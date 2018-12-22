Begin With The End In Mind….

There is an agenda behind these people that 97% of the electorate just don’t understand. Nothing will change until Mitch McConnell is defeated. Nothing.
For those who have eyes to see – REMEMBER !
Ditch Mitch!
McConnell has been the gate keeper for a very long time. President Trump has decided to expose the gatekeeper.
Another great example of why we need term limits.
What about unintended consequences Bob?
If I was a swamp congressman, then my last term would be my lame duck term. I’d have no fear of losing the next election, so I’d do all the corrupt swampy things my masters wanted me to do.
At least with the current system, even those who’ve been there for decades fear being thrown out at the next election and do bare minimum needed to get re-elected.
There is a term limit, but it must be enforced by the citizenry at the ballot box.
Exactly, and exactly why I have commented so very often about keeping an eye out for “falling republicrats”.
He will destroy these rinos imo.
With our help… 3%rs unite!
Can’t wait…it was Bill Clinton who gave away the fact that the Dimm Party was infiltrating the Republican party decades ago.
Maybe he’ll quit if his wife is indicted? Nah … just wishful thinking! He’d need to keep working until she escaped to her homeland … and his plans were set-up to permanently follow her!
Maybe not. She’s probably has some chinese skeletons hidden in her closet.
so is the KY Governor going to primary Mitch? [fingers crossed]
Wow! Im so sick of these people.. Not sure how they can look at themselves in the mirror everyday
The lack of a conscience is pretty helpful to a narcissistic sociopath that feels the need to rule/screw over others while enriching themselves to further their power agenda.
They are filled with corruption…they believe what they are doing is right. They don’t view their actions as wrong. That’s how they kill the truth of conscience in their souls.
People like this do not think what they are doing is wrong. They think the opposite. We all know people like this….in our families, at work and especially in government.
They think WE are doing wrong when all we do is stand up for truth and righteousness.
I think the only way we can get rid of Turtle in 2020 is if PDJT does anti-Mitch rallies in Kentucky. I don’t know of another way to get through to the voters in that state. Making the case against him should be easy. It should go viral along with the rallies.
Mitch has been rigging elections for so many years, his may have been as well.
UNIPARTY! Why are we surprised?
As a KY voter who has voted against Mitch in every election, You need to understand that Mitch pulls in from the Louisville area, which is the largest and liberal area in KY. When Bevins ran against him, he was smeared every way. Bevins was so busy trying to set the record right, Mitch won. We were lucky to get Bevins as our governor. Please don’t disparage KY voters.
You are correct. I used to live there (Louisville). It must be Communism by now. My high school prom was held on the Belle of Louisville.
Never. My congresswoman is Ilhan Omar.
OMG… it is mind boggling and sickening, but not at all surprising.
“They” have been working at our demise on our dime for decades and decades…
100% correct. Mitch McConnell IS the problem we face in the Senate. Democrats are easy to swat away, not so easy when it’s your own side. Until we start putting pressure on every other Republican in the Senate to force Mitch to step aside, nothing is going to change.
That leaves open the question of who replaces him. Enter Mitt Romney. That’s why he’s coming to the Senate in my view. Mitch will likely step down in 2020 and Mitt will step up to fill the void. This is not a good turn of events for Tea Party Conservatives and this is why I say above we have to put pressure on every OTHER Republican in the Senate as that’s the only chance we have at getting real change. If it means a primary fight of every candidate up for re-election, so be it. Politicians care about two things. Money and Votes. If they win their primaries by very small margins they just might think twice about who they vote for when they get to the Senate.
Not Mutt. Just NO.
Thanks Sundance! Would have been great to start the process prior to midterms. IMO if the honest folks here do not get a handle of the voter fraud, it will not end well for “the forgotten man”.
I do not know the answer, since all things honest and legal comes with, Justice Department, Judges or some other corrupt swamp tactic stating no, wait, next time, racist, …..
We all are very aware, if President Trump does not do it himself, nothing happens!
2019 be different?
Or revolution.
Peaceful it can be done
Reckoning.
Indeed!
This. If voter fraud is not tackled extremely soon, PT loses. period. They didn’t even bother trying to hide it in ’18 and they have no reason to believe there would ever be consequences thus far. No one will convince me otherwise that without their cheating we would have had at least 58+ Senate seats.
In ’16 they were so confident that Hillary was a shoo-in, they didn’t even spend money/cycles on their usual fraudster antics in the upper midwest/rust belt states. Those went DJT by very slim margins.
