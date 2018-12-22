December 22nd – 2016 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #702

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
There wasn’t room in the 2018 video to do justice to Melania’s Christmas decorating, so… The 2018 White House Christmas video to “In Dulci Jubilo Praetorius.”
And, for comparison, this was the 2017 White House Christmas video, done to Mitch Miller’s “Silver Bells.”
The video got its first down-arrow on YouTube, so up-arrows would be appreciated. I really hate seeing ANYTHING of our POTUS given thumbs down.
They are lovely Mary.
Many thanks, Yvonne Marie. I’m halfway thru a Melania video that I hope I’ll have out tomorrow. Telemann!
Just beautiful…..thank-you
Really appreciate having you share this with me. So much more fun.
🎄 * * * 3 * * * more days til CHRISTmas 🎄 Jesus is the Reason for the Season
🌟 “For God so loved ❤️ the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” 🌟
John 3:16
——————————————–
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
————————————–
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump and family safe travel and time of blessings in Florida Dec 21-Jan 7
— God’s guidance and 24/7 protection for President Trump and his MAGA team
— for safety for Brian Kolfage who started GoFundTheWall and all donors
— for 100% of Wall fund, USMCA, immigration reform
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border-protected and alert
— for safe withdrawal of our troops from Syria
— for those facing CHRISTmas without their loved ones who passed way in 2018
— for safety for all Treepers and Trump supporters over CHRISTmas season wherever they are and go
— for all the Treepers to have a blessed CHRISTmas
Joy to the World…The Lord is Come…
—————————————————–
🇺🇸 ”May this CHRISTmas season bring peace to your hearts, warmth to your homes, cheer to your spirit and joy to the world.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Thank you for being a part of this Treeper Prayer Warriors’ prayer chain for President Trump, and for your words of encouragement, contributions, and commitment to the prayer chain.
Merry CHRISTmas, Treepers and be safe.
May the Lord Bless you all….love you.
Hmm! Government shutdown down for 22min.and no apocalypse. It’s going to be a good day.
My local late night news had a goofy government shutdown countdown clock. It’s like Y2K all over again.
Just as long as those furloughed gubermint workers don’t all decide to take their Christmas on the same side of Guam and tip the damn thing over and cause a tsunami.
I just again checked my advanced alien AI technology ORB that was brought back through a Star Gate and it now reads that one Donald Trump has an IQ worth that of 1,025,997 Mattises.
Does Gin Blossom Mattis HAVE an IQ?
LikeLike
He may have loaned it to Maxine Waters or to Occasional Cortex..
There is an old adage that says ‘wherever you go, there you are’. Well, here we are. Partial shutdown in effect. President Trump kept his word and did not cave in to the Democrats. I like this shut down deal. It’s almost like a quasi-furlough or public sector lay-off. And, the country as we know it is still here and doing well. I hope it lasts for a long time.
To do is to be – Descartes
To be is to do – Voltaire
Do be do be do – Frank Sinatra
R u imbibing holiday spirits or do U need to check your furnace? /jk
I like phunny.
Did you drive to work or did you bring your lunch ?
“I hope it lasts for a long time.”
So do the furloughed government employees who will receive back pay for their extended holiday vacation.
LikeLike
Funnily enough Manchin claimed he didn’t vote for the resolution because it didn’t have enough money for miners or something. Dimwit didn’t realize we know that the budget resolution is simply to BEGIN to proceed not even for the final bill. Heitkamp claims we need a “plan”. Haven’t heard from Donnelly yet.
Remember next time WV and MT don’t do this again in 2024.
They want anything except a wall, because anything else can be turned off via removal of funding. Wall just keeps standing. They don’t want a permanent barrier; they want a switchable (removable) barrier.
Exactly!!!!!!!
Bingo!
Really great to see the House GOP pull together for POTUS, U.S. And the Wall.
Nice if it would’ve happened two years ago. Better late than never I suppose.
We are less than 70k away from the Wall Go Fund Me account breaking $14 million. I am going to watch it blow past $14 million and then drift off to sleep with visions of sugar plums and secure borders dancing my head!
We need more than 15 million dollars for the wall, but it is a start.
Here’s the link:
https://www.gofundme.com/thetrumpwall
Almost 300K people have put their money where their mouth is now.
Wait for the news channels breathlessly showing stories this weekend about the “pain” of the shutdown. It’s really tragic out there. Many government workers may need to consider purchasing a 12 pack of Budweiser this weekend vs. a 12 pack of Heineken I’m not sure if they will be able to pull through…..
I’m sorry but…..SHUT ‘ER DOWN!!!…….
Government workers whee paid on the 19 and wont be paid again until after the 1st of January.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
President Trump is a guy with more actual hands-on management experience than anyone in the political class—and that includes “his” generals. Like any good manager he hired them as consultants rather than colleagues (in business there’s a big difference that may be lost on the political appointees in the Trump government). He hired them to do a particular job and once he had the skills he needed, it was time for them to go. The Deep State may have thought that his generals were there to be his “minders” who would keep him in line. Their mistake was thinking that DJT would ever allow anyone to “keep him in line”. Trump’s the boss. He’s got this.
