:
I wrote this elsewhere:
“Liawatha” could possibly be the nominee: she is a Big Leftist woman, absolutely shameless, a Big Leftist Woman, lies very well (see the “shameless” qualification earlier), and is a charter member of the East Coast Dem establishment!
Oh yeah! SHE’S A WOMAN!!! For Dems, character, achievement, etc. do not matter: does your resume’ hit the Checklist of What You Are: a woman, Native American (yes, the Dems will buy that, especially if she is mocked with it, and will use the mockery as a racist charge against the mockers), victim of male oppression, etc.
EXCEPT for that Big Check on the Are You White? Checklist! Yes, in spite of the 1/1024 American Indian DNA, she is ultimately a White woman: so…
the odds go with Miss K. Harris! 😉
LikeLiked by 5 people
I forgot to add: if she is the nominee, expect all kinds of “Epic Retorts” from President Trump during the campaign! They will need to be catalogued and published!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Don’t stop your enemy when they’re about to make a mistake!
LikeLiked by 7 people
She’s the 2nd coming of Hillary – but a lot less likeable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
iF she went trans she’d be a lock.
LikeLiked by 4 people
No, then she’d be a white male….
LikeLiked by 16 people
But she identifies as Cherokee.
The confusion during the Democrat debates could be epic. Warren identifies as Native American male, Booker identifies as Roman slave. Where does it end?
LikeLiked by 9 people
Fartacus and Spreading Feathers……..there is a lot of comedy in there some place…….
LikeLiked by 6 people
I still prefer the “Pretendian”.
😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
dd_sc: well we do know for sure she is a 1023/1024 member of the Idiot tribe!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beto identifies as Robert Kennedy.
LikeLike
Dear dumb Kamala is half black and half Indian (from India) and most of here knows she is dumber than a wood door. Her changes of running may pick up but her chances of winning are slimmer than a pole holding my American flag. I did love Trump saying she should consult her psychiatrist because she does seem to have a number of mental problems. Still laughing on hearing that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump is not only the best POTUS we’ve ever seen, he has incredible humour as well.
“Well that I don’t know, you’d have to ask her psychiatrist” in response to…
“Do you really believe she thinks she can win”
MAGA KAG, GOD BLESS PRESIDENT TRUMP!
LikeLiked by 21 people
Next MSM question to Pocahontas: Do you see a psychiatrist?
LikeLiked by 5 people
” Do you see a psychiatrist?…and if not, why not?”
LikeLike
When did you stop seeing a psychiatrist?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Have you considered going back to taking your meds?”
LikeLike
You never know, the Trumpster may have some dirt on her already. Maybe she does she a shrink. I mean they are all mentally unstable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I laughed so hard when he sais that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Schlonged Again!
LikeLiked by 9 people
LMAO
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is just a scouting mission.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great retort and he didn’t miss beat with it either. Bim bam boom!
LikeLiked by 4 people
To quote Larry The Cable Guy…….”That right there’s funny I don’t care who you are.”
LikeLiked by 7 people
This is what we’re celebrating?
Build the wall and drain the g-damn swamp. Comey, Yates, McCabe, Rosenstein, Brennen, Strzok and Page are laughing without need for our VSG’s wit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lighten up Francis
LikeLiked by 7 people
A lot of people are extremely frustrated and need to vent and for very good reason!
LikeLike
Fine, but it’s good to laugh once and awhile… Happy New Year!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wrong thread. What’s the comment have to do with the video? Nothing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lighten up Francis. I can’t wait for President Trump to use that on Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke.🤗
LikeLiked by 3 people
O’Rourke, O’Bungles, “what difference does it make”
LikeLike
That was a Great movie…lots of Beautiful Women.
LikeLike
” Comey, Yates, McCabe, Rosenstein, Brennen, Strzok and Page are laughing…”
Couldn’t disagree more, Bob Teal.
1. Look at their faces, not a happy light hearted face in the bunch, and a few (brennan) look rabid, complete with drool. Just angry, angry, angry, outrage, snarl, snap, frown. We all see those snarling faces on the left all the time. People get tired of that.
2. We *are* building the wall, as Flep pointed out in an excellent post on another thread.
3. We aren’t celebrating. We are enjoying *ridiculing*, called by Alinsky the most potent weapon. ie we are destroying her.
PS — adding my unworthy bit to the ridicule: to the low-info voter that “IMA Perfessor” haircut has to be be a total turnoff. Makes her look like a bossy meanie librarian in a children’s book.
PPS the future belongs to the optimists (and the people who, having a warm home and a fully belly) can laugh. A merry heart doeth good like medicine. They say it releases endorphins. Who woulda thunk?
LikeLike
President Trump just hyjacked her big announcement and made a joke of it .
LikeLiked by 8 people
Isolate and make a laughing stock…isn’t that one of the rules?
