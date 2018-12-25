President Trump Participates in Christmas Call To Military….

Earlier today President Donald Trump participated in a Christmas call to service members stationed at remote sites worldwide thanking them for their service to our Nation.

The participants were units from all five branches of the Armed Forces: •Army – Task Force Talon, Anderson Air Force Base, Guam; •Marine Corps – Marine Attack Squadron 223, Sheik Isa Airbase, Bahrain; •Navy – Naval Forces Central Command, Manama, Bahrain; •Air Force – 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, Al Udied Air Base, Qatar; •Coast Guard – Coast Guard District 7, Juneau, Alaska.

5 Responses to President Trump Participates in Christmas Call To Military….

  1. Bob says:
    December 25, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    The President can give the Energizer Bunny a run for it money….he is constantly working for the People…all the People.

  2. Tad says:
    December 25, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    God Bless our troops and our President!

  3. Michael Brower says:
    December 25, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    May God Bless VSGPDJT, his family, our heroes in the armed forces, their families, and all you fellow patriot Treepers and your families as well!
    Merry Christmas!

  5. emet says:
    December 25, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    Its comforting to know POTUS is standing watch over Christmas.

