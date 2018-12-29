Saturday December 29th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
“The Crane and Fox” by Henry Livingston (1827). Henry’s version of the old Aesop’s Fable.
Happy 🐈 Caturday!
Caturday..
“Caturday..”
So it is, once again. Tempus fugit (and Happy Caturday!)
Objects in the Mirror…
…are closer than they appear.” That’s the warning you see on the passenger-side mirror of your car. The convexity of the mirror gives you a more panoramic rear view, but it also makes the cars behind you look smaller, and further away than they actually are. This can give the illusion that there is room to change lanes, when the truth is that the driver in the adjacent lane may have to hit the brakes if you do—and the horn!
This mirror warning always reminds me of God’s words to Ezekiel:
“Son of man, behold, they of the house of Israel say, The vision that he seeth is for many days to come, and he prophesieth of the times that are far off” (Ezek. 12:27).
You’ll notice that the problem wasn’t that God’s people doubted that Ezekiel’s prophecies would come true; they just didn’t think they would come true for a long time. And you know, God’s people today are no different. When we read Paul’s predictions about the Rapture (I Thes. 4:13-18) and the Judgment Seat of Christ that will follow (Rom. 14:10), we believe these things will happen, but we tend to think they are a long way off. This can lead to complacency in serving the Lord, just as it did in Ezekiel’s day. Thus we would do well to read God’s response:
“Therefore say unto them, Thus saith the Lord God; There shall none of My words be prolonged any more, but the word which I have spoken shall be done…” (Ezek. 12:28).
While we cannot say that the Rapture will be prolonged no longer, we can say with equal assurance that the word which God has spoken to us shall be done. The panoramic view that the mirror of God’s Word affords us (James 1:22-24) allows us to see everything that is ahead of us, and these things are closer than they appear! If you are not living for the Lord, “boast not thyself of to morrow; for thou knowest not what a day may bring forth” (Prov. 27:1). The Rapture may come today, and you may find yourself standing before your Lord and Judge this evening. Why not heed Paul’s admonition,
“…knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep: for now is our salvation nearer than when we believed. The night is far spent, the day is at hand: let us therefore cast off the works of darkness, and let us put on the armour of light” (Rom. 13:11,12).
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/objects-in-the-mirror/
MINIMAL LANDSCAPES OF THE BIG SUR HIGH COUNTRY
Beautiful ! I used to ride motorcycle and camp out at Big Sur and well beyond, in undesignated wooded locations with only a bed roll. Very cool, figuratively and literally. Would not do it today because of all the investation of alien invaders. MAGA/KAG !
AN AMAZING SUNSET AT MCWAY FALLS BIG SUR
As well as my new computer desktop wallpaper (had to select “stretch” to fill the screen, but it did not distort).
HAPPY CATURDAY😻😻
I just met this cat on Thursday at my brother’s house nearby. A neighbor of his does not know who owns it. The cat approached me because the neighbor was standing next to me; however, noise from the camera frightened it off after this picture, so I could not bend down to get a better shot. The cat is a splitting image of one my aunt owns, except hers needs to lose some weight.
Happy Caterday, Treepers!
Koko the gorilla who knows American sign language also loves her kitties . . .
Dick Haymes, Les Paul and Trio – What Are You Doing New Years Eve?
One of my great regrets in life is not making a ( rather short ) journey to Les Paul’s club !
Best wishes for 2019… and Good Health to All. Hope to see you all next year!
Lovely! Thanks, F.D.R.! The tune is not the one we’re used to…couldn’t find out who wrote this version.
Robert Burns is credited with the original lyrics, but the recording by Celtic Woman lists Jimmy Carroll as the writer…most likely the 4th and 5th stanzas.
https://www.discogs.com/artist/450674-Jimmy-Carroll
We two have run about the braes
And pu’d the gowans fine
And we’ve wandered many a weary step
Since auld lang syne
We two have paddled in the durn
From morning sun till dine
But the seas between us broad have roared
Since auld lang syne
FDR: An aye and aye and f’r all that !
Looks like kitty is about to swat that hat right off his head…whoosh…
Such precious babies.
