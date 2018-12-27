President Trump Draws Attention to Murder of Police Officer Ronil Singh by Illegal Alien…

On Christmas day Stanislaus County Sheriff officer Cpl. Ronil “Ron” Singh took a picture with his wife Anamika and his five-month-old son. Early this morning he was shot and killed by an illegal alien; a manhunt for the suspect is ongoing. President Trump drew attention to the case in a tweet earlier today.

(California) […] Singh, 33, was shot and killed at 1 a.m. Wednesday after pulling over a suspected drunk driver at Merced Street and Eucalyptus Avenue.

He exchanged gunfire with the suspect but is not believed to have hit him. “It was a gunfight,” the sheriff said. “Cpl. Singh absolutely tried to defend himself and stop this credible threat.”