President Trump Makes Mattis Departure Effective Immediately…

Defense Secretary James Mattis wanted us to stay in Paris accord. Trump said no. Mattis wanted us to stay in the Iran deal. Trump said no. Mattis wanted less pressure on NATO. Trump said no. Mattis wanted to keep soldiers in Syria. Trump said no. Mattis wanted to hang around until February… Trump said no.
…President Donald Trump on Sunday pushed the Pentagon chief out the door two months earlier than planned (read more)
Advertisements
Mad dog just got neutered!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Are things starting to speed up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes and you ain’t seen nothing yet!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shame Mattis had to embarrass himself with that butt-hurt letter.
Good reputation for execution.
Looks like he never grasped “strategy”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wonder if Mattis was standing in the way of declassification?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Now that the truth of our stranding on the shoals of corruption is mostly certainly proven, the question of declassification remains one, perhaps last, kedge to help pry something loose and float us off.
What is it that keeps President Trump from turning the light on and scattering FBI/DOJ traitors like the cockroaches they are?
A) Timing? (ammunition can go stale, powder can get wet)
B) Deep State “has something” on him? ( “Mexican” standoff)
C) Ask Rachel Maddow? (she’s got all the answers, any of her listeners will confirm)
D) ?????
LikeLike
I’m voting for
√ Purpose
√ Preparation
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe “D” would be the threat by the Republican Senators to mutiny & perhaps remove the President after he is impeached.
I know many here believe it would be tantamount to committing suicide for these Senators to actually remove the President, but practically every GOPe Senator that has an audience is expressing faux terror regarding President Trumps decisions in the hope that PDJT will slide dangerously low in the polls. Not going to happen IMHO.
Some politicians like Lindsey Graham are hedging their bets by using a carrot / stick approach it seems.
At the end of the day it boils down to the entire pig establishment trying to project a hostile & united front to President Trump lest he expose the complete corruption of the FBI / DOJ that is currently tasked with protecting the rotten bastards that inhabit the swamp.
LikeLike
There is that mysterious document at the DIA that would supposedly clear Flynn.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In Flynn’s own words, “I have a story to tell.” Let’s give him that opportunity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yippy Kai A.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s called draining the swamp. Take notice all ye concern trolls! 😀
I was disappointed too, that Mattis was “more of a democrat” one worlder…
Presidential.
LikeLiked by 13 people
AMEN!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Aren’t so many so-called republicans in the house and senate “more of a democrat”?
Just asking.
LikeLike
Draining the swamp even faster!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So disappointed in Mattis
LikeLiked by 3 people
All Generals are politicians. That is how they make it to the top ranks. As a General, he turned out to be one of the more effective ones. As Sec Def he did do some good stuff. But you are going to be hard pressed to find an establishment person who is going to be on board with PT in both his goals and approach. At least Mattis did the right thing in stepping down. PT just needs to clone himself so he can run all these departments.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I know, just disappointing when they all turn out to be flakes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are there any decent Generals who will get on board with MAGA? They can’t all be liberal lefties.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most of the good ones got purged by Obama, I’m afraid
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, Obama got rid of any one who was not a Democrat. I still think Mattis was asked to resign or be fired. Sending that resignation letter to the media was the last straw.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good starting place for suitable candidates.
LikeLike
I think some of those might have been instrumental in getting POTUS to run in the first place. And he has MI protecting him now.
LikeLike
“They can’t all be liberal lefties…”
Oh, but they could largely be just that. PDJT, to find a general more to his liking, might have to call one out of retirement that bho cashiered some years back (we know they weren’t fired for being lefties).
LikeLiked by 3 people
SecDef does not have to be military.
LikeLike
Heard that Mattis wanted to attend a big annual NATO confab before leaving. That alone was worth rearranging the scheduled departure, IMO.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Must not have wanted to too much or he wouldn’t have resigned, unless, he thought he could have his cake and eat it too.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe he was fired.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump just fired him.
Mattis can pretend anything he wants.
Moving up an announced “retirement” is GETTING FIRED.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“have his cake and eat it too”
That’s EXACTLY what he wanted.
1. He wanted to resign
2. He wanted the resignation to be future-dated to Feb 28, 2019 (2 months from now)
3. He wanted to bitch and moan about PresTrump’s Syria withdrawal decision in the meantime – publicly, in his resignation letter made public, thereby undercutting the President
4. … and allow his resignation to be portrayed in the press as a “protest” reaction, thereby undercutting the President
5. And now someone mentions a NATO conference he wanted to attend (presumably before his time was up Feb 28). No surprise. He likely would have undercut the President and his chosen policies in that international public forum
So yeah – that amounts to cake and eat it too
I reckon
LikeLiked by 5 people
Like a Boss!!
