Breaking: President Trump Announces James Mattis Retiring…

Oh snap, grab my belt, we’re going deep.
This move is not unexpected; especially for those who have followed the Trump Doctrine for the past two years. President Trump has announced reception of a notification from Defense Secretary James Mattis that he intends to retire.
The move makes sense on multiple levels. President Trump has been executing a policy, a clear doctrine of sorts, where national security is achieved by leveraging U.S. economic power. It is a fundamental shift in approach.
Initially, the traditional military interventionist approach couldn’t just be reversed or dispatched; and James Mattis was the bridge to a path forward. Toward that end President Trump remove military constraints, allow rules of engagement that were much stronger, and let Mattis work on confronting and stamping out terror threats. In essence, an aggressive “lets get this over with” approach.
However, that strong-arm military approach cannot continue indefinitely because it will never end. War and intervention have a history of unnecessarily expanding, if not constrained. The war machine turns into a military business.
President Trump wants U.S. troops brought home from all the “stupid wars”; and as a consequence the time for Defense Secretary Mattis was sure to come to an end.
The Trump Doctrine of using economics to achieve national security objectives is a fundamental paradigm shift, history provides no reference.
Just like the demanded restructuring of NATO, removing troops from Syria and likely Afghanistan will run counter to the interventionist policies of those who advocate for military deployments; and also the benefactors on the business end of the military industrial complex.
Yes, it’s time for a shift.
“Peace is the prize” ~ President Donald Trump
The nature of the Trump foreign policy doctrine, as it has become visible, is to hold manipulative influence accountable for regional impact(s), and simultaneously work to stop any corrupted influence from oppressing free expression of national values held by the subservient, dis-empowered, people within the nation being influenced.
There have been clear examples of this doctrine at work. When President Trump first visited the Middle-East he confronted the international audience with a message about dealing with extremist influence agents. President Trump simply said: “drive them out.”
Toward that end, as Qatar was identified as a financier of extremist ideology, President Trump placed the goal of confrontation upon the Gulf Cooperation Council, not the U.S.
The U.S. role was clearly outlined as supporting the confrontation. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates needed to confront the toxic regional influence; the U.S. would support their objective. That’s what happened.
Another example: To confront the extremism creating the turmoil in Afghanistan, President Trump placed the burden of bringing the Taliban to the table of governance upon primary influence agent Pakistan. Here again, with U.S. support. Pakistan is the leading influence agent over the Taliban in Afghanistan; the Trump administration correctly established the responsibility and gives clear expectations for U.S. support.
If Pakistan doesn’t change their influence objective toward a more constructive alignment with a nationally representative Afghanistan government, it is Pakistan who will be held accountable. Again, the correct and effective appropriation of responsibility upon the influence agent who can initiate the solution, Pakistan.
The process of accurate regional assignment of influence comes with disconcerting sunlight. Often these influences are not discussed openly. However, for President Trump the lack of honesty is only a crutch to continue enabling poor actors. This is a consistent theme throughout all of President Trump’s foreign policy engagements.
The European Union is a collective co-dependent enabler to the corrupt influences of Iran. Therefore the assignment of responsibility to change the status is placed upon the EU.
The U.S. will fully support the EU effort, but as seen in the withdrawal from the Iran Deal, the U.S. will not enable growth of toxic behavior. The U.S. stands with the people of Iran, but the U.S. will not support the enabling of Iranian oppression, terrorism and/or dangerous military expansion that will ultimately destabilize the region. Trump holds the EU accountable for influencing change. Again, we see the Trump Doctrine at work.
Perhaps the most obvious application of the Trump Doctrine is found in how the U.S. administration approached the challenging behavior of North Korea. Rather than continuing a decades-long policy of ignoring the influence of China, President Trump directly assigned primary responsibility for a reset to Beijing.
China held, and holds, all influence upon North Korea and has long-treated the DPRK as a proxy province to do the bidding of Beijing’s communist old guard. By directly confronting the influence agent, and admitting openly for the world to see (albeit with jaw-dropping tactical sanction diplomacy) President Trump positioned the U.S. to support a peace objective on the entire Korean peninsula and simultaneously forced China to openly display their closely-guarded influence.
