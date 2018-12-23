James Comey Lies in Tweet About Lying….

This is rich.  Here’s the Comey tweet:

Here’s the actual federal Pay Schedule:

Former FBI Director James Comey is a liar.

If he’d lie about a little thing; what else would he lie about?….

 

 

79 Responses to James Comey Lies in Tweet About Lying….

  1. joeknuckles says:
    December 23, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    But Sundance, you have to understand that it is HIS truth. Remember that, to the left, there is no objective truth. It’s whatever they say it is.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Marygrace Powers says:
      December 23, 2018 at 8:48 pm

      #EFFTHELEFT

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • TheHumanCondition says:
        December 23, 2018 at 9:32 pm

        I agree!

        #EFFUNIPARTY

        Stooges of what amounts to the international banksters “United States, Inc.” which isn’t our government. Is it any wonder they LIE, CHEAT, and STEAL from us while going against nearly everything we stand for?

        I’m looking forward to seeing our VSG President continue taking it up as many notches as it takes to get The Reckoning in full swing, then seeing it through to Final Restoration. Who better to take it to sticks and bricks and rebuild as the Founders intended?

        Hey Comey, how’s the wifi in Gitmo? L 😀 L

        “Gotta do it!”

        Like

        Reply
    • Greg1 says:
      December 23, 2018 at 9:06 pm

      So he “identifies” it as truth……..it therefore has to be a truth……it’s a trans-truth……

      Like

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      December 23, 2018 at 8:54 pm

      Bridget Fonda made a thriller movie about an apartment roommate in the early 1990’s called ‘Single White Female’ which scared the crap out of me.

      I would really hate to be Jim’s wife.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  3. Hoosier_Friend? says:
    December 23, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    I want nothing more than to see that freakishly tall SOB swinging from a noose along with the balance of the co-conspirators.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. Koot Katmando says:
    December 23, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    Sure looks like Comey is planning on running for office as a D.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. annieoakley says:
    December 23, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    Comey will lie even when he he doesn’t Have to lie.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. phaedrus cj says:
    December 23, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    Luke 16:10
    10 * The person who is trustworthy in very small matters is also trustworthy in great ones; and the person who is dishonest in very small matters is also dishonest in great ones

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  7. woohoowee says:
    December 23, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    Well, you see, it all started before he came out of the curtains and got fired on the live tv banana network. LOLOL!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Right to reply says:
    December 23, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    I just want to see him pay the price fr subverting justice, and I want to know how many innocent people these AH’s have jailed!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Bullseye says:
    December 23, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    What a very small man. He’s in competition for the sickist award with Brennan.
    He’s such a manipulator. Is FBI even covered under this shutdown…?
    He taunting because he believes he off the hook

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Tom H says:
    December 23, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    Does this mean the FBI is part of the 25% of the Federal gov’t/workers deemed to be non-essential (and thus not getting paid)? Hard to believe.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. jeans2nd says:
    December 23, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    Sick and dam tired of hearing about our “hardworking” public “servants.”
    phooey
    The Swamp Creatures’ve no idea how to work hard for a living, let alone tell the truth.
    double phooey

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  12. emet says:
    December 23, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    FBI families without paychecks at xmas, what about Manafort in solitary? Or Flynn prosecuted into bankruptcy. No thoughts for these victims of the FBI?

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  13. Bone Fish says:
    December 23, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    A clear conscience is usually the sign of a bad memory.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. Thomas Pritchard says:
    December 23, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    As George Costanza once told Jerry “remember it’s not a lie, if you believe it”!.
    Comey and ” side show Bob” mueller are in their own small world.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. Thomas Falbo says:
    December 23, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    Kids at age seven lie better than this. Lol