I figure she is running now because by ’24 she will be 75 yrs old
LikeLiked by 3 people
One of the Rules for Radicals, yes. Would be so nice to turn it back around on them, too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s WHITE she’s done before she even got started! It will be a person of color – mark my words!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I suspect she may be filling the Sanders role of false candidate to make the primaries look legit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
🐫
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think zero eliminated any possible chance in our life time of anyone of color/unqualified/ unaccomplished of ever being nominated or elected ever again! Oh, and same with Hillary eliminating any chance of “The First” woman being a lib politician! I predict The First Woman President will be many years from now. A Trump pick a few years after his second term! I don’t have any clue who she will be. Maybe Sarah Palin?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Niki Haley!!!
LikeLike
Yuck
LikeLiked by 4 people
Too late. Valerie Jarrett already served two terms in the White House without ever having to be elected.
LikeLike
M I C H E L L E O B A M A
LikeLike
Absolutely. We need a Commander in Chief wearing yellow striptease-glitter boots, and a long droopy yellow blanket-dress. Scares the pus out of Isis.
LikeLike
MICHAEL (Big Mike) … there, I fixed it for you.
LikeLike
Master of the mic drop strikes again!
LikeLike
EPIC PICTURES TOO!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
😂😂😂Happy New Year Mr. President!!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
But… It’s un-Presidential.
LikeLike
Breitbart has President Trump’s Top 10 VSG Epic Tweets:
See:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/12/31/top-donald-trump-very-stable-genius-tweets-of-2018/
One of my favorites:
“….I am a Tariff Man. When people or countries come in to raid the great wealth of our Nation, I want them to pay for the privilege of doing so. It will always be the best way to max out our economic power. We are right now taking in $billions in Tariffs. MAKE AMERICA RICH AGAIN
122K
10:03 AM – Dec 4, 2018”
LikeLiked by 2 people
That…was funny.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great stuff! Your President is simply the best, the very best. He continues to repel these evil bass turds at every turn, and shows up the lack of ba**s in the rest of his party.
I so hope he gets another four years, the entertainment is like nothing elsewhere.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 7 people
Loving our POTUS!
I read the Drudge headlines earlier and I was disappointed to see a very flattering, very young photo of Warren, without a decent headline like “Warren starts out on Trail of Tears” or something …and I thought, what the?!?! What’s wrong with Drudge?
I am so, so glad to see that POTUS is going to call her out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Drudge has been bought out or is in the stages of it. Which is the purpose of starting an online news site.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why frustrate yourself,stay off drudge.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I haven’t clicked there in months. So sad what Drudge site has become.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like Little Green Footballs syndrome.
LikeLike
Agreed Dennis…give it a wife birth.. What’s wrong with drudge? In short – Everything…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not only epic; also flips/mocks the whole Trump is unstable use the 25th Amendment meme the Democrats have been using for the last two years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“You’ll have to ask her psychiatrist.”
I just shot club soda out my nose!! Epic, indeed!
LikeLike
I’m surprised that anyone could have any reservation about Senator Warren. Perhaps her chief problem may be maybe that she has 1/1024th the charisma of Lawrence Tribe.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Bob: You can’t let 1023/1024 members of the Idiot Tribe off their Reservation!
LikeLike
I saw what you did there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another reason we love the guy !
LikeLike
OMG…I love President Trump. That was hilarious! Bring it on a Lieawatha.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, she is a Nasty Woman…has to get points for that.
LikeLike
One cannot get enough of Trump. I tune in just to hear him lay on the verbal smack down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same here. Also for confirmation of the real news.
LikeLike
FTA – It’s official – the fake Indian has tossed her war bonnet into the ring. She wants to be the next Great White Father.
For many moons, we have known that this announcement about her “exploratory committee” was coming. But still, the timing does seem a bit inauspicious.
I mean, New Year’s Eve? Since buffalo roamed the plains, most braves and squaws spend-um New Year’s Eve stocking their teepees and wigwams with firewater and cold crab omelet, or sending out smoke signals looking for papoose-sitters for the festivities.
In other words, nobody’s paying attention to the news.
https://www.bostonherald.com/2018/12/31/howie-carr-go-ahead-elizabeth-warren-make-trumps-day/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wonderful!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nobody does it better/ POTUS one-two punch
…and Elizabeth Warren is OUT/VSG PERFECTION…LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mary: Liarwanda is heading to the Happy Hunting Grounds”!
LikeLike
“Happy Hunting Grounds” aka GITMO…
in a straight jacket per her psychiatrist…LOL.
LikeLike
WE LOVE YOU, MR.PRESIDENT! HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!
💓💓💓❣❣❣💓💓💓
LikeLiked by 1 person
Warren has been smoking too much of the wacky weed in her peace pipe to think she can win the nomination much less beat our VSGPDJT.
LikeLiked by 2 people
War Hen 2020?
LikeLike
The Progressives have only the lunatic fringe from which to choose their candidate. To the slight right of the Progressives are DemonizingRat Liberals who have a tired line-up of party hacks from which to choose. If there is a liberal shining star out there, they have kept him or her well hidden.