While the Red Dragon -vs- Panda influence dynamic is still ongoing, the benefit of this new and strategic approach has brought the possibility of peace closer than ever in recent history.
No longer is it outlandish to think of North Korea joining with the rest of the world in achieving a better quality of life for its people.
Not only is President Trump openly sharing a willingness to engage in a new and dynamic future for North Korea, but his approach is removing the toxic influences that have held down the possibility for generations. By leveraging China (through economics) to stop manipulating North Korea, President Trump is opening up a door of possibilities for the North Korean people. This is what I mean when I say Trump is providing North Korea with an opportunity to create an authentic version of itself.
What ultimately comes from the opportunity President Trump has constructed is entirely unknown. However, the opportunity itself is stunning progress creating a reasonable pathway to prosperity for the North Korean people. Chairman Kim Jong-un has the opportunity to be the most trans-formative leader within Asia in generations; but it is still only an ‘opportunity’.
Whether Kim Jong-un can embrace openness, free markets and prosperity is yet to be seen. Freedom is a precariously scary endeavor because there’s always a danger loosening the grip on control can lead to fear, which can lead to even tighter more authoritarian, control.
The commonality in all of these foreign policy engagements is the strategic placement of responsibility upon the primary influence agent; and a clear understanding upon those nation(s) of influence, that all forward efforts must ultimately provide positive results for people impacted who lack the ability to create positive influence themselves.
One of the reasons President Trump is able to take this approach is specifically because he is beholden to no outside influence himself. It is only from the position of complete independence that accurate assignments based on the underlying truth can be made.
A U.S. foreign policy that provides the opportunity for fully-realized national authenticity is a paradigm shift amid a world that has grown accustomed to corrupt globalists, bankers and financial elites who have established a business model by dictating terms to national leaders they control and influence.
When you take the influence of corporate/financial brokers out of foreign policy, all of a sudden those global influence peddlers are worthless. Absent of their ability to provide any benefit, nations no longer purchase these brokered services.
As soon as influence brokers are dispatched, national politicians become accountable to the voices of their citizens. When representing the voices of citizens becomes the primary political driver of national policy, the authentic image of the nation is allowed to surface.
In western, or what we would call ‘more democratized systems of government‘, the consequence of removing multinational corporate and financial influence peddlers presents two options for the governing authority occupying political office:
♦One option is to refuse to allow the authentic voice of a nationalist citizenry to rise. Essentially to commit to a retention of the status quo; an elitist view; a globalist perspective. This requires shifting to a more openly authoritarian system of government within both the economic and social spheres. Those who control the reigns of power refuse to acquiesce to a changed landscape.
♦The second option is to allow the authentic and organic rise of nationalism. To accept the voices of the middle-class majority; to structure the economic and social landscape in a manner that allows the underlying identity to surface naturally.
Fortunately we are living in a time of great history, and we have two representative examples playing-out in real time. •One example is the U.K. and voices of the British people who have voted to Brexit the European Union. •The second example is Mexico, and the July 1st, 2018, election of Andres Manuel Lopez-Obrador (aka AMLO), a nationalist.
In the U.K. we see the government turning more authoritarian and distancing itself from the voices of the majority who chose to rebuke the collective association of the EU. In recent decisions the government has taken a more harsh approach toward suppressing opposition, and as a consequence oppressing free speech and civil liberties.
This doesn’t come as a surprise to those who have followed the arc of history when the collective global elite are rejected. Globalism can only thrive amid a class structure where the elites, though few in number, have more controlling power over the direction of government. It is not accidental that the EU has appointed officials and unelected bureaucrats as the primary decision-making authority.
By its very nature the EU collective requires a central planning authority who can act independent of the underlying national voices.
As the Trump Doctrine clashes with the European global elite, the withdrawal of the U.S. financial underwriting creates a natural problem. Subsidies are needed to retain multiculturalism.
If a national citizenry has to pay for the indulgent decisions of the influence class, a crisis becomes only a matter of time.
Wealth distribution requires a host. Since the end of World War II the U.S. has been a bottomless treasury for EU subsidy. The payments have been direct and indirect. The indirect have been via U.S. military bases providing security, and also by U.S. trade policy permitting one-way tariff systems. Both forms of indirect payment are now being reversed as part of the modern Trump Doctrine.