They will absolutely not make that mistake again.
Exactly very hard to save our country when one group is allowed to mark the ballot as winner and the other side is not allowed the pin.
Are their any honest programmers to compete with Soros, Bloomberg, MS, FB, GOg? They would make a fortune and become god like to defeat this evil. FYI, it will be defeated, why not be on the winning side?
“Begin With The End In Mind” …
Puts me in mind of the song “Begin the Begin a song of personal, political activism.” said Lead singer Michael Stipe [ 2019 should be the year to Begin the Begin with the End In Mind!!!
https://www.bing.com/search?q=bebin+the+begin+by+REM&qs=n&form=QBLH&sp=-1&pq=bebin+the+begin+by&sc=0-18&sk=&cvid=7E57403F45EF41D5A163F5FAC38B0D85
That’s my pos senator John Cornyn up for election in 2020. Must go down or someone will just step in and fill their shoes… Notice how Jim Jordan had zero chance of becoming speaker of house. Mccarthy / Ryan was locked in place. Purple tie wearers
Spot on, Sundance! I can’t wait to see how POTUSDJT deals with this decepticon!
I have come to the conclusion that the only thing DC will understand is something very similar to yellow vest movement, the world is watching.
One thing I know… buying more guns and ammo is a lot more useful than voting right now.
Fish face McConnell isn’t going anywhere for 2 years. That’s a long time to not get anything done.
PDJT worked with the worst kind of democrats in NYC to get zoning approvals, etc for his buildings and he can work with the establishment now. We need to pull together and find common ground if we’re going to defeat the democrats/media.
Hope we see a national address sometime soon. The President has the winning argument and he would help himself now by bringing his case directly to the people. A prolonged shutdown without the case being made clearly plays into the hands of Dems and Establishment players who want to see this President fail. If only 3% understand what’s going on, that’s a problem that needs to be addressed now.
Thought he was reelected in ’16 so he would be up for reelection in ’22…
Can someone please pull the shiv from the back of PTrump and the American people
You are right I believe. That is why for some amount of time I have been tweeting #SENDTHETURTLETOTHESHOWERS. It’s time to retire this brought and paid for RINO / UNIPARTY TRAITOR in sheep’s clothing. Thank God Ryan is out, it’s now time or soon will be I hope to clean out the other half of the congress, imho. POTUS will continue to be stabbed in the back whenever these turds think it’s safe to do so. The game is play along until chips are down then fail at goals and make excuses why failed. ARE THE FREEDOM CAUCUS the only allies President Trump has? Certainly can’t trust leadership. Hope I’m wrong about all this but don’t think so.
Maybe we can keep the government closed for two years. Let the military and the President run things. If essentials are taken care of, we’d sure save a lot of money. With no reasonable budget and security as required by the Constitution, no “government.”
My relatives in Kentucky claim he’s gone next time. Problem is they’ll probably stick a Democrat in there.
For those that gave McConnell a pass. Below will help ya!
I would also encourage looking into Graham and McCarthy. “You can put lipstick on,,,,,,,,but ……..pig”
https://www.redstate.com/joesquire/2018/03/19/mcconnell-chao-corrupt-clintons/
As sundance stated previously re McConnell –
“So how do they do it? Simple, it’s war – a thermonuclear political war. There are no boundaries, there are no rules, there is nothing too far, there is nothing held back.”
GOPe Announce Plans To Go “Full Mississippi” on Donald Trump To Destroy Him….
Posted on February 24, 2016 by sundance
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/02/24/gope-announce-plans-to-go-full-mississippi-on-donald-trump-to-destroy-him/
WATCH. POTUS will deploy “Full Mississippi”
on Mitch & Co. when least expected…it’s coming.
” REVENGE, I always get even.” PDJT
Thanks, Mary, but darn would make my heart go pow to see a few good men with a spine step up!
Maybe been here to long, but to be 50 years younger, ….God Bless us, USA, POTUS and his little friends 🎄🎄🎄🙏🇺🇸
I think it is underestimated what a bomb President Trump dropped on McConnell the other day. Sure it is just a shut down but from a human perspective all of those Senators were told by McConnell that it was taken care of and they could go home for a peaceful Christmas with their families. Suddenly that all changed and I highly doubt that they are particularly happy about it. He’s trying to shift the responsibility back to the White house but even if the public is not aware that the responsibility is on him the other Senators are surely aware.
