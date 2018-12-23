December 23rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #703

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Melania Fashion Video 2 to Telemann’s “Concerto In D-Major For 3 Trumpets”
Last year’s Melania Fashion Video to the music of Joseph Blanchard
Beautiful!
She is that!
🎄 * * * 2 * * * more days til CHRISTmas 🎄 Jesus is the Reason for the Season
🌟 “For God so loved ❤️ the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” 🌟
John 3:16
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
🙏 Pray:
— for safety for President Trump staying in the White House (update-1st Lady coming back to spend CHRISTmas with President Trump )
— for USSS-wisdom and will to protect President Trump and his family
— for safety for Brian Kolfage who started GoFundTheWall and all donors
— for 100% of Wall fund, USMCA, immigration reform
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border-protected and alert
— for safe withdrawal of our troops from Syria
— for those facing CHRISTmas without their loved ones who passed way in 2018
— for safety for all Treepers and Trump supporters over CHRISTmas season wherever they are and go
— for all the Treepers to have a blessed CHRISTmas
…Holy infant so.. tender and mild…..
🇺🇸 ”May this CHRISTmas season bring peace to your hearts, warmth to your homes, cheer to your spirit and joy to the world.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Praying !
I guess this means our President will be working over the Holidays and not ” playing golf ” as some would have it . OTOH, I suspect PDJT gets more accomplished in a few hours on the golf course than his predecessor did when he ( rarely ) put in a full ten hours in the Oval Office ! Its kinda hard to sign anything with your feet on the Resolution Desk waving your soles at America ( and yes, many of us know what sort of insult that was, sir ) !
Keep pushing for a physical ( and visible ) barrier Mr. President ! AS for the rest, keep it mum !
*snicker*
The only way it could be better is with a follow-up tweet: “Wonder how many more of these drones are embedded at State…. Asked Mike to look into anyone else with a pre-scheduled exit date to see about accelerating. Can’t be wrong to save some taxpayer money, can it?”
That’s great news, Flep!
I’m looking forward to Macron being removed from office.
Remember that one and only State Dinner our President and FLOTUS gave for Macron and wife? …Then after the White House visit was over, Macron was invited to speak at the Capitol and went negative on President Trump.
Ill-mannered little dictator with a Napoleon Complex.
Judge Jeanine Pirro Opening
Oh my, there’s a calendar! *Swoon
Our Canadian brothers and sisters had a lil ol convoy today to protest Justine’s globalist policies! Gives one an idea. USA is king of convoys!