That said, the entire left is certain that President Donald J. Trump is riding for a fall and if he survives, he will be so wounded that he is totally vulnerable.
Make no mistake about the fact that the voters are divided 50-50 and the winner will be the one who amasses the most non-voters in areas where electoral college numbers count. So, how are the non-voters encouraged to cast a ballot?
As fate would have it, the DemonizingRats are hemorrhaging blue collar workers who traditionally vote Democrat. But many blue collar workers are also a large part of the pool of non-voters. So, the DemonizingRats, being the party of division will have to beat the drums of “inequity” with greater gusto in order to turn out more of the urban, female, feminist vote. In order to do this, the DemonizingRats will turn up the heat on hate and despair. The black bloc is neutralized if 20% were to pull away from the plantation. The welfare/entitlement poor will overwhelmingly remain with their plantation masters. But they are also apt to not vote.
As all DemonizingRats are socialists at heart, what can they run on? Elizabeth Warren will position herself as the younger, saner version of Bernie, but she will demur from identifying as a socialist.
So far, we have Warren, Biden, Bernie, Harris and Flake if he jumps parties. Can’t Schiff or Nadler-the-Hutt be persuaded to jump into the clown car? We are all in for an incredible ride.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Have you not been paying attention to all the experts lately?
‘And one day there shall come from out of the BLUE, an Unknown Gender Neutral Perfect Democrat Candidate who will speak the Great Truths on behalf of all Americans and will immediately be raised up as The One who will Take Out VSGPDJT without even batting an eye.’
It shall take just a matter of hours and President Donald J. Trump will fold like an umbrella and get the Hell outta DC forever.
That’s THEE P.L.A.N.!
Just Wait for It…….
LikeLike
Just another crazy old bat! What can go wrong 😂 😂 Nothing! Nothing, I tell you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I Love It! LOL!!!
LikeLike
Warren says that she’s in it “all the way”. But yet it’s an exploratory committee. Go figure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ouch!
Now cue the MSM to go into conniptions over the gall of PDJT questioning the mental fitness of Warren whilst at the same time being blissfully unaware that they themselves have been doing it to him unabated for over two years.
‘Tis a thing of beauty to watch the President scorch the earth with Warren and set the trap for the MSM.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That clip should have come with a rimshot at the end. Happy New Year everyone, and MAGA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I sent a message to the white house tonight with message of Happy New Year to President and first lady Melania I guess the well thought out form letters you get back are meant so that you wont send anymore..
Wishing the President and His Family a Happy New Year and Many more years to come..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Broken arrow feathers will have to fix her TeePee!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am thinking the rats will run kamila light with beto wanna be dark or moochela . Hey is moochela culturally appropriating someone’s hair every time she wear an Oprah wig?
LikeLike
I should have known not to be eating soup while I was listening to that. All I could do to keep it from going down the wrong pipe.
LikeLike
Just won (put a cap on the rap) at playin’ the dozens, he did!
LikeLike
It is the economy!
If the Democrats can tank the economy and successfully blame Trump then they can win in 2020. The Democrats are also better able to be the party that includes everyone. Their progressive agenda will appeal to many voters. Here are their catchy phrases.
Address Income and Wealth Inequality
Government for the People, not Lobbyist
Equality for all
Unfortunately our half of the Uni party has nothing. The leadership has failed to deliver.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Scroll down on that tweet and enjoy the reply.
LikeLike
Pocahontas RaisinTax loves her Donald Trump attacks.
Heap Big Liberal Masshole Bird, with forked tongue, speaks Masshole words.
Minnehaha Medicine Woman would, all medicine, hold in common.
Song of Liawatha said, “Golden Goose, she wind up dead!”
Princess Falling Bear Market, is the very point of it.
So White-Hair Woman Buffalo Chip never shuts her Commie lips.
LikeLike
V4: Eat Buffalo Chips, win free trip to Socialist’s Happy Hunting Grounds!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If we learned nothing from this midterm please did we not learn that it isn’t who casts the votes who wins it is who counts the votes? Even if the economy is great the rats have a successful game plan (vote harvesting etc) and will execute it.
LikeLike
On another note, how did I get such an unhappy avatar face? Yuk
LikeLike
Me too.
LikeLike
Mine, too, Marg. Wish I knew how to change it.
LikeLike
Hey, mine looks like EWarren. All it needs is the cute lil yaller bob
LikeLike
Ask her medicine man, not psychiatrist.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Even if Warren is some smidgen American Indian, that doesn’t make her an American Indian, nor a “woman of color. ” It would be like having one cactus tree/plant in Seattle and then calling Seattle, Phoenix. The woman is simply crazy.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Now *that’s* droll.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Her grandfather , the great “Big Bull Talking” , would be so proud of her.
LikeLike
Would some kind person post the meme with the mosquito on Warren’s hand? It says, “And just like that, Elizabeth Warren’s Indian blood was gone.” 😂 Thanks!
LikeLike