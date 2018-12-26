Former Walmart CEO Bill Simon Discusses Strong Holiday Sales and What It Means for Economy…

It’s a little funny to watch this. The chicken little pearl-clutchers at Fox Business: ‘orange-man-bad tariffs‘ -vs- former Walmart CEO Bill Simon on strong holiday retail sales, global growth and the U.S-China trade reset.
The Wall Street business-pundits are pre-programmed, at an institutional dna level, to jump into the “tariffs are bad” talking points. Mr. Simon aptly dispatches them with a dose of reality from the Wal-Mart/Main Street perspective. [It’s kinda funny]
Advertisements
BEST/ you really are the BEST sundance!
Thanks for all the incredible work you do 24/7/365.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Even this CEO was overly cautious with his comments. I guess he was afraid they wouldn’t invite him back if he told them the truth.
The US Consumer will NOT pay the cost of the tariffs on Chinese goods.
The Chinese Producers will pay 20.5% of the 25% tariffs that are imposed on March 1st on $250 billion dollars worth of imported goods.
https://www.livemint.com/Politics/1isrPVYzF27I7salgKtd7J/China-is-paying-for-most-of-Donald-Trumps-trade-war.html
From the article linked above:
US President Donald Trump is succeeding in making China pay most of the cost of his trade war.
That’s the conclusion of a new paper from EconPol Europe, a network of researchers in the European Union. US companies and consumers will only pay 4.5% more after the nation imposed 25% tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods, and the other 20.5% toll will fall on Chinese producers, according to authors Benedikt Zoller-Rydzek and Gabriel Felbermayr.
Also his prediction for our real GDP rate for 2019 is way off by predicting 2% – 2.5%.
I wrote this in the previous article:
From the thread linked above:
All this BS talk about a recession is exactly that.
I actually believe that next year’s Annual real GDP rate (2019) is going to be better than this year which will be close to 3.3%.
Keep in mind that China 🇨🇳 stopped buying our soybeans and pork for the better part of 2018. The exact opposite is going to happen in 2019.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Felice, I thought Simon did such great job speaking about Walmart having 2/3rds of their inventory coming from the US. And then explaining the other 1/3 as from elsewhere, not necessarily China or subject to tariffs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
WSB I agree with your point! I was actually pleasantly surprised 😲 about the fact that 2/3rds come from our country. That put a huge smile 😊 on my face.
Just felt he could have gone all in after seeing the spending that just occurred to predict a better GDP rate for next year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope I was correct in that number…Simon may have said 2/3rds from other than China, however I am not in a place to reveiw the audio.
I believe Simon wants to remain conservative in his estimation.
LikeLike
The globalist interventionists, like Max Boot, Ralph Peters, and he-who-must-not-be-disrespected, likely think President Trump will surely crash the economy when he pulls the boys home from Afghanistan and that $50 some Billion a year being spent there. Of course, that $50 some billion could be spent stimulating the economy by building a very pretty very high Wall on our Southern Border to actually defend us, but I don’t think they want anything like that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I remember when Larry Kudlow was orange man bad tariffs. At least he tied his wagon to a winner.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Comin’ to ya on an eight lane road
Good Presidentin’, he’s got a plane load
And when you get it you got something
So don’t worry America, ’cause Trump’s coming
He got what he got the American way
And now he’ll make America better each and every day
So Americans don’t you fret
‘Cause you ain’t seen nothing yet
Listen
He was brought up building things on many a street
He learned how to make great deals almost before he could eat
He was educated from good stock
When he starts making things great, he just can’t stop
Well grab the rope Larry and he’ll pull you in
Give you hope and be your best President
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
LikeLiked by 1 person
Simon “the consumers are very happy right now.” And he lists the reasons why.
He dispatched the notion that the extremely negative press on PDJT has affected consumers but he follows that by cautioning that (eventually) it could. But overall Simon is very positive on the consumer level economy saying the high levels of consumer debt are only a potential problem in the long run.
LikeLiked by 1 person
GB the REAL issue is that Liberals actually think that Americans have no idea what is in their own bank accounts. They are acting like how are you buying this stuff ?
BECAUSE WE ARE KEEPING MORE OF OUR MONEY THROUGH TRUMPS TAX CUTS! JOBS ARE PAYING BETTER WAGES.
You literally have to spell it out for them….
SMH
LikeLike
In fairness there are many reports that consumer debt is rising big time so that suggests that a lot of the exuberant spending is via credit cards. **Hopefully** the decisions to assume higher debt are largely based on the consumers’ increasing ability to pay down those credit balances due to rising wages.
LikeLike
Anything POTUS touches, Turns To Gold.
Talk about living in exciting times. TGFT
LikeLiked by 3 people
Indeed… look around, at how lucky we are to be alive right now…
LikeLike
“Smoot-Hawley……Smoot-Hawley”!!!! It’s the only point of reference free-trade ideologs have. Therefore all tariffs are bad to them. They’ve been trained to think one way and only one way in regards to trade. They’re incapable of connecting the dots of what PDJT has done to improve the U.S. economy.
LikeLike
OK but why didn’t China and Russia dump hundreds of millions of ounces of precious metals on Walmart’s day after Christmas retail sales story?
LikeLike