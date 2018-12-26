Dow Surges With Biggest Gains on News of Best Holiday Shopping Season…

…The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5%, or more than 1,000 points, and recorded the largest daily point gain in its history. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 climbed 4.9%…. (more)
(Via CNBC) Retail is having its best holiday shopping season in six years, according to early data tracking consumers’ purchases.
Sales in the U.S. from Nov. 1 through Christmas Eve were up 5.1 percent to more than $850 billion, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which monitors spending both in stores and online via all forms of payment. Mastercard also said online sales during that time frame were up 19.1 percent from a year ago, in line with earlier reports that showed robust growth in e-commerce this holiday season.
And this all comes amid the latest fluctuations in the stock market, worries on Wall Street about a potentially slowing economy and a partial government shutdown. Consumer confidence remains strong, translating into robust retail sales, said Steve Sadove, former CEO of Saks and currently advisor for Mastercard. (read more)
Is Wall Street shaking hands with Main Street?
asking for a friend.
It is starting! Wall Street realizes there is nothing they can do to stop 🛑 the Economic Train 🚂! They also realize that the remainder of the world will pay a severe price for their stupidity if they continue.
I wrote this last night and will share it again today because we are seeing MAIN STREET destroying WALL STREET!
It is absolutely amazing to see the disconnect at this point in time between Main Street versus Wall Street. The Economists and talking heads aren’t able to explain it because it is completely foreign to them. The data they are reading suggests we are headed for a major recession when the look solely at the Markets. The Global Economy is in far worse shape than ours. I have no doubt that Germany 🇩🇪 and France 🇫🇷 will be in a major recession in about 6 months. The same can be said for Canada 🇨🇦.
Never forget the fact that 70% of our real GDP rate comes from Consumer Spending.
Sundance is right that China 🇨🇳 front loaded a lot of their trinkets in the third quarter knowing that our 25% tariffs were going to begin on January 1st. Also keep in mind that China 🇨🇳 just recently began to buy our soybeans and pork. That will be felt in the 1st Quarter of 2019.
The third and final estimate for the 3rd Quarter was released on Friday. The real GDP rate feel by 0.1% to 3.4%. A very solid number.
You can find the report below:
https://www.bea.gov/news/2018/gross-domestic-product-3rd-quarter-2018-third-estimate-corporate-profits-3rd-quarter-2018
From the article linked above:
The deceleration in real GDP growth in the third quarter primarily reflected a downturn in exports and decelerations in nonresidential fixed investment and in PCE. Imports increased in the third quarter after decreasing in the second. These movements were partly offset by an upturn in private inventory investment.
PCS IS ANOTHER LOOK AT INFLATION USING A DIFFERENT LENSE THAN CPI
The price index for gross domestic purchases increased 1.8 percent in the third quarter, compared with an increase of 2.4 percent in the second quarter (table 4). The PCE price index increased 1.6 percent, compared with an increase of 2.0 percent. Excluding food and energy prices, the PCE price index increased 1.6 percent, compared with an increase of 2.1 percent.
Last year the 4th Quarter was initially released at 2.6%. The 2nd Estimate had it fall to 2.5% while the 3rd and final Estimate was 2.9%.
The Atlanta Federal Reserve currently is predicting the following for the 4th Quarter:
Bottom line is that our President in his second year is going to accomplish what BHO couldn’t do in 8 miserable years and that is to have an Annual real GDP rate > 3% for 2018.
The MSM, Democrats etc. will be out in full force on January 30th when it is released. They realize the optics are terrible when it never happened under BHO and the last time was 2005. They will tell you it was a sugar high from the Tax Reform Bill and that it will not be reached again because the world economy is contracting. They will point to the Markets to try and paint a picture.
It is ALL a lie because Main Street is WINNING again and they account for 70% of our real GDP rate. As more and more businesses come home, more and more products are made here. Shrinking our imports while our exports will continue to rise because of the trade deals.
We haven’t seen anything yet! It is a year or two away!
China 🇨🇳 realizes they have lost and are doing everything humanly possible to save face and their paper economy!
From the article linked above:
China announced another round of tariff cuts, lowering import taxes on more than 700 goods from Jan. 1 as part of its efforts to open up the economy and lower costs for domestic consumers.
