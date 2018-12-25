President Trump Participates in Christmas Call To Military….

Earlier today President Donald Trump participated in a Christmas call to service members stationed at remote sites worldwide thanking them for their service to our Nation.
The participants were units from all five branches of the Armed Forces: •Army – Task Force Talon, Anderson Air Force Base, Guam; •Marine Corps – Marine Attack Squadron 223, Sheik Isa Airbase, Bahrain; •Navy – Naval Forces Central Command, Manama, Bahrain; •Air Force – 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, Al Udied Air Base, Qatar; •Coast Guard – Coast Guard District 7, Juneau, Alaska.
The President can give the Energizer Bunny a run for it money….he is constantly working for the People…all the People.
God Bless our troops and our President!
May God Bless VSGPDJT, his family, our heroes in the armed forces, their families, and all you fellow patriot Treepers and your families as well!
Merry Christmas!
Its comforting to know POTUS is standing watch over Christmas.
