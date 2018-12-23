President Trump Makes Mattis Departure Effective Immediately…

Defense Secretary James Mattis wanted us to stay in Paris accord. Trump said no. Mattis wanted us to stay in the Iran deal. Trump said no. Mattis wanted less pressure on NATO. Trump said no. Mattis wanted to keep soldiers in Syria. Trump said no.  Mattis wanted to hang around until February… Trump said no.

…President Donald Trump on Sunday pushed the Pentagon chief out the door two months earlier than planned (read more)

 

94 Responses to President Trump Makes Mattis Departure Effective Immediately…

  1. mikebrezzze says:
    December 23, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    Mad dog just got neutered!

  2. Matt Hay says:
    December 23, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    Wonder if Mattis was standing in the way of declassification?

    • James Carpenter says:
      December 23, 2018 at 7:32 pm

      Now that the truth of our stranding on the shoals of corruption is mostly certainly proven, the question of declassification remains one, perhaps last, kedge to help pry something loose and float us off.
      What is it that keeps President Trump from turning the light on and scattering FBI/DOJ traitors like the cockroaches they are?
      A) Timing? (ammunition can go stale, powder can get wet)
      B) Deep State “has something” on him? ( “Mexican” standoff)
      C) Ask Rachel Maddow? (she’s got all the answers, any of her listeners will confirm)
      D) ?????

      • BlackKnightRides says:
        December 23, 2018 at 8:00 pm

        I’m voting for
        √ Purpose
        √ Preparation

      • Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
        December 23, 2018 at 8:10 pm

        I believe “D” would be the threat by the Republican Senators to mutiny & perhaps remove the President after he is impeached.

        I know many here believe it would be tantamount to committing suicide for these Senators to actually remove the President, but practically every GOPe Senator that has an audience is expressing faux terror regarding President Trumps decisions in the hope that PDJT will slide dangerously low in the polls. Not going to happen IMHO.

        Some politicians like Lindsey Graham are hedging their bets by using a carrot / stick approach it seems.

        At the end of the day it boils down to the entire pig establishment trying to project a hostile & united front to President Trump lest he expose the complete corruption of the FBI / DOJ that is currently tasked with protecting the rotten bastards that inhabit the swamp.

    • joeknuckles says:
      December 23, 2018 at 7:46 pm

      There is that mysterious document at the DIA that would supposedly clear Flynn.

  3. Ray Runge says:
    December 23, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    Yippy Kai A.

  4. TheHumanCondition says:
    December 23, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    That’s called draining the swamp. Take notice all ye concern trolls! 😀

    I was disappointed too, that Mattis was “more of a democrat” one worlder…

    Presidential.

  5. Ed IB says:
    December 23, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    Draining the swamp even faster!

  6. stg58animalmother says:
    December 23, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    So disappointed in Mattis

  7. Sherri Young says:
    December 23, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    Heard that Mattis wanted to attend a big annual NATO confab before leaving. That alone was worth rearranging the scheduled departure, IMO.

    • MaineCoon says:
      December 23, 2018 at 7:32 pm

      Must not have wanted to too much or he wouldn’t have resigned, unless, he thought he could have his cake and eat it too.

      • nimrodman says:
        December 23, 2018 at 8:00 pm

        “have his cake and eat it too”

        That’s EXACTLY what he wanted.

        1. He wanted to resign

        2. He wanted the resignation to be future-dated to Feb 28, 2019 (2 months from now)

        3. He wanted to bitch and moan about PresTrump’s Syria withdrawal decision in the meantime – publicly, in his resignation letter made public, thereby undercutting the President

        4. … and allow his resignation to be portrayed in the press as a “protest” reaction, thereby undercutting the President

        5. And now someone mentions a NATO conference he wanted to attend (presumably before his time was up Feb 28). No surprise. He likely would have undercut the President and his chosen policies in that international public forum

        So yeah – that amounts to cake and eat it too

        I reckon

  8. progpoker says:
    December 23, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    Like a Boss!!

    I actually wonder what mad Sad Dog think he’d be allowed to stay ’til February. POTUS has his hands full with turncoats he can’t get rid of.