The Deep State may have thought that his generals were there to be his “minders” who would keep him in line. Their mistake was thinking that DJT would ever allow anyone to “keep him in line”
Of all today’s political officeholders, there is only one who can not be made slave to the leash of the Deep State, and that one is Donald John Trump.
With or without the government being in operation one can be sure that the sun will still rise in the morning and set in the evening. In short, “we don’t need no stinking government.” Not while it works mainly for the interests of the deep state.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup. Putting it all on McConnell, all the while saying “I’ll take the blame, (knowing he wouldn’t) and then blaming Shumer, while putting the screws to Rep. leadership, and exposing the Uniparty.
Amatuer, huh? An ‘amatuer’ at politics?
I’ll SHOW em AMATUER!
Congress should be the only ones not getting paid during shutdowns. They are the ones being stubborn and making it happen. IMO
Wait, the internets still work despite part of the government being shutdown? How? 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
The shutdown will bring about some annoyances – which is kind of the point. We need people to call up their democrat reps and senators and say, “just give that madman Trump his damn Wall money already!” Hang tough, Mr. President! You’re doing the right thing – no matter what McConnell says – and we’re with you!
Two days ago you were against him.
I’ve said the exact same thing since his inauguration : it was always going to take a shutdown to get the wall. When Sarah Sanders hinted that he would sign another wall-less funding bill, I was irked. If he’d always planned on digging his heels in, then he deked me out as much as he did Schumer. If he needed his base to raise hell at the prospect of not forcing a shutdown, then I’m glad to have played my part.
If the bill has passed in the house and has moved to the Senate and the Senate has opened the bill to debate, can they debate the bill until January 3rd. when the majority is greater than it is now? If the Senate rules go nuclear can it not be passed on January 4th without the Democratic? Just curious.
‘New’ Senate, bill is dead, and they have to start all over again, and theoretically, the House (you remember how,we ‘lost’the house) will be more democrats, so ‘impossible’to get it through, in Jan.
Nope, now is the time. This is exposing that Republicans in Congressional leadership are JUST as lieing two faced as,nancy and schumer. Saying in front of the camera, that they are for border security, but actions say not.
If McConnell doesn’t nuke it, and whip the votes, he shows his true colors; blue.
Isn’t that RICH? Hillary just doesn’t know when to shut up. He’s cleaning up the mess YOU created, and YOU have the audacity to critisise?
Hillary Clinton always has been a crazed alarmist and war monger. She wanted to go into Iraq even more than Bush did.
“In the four years since the inspectors left, intelligence reports show that Saddam Hussein has worked to rebuild his chemical and biological weapons stock, his missile delivery capability, and his nuclear program. He has also given aid, comfort, and sanctuary to terrorists, including al Qaeda members. It is clear, however, that if left unchecked, Saddam Hussein will continue to increase his capacity to wage biological and chemical warfare, and will keep trying to develop nuclear weapons.”
– Sen. Hillary Clinton (D, NY), Oct 10, 2002
Anyone know a link, regarding will va checks go out? My libby sister says her family won’t be getting va check, which doesn’t sound right?
But then she’s got severe TDS, and could have heard that anywhere.
Trump doesn’t need 60 Senate votes to fix the border and short-circuit a shutdown
Daniel Horowitz · December 21, 2018
https://www.conservativereview.com/news/trump-doesnt-need-60-senate-votes-to-fix-the-border-and-short-circuit-a-shutdown/
“…given that this is the end of the line for GOP trifecta control, there is no greater issue than border security, and Democrats will be made to look like the ultimate obstructionists on behalf of illegal aliens and drug cartels, isn’t it worth it to finally force them to engage in a talking filibuster until they relent?”
Today is my birthday and what I want is for RBG to retire TODAY! Notice I said retire not die.
Ambassador Grenell wrote a letter to Der Spiege:
http://www.spiegel.de/media/media-43951.pdf
Statement by Ambasassador Richard Grenell
The recent revelations of completely fabricated stories and fraudulent details in „Der Spiegel“ over the last 7 years are troubling to the U.S. Embassy, particularly because several of these fake stories focused on U.S. policies and certain segments of the American people. Ambassador Richard Grenell expressed these concerns today in a letter to Spiegel’s top leadership, calling for an independent and transparent investigation.
Spiegel’s answer is rather disgracefull, calling President Trump “this man in the White House”:
http://www.spiegel.de/politik/ausland/fall-relotius-wie-der-spiegel-auf-grenells-kritik-reagiert-a-1245181.html
an english account:
https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/spiegel-apologises-in-cover-story-on-faked-news-scandal-11055372
So, the “non-essential” government functions are shut down. How long will it take for Americans to suffer from the absence of non-essential government? America is faced with non-essential rush hour traffic in Washington DC. Non-essential federal offices will have to reckon with too much non-essential toilet paper building up in their bathrooms. Non-essential federal telephones will not ring. How much non-essential can America take before it results in anarchy? If a car horn honks in a federal parking garage emptied of non-essential cars, is there any sound?