There will also be cuts to some export tariffs, and temporary import tariff rates will be as low as zero for some goods, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Monday.
The ‘temporary’ rates can be changed ad hoc and can be lower than the current Most-Favored Nations standard though they are also available to all World Trade Organization members.
Key Insights
This is the third round of tariff cuts announced this year, as China looks to cut costs for consumers and implement President Xi Jinping’s promises to open up further.
U.S. exports will get the benefit of the reductions as well, although most products will still be subject to the retaliatory tariffs until there is a breakthrough in the ongoing talks.
I agree with your analysis which is as usual logical and insightful. I would add that it seems quite obvious (to me and I am not prone to conspiracies) that the Fed as well as other parties are purposely trying to sink the USA economy. The problem the Fed faces is that soon their policy will become too transparent to the larger public because they are only being successful in slowing it. After the rates and government securities (quantitative easing) are normalized anything else that is done will be too glaringly obvious as harmful to the economy. It is amazing that the economy is strong enough to keep chugging along with all the drag that they are throwing at it.
This is a new day in America. Energy independence, Low inflation, Low unemployment, wage growth, holly shit look out Wall Street.
According to the Dims it did happen under Obama, only it’s just showing up now- sort of a back to the future thingy.
Actually, no. IF I’m getting it right, in Sundances Maganomics 101, (struggling mighty to keep a “C”), there is the stock market, which includes stocks from ‘main street’ companies, and ‘wall street’ companies, and its like seperating the egg yolks and whites; we are still in the process.
I’m assuming its gonna take awhile, and liable to be a rocky ride, but in order to seperate the yolks and whites, you got to break some eggs?
Drill baby drill!
Oooops!
Now what will the dems use to claim PT and the shutdown will destroy the economy??!
Privately, they are saying;
“Damn him, AND his magic wand!”
They will go on to cry about the WARS Trump ISN’T starting.. poor things.
So POTUS reccomends people buy the dip. Some do, and profit.
Insider trading by proxie?
I’m sure Mueller is on it, already.
Buy the dip??? After this December I can’t even buy the chips… let alone dip…
And aren’t we all sure, the Kenyan/Indonesian Socialist/Mooselimb will somehow want to take partial credit.
Partial? 😁
“The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5%, or more than 1,000 points, and recorded the largest daily point gain in its history. Dammit.” MSM
“Miraculous”??
LikeLiked by 5 people
from the AP tweet above
Economists called the big market moves a “reflex rally” after Monday’s drop, which left Wall Street on track for its worst December since the Great Depression.
The real miracle is that CNN is still in business.
“The real miracle is that CNN is still in business.”
The CIA has plenty of off the books income from it’s shadow companies to keep CNN afloat no matter how much $$$ it loses.
https://www.speakupsaveamerica.com/blog/cia-whistleblower-speaks-every-american-should-listen
“…what you feel before you really know how bad things are, inside our government. …”
“Worst ever” Christmas eve to “best ever” one day gain? The market gives me whiplash. It is bipolar like our country. And when it is relatively stable the Federal Reserve will butt in because Globalism. I recommend we buy American and invest in Main Street. The rest can crash and burn for all I care.
Years ago I argued with someone who suggested that playing the lottery is just as moral as playing the stock market. I disagreed with them back then, but in retrospect they were right. The market manipulators tank the market before Christmas and then it magically goes up the day after Christmas. Just a coincidence I’m sure.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The excuse in the Commodity Markets for wild swings during this ‘ week’ was always “thin trading because all the traders were on vacation”. I don’t think so anymore. Gasoline up almost 10 cents in one day. Today. Wow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
it was $1.80 at my local Shell station…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Up moves in the NY Market many times show at your pumps quickly, not always. Down moves usually take a long time to see locally. Funny that way….
LikeLiked by 2 people
People may have lost faith in the stock market BUT they have not lost faith in this President-hence Christmas shopping and huge rally. As Sherlock would have said: Elementary Watson!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The only shock here, is that evrryone is shocked.
Tax cuts putting more $ in deplorables pockets.
JOBS, good paying manufacturing jobs, not no 3 part time minimum wage obama jobs; 250,000 manu, 2 MILLION all told, ‘created’in last year, putting more $ in deplorables pockets.