  9. Bullseye says:
    December 23, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    Mattis didn’t want to send troops to the border to help. check

  10. azchick says:
    December 23, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    I love the flushing sound that keeps happening in DC.

  11. paulraven1 says:
    December 23, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    Good.

    The Thomas Wictor theory that Mattis and Trump were in together on Mattis’s letter is ridiculous.

  12. floridagirllinda says:
    December 23, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    I loved this. Sundance you bottom lined it and nailed it again! (as usual…so funny).

    Tump said NO…

    “Defense Secretary James Mattis wanted us to stay in Paris accord. Trump said no. Mattis wanted us to stay in the Iran deal. Trump said no. Mattis wanted less pressure on NATO. Trump said no. Mattis wanted to keep soldiers in Syria. Trump said no. Mattis wanted to hang around until February… Trump said no

  13. merlintobie says:
    December 23, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    I saw a rumor Mattis is planning a presidential run.

    “More War For Everyone!”

    “Get Your Carbon Taxes Here!”

  14. 4sure says:
    December 23, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    “Defense Secretary James Mattis wanted us to stay in Paris accord. Trump said no. Mattis wanted us to stay in the Iran deal. Trump said no. Mattis wanted less pressure on NATO. Trump said no. Mattis wanted to keep soldiers in Syria. Trump said no. Mattis wanted to hang around until February… Trump said no. ”

    Looks like Mattis did not agree w/POTUS Trump on much of anything important to President? Best to go ahead and replace him immediately. No need to let the fake news badger Mattis and Trump for another 2 months about the resignation.

    President Trump being a leader.

  15. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    December 23, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    Now there is one man that can wear a purple tie without anyone wondering if the person wearing it is part of the George Soros “purple revolution”, or whatever they call that abomination that co-opted a royal color.

    But, that is what Satan does.

    Ephesians 6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.

  16. Apple Valley Club says:
    December 23, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    Looks like The President is the only one working in Washington. Good move.

  17. WeThePeople2016 says:
    December 23, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    Mulvaney said today that the Pentagon “leaked” the resignation letter from Mattis to the media this week. It seemed that Mulvaney did not buy that and neither do I. Mattis did it on purpose to get the lap-dog media after POTUS. Even Laura said that the letter from Mattis was snarky and uncalled for. I am glad that POTUS just showed him the door.

    • jahealy says:
      December 23, 2018 at 8:17 pm

      I suspect it was the “leaked” letter that prompted PDJT to get Mattis out sooner rather than later. I think he was fine with him staying till the end of February till the “leak” happened. Can’t be clearer than a strategic “leak” to the Enemy of the People “rebuking” (media’s word) POTUS, whose side Mattis is on. Really bad form, Mad Dog.

  18. zorrorides says:
    December 23, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    How can it be there are no other rich folk, high officials, generals, elected politicians, or respected professionals to grasp, favor, and perform the acts and goals of President Trump?

    There’s a gazillion Deplorables out here who understand what Donald Trump wants for America and agree with him on how to do it ?!?

    • MaineCoon says:
      December 23, 2018 at 7:35 pm

      My thought too. Not like it’s rocket science.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      December 23, 2018 at 7:40 pm

      “How can it be there are no other rich folk, high officials, generals, elected politicians, or respected professionals ”

      Verse 26

      1Corinthians 1:25 Because the foolishness of God is wiser than men; and the weakness of God is stronger than men.
      26 For ye see your calling, brethren, how that not many wise men after the flesh, not many mighty, not many noble, are called:

      27 But God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty;
      28 And base things of the world, and things which are despised, hath God chosen, yea, and things which are not, to bring to nought things that are:

    • GB Bari says:
      December 23, 2018 at 7:58 pm

      Because they (the ones you listed) all have been inflating their personal wealth via the pro-globalist Wall Street status quo. And being human, they abhore any change.

      America’s middle class was getting screwed by the status quo but they (the ones you listed) did not give a hoot. Now that their wallets are beung affected theyre screaming bloody murder. I really don’t care – if they’re as smart as they claim to be, they can learn how to profit honestly from the MAGA economy.

  20. Rex70 says:
    December 23, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    The “devil” we know, Mattis, has been scuttled…how about the “devil” we don’t know, Mr. Shanahan. Are there just endless layers of Swamp, or have we hit some paydirt with this new guy?