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. jahealy says:
    December 23, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    I doubt most of the FBI’ers, who are surely mortified that Comey was ever in charge, want him faux worrying about them on Twitter. If I was an FBI’er I’d blow up his private messages telling him to STFU about the agency he destroyed.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. Publius2016 says:
    December 23, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    Comey never fails a lie detector test because he never tells the truth!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. snarkybeach says:
    December 23, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    Comey is a lot like his idol, Obama. If his lips are moving, you can be assured he is lying.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Rock Knutne says:
    December 23, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    If we’re lucky maybe it will just be all those gubmint jobs that Barry Soetero created so he could claim his unemployment numbers were stellar, that just don’t get paid during the shutdown.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. dogsmaw says:
    December 23, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    How bout this Comey…it makes no difference U R still Leakin Lyin Comey with everyone!!! Ask Hillary Clinton is she thinks it makes a difference now 😛
    2016 Democratic Nominee, SecState, Senator, hair icon. Mom, Wife, Grandma x2, lawyer, advocate, fan of walks in the woods & standing up for our democracy.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Lottacats says:
    December 23, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    Paid no mo’…..he can’t recall.
    He tweets hoping he’ll still matter….ha. Major fail.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Earl & Pearl Tourist says:
    December 23, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    The easier question – what hasn’t he lied about?

    Like

    Reply
  23. Zorro says:
    December 23, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    Comey thinks he’s the reason for the season.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. abigailstraight says:
    December 23, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    I disagree Sundance; this is not ‘rich’; this is sheer stupidity!
    The guy is a proven liar and now he has proven that he is arrogant and stupid.
    Who would lie about this when in fact it can easily be proven that a lie is being told?
    Only a M.O.R.O.N. would attempt this.
    What world does Comey live in?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. dogsmaw says:
    December 23, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    My heavens click on Comeys tweet link…hilarious over there 🙂

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. Streak 264 says:
    December 23, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    All spooks are trained professional liars.
    Probably graduated from The Clinton School of Lies.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Rgt says:
    December 23, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    Comey is a loon and not a self aware one either. Thanks to him I wouldn’t give a FBI agent the time of day and this from some one formerly in LE retired. What he has accomplished with those around him in the FBI and justice is a disgrace.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. unfolder says:
    December 23, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    They are getting paid on the 28th for the two week period that ended on December 22nd. There will ONLY be a missed paycheck if a shutdown continues past the next scheduled payday, January 11, 2019.

    This is much ado about absolutely nothing.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Sunshine says:
    December 23, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    BODY LANGUAGE – Lying James Comey

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. jahealy says:
    December 23, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    I think it’s reasonable to diagnose Homey Comey at this time as fully in the grips of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      December 23, 2018 at 9:33 pm

      As the lady on the Body Language video asserts- he is fully under the spell of his “belief system.” And whatever it is, it is NOT based in hard reality.

      Like

      Reply
  31. No Remorse says:
    December 23, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Dear James,

    I don’t care. The FBI is corrupt.

    Like

    Reply
  32. clipe says:
    December 23, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    Besides, as the vilest Writer has his Readers, so the greatest Liar has his Believers; and it often happens, that if a Lie be believ’d only for an Hour, it has done its Work, and there is no farther occasion for it. Falsehood flies, and the Truth comes limping after it; so that when Men come to be undeceiv’d, it is too late; the Jest is over, and the Tale has had its Effect…

    Jonathan Swift

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Christine says:
    December 23, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    I’m curious – with the House of Reps having passed the Wall funding proposal, but now stuck in the Senate, is the House approval rendered null and void once the Dems take the House in January?

    Or does the House approval remain, with it still requiring just Senate approval during President Trump’s remaining 2 years?

    Like

    Reply
  34. Linus in W.PA. says:
    December 23, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    I think Comey comes out as trans-sexual somewhere about February 2020, and runs for president in 2020.

    Like

    Reply
  35. Donna in Oregon says:
    December 23, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Just guessing here: Mr. Comey may be mixing prescription meds with alcohol…..look at those bags under his eyes. Face is all bloated and he’s getting jowls now too.

    Looking haggard there Jimbo……rode hard and put away wet? Might have to see Nancy Pelosi’s plastic surgeon before his next book tour. snicker.

    Like

    Reply
  36. thevalueofsparrows says:
    December 23, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Whenever I think of this man and his lies, for some reason, I always think of him looking into his wife’s eyes and telling her that he loves her. And then I wonder what she thinks in return.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Truthfilter says:
    December 23, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    I wish it WAS true.

    Like

    Reply

