James Comey Lies in Tweet About Lying….

This is rich. Here’s the Comey tweet:
Here’s the actual federal Pay Schedule:
Former FBI Director James Comey is a liar.
If he’d lie about a little thing; what else would he lie about?….
But Sundance, you have to understand that it is HIS truth. Remember that, to the left, there is no objective truth. It’s whatever they say it is.
#EFFTHELEFT
I agree!
#EFFUNIPARTY
Stooges of what amounts to the international banksters “United States, Inc.” which isn’t our government. Is it any wonder they LIE, CHEAT, and STEAL from us while going against nearly everything we stand for?
I’m looking forward to seeing our VSG President continue taking it up as many notches as it takes to get The Reckoning in full swing, then seeing it through to Final Restoration. Who better to take it to sticks and bricks and rebuild as the Founders intended?
Hey Comey, how’s the wifi in Gitmo? L 😀 L
“Gotta do it!”
So he “identifies” it as truth……..it therefore has to be a truth……it’s a trans-truth……
Creepy Comey…
Bridget Fonda made a thriller movie about an apartment roommate in the early 1990’s called ‘Single White Female’ which scared the crap out of me.
I would really hate to be Jim’s wife.
I want nothing more than to see that freakishly tall SOB swinging from a noose along with the balance of the co-conspirators.
Sure looks like Comey is planning on running for office as a D.
“D”………..as in dumbass?
Lmao!! 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
Yeah, like this: Comey/Kamala Harris 2020. NOT. BIG NOT.
He WILL run for office at some point. He IS that self-absorbed in his politics.
The Politics of James B. Comey. Could be a university psych PhD thesis.
What, as a convicted felon? I don’t think so… I still believe President Trump will get the job done and that traitors will be dealt with.
One cannot leave the rust and rot in place and restore around it, it must be removed!
Comey will lie even when he he doesn’t Have to lie.
I have met several people like that. It has become a habit with them and they don’t even realize it. I keep them at arm’s length.
Perfect time for a Seinfeld clip, given Rand Paul’s brilliant tweet thread today celebrating Frank Costanza’s Festivus (for the rest of us!) Airing of Grievances.
In case you missed it, here it is and it’s brilliant!
https://mobile.twitter.com/i/moments/1076929561391235073
OMG who knew Rand was so funny !
@RandPaul
So moving down the road to Congress. Oh, Congress. Every year it seems things get more absurd. They were so bad this week they made my friend Mike Lee say “doggone”. It was nuts.
Senator Rand Paul
@RandPaul
·
@RandPaul
Let’s start with POTUS I like the President, I honestly do. I know people don’t believe me. But the man seems to have a problem keeping staff around him. But they solved the problem. I went to the White House the other day and there were at least 14 ppl in Mick Mulvaney masks.
He’s learned from the best, the S**t-poster-in-Chief, President Trump!
Laugh out loud funny.
I am dying here… The picture with him at the beach with he bonfire wood that looks like a teepe– ” I came by to wish my friend Elizabeth Warren Merry Christmas ! too funny !
Gee, I have ex-wives like that….
Just like Hillary! Just another former governmental congenital liar! I now know how Diogenes felt looking for someone who was honest. Well is there one just one in the FBI or DOJ?
Luke 16:10
10 * The person who is trustworthy in very small matters is also trustworthy in great ones; and the person who is dishonest in very small matters is also dishonest in great ones
“If they’re lyin’ about anything, they’re lyin’ about THE MOST IMPORTANT THING.”
Well, you see, it all started before he came out of the curtains and got fired on the live tv banana network. LOLOL!
I just want to see him pay the price fr subverting justice, and I want to know how many innocent people these AH’s have jailed!
What a very small man. He’s in competition for the sickist award with Brennan.
He’s such a manipulator. Is FBI even covered under this shutdown…?
He taunting because he believes he off the hook
Does that sucker still have his security clearance?
Could that please be fixed, like now or sooner?
Does this mean the FBI is part of the 25% of the Federal gov’t/workers deemed to be non-essential (and thus not getting paid)? Hard to believe.
Federal employees, both essential and non-essential, generally receive back pay for time “worked” during government shutdowns… even those who didn’t actually work.
Comey is whining, lying, and soap-boxing about what will amount to a paid vacation.
Even Mulvany said all paychecks are covered until January 11th.
Yes, and being Director of OMB Mick Mulvaney knows far better than Lyin’ Comey…
I just assumed that Comey knows but chooses to lie anyway.
Lyin’ liars like to lie.
Sick and dam tired of hearing about our “hardworking” public “servants.”
phooey
The Swamp Creatures’ve no idea how to work hard for a living, let alone tell the truth.
double phooey
I’m a self employed floor covering installer. If I don’t work, I don’t get payed. If I’m injured … no pay. I don’t get unemployment.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Merry Christmas!!! You deserve one!
“… your product ….” as in floor coverings?
FBI families without paychecks at xmas, what about Manafort in solitary? Or Flynn prosecuted into bankruptcy. No thoughts for these victims of the FBI?