  21. James Carpenter says:
    December 23, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    Now that the truth of our stranding on the shoals of corruption is mostly certainly proven, the question of declassification remains one, perhaps last, kedge to help pry something loose and float us off.

    What is it that keeps President Trump from turning the light on and scattering FBI/DOJ traitors like the cockroaches they are?
    A) Timing? (ammunition can go stale, powder can get wet)
    B) Deep State “has something” on him? ( “Mexican” standoff)
    C) Ask Rachel Maddow? (she’s got all the answers, any of her listeners will confirm)
    D) ?????

  22. G3 says:
    December 23, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    Mattis sounds like “kind of a Democrat”.

    • Sara c says:
      December 23, 2018 at 8:04 pm

      Who do you trust, sounds like an old tv show. I am so sick of the stupid political games, where the hell is love of country and protecting it!

  23. covfefe999 says:
    December 23, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    I suspect Mattis’ problem, like so many others who worked for Trump, is that he doesn’t know how to handle working for someone. He wants to be the boss. He probably thought Trump would be a pushover.

    Love love love that picture of our wonderful President.

    • jello333 says:
      December 23, 2018 at 7:49 pm

      I would LOVE working for Don. I’d expect that he’d let me be 100% honest with him behind the scenes, even if we didn’t agree on this or that. But in return, he’d expect, and I’d gladly PROMISE, to be completely loyal to him, and not breath a word publicly about our differences.

  24. DT2020 says:
    December 23, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    James “Tranny Lover” Mattis BEGONE!

  25. Piper77 says:
    December 23, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    The leaked resignation letter is probably would did it.

  26. jello333 says:
    December 23, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    I really love some of Mattis’ Pattonesque quotes… some are just brilliant. But other than that, he’s nothing special to me. So if he’s not able to see eye-to-eye with Trump, then yeah… sorry, see ya later, Jim.

  27. teeheeman says:
    December 23, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    Thanks Mad Dog Mattis for your service but time to move on. In favor of the Paris Accord??? That’s all I need to hear to say buh-bye Mad Dog…..

  28. dustahl says:
    December 23, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    Trump seems to upping the game.
    I look for a lot more fireworks soon, Trump on the offensive,

  29. NJF says:
    December 23, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    Trump said “no transgenders in the military,” Mattis came out against him.

    • covfefe999 says:
      December 23, 2018 at 8:14 pm

      That’s just crazy! The so-called “transgenders” need massive amounts of hormones to keep up the ruse! Pills or patches or injections, why the heck would we want someone in the military who is so dependent on daily medication? And that’s not even factoring in how the personality changes when you screw with the hormone mix. Just crazy. “Sorry sir, Private Kaitlyn is refusing to fight because she’s low on estrogen and she’s feeling cranky today, sir”

  30. BlackKnightRides says:
    December 23, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    Killed it, Sundance.
    All you were missing was the mic drop!

  31. woohoowee says:
    December 23, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    Yep, I’d say Mattis is a democrat. Wrapped in the Globalist cloak.

  32. Reality says:
    December 23, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    It’s amazing how many military minds seriously really truly believe that pretend catastrophic anthropogenic global warming is anything more than an hysterical Marxist Green construct of the natural interglacial warm period climate.
    Maybe it’s because if it’s policy there’s going to be more money for the military to “fight” it.
    Or is it a correctness, like females in combat, disagree and you’re a General who isn’t compliant or hip, and you know that’s the end politically.

  33. America First says:
    December 23, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    President Trump wanted to ban transsexuals from the armed forces. Mattis said no.

  34. CountryDoc says:
    December 23, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    Left media trying to trash PDJT over all this. Mattis was well respected. Wish we could know the inner workings….

    For all the bad news on the surface, mostly propagated by leftist media, what gives me comfort is that I don’t believe Trump could have accomplished all he is accomplishing without help. Lots of it, lots of collaboration, and by people who strongly believe in what he is doing and are working together with him.

    None of it could have been done alone. Not the economics work, not the military buildup, not winning the election, not the campaigning… and the list goes on.

