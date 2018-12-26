December 26th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #706

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🍾…..6 > 5 > 4 > 3 > 2 > 1 more days to another Brand New Year 🕛 with Donald J. Trump as our President of the United State of America.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
🌟 “Oh, sing to the Lord a new song! For He has done marvelous things;
His right hand and His holy arm have gained Him the victory..” 🌟 —Psalm 98:1
🙏 Pray:
— for safety for President Trump and his family in the White House
— for USSS–100% loyalty and wisdom in protecting President Trump and his family
— for truth to come out ahead of Opposition’s and Fake Media’s lies.
— for 100% of our America Wall funding
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border-protected and alert
— for safe withdrawal of our troops from Syria
— for those facing New Year Eve without their loved ones who passed way in 2018
— for safety for all Treepers/Trump supporters over CHRIsTmas/New Year wherever they are and go
— for Peace in America.
🦅 “When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice. The Bible tells us, ‘How good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity.’ ”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
That vote was for show. They are against securing the border, as is evidenced by their opposition now. It’s not because they don’t like Trump, it’s WHY they don’t like Trump.
Americans back our President when it comes to Immigration! It has and will always be a winning issue that the MSM, CoC, Koch Brothers, Democrats, RINOs etc. cannot overcome. The numbers are staggering every time a new poll comes out.
Especially when you key in on Independents!
From the article linked above:
The findings reveal, for example, that eight out of 10 of all U.S. voters — 79% — say the U.S. needs secure borders; 93% of Republicans, 80% of independents and 68% of Democrats agree with that.
Another 79% of voters overall say immigration priorities should be granted on a person’s “ability to contribute to America”; 87% of Republicans, 79% of independents and 72% of Democrats agree.
Meanwhile, 68% overall oppose a lottery-based immigration system which is meant to ensure “greater diversity: in the U.S.; 78% of Republicans, 65% of independents and 62% of Democrats agree.
In addition, 61% overall say U.S. border security is inadequate; 84% of Republicans, 64% of independents and 40% of Democrats agree.
Another 54% overall support building a combination physical and electronic barrier between the U.S. and Mexico; 85% of Republicans, 54% of independents and 30% of Democrats agree.
While the Left, RINOs, CoC, MSM, Koch Brothers etc. scream and complain about the WALL, look what has been happening and will continue to happen.
Encouraging headline formthis Christmas season:
‘Bulgarian Christians are taking a win with a heedful mind’
http://evangelicalfocus.com/europe/4098/Bulgarian_Christians_are_taking_a_win_with_a_heedful_mind_?fbclid=IwAR0jJgs5Ds9UoMLHZ93KaCvukdyasd_SK5F0pvDvcQbOOYRJCEcmkuvpNmY
There are still issues, such as the fact that the orthodox church and the “Muslim religion” will receive level of subsidies if this passes. Also, the fact remains disturbing of the huge but stealthily push to restrict religious freedom in a post-Communism country — one that borders Turkey. However, people did stand up and were counted there and here, including reportedly the government’s office of religious freedom.
‘Stunning’: 80% using Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion are ineligible, Louisiana report finds
https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/dec/4/obamacare-medicaid-expansion-beneficiaries-ineligi/?
Excerpt:
Louisiana’s legislative auditor wanted to know how the state’s expansion of Medicaid under Obamacare was doing, so he picked 100 people who were deemed eligible under the rules.
He found that 82 of them made so much money that they shouldn’t have qualified for the benefits they received.
Auditor Daryl G. Purpera, who issued his findings last month to little fanfare outside of Louisiana, figured if those statistics hold true for the rest of the expanded Medicaid population in his state, then the losses to ineligible beneficiaries could be as high as $85 million.
BAGHDAD — The Iraqi Cabinet approved a law to mark Christmas Day as an official holiday across the country “on the occasion of the birth of Jesus Christ,” according to a statement released by the Iraqi government.
https://kdvr.com/2018/12/25/iraq-officially-makes-christmas-day-a-national-holiday/
Merry Christmas TCTH. Don’t forget to help build the wall, support, and even “vote” for President Donald Trump by contributing to the Go Fund Me Account for the Wall, even if it’s a very small amount. The number of contributors matters just as much as the amount. $5 is perfect. Do what you can. I just did as I said I would earlier on this post. I cannot imagine how PTJT does all that he does for us. He IS taking those slings and arrows for us.
God Bless the Treehouse and God Bless PTJT. We are with you tonight in the White House.
