Epic Retort – President Trump Discusses Senator Warren…

Posted on December 31, 2018 by

President Trump was asked about Senator Elizabeth Warren as a 2020 presidential challenger.  The response was, well, epic.  WATCH:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2020, Humor & Quizzes, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

107 Responses to Epic Retort – President Trump Discusses Senator Warren…

  1. Ausonius says:
    December 31, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    I wrote this elsewhere:

    “Liawatha” could possibly be the nominee: she is a Big Leftist woman, absolutely shameless, a Big Leftist Woman, lies very well (see the “shameless” qualification earlier), and is a charter member of the East Coast Dem establishment!

    Oh yeah! SHE’S A WOMAN!!! For Dems, character, achievement, etc. do not matter: does your resume’ hit the Checklist of What You Are: a woman, Native American (yes, the Dems will buy that, especially if she is mocked with it, and will use the mockery as a racist charge against the mockers), victim of male oppression, etc.

    EXCEPT for that Big Check on the Are You White? Checklist! Yes, in spite of the 1/1024 American Indian DNA, she is ultimately a White woman: so…

    the odds go with Miss K. Harris! 😉

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. Attorney at Law says:
    December 31, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    Trump is not only the best POTUS we’ve ever seen, he has incredible humour as well.
    “Well that I don’t know, you’d have to ask her psychiatrist” in response to…

    “Do you really believe she thinks she can win”

    MAGA KAG, GOD BLESS PRESIDENT TRUMP!

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
  3. TwoLaine says:
    December 31, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    Schlonged Again!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  4. Mark L. says:
    December 31, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    This is just a scouting mission.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. JX says:
    December 31, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    Great retort and he didn’t miss beat with it either. Bim bam boom!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. Bitter Clinger says:
    December 31, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    To quote Larry The Cable Guy…….”That right there’s funny I don’t care who you are.”

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. Bob Teal says:
    December 31, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    This is what we’re celebrating?
    Build the wall and drain the g-damn swamp. Comey, Yates, McCabe, Rosenstein, Brennen, Strzok and Page are laughing without need for our VSG’s wit.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Nigella says:
      December 31, 2018 at 6:40 pm

      Lighten up Francis

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • TessTruehart says:
      December 31, 2018 at 10:15 pm

      ” Comey, Yates, McCabe, Rosenstein, Brennen, Strzok and Page are laughing…”

      Couldn’t disagree more, Bob Teal.

      1. Look at their faces, not a happy light hearted face in the bunch, and a few (brennan) look rabid, complete with drool. Just angry, angry, angry, outrage, snarl, snap, frown. We all see those snarling faces on the left all the time. People get tired of that.

      2. We *are* building the wall, as Flep pointed out in an excellent post on another thread.

      3. We aren’t celebrating. We are enjoying *ridiculing*, called by Alinsky the most potent weapon. ie we are destroying her.

      PS — adding my unworthy bit to the ridicule: to the low-info voter that “IMA Perfessor” haircut has to be be a total turnoff. Makes her look like a bossy meanie librarian in a children’s book.

      PPS the future belongs to the optimists (and the people who, having a warm home and a fully belly) can laugh. A merry heart doeth good like medicine. They say it releases endorphins. Who woulda thunk?

      Like

      Reply
  8. CornPicker says:
    December 31, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    President Trump just hyjacked her big announcement and made a joke of it .

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  9. Gregory Jenkins says:
    December 31, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    She’s WHITE she’s done before she even got started! It will be a person of color – mark my words!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. riverelf says:
    December 31, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    Master of the mic drop strikes again!

    Like

    Reply
  11. JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
    December 31, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    EPIC PICTURES TOO!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Bree says:
    December 31, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    😂😂😂Happy New Year Mr. President!!!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  13. 1000 Clowns says:
    December 31, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    But… It’s un-Presidential.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Ausonius says:
    December 31, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    Breitbart has President Trump’s Top 10 VSG Epic Tweets:

    See:

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/12/31/top-donald-trump-very-stable-genius-tweets-of-2018/

    One of my favorites:

    “….I am a Tariff Man. When people or countries come in to raid the great wealth of our Nation, I want them to pay for the privilege of doing so. It will always be the best way to max out our economic power. We are right now taking in $billions in Tariffs. MAKE AMERICA RICH AGAIN
    122K
    10:03 AM – Dec 4, 2018”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. evergreen says:
    December 31, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    That…was funny.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Dekester says:
    December 31, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    Great stuff! Your President is simply the best, the very best. He continues to repel these evil bass turds at every turn, and shows up the lack of ba**s in the rest of his party.

