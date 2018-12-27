President Trump Draws Attention to Murder of Police Officer Ronil Singh by Illegal Alien…

On Christmas day Stanislaus County Sheriff officer Cpl. Ronil “Ron” Singh took a picture with his wife Anamika and his five-month-old son. Early this morning he was shot and killed by an illegal alien; a manhunt for the suspect is ongoing. President Trump drew attention to the case in a tweet earlier today.
(California) […] Singh, 33, was shot and killed at 1 a.m. Wednesday after pulling over a suspected drunk driver at Merced Street and Eucalyptus Avenue.
He exchanged gunfire with the suspect but is not believed to have hit him. “It was a gunfight,” the sheriff said. “Cpl. Singh absolutely tried to defend himself and stop this credible threat.”
While Christianson said investigators have identified the suspect, they will not release his name. He said the suspect is in the country illegally. “He doesn’t belong here; he is a criminal,” the sheriff said. (more)