WHAT did they THINK we were going to do, with all that ‘extra’ income, especially after 8 years of obama grinch
‘Hollidays’?
Spend, baby spend!
Wow, what a roller coaster. I’ve been afraid to look at my accounts!
Just remember PAPER profits/ PAPER losses.
MAGA!
Amazing!
“Dow Jones Soars 1,086 — BIGGEST POINT GAIN EVER!”
AND BOY ARE THE DEMOCRATS PIZZED !
It wont last through the 1st week of 2019.
Then we can always buy low.
What concerns me is the fragility of markets when confronted with a tiny rise in interest rates.
Does this indicate massive gearing everywhere in markets and existing derivatives? I think so.
Does a 1% interest rate rise collapse Main St, of course not. Any business that is that close to the edge will fail due to any number of other existing reasons.
Interest rates are way below some sort of normal number because of Keynesian QE economic rubbish that will eventually fail under the weight of its money printing.
Nice sugar shot, then we get diabetes.
Margin bets on margin bets totalling 10,000 x the value of the underlying commodity must eventually collapse.
Nothing expands exponentially forever, yet the Masters of the Universe demand this must happen.
Sorry fellows.
IMO there’s a huge problem with computerized trading. Those programs are only as good as the people who came up with the algorithms, and it seems mistakes and bad decisions are grossly magnified, as are over-reactions.
Does this gain wipe out the losses from last week?
I don’t know, I’ve been afraid to look!
1000 point gains, dont happen in Bull markets.
This was the mandated dumping of 64billion in pensions, from stocks, to bonds.
1000 points in one day, is ridiculous and not in a good way. A bunch of pensioners, are about to be hoodwinked, out of a lot of money.
How does dumping from stocks to bonds lead to rise in stock market?
Just wondering.,
LikeLike
Going back 30 years ago, if interest rates went up people pulled money out o stocks and put them into bonds and money markets because they were safer. When interest rates were so low, the only place to put money was in stocks. The second part of the story is people manpulating things. Remember, politicians and Ceo’s all have their money in stocks because it was the only way to make money. They may think they will tank the stock market, but in the long run they will protect their money.
No the market rally was manipulated by people having more shekels in their pockets = holiday spending or consumer confidence. Mainstreet owns Wallstreet’s minds.
You have it exactly backwards. I suggest you apply for a job at CNN.
LikeLike
Over the last several months My little trust lost all of the money it made in 2017 and I still believe that during this time of drastic drops is when Wall street was up set that one of the Trump admins advisors told them to keep their nose out of the China trade deal and if they didn’t they would be in big trouble that’s when I begin to see the major drops along with what the Fed was doing in raising rates. one of the Dems on Fox this after noon was talking about how good the down turn in the market was going to be for the Dems when they started running They would hang this around Trumps neck so he said but now today he was not sure if that would be possible and the only thing the jerk anchoring the show could say was that Obama never picked on Yellen but he did. He just flat out told her not to raise rates and that was final.. but when ever the president just says he that is not happy about something the Media makes it sound Like he is going crazy and will start firing everyone in his sight and please forgive me but sometimes I wish he would do just that
Good observation re: Obama and Yellen. Obama had lunch with Yellen at the White House every month during Obama’s entire 8 years. No one said a word.
LikeLike
This was after starting 200 points down. I still will never buy stocks. Most people buy them, then wait for the price to drop, then sell. How idiotic.
If anybody ever figures out a way to buy stocks with other people’s money and rent them out for a profit while paying the loan down, let me know. In the meantime, I’ll stick with real estate.
Obvious the short sellers got caught “short” on this huge rally. I only hope Soros and others lost their behinds for pushing this bear market just to hurt Trump.
The drive-by top of the hour news on the radio is claiming the surge is because Hasset stated that Powell’s job was 100% safe. Yes, that is actually the story they are pushing. It’s not because of the strong retail sales report or the strong economy, it’s because they like the jackass that keeps raising rates and want him to stay and raise them more. Unbeleivable.
I guess it was the only spin they could come up with that would make Trump look bad to the idiots dumb enough to beleive the fake news.
