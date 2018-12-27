President Trump Draws Attention to Murder of Police Officer Ronil Singh by Illegal Alien…

Posted on December 27, 2018 by

On Christmas day Stanislaus County Sheriff officer Cpl. Ronil “Ron” Singh took a picture with his wife Anamika and his five-month-old son.  Early this morning he was shot and killed by an illegal alien; a manhunt for the suspect is ongoing.  President Trump drew attention to the case in a tweet earlier today.

(California) […] Singh, 33, was shot and killed at 1 a.m. Wednesday after pulling over a suspected drunk driver at Merced Street and Eucalyptus Avenue.

He exchanged gunfire with the suspect but is not believed to have hit him. “It was a gunfight,” the sheriff said. “Cpl. Singh absolutely tried to defend himself and stop this credible threat.”

While Christianson said investigators have identified the suspect, they will not release his name. He said the suspect is in the country illegally. “He doesn’t belong here; he is a criminal,” the sheriff said. (more)

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Death By Illegal Alien, Dem Hypocrisy, Illegal Aliens, media bias, Police action, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

140 Responses to President Trump Draws Attention to Murder of Police Officer Ronil Singh by Illegal Alien…

Older Comments
  1. NJF says:
    December 27, 2018 at 11:36 pm

    Heartbreaking. I said a prayer & thanked potus on twitter for
    Highlighting this young man’s family. Illegal alien strikes again. Just sickening.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s