I actually wonder what mad Sad Dog think he’d be allowed to stay ’til February. POTUS has his hands full with turncoats he can’t get rid of.
LikeLiked by 7 people
In short:
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yup! You nailed it.
LikeLike
Mattis didn’t want to send troops to the border to help. check
LikeLiked by 5 people
Correct, I’d forgotten that. Just do as you’re told by the C in C, son.
He’ll always have Paris…..
LikeLike
I love the flushing sound that keeps happening in DC.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good.
The Thomas Wictor theory that Mattis and Trump were in together on Mattis’s letter is ridiculous.
LikeLiked by 7 people
But that is part of “the plan”!
/sarc
LikeLiked by 3 people
Where can we see Wictor these days?
He’s banned on twitter, etc.
LikeLike
Looks like a few of those banned on Twitter are now writing here: https://quodverum.com/
LikeLike
https://www.quodverum.com/2018/12/355/james-mattis-to-resign-as-secretary-of-defense.html
Agree with Wictor or not, he’s always interesting.
LikeLike
https://www.quodverum.com
LikeLike
I loved this. Sundance you bottom lined it and nailed it again! (as usual…so funny).
Tump said NO…
“Defense Secretary James Mattis wanted us to stay in Paris accord. Trump said no. Mattis wanted us to stay in the Iran deal. Trump said no. Mattis wanted less pressure on NATO. Trump said no. Mattis wanted to keep soldiers in Syria. Trump said no. Mattis wanted to hang around until February… Trump said no
LikeLiked by 11 people
Our Mega MAGA POTUS is a real LEADER! He’s fearless!
How long has it been since we’e had a POTUS who couldn’t be intimidated?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I saw a rumor Mattis is planning a presidential run.
“More War For Everyone!”
“Get Your Carbon Taxes Here!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Defense Secretary James Mattis wanted us to stay in Paris accord. Trump said no. Mattis wanted us to stay in the Iran deal. Trump said no. Mattis wanted less pressure on NATO. Trump said no. Mattis wanted to keep soldiers in Syria. Trump said no. Mattis wanted to hang around until February… Trump said no. ”
Looks like Mattis did not agree w/POTUS Trump on much of anything important to President? Best to go ahead and replace him immediately. No need to let the fake news badger Mattis and Trump for another 2 months about the resignation.
President Trump being a leader.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Never give two weeks’ notice if you still need that last two weeks’ pay… your employer can always say “Get out, now!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now there is one man that can wear a purple tie without anyone wondering if the person wearing it is part of the George Soros “purple revolution”, or whatever they call that abomination that co-opted a royal color.
But, that is what Satan does.
Ephesians 6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
LikeLiked by 3 people
hey!!! leave me outa this:-))))
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like The President is the only one working in Washington. Good move.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I kinda got the feeling with the “soft coup” underway that maybe it was best that he remain in the White House so they don’t change the locks or block the roads leading to it. Not kidding…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree
LikeLike
Mulvaney said today that the Pentagon “leaked” the resignation letter from Mattis to the media this week. It seemed that Mulvaney did not buy that and neither do I. Mattis did it on purpose to get the lap-dog media after POTUS. Even Laura said that the letter from Mattis was snarky and uncalled for. I am glad that POTUS just showed him the door.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I suspect it was the “leaked” letter that prompted PDJT to get Mattis out sooner rather than later. I think he was fine with him staying till the end of February till the “leak” happened. Can’t be clearer than a strategic “leak” to the Enemy of the People “rebuking” (media’s word) POTUS, whose side Mattis is on. Really bad form, Mad Dog.
LikeLike
How can it be there are no other rich folk, high officials, generals, elected politicians, or respected professionals to grasp, favor, and perform the acts and goals of President Trump?
There’s a gazillion Deplorables out here who understand what Donald Trump wants for America and agree with him on how to do it ?!?
LikeLiked by 4 people
My thought too. Not like it’s rocket science.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“How can it be there are no other rich folk, high officials, generals, elected politicians, or respected professionals ”
Verse 26
1Corinthians 1:25 Because the foolishness of God is wiser than men; and the weakness of God is stronger than men.
