December 24th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #704

🎄…May you all have a CHRISTmas Eve Blessing…🎄
…………for Jesus is the Reason for the Season…………
❤️—-Jesus—-❤️
Alpha and Omega, Almighty, Author and Finisher of our Faith, Authority, Beloved Son of God…..Bread of Life, Bridegroom, Deliverer, Faithful and True, Glory of the Lord…..Good Shepherd, Great High Priest, Holy One, I Am, Immanuel…..The Just One, King of Kings, Lamb of God, The Life, Light of the World…..Lion of the Tribe of Judah, Lord of All, Lord of Lords, Messiah, Only Begotten Son…..Prophet, Redeemer, Resurrection and the Life, Risen Lord, Rock, Savior…..Son of Man, Son of the Most High, The Door, The Way, The Word…..True Light, True Vine, Truth, Victorious One….
Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace…..and so much more…….He alone is Worthy…….Jesus……
🌟 “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” 🌟 —John 14:6
——————————————–
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
————————————–
🙏 Pray:
— for safety for President Trump and his family in the White House
— for USSS–100% loyalty and wisdom in protecting President Trump and his family
— for truth to come out ahead of Opposition’s and Fake News’ lies.
— for 100% of our America Wall funding
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border-protected and alert
— for safe withdrawal of our troops from Syria
— for those facing CHRISTmas without their loved ones who passed way in 2018
— for safety for all Treepers and Trump supporters over CHRISTmas season wherever they are and go
— for all the Treepers to have a blessed CHRISTmas
…Guide us to thy perfect light…..
—————————————————–
🇺🇸 ”Merry CHRISTmas, everyone….Merry CHRISTmas and God Bless You.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Praying !
It didn’t post
“Switchboard: 202-456-1414”
There.
I read some Trump tweets, like this one, and think they are spoof’s!
LOL
Why do you say that? Sounds like common sense, which is what he usually tweets.
Tweeting that he is going to bring back Mattis and Sessions, now that would be a spoof.
For the last remaining subscribers to the agonizing Sessions – Q – Mueller – Rosenstein – Mattis sect, something well thought out to educate themselves:
https://spectator.us/adults-trump-childish/
One excerpt – the whole thing is worth reading:
“The sad thing about Jim Mattis’s exit is his grandstanding, not to say petulant and immature, mode of departure. The letter announcing his resignation, circulated yesterday, is half bureaucratic boilerplate (‘I have been privileged to serve,’ ‘proud of the progress,’ etc., etc.).
But those nuggets are set in a jelly of snarky recrimination about how he, Jim Mattis, has always believed that our strength as a nation is ‘inextricably linked’ to our system of ‘alliance and partnerships.’ Further, he says we must treat our allies ‘with respect’ while remaining ‘resolute and unambiguous’ about ‘those countries whose strategic interests are increasingly in tension with ours,’ e.g., Russia and China.
You do not need an advance degree in hermeneutics to unpack the implications of such statements. ‘I, Jim Mattis, am the adult in the room. I want to foster our partnerships with our allies — unlike some people — and I want to be tough with respect to opponents like Russia and China’ — again, not stated but clearly implied, unlike some. (….)”
Arrogant Senile Dog Jim Mattis…. in the words of his alter ego, General Bugs Bunny . . . what a maroon!
Which branch of the US armed services did you serve your country?
So, thank you for your service, given that, diversions aside, you behave like a cheeky waiter.
Thanks from cowards who slam combat veterans who voluntarily served are less than worthless.
Did you cut yourself in a broken wine glass? You’re a hero!
I volunteered for the draft in 1971, served and was Honorably Discharged. I never saw combat but I showed up when my country needed me. I have respect for General Mattis and you should too. I’d show more respect to “cheeky waiters” but you’re undoubtedly used to people spitting in your food.
I don’t care about any anonymous commentator’s personal biography, real or invented.
The fact that you think wannabe “heroism” precludes one from criticism or reasoned argument is PRECISELY what, in the grand image, makes NOW the famed Mad Dog a coward, with behavior bordering on treason.
A uniform is honorable but it is not a blank check for foolishness and petty insubordination.
Jim Mattis has just spit on his own legend. Irredeemably so. The Mattis Myth is DEAD. I trust in my Commander in Chief, not in some pumped up alcoholic bureaucrat.
As for spitting in people’s food, I am not going to argue with anybody’s professional ethics, but I will express the hope that the fast food joints which employ “heroes” of such caliber are aware of their attitude.