Similarly, in Mexico the Trump Doctrine also extends toward changed trade policies; this time via NAFTA. The restructuring of NAFTA into the USMCA disfavors multinational corporations who have exploited structural loopholes that were designed into the original agreement.
With President Trump confronting the NAFTA fatal flaw, and absent of the ability of corporations to influence the direction of the administration, the trade deal ultimately presents the same outcome for Mexico as it does the EU – LESS DOLLARS.
However, in Mexico, the larger systems of government are not as strongly structured to withstand the withdrawal of billions of U.S. dollars. The government of Mexico is not in the same position as the EU and cannot double-down on more oppressive controls. Therefore the authentic voice of the Mexican people is likely to rise.
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO), is a nationalist but he is not a free-market capitalist. AMLO is more akin to soft-socialist approach with a view that when the central governing authority is constrained, and operates in the best interests of its citizens, equity can be achieved.
The fabric of socialism runs naturally through the DNA strain of Mexico, and indeed much of South America. This is one of the reasons why previous Mexican governments were so corrupt. Multinational corporations always find it easier to exploit socialist minded government officials.
When bribery and graft are the natural way of business engagement, the multinationals will exploit every opportunity to maximize profit. Withdraw the benefit (loophole exploitation) to the financial systems, and the bribery and graft dries up quickly. A bottom-up nationalist like AMLO, is the ultimate beneficiary.
The authentic-sense of the Mexican people, rises in the persona of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador – who actually does personify the underlying nature of the classic Mexican class-struggle.
Thus we see two similar yet distinct outcomes of the Trump Doctrine. Within a highly structured U.K. parliamentary government the leadership becomes more authoritarian and rebukes the electorate; and in Mexico a less structured government becomes more nationalist, more prideful, and embraces the underlying nature of the electorate.
It is not accidental the historic nature of the U.K. is a monarchy (top down), and the historic nature of Mexico is populist (bottom up). Revolution not withstanding, both countries are now returning to their roots.
We are indeed living in historic times.
Enjoy this… We are living inside history.
oh yes.. the litmus test superb. I
Tells me nothing about Matis but does highlight two phonies kneeling on the street in sack cloth and ashes, whipping themselves for all to see….hypocrites supreme.
“National security is achieved by leveraging U.S. economic power.” DAMN, but I like the sound of that! 🇺🇸
Frankly, that was the policy up to the escalation of the Viet Nam War and we saw President Reagan employ it to bankrupt the Soviets.
On Mattis – does it not occur to anyone that this comes the day after Trump announces pull out of Syria with 24 hours? Perhaps Mattis no like…?
He makes quite an effort in his letter to say he is all for reducing military ‘out there’ for military sake (which as Sundance wisely points out ends up being nothing but a Military Industrial Complex business model wet dream as it has already become, which gives kick back to corrupt members and senators). Who knows, but he was going anyway. When Trump decides he decides, and I hope he is not derailed in between. Trump has ‘pulled out’ troops before – then there was a ‘false flag’ which dragged him back in for the geopolitical goals of other players who have a vested interest in USA fighting wars for them. Fingers crossed he gets them out in time before the global manipulators stop it in their interests.
This just sets up an epic battle for 2020. Stupid wars with no purpose are going to be hard to justify. Yeah, Russia is going to fill the vacuum in Afghanistan…. after getting their ass kicked out in the 80″s. Maybe we will go back into Vietnam too. China isn’t that stupid either, they are growing older and dealing with a lot of internal problems. They aren’t going into Afghanistan either. Ditto Syria. The rest of the developing world needs to embrace Capitalism and property rights or stagnant. Even worse embrace socialism and regress. Public debate is needed. We take care of the young, the old and the disabled. The healthy need to carry the burden for their children and elderly parents. Our social structure is the optimal balance between progress and compassion. Upset the balance and the whole system collapses.
Yes and the thing is – on Russia filling the void in Afghanistan, might be to say – so what?
