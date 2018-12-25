President Trump Participates in Christmas Call To Military….

Earlier today President Donald Trump participated in a Christmas call to service members stationed at remote sites worldwide thanking them for their service to our Nation.

The participants were units from all five branches of the Armed Forces: •Army – Task Force Talon, Anderson Air Force Base, Guam; •Marine Corps – Marine Attack Squadron 223, Sheik Isa Airbase, Bahrain; •Navy – Naval Forces Central Command, Manama, Bahrain; •Air Force – 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, Al Udied Air Base, Qatar; •Coast Guard – Coast Guard District 7, Juneau, Alaska.

