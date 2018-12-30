Sunday December 30th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
That Explains It!
Did you ever wonder why nominal Christians give you grief when you insist that salvation is by grace through faith alone apart from any good works (Eph. 2:8,9)? The Apostle Paul understood the reason that men troubled him for proclaiming this message, and he came up with the perfect illustration to help the Galatians understand it. Speaking of the two sons of Abraham, he observed:
“But as then he that was born after the flesh persecuted him that was born after the Spirit, even so it is now” (Gal. 4:29).
When we look up the passage that Paul is quoting here, we learn that Ishmael “persecuted” Isaac by “mocking” him (Gen. 21:9). And, if you know the story, you know why Ishmael was giving his younger brother grief. When Abraham got tired of waiting for God to give him the son He had promised, he took matters into his own hands and fathered a child by his wife’s servant, intending to make Ishmael the heir that God had promised (Gen. 17:18). God rejected this notion (Gen. 17:20,21) and eventually gave Abraham the son that He promised through the miraculous birth that Abraham’s wife Sarah gave to Isaac.
Ishmael was thirteen years old (Gen. 17:25) when Isaac was weaned (21:8), and based on his father’s assurance that he would be his heir, he had doubtless worked very hard to be worthy of his inheritance. Then suddenly there appeared this interloper, this young child Isaac, whom Sarah rightly declared would be her husband’s heir (Gen. 21:10), and God agreed (v. 12). That meant that after all Ishmael’s hard work his inheritance was now going to be just handed to this infant who hadn’t done a thing to earn it other than to be born the child of promise.
Now, if you can’t relate to the anger that Ishmael felt toward the newly-declared heir, I certainly can! When I was twelve, I asked my father to buy me a Schwinn Fastback Stingray bicycle. He informed me that I was old enough to work for the money that would be needed to make such an expensive purchase. He then reminded me that I could work as many hours as I wanted at his tool and die shop. To help me out, he graciously bumped my salary up to 50 cents an hour (he had started me out at 15 cents an hour!). But while I was working and saving for my $75 bike, my younger brother learned to ride a bike, and was given—a Stingray bicycle! I remember feeling angered that he had just been handed something for which I was having to work so long and hard!
That explains how Ishmael felt about Isaac, which in turn explains how professing Christians feel about those of us that champion the cause of salvation by grace through faith apart from works. Such “Christians” are angered at the notion that the salvation for which they themselves are working so long and so hard is being offered so freely to men and women who haven’t done a thing to earn it other than to be born again a child of God’s promise (Gal. 4:28).
How should we respond to such religious animosity? Paul answers in the opening words of the very next chapter in Galatians: “Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free” (5:1)! It has never been easy to stand for the pure, unadulterated gospel of the grace of God, but as the old hymn of the faith expresses so very well, “it will be worth it all when we see Jesus”!
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/that-explains-it/
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
Galatians 4:29 But as then he that was born after the flesh persecuted him that was born after the Spirit, even so it is now.
Genesis 21:9 And Sarah saw the son of Hagar the Egyptian, which she had born unto Abraham, mocking.
Genesis 17:18 And Abraham said unto God, O that Ishmael might live before thee!
20 And as for Ishmael, I have heard thee: Behold, I have blessed him, and will make him fruitful, and will multiply him exceedingly; twelve princes shall he beget, and I will make him a great nation.
21 But my covenant will I establish with Isaac, which Sarah shall bear unto thee at this set time in the next year.
Genesis 17:25 And Ishmael his son was thirteen years old, when he was circumcised in the flesh of his foreskin.
Genesis 21:8 And the child grew, and was weaned: and Abraham made a great feast the same day that Isaac was weaned.
Genesis 21:10 Wherefore she said unto Abraham, Cast out this bondwoman and her son: for the son of this bondwoman shall not be heir with my son, even with Isaac.
12 And God said unto Abraham, Let it not be grievous in thy sight because of the lad, and because of thy bondwoman; in all that Sarah hath said unto thee, hearken unto her voice; for in Isaac shall thy seed be called.
Galatians 4:28 Now we, brethren, as Isaac was, are the children of promise.
Galatians 5:1 Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage.
They will bring up that verse in James that says faith without works is dead. True…but…But…
Paul and James are addressing two entirely different subjects.
Paul is basically saying…you can’t earn grace by any effort of doing anything of your own works. Grace and forgiveness come only by the gift of Jesus Christ freely offered you. The only thing you have to “do” to inherit that gift is believe it and accept it…that is, once it is offered to you, repent of your sins and believe on the Name of the Lord. And even so, it is only by the grace and mercy of the Holy Spirit that a person can even believe to begin with.
You can’t even earn or work your way to that initial salvation because Jesus said that no man comes to Him except that the Father Who sent Him (Jesus) draws him. He also said that no man comes to the Father except by Him. (Jesus) That pretty much declares that you don’t even get to the initial stage of salvation by grace UNLESS God takes the first step and invites you and draws you to Jesus Christ first.
Now James is talking about works to go along with your faith, not your faith to be saved initially, but works that back up your faith in your Christian endeavors, e.g. ministry, once you are already saved.
For example:
I am saved already, okay.
I have faith in the whole teaching of the generosity of giving and helping those in need. I believe the gospel message teaches that. But if I don’t share my goods and help those in need, then my faith (as a Christian who is already saved by grace) is dead. My actions don’t back up the confession of my faith about such things.
Another example:
Let’s say that I clearly witnessed a terrible injustice done to somebody. I know that if I speak up as a witness, that person will be greatly helped. But I don’t, and stay silent because I don’t want to get involved because it may hurt me. In that case, my faith about pursuing justice is dead because I failed to act properly according to Christian principles. I considered my own safety snd estate over the need of another. So I was selfish/self-serving…which nullified my faith.
People try to lump James’s verse of a Christian’s faith into Paul’s subject of salvation by grace and justification by faith.
I didn’t write all this to instruct you. I’ve read enough of your comments to fairly ascertain you pretty much know this already. I wrote it more so for any of our Christian friends here that may have struggled in this age-old debate with friends and family.
Thank you for your scriptural presentations here at CTH. I am thankful Sundance is graciously generous in allowing spiritual exchanges between his readers. Afterall, this is indeed, a last refuge.
Shalom always and forever,
AS