Afghanistan is really actually very close to Russia and alot more of a geopolitical concern to them and their problems with Muslim extremists in their own country and all the ‘stan’ countries that overflow in to Russia, than it is to USA Afghanistan and the ‘stan’s’ are really the ‘Mexico’ headache USA has except – the lack of wealth in Russia right now which is the magnet for south americans to the north. But yes, then we get to all the ‘isms’ – capitalism, socialism, communism – they are all only inventions of mankind and because he is fallible and corruptible, will always fail at some point or pinnacle, and thus collapse as the pendulum of reaction to their extremes hauls the population to the other extreme. The problem really is human spiritual development. Power corrupts etc etc. Inflation of ego makes spiritual development IMPOSSIBLE. Therefore it goes without saying, power is the force of resistance that blocks spiritual development. So… in simple words – those on top are pretty much guaranteed to be crooks. Ahhh… sigh..
I wish Mattis well and offer him a great thank you for his service and sacrifices over the years.
May he so thoroughly enjoy a well-deserved retirement that he avoids being dragged onto the talking-head circuit. The temptation will be great to engage in gossip and chatter about the President for whom he worked. Time will tell.
God damn you ignorant people. Mattis never fired a shot in anger or ever heard a shot fired in anger. He has never seen combat. He likes to talk about how cool it is to shoot muslims in the face but he’s never shot a round toward the enemy. He says he learned everything he needs to know about war by reading books. I’ve read Clauswitz “On War” Sun Ztu, Book of Five Rings, eetc. But I am also a veteran of the last three wars this Country has fought. You can read all the books you want but you don’t know anything about war until you’ve been there. Mattis never put a tourniquet on the stump of a screaming teammate. Mattis never watched a brother pass. FOK Mattis. Good riddance!
“…avoids being dragged onto the talking-head circuit. The temptation will be great to engage in gossip and chatter about the President…”
I think General Mattis is a man of honor who respects the chain of command and the office of the President, and that he is very unlikely to denigrate his own service on the talking-head circuit, much less demean President Trump.
We didn’t. Sadly, we depended on our “representatives” aka “betters” to make those high level decisions in our best interests.
Thanks for showing that. Steven Miller is really coming on. He doesn’t get his shoestrings tangled up like many.
President Trump is a CEO.
That means he picks the right person for that PHASE of the job. General Mattis was the correct person to kick butt in a war time situation, taking a shambling wreck and whip it into shape and he did a BANG-UP JOB!
However President Trump knows, you don’t use bricklayers to erect the steel frames, when what you need is ironworkers.
Now that General Mattis has finished his job of whipping our military into shape it is time for someone else with another skill set to takeover. This is the ‘Trumpian Chaos’ that is part of President Trump’s Special Genuis that urinalists and lawyers would not recognize if it bit them in the behind.
G,
You just hit it out of the park with your post. As I have said many times.
Our President is a builder. He had an infestation of varmits. What do you do?
You call a varmint killer. After the critters are gone, you don’t need the exterminator any longer……..Just like once the steel is up, you change the steel supervisor to a brick and mortar supervisor.
You got a neighbor with a whole lot of kids…..grandchildren, etc that keep running thru your yard ( Nexico ) you get with him and figure out how to stop them. I.E. Build a Fence, build them a playhouse……
And about Gen Mattis. He was once my General. I’ve met him. The Marines absolutely loved him.
Gen Mattis is a warrior. Believe me he is not a politician, or as some people think, all Generals are also politicians. He is not
All of this he’s gonna, he’s a Democrat…….Hey…….there is a Black guy…..there is an Asian, hey a white guy, who can we TAG now?
Hey…….How about all those conservatives and their stupid cruise?
Gen Mattis did a great job. So did Gen Kelly…..So is Jared Kushner .dawg people…
Get over it…
Now it is time to move to the next phase of Making America Great Again.
It’s a wild ride………enjoy
Wow!
Hey what about the BEAR? You know, the one thats in Gen.Mattis’s cabin?
Whats gonna happen to IT, now that Mattis is RETIRED???/S
DID anyone READ anything more than the HEADLINE? YES, its about Gen. Mattis retiring, but Sundance writes an EXCELLENT treatise, on the “Trump Doctrine”, and don’t get on me for not saying “POTUS”, “VSG”, etc.
Its like the “Monroe Doctrine”, typically an articulation of a Presidents guiding foriegn policy.