A new Gallup poll shows Michelle Obama as the most admired woman in America, displacing Hillary for the first time in 17 years. Barry comes in number one (I personally think of him as number 2) while Pres Trump takes 2nd place.
Of course the method used makes me wonder if the persons answering just had a hard time pulling a name up and jumped at the first one that came to mind and where the questions were asked (Detroit, Southside Chicago, Broward County Elections Supervisor’s Office). Also if the pollsters were drinking.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/people/2018/12/27/michelle-obama-voted-most-admired-woman-over-hillary-clinton-gallup/2420729002/
“A new Gallup poll”
Useless, IMO. For reasons you clearly state: “the method used”. HRC was suppose to win, you see.
Does the poll specify actual biological women, or does it include people who are “identifying” as women? Living right side up in an upside down world can be frustrating, which is why we are suppose to keep our focus UP on our positional (vs, experiential) truth .
Colossians 3:1 If ye then be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God.
2 Set your affection on things above, not on things on the earth.
3 For ye are dead, and your life is hid with Christ in God.
4 When Christ, who is our life, shall appear, then shall ye also appear with him in glory.
Of course, if you don’t read the word of God, you will never know these things.
1st choice “woman” is a shrill, lisping, waddling, obese, affirmative action hermaphrodite with a brutal underbite. First choice man is a 1/2 black & 1/2 white affirmative action, Chicago street hustler, who was radicalized in an Indonesian madrasa and, with a fraudulent birth certificate, became jihadist in chief of the USA. WOW ! Here’s proof that IQ & SAT scores have tanked. Maybe staring at cell phone screens has seriously impaired vision as well. MAGA/KAG !
Likely if you bought him one of his own, he’d still steal the neighbors’…
Fonseca said the idea of using Canadian money to socialize Canadians towards an acceptance of the LGBT lifestyle is “insulting to the millions of Canadians who are Bible-believing Christians, Jews, Muslims, Sikhs and of other faiths … whose scriptures and traditions view homosexual behavior as a violation of God’s plan for human sexuality.”
He noted that “Trudeau has no business appropriating something that’s supposed to be innocuous and non-offensive, like our currency, in order to indoctrinate the citizenry to accept his personal values.”
Give a mentally unbalanced person like Trudeau a little power and before you know it, he’s the dictatorial head of government. The bit with crying isn’t normal, folks.
Glazov Gang: Ex-Intel Agents Unveil Obama
December 28, 2018 by Jamie Glazov
This new Glazov Gang features John Guandolo, an ex-FBI agent and president of Understanding the Threat, and Brad Johnson, a former CIA Station Chief and president of Americans for Intelligence Reform.
John and Brad unveil Who Obama Really Is, and they shed disturbing light on When Marxism and Narcissism Spawn Criminality and Destruction.
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2018/12/glazov-gang-ex-intel-agents-unveil-obama
And we wonder why our population/fertility rates are decreasing ? ( vis a vis Jusstin Treadeau ) Relax Justin, you’re downwind of Yellowstone which will resolve your dystopian angst ! On the upside, the cyber-market ( as oppposed to a reality – based ) stock market has pivoted upward – again – which only indicates ( to me at least ) computers are as prone to “stock panics ” as investors ! But will they throw themselves from windows in a stock crash ? On the ‘ upside ‘ of the demise of 2018, temps in my little corner of the world are warmer, cutting our heating costs – a not unknown considerable expense for fixed income living . Hurrah for ‘Global Warming ” ! And in a most inapt end to 2018, an obliviot operator managed to severely damage my wife’s ride ( and our sole legal vehicle ) in an MVA . Bad enough to happen but worse was to come as the local constabulary ( Phillipsburg, NJ ) refused to provide my wife with her assailant’s insurance info stating, ‘ … it would be available in the police report in a week or so .. ‘ leaving us ( and our insurers ) in legal limbo . Is this bureaucratic delay now become the SOP for resolving simple traffic incidents ? And why ? If I need to hire another vehicle until this is resolved, can I dun the municipality creating the ( unnecessary IMO ) delay ?
