Tuesday December 25th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM NEW ZEALAND
An incredible sight to behold!
FJAÐRÁRGLJÚFUR, ICELAND –
Receive the Gift!
At Christmas time when beautifully wrapped presents are being opened, it’s not uncommon to see little children playing with the boxes instead of the gifts. They’re more fascinated with the package than by what was inside.
And sometimes I think we as Christians can be more attracted to the trappings than to the Gift. How sad to hold on to the ribbons and shiny paper and fail to look inside the box where the value is … where the gift is!
At other times, I’ve seen people open a marvelously wrapped package, look inside, and then say in a somewhat subdued voice, “Oh, that’s nice. Thanks a lot.” You could tell that the gift inside did not measure up to the outside wrapping.
But when God gave His Gift, the inside was better than the outside! Jesus didn’t come all wrapped up in a palace — He came wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a humble manger. Yet He was the greatest gift ever given. And His story is greater than all telling!
– Dr. Rexella Van Impe
The Privilege Of Prayer
“He shall pray for thee” (Gen. 20:7).
Abimelech, king of Gerar, had taken Abraham’s wife as his own, but had done so innocently. Sarah was a beautiful woman and Abraham, fearful for his life, had said: “She is my sister,” and Sarah had vouched for Abraham’s subterfuge, telling Abimelech: “He is my brother.”
But to save the errant couple from the consequences of their own sin God appeared to Abimelech, warning him that if he valued his life he would immediately return Sarah to her husband — “and he shall pray for thee, and thou shalt live.”
What is this? Will God hear the prayers of guilty Abraham for innocent Abimelech? Yes, for Abimelech was a pagan who served other gods, while Abraham, with all his failure and sin, was God’s own child.
Abraham’s prayer would, of course, be a confession of his sin and a plea that it might not be laid to the charge of innocent Abimelech — innocent of this particular sin — but nevertheless it was Abraham, not Abimelech, who had access to God.
Many unsaved people point to the failures of God’s children and say: “I would not be guilty of that.” Nevertheless, such “good” people are lost, while poor sinners who have trusted Christ for salvation are “accepted in the Beloved.”
“Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need” (Heb. 4:16).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-privilege-of-prayer/
Genesis 20:7 Now therefore restore the man his wife; for he is a prophet, and he shall pray for thee, and thou shalt live: and if thou restore her not, know thou that thou shalt surely die, thou, and all that are thine.
Hebrews 4:16 Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.
Merry Christmas From The Lucky Ferals
To Sundance and all my Treeper friends,
Deplorables all, and patriots, too,
Who’ve perched in these branches throughout the year,
I offer my best wishes to all of you.
May your Faith be strong as the Rock of Ages,
And your joy each morning spring anew.
May God’s Peace follow you wherever you go,
And your heartfelt Christmas wishes come true.
Likewise to you!
Ho, Ho, Ho too?
Merry Christmas from New Orleans!
Retrospection
Two years ago, feeling down and out,
The election tomorrow and full of doubt.
The polls looked bad and the news even worse,
But I kept my spirit up, writing some verse.
I saw that, certainly, it could be,
That we’d have a President, she, not he,
Lying, corrupt, no respecter of God,
A sick drunk as well – totally flawed.
She was another political hack,
Who’d take our country down the wrong track.
She stood for nothing with which I’d agree.
We’d lose our country – no longer be free.
I read some polls but held on to hope
That the news was fake, Prog mirrors and smoke.
With little good news, I held to sanity
By faith in God’s plan and my friends at The Tree.
As I look back now, I’m happy to say,
I feel gratitude that won’t go away.
Gratitude to God, for His perfect plan;
Gratitude to PTrump, because he ran.
Though, during these years, not all went well,
I still feel that gratitude; it won’t dispel.
It’s a deep down thanks I feel every day;
Not quite yet joy . . . but, some day it may.
I have faith in God’s plan, and always will,
Though the winds of life blow harsh and chill.
God always takes the long term view –
What seems bad now will prove good when through.
A special thanks to the Trump family,
For leaving their life of high luxury,
Able to live the life they prefer,
But entering a world full of slander and slurs.
This country owes a great thanks to you,
Donald, Melania and Barron, too.
You’re a First Family that makes us proud –
A bright, sunny day where before were clouds.
Donald, our leader, we warmly embrace;
Melania, First Lady of beauty and grace;
Barron, watching, seeing his father lead;
Living, learning and growing like a weed.
We have much to cheer, with little to fear,
Though many new problems will always appear.
Our country, having escaped a grim ordeal,
Revived again, back on the path to heal.
We can look forward, now, once again,
To the bright future that could have been.
A future of hope and pride in our land,
A future where Liberty’s torch shines grand.
Thank you to the Trumps, for what you have done;
Thank you for the battles that you have won;
Thank you for keeping our country free;
Merry Christmas to you, our First Family!
Thank you for sharing your talent with us. I will be sending this link to your verse out in emails and texts for my Christmas greeting this year. For those that do not know how to do that, you right click on the date/time and select “Copy link address” to paste elsewhere.
What’s wrong with this picture?
MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE!
Veteran Donates All His Belongings to Firefighters Who Lost Their Homes
December 18, 2018
2012, Atlanta area? Please correct if you know for sure where this is:
Merry Christmas, friends . . .