DJT’s Doctrine is breathtaking in scope, and unparalleled in scope, and its all layed out in the article above,…which apperently nobody cared enough to read.
Pearls before Swine, Sundance?
But hey, lets hear some more opinions about Gen.Mattis, or chuck and nancy!/s
I think you’re making an assumption that we are unaware of President Trump’s “doctrine,” which couldn’t be further from the truth. We can also walk and chew gum at the same time.
Almost 200 posts, and NONE about Sundances article. Not sure can do either.
Dutchman,
Most of us have read the Sundance’s treatise on the Trump Doctrine before. Sundance has been hammering it in our heads for a couple years now. 😉
I read the entire post, twice. And still stand by my comment on Chuck and Nancy’s meltdown. It was epic. And doesn’t take away from the detailed insight, analysis and outlook that Sundance has put together. To me, their meltdown is like the sprinkles on top of the superb two scoops of ice cream we are witnessing in these very historic times.
Easy up, Dutchman. Some of us read the article in an earlier incarnation. I re-read it, yes. But General Mattis retiring is news.
O.k., I was ranting. Many have blown off steam, ranting here.
To any that actually read the whole article, and were so caught up with what will be yesterdays news, tomorrow, to wit Mattis leaving, I apologise.
Its just a Presidents Doctrine is a BIG deal; as big as SCOTUS appointment.
To already have one established 2 years in, is operating at Trump speed.
And while POTUS will only get the usual criticism for Mattis leaving, he is going to get withering criticism for withdrawing from Syria and afganistan. This is as much of a threat to the NWO as anything he’s done.
And NOBODY posts about that, not even a small comment?
Just struck me as WRONG, somehow.
One of the things that I think we are witnessing is the ending of the military-industrial complex that we’ve heard so much about from Eisenhower’s farewell address. Oftentimes, especially once the full scope of the Trump Doctrine comes into full force and effect, people will only have things to say about the periphery events because grasping the entirety of what’s going on just isn’t known until it’s all in place.
We are blessed that Sundance has vision to see around corners with time-travel speed to boot!
Exactly. Its mind blowing to ask, what the Dems (who are so concerned about everyones human rights) see as wrong with ending war. Just amazing.
OMG I LOVE Miller!!
Praise the Lord. I actually am having a hard time ingesting all of this winning.
I will wish Mattie well only if he refrains from going on a “Bash Trump” tour of the fake news channels.
“Mattis” not Mattie….
Its called “ring and run”, I believe, and I don’t THINK Mattis will, but we will see.
Don’t forget how the Pentagon failed its audit yet again – with 21 trillion dollars missing.
Does Mattis have anything to say on that I wonder? Imagine how a business man “Trump” would view this ‘bad investment’. I wonder in light of this how Trump (a business man not a politician) would feel after being refused a few billion to create security for his own people? 2018 military budget? 639 BILLION DOLLARS – cost of wall 5 billion.
It was 6 Billion, not 21 Trillion!
The Trump Doctrine is brilliant.
Thankyou Sundance. I don’t think I ever read anything better, anywhere.
In any encounter, President Trump always makes sure the other party leaves with their monkey on their back, not ours.
For those of us who pray, remember to thank God tonight for answering our prayers.
Let’s just face it as PDJT is destroying the globalist mold we have been slave too for last fifty years or better.
Support our President or will be the EU at best or Venezuela at worst.
I’ll vote for the U.S. at best.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/12/exclusive-mattis-considered-presidential-run-in-2020-according-to-leaked-nda-obtained-by-gateway-pundit/
Hmmmm……
Mattis wants to be President?
I definitely can see that Trump used Mattis for his aggressive “let’s get this done approach”. President Trump wanted to nip issues in the bud instead of dragging our wars forever.
Excellent. Now, Trump can redirect more resources toward defensive and offensive protection systems.
I think Putin fears the day the Americans leave Afghanistan. Trump is putting Putin between a rock and a hard place, as well as Iran and Pakistan, because of Taliban and Jihadi spillover into these countries. No more Americans to contain the danger they face. That’s where the bargaining starts.
I agree Sunshine. Now I am understanding better the reason for the Muslim ban and why he wanted to put the squeeze back on Iran.