It’s a pretty perfect mix of pressure. Family pressure, Christmas stress, and constituents calling in all at the same time. Santa Trump dropped a piece of coal in McConnell’s stocking.
The best way for President Trump to defeat McConnell is to run right over the top of him like a small annoying speed bump. In this context, that means refusing to sign anything until the president gets his Wall authorization. Good luck to Congress trying to work their will if the president doesn’t sign anything. I can’t see them summoning up 2/3 majorities in both houses.
Oops I don’t mean just “authorization”. I mean appropriation – free of any micromanaging of what the president can do with the money.
While being driven through DC in a limo, Senator McConnell encountered another limo that had been run off the road with the President sitting in the back.
“Your limo stuck, Mr. President?” McConnell asked, barley able to hide his glee as he had his driver pull alongside.
“Nope,” replied the President, coming over and handing him the keys, “Yours is.”
A country without borders, is not a country. FYI, does not need a government either, especially with paid for pimps!
Germany I think had a wall….did it work?
Wish I could remember…..The Berlin Wall…..I will check with MSM
Game on!
As Thomas Jefferson said of the McConnells of his time – they have no country – the mere spot upon which they stand does not constitute nearly as strong an attachment as does that from which they draw they gains.
I would respectfully disagree. McConnell would just be replaced by someone else. He has his constituency and President Trump has a different one. Recent history has shown that neither side has the ability to win alone so there simply will be an ongoing battle between the two sides over certain issues. The greater benefit seems to me to chip away at McConnell rather than eliminate him.
How would go about “chipping away” at McConnell? It seems to me the Pres is doing all he can, including the shut down.
The power of the shutdown grows with its duration.
Exactly. President Trump is chipping away at him. McConnell lost allies in the last election. He lost political capital in the healthcare debacle. And he will lose more in this one. He may win the fight but he will get battle scars and some Senators might just start rethinking their positions.
Okay…Pause…….only 3%? Seriously Sundance?
I thought anyone with half a brain who has been working in politics, (local or otherwise), for more than 10 years could have figgered that quick fact out pretty readily. This @#%& is NOT rocket science…it’s all about gossip, lies, deception and pay to play..anyone getting into public life learns that in the first 6 months…Hell, where I came from, the local Senator’s Aides held classes on the reality in politics….come on now….
I don’t buy only 97% of the electorate does not get this; especially in the 21st century…
Not with the nasty, disgusting, dysfunctional societal changes since the 20th century…
That stat just seems way too high…or Donald J. Trump would not have won the election in 2016…don’t buy it…
I disagree….if they bought into the lies and deceptions, Hillary would be POTUS….
I agree with much of your observation-but don’t forget Hillary DID win the popular vote.
Hillary only won the popular vote because of illegal and dead voters in crooked California
Well….now..mikeyboo…that depends on who is counting and how it is counted….
I’m still not convinced, because I have not been up close and personal to the counting exercise, and I rarely believe A.N.Y.O.N.E. involved in vote counting…..Just sayin’ …..
So… assume the shut lasts for a few months…. assume that Notorious RBG either resigns or passes during that time…. anyone want to lay odds that McConnell would hold up the consideration of a new SC justice nominated by PDJT to force VSG to sign a bill without wall funding?
It’s about trillions….
You could well be right. In that case, the president might have to back up and run him over again. In other words, keep not signing.
And Republican voters would fry him.
Search “Blazing Saddles nobody move” on YouTube. (N word alert)
Even if he did, it would be a 4-4 Court as worst. All the rulings in the conservative appellates could not be reversed.
Miss Lindsey just gave a glowing endorsement of McConnell on Judge Jeanine’s show. He put the blame on Chuckie.
McConnell is an important puppet, but still a puppet. Cut his strings and the puppeteers (The Chamber of Commerce et al) simply replace him with a new puppet. Look no further than the dynamic between Paul Ryan and Kevin McCarthy for an example.
Substantive change will only occur when the puppet manufacturing plant goes out of business. President Trump understands this. It is why economics and trade are the cornerstones of nearly every approach he takes towards policy. It is also why, in my opinion, sundance devotes more time, research, and detail to economic issues than to any other. Money makes the world go round…
A successful reset of US trade economic culture would starve the CoC and other multinational interests who feast on the current systems. With less money, they can no longer afford to build the puppets or train the puppeteers. The proverbial “Out of Business” sign is hung above the puppet factory doors. No more McConnells.
This is why the Swamp fights Trump harder on the issues of trade and foreign policy than on any other.
