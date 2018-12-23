Sunday Talks: Mick Mulvaney -vs- Chris Wallace

OMB Director and incoming White House Chief-of-Staff Mick Mulvaney appears on Fox News Sunday to debate the insufferable gatekeeper for the swamp, Chris Wallace. Topics include: border security and the government non-shutdown; exiting Defense Secretary James Mattis and the end of U.S. combat presence in Syria; and the economy.
I had a hard time listening to ‘Malice’ but, Mick made it worth my while – he handled this whiny wuss so well – I laughed as I listened! Mick’s My Man!
No contest.. Wallace… You lose
So it’s no longer a big beautiful wall and it’s no longer now 10 feet higher. It’s a steel salt fence with pointy tops. And we’ve moved down from $5 billion to a lower number.
Disappointing.
I’m not disappointed in Trump, he seems to do all he can and more than any President in my memory. Disappointed in where we are as a country.
If Trump gets a physical barrier, he will have broken the back of the uniparty resistance.
“Insufferable” is the perfect word to describe Wallace. Mick is stellar, and ran rings around him. I’m excited to see the coming sharpened aggression from the Executive thanks to Mulvaney as Chief of Staff.
You gotta feel just a little bad for wallace and his stupidity….Last week Steven Miller keel hauled his mangy butt on TV , this week he gets Mick, who gives him an old southern ass whooping. Wallace must lie whips and chains or something…
Mick isn’t for being in perpuatual wars either. He’s for going in, kicking ass and coming home.
Which he just did with Ludi-Chris.
MAGA!!
As SD has made clear, the swamp is deep and powerful….and it is a Uniparty swamp. Perhaps the solution is simple (in concept); a new party. Form a new party, as Perot did, but recruit candidates for all offices in Congress. Not easy at all, but how else can we really move beyond the control of the Uniparty? Perot did get 19% of the vote, and his campaign was not the best-organized campaign!