    I so hope he gets another four years, the entertainment is like nothing elsewhere.

    God bless PDJT

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  17. Heroic Dreamer says:
    December 31, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    Loving our POTUS!

    I read the Drudge headlines earlier and I was disappointed to see a very flattering, very young photo of Warren, without a decent headline like “Warren starts out on Trail of Tears” or something …and I thought, what the?!?! What’s wrong with Drudge?

    I am so, so glad to see that POTUS is going to call her out.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. dd_sc says:
    December 31, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    Not only epic; also flips/mocks the whole Trump is unstable use the 25th Amendment meme the Democrats have been using for the last two years.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. deplorable and proud says:
    December 31, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    “You’ll have to ask her psychiatrist.”
    I just shot club soda out my nose!! Epic, indeed!

    Like

    Reply
  20. Bob McDoulett says:
    December 31, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    I’m surprised that anyone could have any reservation about Senator Warren. Perhaps her chief problem may be maybe that she has 1/1024th the charisma of Lawrence Tribe.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  21. Rex says:
    December 31, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    Another reason we love the guy !

    Like

    Reply
  22. Abster says:
    December 31, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    OMG…I love President Trump. That was hilarious! Bring it on a Lieawatha.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Mike says:
    December 31, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    One cannot get enough of Trump. I tune in just to hear him lay on the verbal smack down.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. getfitnow says:
    December 31, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    FTA – It’s official – the fake Indian has tossed her war bonnet into the ring. She wants to be the next Great White Father.

    For many moons, we have known that this announcement about her “exploratory committee” was coming. But still, the timing does seem a bit inauspicious.

    I mean, New Year’s Eve? Since buffalo roamed the plains, most braves and squaws spend-um New Year’s Eve stocking their teepees and wigwams with firewater and cold crab omelet, or sending out smoke signals looking for papoose-sitters for the festivities.

    In other words, nobody’s paying attention to the news.

    https://www.bostonherald.com/2018/12/31/howie-carr-go-ahead-elizabeth-warren-make-trumps-day/

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  25. kea says:
    December 31, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    Wonderful!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. Marygrace Powers says:
    December 31, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    Nobody does it better/ POTUS one-two punch
    …and Elizabeth Warren is OUT/VSG PERFECTION…LOL

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Ivehadit says:
    December 31, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    WE LOVE YOU, MR.PRESIDENT! HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!
    💓💓💓❣❣❣💓💓💓

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. sassymemphisbelle says:
    December 31, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    Warren has been smoking too much of the wacky weed in her peace pipe to think she can win the nomination much less beat our VSGPDJT.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. Stan says:
    December 31, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    War Hen 2020?

    Like

    Reply
  30. Lactantius says:
    December 31, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    The Progressives have only the lunatic fringe from which to choose their candidate. To the slight right of the Progressives are DemonizingRat Liberals who have a tired line-up of party hacks from which to choose. If there is a liberal shining star out there, they have kept him or her well hidden.

    That said, the entire left is certain that President Donald J. Trump is riding for a fall and if he survives, he will be so wounded that he is totally vulnerable.

    Make no mistake about the fact that the voters are divided 50-50 and the winner will be the one who amasses the most non-voters in areas where electoral college numbers count. So, how are the non-voters encouraged to cast a ballot?

    As fate would have it, the DemonizingRats are hemorrhaging blue collar workers who traditionally vote Democrat. But many blue collar workers are also a large part of the pool of non-voters. So, the DemonizingRats, being the party of division will have to beat the drums of “inequity” with greater gusto in order to turn out more of the urban, female, feminist vote. In order to do this, the DemonizingRats will turn up the heat on hate and despair. The black bloc is neutralized if 20% were to pull away from the plantation. The welfare/entitlement poor will overwhelmingly remain with their plantation masters. But they are also apt to not vote.

    As all DemonizingRats are socialists at heart, what can they run on? Elizabeth Warren will position herself as the younger, saner version of Bernie, but she will demur from identifying as a socialist.