LikeLiked by 7 people
President Trump hasn’t had a paycheck in over a year. So what is Comey’s point?
A clear conscience is usually the sign of a bad memory.
Is it psychopaths who don’t have a conscience? or is it sociopaths? Anyway here is a link to clues that someone is either.
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/mindmelding/201706/9-clues-you-may-be-dealing-psychopath
Interesting. How many of these traits do you find that homey has?
As George Costanza once told Jerry “remember it’s not a lie, if you believe it”!.
Comey and ” side show Bob” mueller are in their own small world.
“It’s only illegal if ya get caught” Tickle, Moonshiners
Oh, SNAP! I linked above… you beat me to it! :^p
Kids at age seven lie better than this. Lol
I doubt most of the FBI’ers, who are surely mortified that Comey was ever in charge, want him faux worrying about them on Twitter. If I was an FBI’er I’d blow up his private messages telling him to STFU about the agency he destroyed.
Sadly, I haven’t seen or heard any of those voices yet…
Where are these noble FBI’ers you speak of?
Where is that word “noble” you seem to think I used?
Comey never fails a lie detector test because he never tells the truth!
Comey is a lot like his idol, Obama. If his lips are moving, you can be assured he is lying.
If we’re lucky maybe it will just be all those gubmint jobs that Barry Soetero created so he could claim his unemployment numbers were stellar, that just don’t get paid during the shutdown.
How bout this Comey…it makes no difference U R still Leakin Lyin Comey with everyone!!! Ask Hillary Clinton is she thinks it makes a difference now 😛
2016 Democratic Nominee, SecState, Senator, hair icon. Mom, Wife, Grandma x2, lawyer, advocate, fan of walks in the woods & standing up for our democracy.
Paid no mo’…..he can’t recall.
He tweets hoping he’ll still matter….ha. Major fail.
The easier question – what hasn’t he lied about?
Comey thinks he’s the reason for the season.
I disagree Sundance; this is not ‘rich’; this is sheer stupidity!
The guy is a proven liar and now he has proven that he is arrogant and stupid.
Who would lie about this when in fact it can easily be proven that a lie is being told?
Only a M.O.R.O.N. would attempt this.
What world does Comey live in?
Abigail, I believe SD used the word ‘rich’ as the sarcastic definition.
I know, I got it but it truly is so damn STUPID!
My heavens click on Comeys tweet link…hilarious over there 🙂
Best one was the first one that came up for me: “How can you remember pay dates? #dontremember #dontrecall 😂
All spooks are trained professional liars.
Probably graduated from The Clinton School of Lies.
Comey is a loon and not a self aware one either. Thanks to him I wouldn’t give a FBI agent the time of day and this from some one formerly in LE retired. What he has accomplished with those around him in the FBI and justice is a disgrace.
They are getting paid on the 28th for the two week period that ended on December 22nd. There will ONLY be a missed paycheck if a shutdown continues past the next scheduled payday, January 11, 2019.
This is much ado about absolutely nothing.
BODY LANGUAGE – Lying James Comey
I think it’s reasonable to diagnose Homey Comey at this time as fully in the grips of Trump Derangement Syndrome.
As the lady on the Body Language video asserts- he is fully under the spell of his “belief system.” And whatever it is, it is NOT based in hard reality.
Dear James,
I don’t care. The FBI is corrupt.
Jonathan Swift
I’m curious – with the House of Reps having passed the Wall funding proposal, but now stuck in the Senate, is the House approval rendered null and void once the Dems take the House in January?
Or does the House approval remain, with it still requiring just Senate approval during President Trump’s remaining 2 years?
O/T for this thread..
Please See:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/12/22/begin-with-the-end-in-mind/
and
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/12/23/sunday-talks-mark-meadows-discusses-border-security-and-appropriations/
Brilliant, thanks GB! I’m still trying to get my head around the entire US appropriations process, as it’s quite different to Australia.
All I know that if the Senate makes even a minor correction (which is guaranteed to happen), the bill will be sent back to the now-Pelosi’s House for approval. Good luck with that.
Okay, thank you Summer.
So that explains why RINO UniParty Paul Ryan didn’t mind passing it in the House then! He knew it would stall in the Senate, with no chance of a revised bill being approved in a Dem-majority House.
We don’t have midterm elections in Australia, so the make-up of the House & Senate don’t change half-way through an election cycle, like America does.
I think Comey comes out as trans-sexual somewhere about February 2020, and runs for president in 2020.
Just guessing here: Mr. Comey may be mixing prescription meds with alcohol…..look at those bags under his eyes. Face is all bloated and he’s getting jowls now too.
Looking haggard there Jimbo……rode hard and put away wet? Might have to see Nancy Pelosi’s plastic surgeon before his next book tour. snicker.
Whenever I think of this man and his lies, for some reason, I always think of him looking into his wife’s eyes and telling her that he loves her. And then I wonder what she thinks in return.
I wish it WAS true.