26 For ye see your calling, brethren, how that not many wise men after the flesh, not many mighty, not many noble, are called:
27 But God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty;
28 And base things of the world, and things which are despised, hath God chosen, yea, and things which are not, to bring to nought things that are:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, D-I. You always produce the evidence, i.e., The Truth. Merry Christmas, and God bless you.
LikeLike
Because they (the ones you listed) all have been inflating their personal wealth via the pro-globalist Wall Street status quo. And being human, they abhore any change.
America’s middle class was getting screwed by the status quo but they (the ones you listed) did not give a hoot. Now that their wallets are beung affected theyre screaming bloody murder. I really don’t care – if they’re as smart as they claim to be, they can learn how to profit honestly from the MAGA economy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My opinion exactly.
We have lots of evidence that they are evil but not so much that they have any higher order brain activity………
LikeLiked by 1 person
Im glad he is going
https://www.stripes.com/news/army/soldiers-don-fake-belly-breasts-to-better-understand-pregnant-troops-exercise-concerns-1.168786?fbclid=IwAR0TEIhVGVn6CcwYVwdZrX99meB60eMyM6MkqfRDzwIk7znNuoqfi_qQQto
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just stop it. Stop it right now.
LikeLike
The “devil” we know, Mattis, has been scuttled…how about the “devil” we don’t know, Mr. Shanahan. Are there just endless layers of Swamp, or have we hit some paydirt with this new guy?
LikeLike
Guess we need to take them down one layer at a time. Give him a chance to prove which side he’s on. Sooner or later the scum will get scraped off the top.
LikeLike
Well Lindsey Graham is praising Shanahan not a good sign in my book.
LikeLike
Now that the truth of our stranding on the shoals of corruption is mostly certainly proven, the question of declassification remains one, perhaps last, kedge to help pry something loose and float us off.
What is it that keeps President Trump from turning the light on and scattering FBI/DOJ traitors like the cockroaches they are?
A) Timing? (ammunition can go stale, powder can get wet)
B) Deep State “has something” on him? ( “Mexican” standoff)
C) Ask Rachel Maddow? (she’s got all the answers, any of her listeners will confirm)
D) ?????
LikeLike
Mattis sounds like “kind of a Democrat”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who do you trust, sounds like an old tv show. I am so sick of the stupid political games, where the hell is love of country and protecting it!
LikeLike
I suspect Mattis’ problem, like so many others who worked for Trump, is that he doesn’t know how to handle working for someone. He wants to be the boss. He probably thought Trump would be a pushover.
Love love love that picture of our wonderful President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would LOVE working for Don. I’d expect that he’d let me be 100% honest with him behind the scenes, even if we didn’t agree on this or that. But in return, he’d expect, and I’d gladly PROMISE, to be completely loyal to him, and not breath a word publicly about our differences.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would love to work for him too!
President Trump, if you need a new IT person, I will make myself available! 🙂
LikeLike
James “Tranny Lover” Mattis BEGONE!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The leaked resignation letter is probably would did it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really love some of Mattis’ Pattonesque quotes… some are just brilliant. But other than that, he’s nothing special to me. So if he’s not able to see eye-to-eye with Trump, then yeah… sorry, see ya later, Jim.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks Mad Dog Mattis for your service but time to move on. In favor of the Paris Accord??? That’s all I need to hear to say buh-bye Mad Dog…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump seems to upping the game.
I look for a lot more fireworks soon, Trump on the offensive,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump said “no transgenders in the military,” Mattis came out against him.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That’s just crazy! The so-called “transgenders” need massive amounts of hormones to keep up the ruse! Pills or patches or injections, why the heck would we want someone in the military who is so dependent on daily medication? And that’s not even factoring in how the personality changes when you screw with the hormone mix. Just crazy. “Sorry sir, Private Kaitlyn is refusing to fight because she’s low on estrogen and she’s feeling cranky today, sir”
LikeLike
Killed it, Sundance.
All you were missing was the mic drop!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, I’d say Mattis is a democrat. Wrapped in the Globalist cloak.
LikeLike
No cloak needed.
DemocRAT & Globalist are equivalent nowadays.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just sayin’.
LikeLike
Globalist = Commie in waiting
LikeLike
Mattis has no cloak now, President Donald Trump took it 😛
LikeLike
It’s amazing how many military minds seriously really truly believe that pretend catastrophic anthropogenic global warming is anything more than an hysterical Marxist Green construct of the natural interglacial warm period climate.
Maybe it’s because if it’s policy there’s going to be more money for the military to “fight” it.
Or is it a correctness, like females in combat, disagree and you’re a General who isn’t compliant or hip, and you know that’s the end politically.