That’s a complete devastation on Corker right there. Corker’s lucky he’s home right now because it’ll spare him all the sad looks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kapow!!
May the Lord bless our POTUS and First Family.
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!
Amen.
Now, PT, get the turtlesnake to confirm all of your appointments and shed the 150 year stupid 60 vote minimum.
Oh, God. I thought we were just fighting Soros and all his money.
Obama funded leftist groups to the tune of billions. There’s many dollars to be spent still hidden in vast government spending programs.
We subsidized Open Society?? Grrrr….
The whole world took advantage of our hard-earned money.
The noose will find B.O. and Soros….soon……
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — interest rates are a reflection of distinguishing between smart and stupid courses of action. There used to be serious evaluations of various corporate plans based on Internal Rates of Return v. Internal Costs of Financing — and we used to get smarter decisions based on such analysis. The Fed’s low interest rate policy has made it significantly easier to be stupid on a systemic basis. Accordingly, corporations have been stupid, individuals have been stupid, governments have been stupid, and multi-national institutions have been stupid.
Buckle-up, ’cause it’s going to be quite a ride to unravel this. In the end, however, civilization will be less stupid — if it survives at all.
I agree, EXCEPT;
With all the entities you list, engaging in stupid actions, as a result of fed actions, yes.
But the feds actions are not the result of stupidity; its INTENTIONAL that their actions are causing stuoid behavior.
Its like the Climate change scientist; the design the model, so that when they input the data, they get the result they wanted to get, at the outset; they ‘cook’the data out, by ‘cooking’ the model.
So, a suggested clarification that the feds actions are deliberately triggering all entities you list, to engage in stupid behavior.
Top Trump official calls bankers, will convene “Plunge Protection Team”
https://m.nasdaq.com/article/top-trump-official-calls-bankers-will-convene-plunge-protection-team-20181223-00021
Wait for it … wait for it …
… 2nd or 3rd reading you’ll get it …
…. or 1st reading .… ( :
Our President needs group prayer. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WtAkGmxdYbs
A much, much, much braver man than the Senile Phony Dog Mattis.
Our thoughts and prayers will go to this real hero on this Christmas Eve.
This is probably the only time I agree with her.
Even a Made In North Korea Broken Clock . . .
O-C should start by donating her salary.
Ahh,..”In the age of DIGITAL clocks, a stopped clock is only right ONCE a day?”
From 2011
From 2013
At this time of year we should take measure of how much we have instead of how much we lack. Yes, we still lack the wall, but Trump has delivered a bounty to America and we should be grateful for that. For a man without political experience, what he has done thus far is a Christmas miracle of sorts.
We should be grateful he was elected instead of crooked Hillary. I’m against war—especially our seemingly never-ending ones and I’m very grateful he plans on finally withdrawing our troops from the useless, senseless wars in the Middle East and in Afghanistan. They are only useful to the military industrial complex and the globalist bankers.
I’m grateful that he’s standing up to the Federal Reserve, which seems bent on destroying the economy that Trump is beginning to help restore. I’m grateful that he’s standing up the Deep State Swamp and attempting to drain it. It all takes time, but I’m grateful we finally have a nationalist president who is doing his best to help provide prosperity and protection to American citizens. Too many previous presidents were globalists who did their best to destroy our country. They did not put America first. They New World Order interests first. Yes, this includes both Skull and Bones Bush presidents, who were war criminals.
It may take time, but I believe President Trump will start building the wall, even if he has to assign our own military to see to its construction. After all, it’s a matter of national security. Ann Coulter may be tugging on Santa’s beard now out of frustration, but I think she will come around. Trump is a gift to this nation.
A very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you and yours! #StayTooned!
—Ben Garrison
Bless our dear President Trump, a true Patriot, who loves our country and us WeThePeople.
A conundrum: who was more of a coward and a disgusting saboteur – John McCain or Mattis?
Well, McCain was never coopted – nor accepted to serve – in a Trump administration, so that particular award must go to the Rabid Senile Dog.
Samuel Johnson famously said “patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel”. I never fully understood the wisdom of those words until I was confronted with the dark paradoxes of a John McCain or Jim Mattis.
Now I do.
I won’t even comment on the intellectual and, worse, moral dwarfism of those who actually worship a John McCain or a Jim Mattis… while implicitly maligning the greatest United States President of the last 100 years, if not more.