    There is either a rich, deep, network of patriots who have been working a long time and are deeply committed (There are very few deep visible relationships sustaining him).

    Or this is all miraculous and God driven.

    Another possibility I shudder about is that he is part of the swamp/uniparty/empire, and this is all a facade/charade designed to sucker the last of the deplorables in somehow — to keep us from revolting now in hopes that he is preserving our constitution while cleaning the swamp. I really doubt that, but it makes my prayers much more dependent and submissive to God each day….

  35. GB Bari says:
    December 23, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    “We’ll see what happens.” (President Trump on several occasions when changes occur…)

    Ignore the eneMedia cacophony of criticism of VSGPDJT. It’s been going on for well over two years. It’s worn out and transparently disingenuous. Fake News.

  36. Richard Bilyew says:
    December 23, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    I did 30 years in the Corps and still work for the Corps. I have been super disappointed in Mattis. He has done NOTHING to stop or even stall the insane social engineering in the military, as well as many other very corrosive manpower policies started by oblunder. Not to mention his political naivete concerning our “allies” and issues like climate change. He’s been a real loser in that arena.

  37. Carthoris says:
    December 23, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    The COIN Nightmare Continues, by: Diana West, June 25, 2010

    Like the frustrating dream in which cries of “Look out!” are stifled, like the cult whose high priests make reality a taboo, COIN doctrine [Pretraeus and Mattis, they “wrote the book] overrides all comprehension of the Islamic crucible of laws and practices in which the peoples of Afghanistan and the greater umma (Islamic community) are forged. Instead, COIN-deployed troops are ordered to execute fantasies of cultural relativism that make lefty sense in a PC classroom, but are nothing short of appalling on the front line.

    Founded on a deadly pretense — namely, that fundamental cultural differences don’t exist between Islam and the West — COIN proposes that elevating generic “population protection” over generic “force protection” will someday, some way, convince that generic, protected population (in this case, grossly primitive, Islamically oriented, female-oppressing, girl-molesting tribal peoples) to fall in with the American Way — or at least to support the U.S.-propped Karzai government. It is this COIN theory [Petraeus and Mattis] that is directly responsible for the unconscionably restrictive ROEs that have been attracting media attention, a postmodern form of human sacrifice staged to appease the endlessly demanding requirements of political correctness regarding Islam. There is no separating the two. If we have COIN [Petraeus and Mattis] , we have these same heinous ROEs.

  38. BlackKnightRides says:
    December 23, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    I would never have imagined that Mattis could be so duplicitous.

    All of his policy discussions with the President were Classified Secret at a bare minimum.

    What he just did puts him in league with the likes of FBI Director Comey and AAG Sally Yates.

    Amidst the MASSIVE SEDITION and “SOFT” COUP underway, it looks like Mattis may just have painted himself as a CO-CONSPIRATOR.

  39. Richard Bilyew says:
    December 23, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    Something else. When oblunder fired him, he didn’t say one damn thing. And, Mattis was the CENTCOM commander until March 2013, and the Iran sellout was signed Nov 2013. He HAD to have been aware of the work on that scam leading up to the conclusion. Iran falls under CENTCOM AOR. What the hell was he doing? Nothing. And his petulant bitching and totally unprofessional crybaby letter on the way out was the real eye opener.

  40. Carthoris says:
    December 23, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    A barnyard pig has a million times more class than Mattis. What a creep.

  41. Carthoris says:
    December 23, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    Mattis (USMC) and Petraeus (Army) co-authored the, I would call it infamous, Army/Marine Counterinsurgency Manual, aka simply COIN, which, especially when applied to Muslims, is perhaps the greatest monument to the stupidity of man there has ever been. It is almost like a religion to its adherents, as is man made Apocalyptic Global Warming is to it’s adherents, which includes Mattis, btw.

    Belief in, and adherence to, their COIN manual is largely responsible for the thousands of deaths and more thousands of amputated or just blown off limbs, of their own troops, and trillions of dollars just thrown away in the middle east the last 17 plus years, for nothing positive achieved even remotely worth that price.

    Their COIN manual [Petraeus and Mattis] may be perhaps the most deadly to America book written since the Koran, or as David Petraeus calls it, “The Holy Qur’an”.