LikeLike
President Trump wanted to ban transsexuals from the armed forces. Mattis said no.
LikeLike
Left media trying to trash PDJT over all this. Mattis was well respected. Wish we could know the inner workings….
For all the bad news on the surface, mostly propagated by leftist media, what gives me comfort is that I don’t believe Trump could have accomplished all he is accomplishing without help. Lots of it, lots of collaboration, and by people who strongly believe in what he is doing and are working together with him.
None of it could have been done alone. Not the economics work, not the military buildup, not winning the election, not the campaigning… and the list goes on.
There is either a rich, deep, network of patriots who have been working a long time and are deeply committed (There are very few deep visible relationships sustaining him).
Or this is all miraculous and God driven.
Another possibility I shudder about is that he is part of the swamp/uniparty/empire, and this is all a facade/charade designed to sucker the last of the deplorables in somehow — to keep us from revolting now in hopes that he is preserving our constitution while cleaning the swamp. I really doubt that, but it makes my prayers much more dependent and submissive to God each day….
LikeLiked by 1 person
“We’ll see what happens.” (President Trump on several occasions when changes occur…)
Ignore the eneMedia cacophony of criticism of VSGPDJT. It’s been going on for well over two years. It’s worn out and transparently disingenuous. Fake News.
LikeLike
I did 30 years in the Corps and still work for the Corps. I have been super disappointed in Mattis. He has done NOTHING to stop or even stall the insane social engineering in the military, as well as many other very corrosive manpower policies started by oblunder. Not to mention his political naivete concerning our “allies” and issues like climate change. He’s been a real loser in that arena.
LikeLike
The COIN Nightmare Continues, by: Diana West, June 25, 2010
Like the frustrating dream in which cries of “Look out!” are stifled, like the cult whose high priests make reality a taboo, COIN doctrine [Pretraeus and Mattis, they “wrote the book] overrides all comprehension of the Islamic crucible of laws and practices in which the peoples of Afghanistan and the greater umma (Islamic community) are forged. Instead, COIN-deployed troops are ordered to execute fantasies of cultural relativism that make lefty sense in a PC classroom, but are nothing short of appalling on the front line.
Founded on a deadly pretense — namely, that fundamental cultural differences don’t exist between Islam and the West — COIN proposes that elevating generic “population protection” over generic “force protection” will someday, some way, convince that generic, protected population (in this case, grossly primitive, Islamically oriented, female-oppressing, girl-molesting tribal peoples) to fall in with the American Way — or at least to support the U.S.-propped Karzai government. It is this COIN theory [Petraeus and Mattis] that is directly responsible for the unconscionably restrictive ROEs that have been attracting media attention, a postmodern form of human sacrifice staged to appease the endlessly demanding requirements of political correctness regarding Islam. There is no separating the two. If we have COIN [Petraeus and Mattis] , we have these same heinous ROEs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would never have imagined that Mattis could be so duplicitous.
All of his policy discussions with the President were Classified Secret at a bare minimum.
What he just did puts him in league with the likes of FBI Director Comey and AAG Sally Yates.
Amidst the MASSIVE SEDITION and “SOFT” COUP underway, it looks like Mattis may just have painted himself as a CO-CONSPIRATOR.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something else. When oblunder fired him, he didn’t say one damn thing. And, Mattis was the CENTCOM commander until March 2013, and the Iran sellout was signed Nov 2013. He HAD to have been aware of the work on that scam leading up to the conclusion. Iran falls under CENTCOM AOR. What the hell was he doing? Nothing. And his petulant bitching and totally unprofessional crybaby letter on the way out was the real eye opener.
LikeLike
A barnyard pig has a million times more class than Mattis. What a creep.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mattis (USMC) and Petraeus (Army) co-authored the, I would call it infamous, Army/Marine Counterinsurgency Manual, aka simply COIN, which, especially when applied to Muslims, is perhaps the greatest monument to the stupidity of man there has ever been. It is almost like a religion to its adherents, as is man made Apocalyptic Global Warming is to it’s adherents, which includes Mattis, btw.
Belief in, and adherence to, their COIN manual is largely responsible for the thousands of deaths and more thousands of amputated or just blown off limbs, of their own troops, and trillions of dollars just thrown away in the middle east the last 17 plus years, for nothing positive achieved even remotely worth that price.
Their COIN manual [Petraeus and Mattis] may be perhaps the most deadly to America book written since the Koran, or as David Petraeus calls it, “The Holy Qur’an”.
LikeLike