Not sure if someone else posted this- but Rand Paul was pleased and said this was why Trump was elected!
The Swamp voted for Mattis. The Swamp will vote for his replacement too, unfortunately.
I don’t believe Mattis is sincere in his statement that Trump has a right to a Sec of Def whose views are aligned with his own. I believe Mattis is a Swamp creature and believes that the Swamp should have the final word on executive matters. That’s right, I don’t believe Mattis to be sincere. I believe he’s lying to himself here, and to us.
I’m glad Trump held the guy’s feet to the fire, and his whining is proof enough that Trump was doing that. I want Trump to hold the next guy’s feet to the fire too. He’ll be Swamp, but the tune must be the same.
The Pentagon underwent the first audit it’s ever had recently. It failed miserably. It literally cannot be audited right now, it’s in such a shambles. That didn’t happen overnight, but part of it happened on your watch, general. And that one spook/diplomat who was paid out of the Pentagon budget to frame Muh Russia and cover it up afterwards was one of the illegitimate line items in your budget that cannot be audited.
Whatever Mattis did, he did at Trump’s direction. Absent Trump, Mattis is just another forgettable Swamp stooge in a chair.
Sundance likes Mike Rogers for Sec of Defense! That would be cool. I’m not angry at Mattis- Obama left the US in many needless conflicts and Mattis managed to unwind a couple of these quite quickly. He’s from a generation where the US got involved in every skirmish. But now the US gets calls for help in military conflicts and then gets severe criticism afterwards! There is no winning. So it’s best to keep troops safer, save money and wait until the US is really needed!
Resignation not retirement. The four star managed to piss on the Commander’s shoes as he leaves.
He was a minor tactical commander with HUGE EGO and a laughing stock in historical terms.
He thought he was a Patton.
Heads are exploding at Fox news. They thought they had Trump cornered with the Congress refusing to fund the wall and the courts siding with illegal aliens on amnesty. But just when the uniparty (with Fox news firmly in the ranks of uniparty PR), Trump twists around out of their grip and throws a double hail Mary into the end zone…getting the troops out of Syria and refusing to sign a funding bill that does not incude building the wall…ah the gnashing of teeth by the antitrumpists, Dems and their handmaidens, including Fox news…such a sweet sound.
And now got a House vote for wall funding. Now it will be Schumer Shutdown again !!
Cogent analysis by SD. Mattis is a smart guy–and dedicated. I find it troubling that he could not
accept this Pres DJT strategy. Why? I think he is a territorial ‘win and hold’ officer and cannot go back on that even though the wider geo-political strategy and US nat-sec interests demands a different path. Pres DJT is a classic ‘outside the box’ thinker and so not constrained.
Add to that: He came up the ranks in the cold war era; so Russia bad, always bad and Europe good, always good. Different world now.
Heads are exploding at Fox news. They thought they had Trump cornered with the Congress refusing to fund the wall and the courts siding with illegal aliens on amnesty. But just when the uniparty (with Fox news firmly in the ranks of uniparty PR), Trump twists around out of their grip and throws a double hail Mary into the end zone…getting the troops out of Syria and refusing to sign a funding bill that does not incude building the wall…ah the gnashing of teeth by the antitrumpists, Dems and their handmaidens, including Fox news…such a sweet sound.
House passed revised continuing resolution with wall funding.
Chad Pergram
Verified account @ChadPergram
11m11 minutes ago [about 8 pm ET Dec 20]
House approves revamped bill to avert government shutdown and fund President Trump’s border wall
The vote was 217 to 185. 8 Republicans voted no.
Chad Pergram
Verified account @ChadPergram
21m21 minutes ago
Passage of CR with border money a major victory for President Trump and Republicans and a defeat for Democrats…who said the GOP lacked the votes for the border wall.
Great essay and analysis on Mexico and the UK, and foreign affairs in general. The Trump Doctrine. I like it.
Agreed. Great essay. Thank you Sundance.
The Pentagon can’t account for $21 Trillion, has wasted tens of thousands of casualties in fruitless pursuit of nation-building and lionized feckless allies.
Then we make the failed Generals superstars, as if they were victorious.
You outdid yourself this time Sundance. I think I’ll read it again just for the precious quotes and scintillating paragraphs.