    So far, we have Warren, Biden, Bernie, Harris and Flake if he jumps parties. Can’t Schiff or Nadler-the-Hutt be persuaded to jump into the clown car? We are all in for an incredible ride.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • abigailstraight says:
      December 31, 2018 at 8:14 pm

      Have you not been paying attention to all the experts lately?
      ‘And one day there shall come from out of the BLUE, an Unknown Gender Neutral Perfect Democrat Candidate who will speak the Great Truths on behalf of all Americans and will immediately be raised up as The One who will Take Out VSGPDJT without even batting an eye.’
      It shall take just a matter of hours and President Donald J. Trump will fold like an umbrella and get the Hell outta DC forever.
      That’s THEE P.L.A.N.!
      Just Wait for It…….

      Like

      Reply
  31. Coast says:
    December 31, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    Warren says that she’s in it “all the way”. But yet it’s an exploratory committee. Go figure.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Robster says:
    December 31, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    Ouch!

    Now cue the MSM to go into conniptions over the gall of PDJT questioning the mental fitness of Warren whilst at the same time being blissfully unaware that they themselves have been doing it to him unabated for over two years.

    ‘Tis a thing of beauty to watch the President scorch the earth with Warren and set the trap for the MSM.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. namberak says:
    December 31, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    That clip should have come with a rimshot at the end. Happy New Year everyone, and MAGA!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. rustybritches says:
    December 31, 2018 at 8:05 pm

    I sent a message to the white house tonight with message of Happy New Year to President and first lady Melania I guess the well thought out form letters you get back are meant so that you wont send anymore..

    Wishing the President and His Family a Happy New Year and Many more years to come..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. NME666 says:
    December 31, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    Broken arrow feathers will have to fix her TeePee!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. Margaret Berger says:
    December 31, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    I am thinking the rats will run kamila light with beto wanna be dark or moochela . Hey is moochela culturally appropriating someone’s hair every time she wear an Oprah wig?

    Like

    Reply
  37. Sentient says:
    December 31, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    I should have known not to be eating soup while I was listening to that. All I could do to keep it from going down the wrong pipe.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Anonymous says:
    December 31, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    Just won (put a cap on the rap) at playin’ the dozens, he did!

    Like

    Reply
  39. Franklin says:
    December 31, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    It is the economy!
    If the Democrats can tank the economy and successfully blame Trump then they can win in 2020. The Democrats are also better able to be the party that includes everyone. Their progressive agenda will appeal to many voters. Here are their catchy phrases.

    Address Income and Wealth Inequality
    Government for the People, not Lobbyist
    Equality for all

    Unfortunately our half of the Uni party has nothing. The leadership has failed to deliver.

    Like

    Reply
  41. v4ni11ista says:
    December 31, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    Pocahontas RaisinTax loves her Donald Trump attacks.
    Heap Big Liberal Masshole Bird, with forked tongue, speaks Masshole words.
    Minnehaha Medicine Woman would, all medicine, hold in common.
    Song of Liawatha said, “Golden Goose, she wind up dead!”
    Princess Falling Bear Market, is the very point of it.
    So White-Hair Woman Buffalo Chip never shuts her Commie lips.

    Like

    Reply
  42. Margaret Berger says:
    December 31, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    If we learned nothing from this midterm please did we not learn that it isn’t who casts the votes who wins it is who counts the votes? Even if the economy is great the rats have a successful game plan (vote harvesting etc) and will execute it.

    Like

    Reply
  43. Margaret Berger says:
    December 31, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    On another note, how did I get such an unhappy avatar face? Yuk

    Like

    Reply
  44. Louisiana Steve says:
    December 31, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    Ask her medicine man, not psychiatrist.

    Like

    Reply
  45. codasouthtexas says:
    December 31, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    Like

    Reply
  46. Little Bessie says:
    December 31, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Even if Warren is some smidgen American Indian, that doesn’t make her an American Indian, nor a “woman of color. ” It would be like having one cactus tree/plant in Seattle and then calling Seattle, Phoenix. The woman is simply crazy.

    Like

    Reply
  47. citizen817 says:
    December 31, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Like

    Reply
  48. citizen817 says:
    December 31, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Like

    Reply
  49. Alex50 says:
    December 31, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Her grandfather , the great “Big Bull Talking” , would be so proud of her.

    Like

    Reply
  50. Landslide says:
    December 31, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    Would some kind person post the meme with the mosquito on Warren’s hand? It says, “And just like that, Elizabeth Warren’s Indian blood was gone.” 😂 Thanks!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s