As Expected, UniParty Moves: McConnell, Schumer and Pelosi Construct Short-Term Budget Continuing Resolution…

As expected the UniParty legislature in Washington DC; bought and paid for by lobbyists with specific intention to oppose President Trump; have constructed a short-term funding mechanism that kicks-the-can to February 2019.

Mitch McConnell announced on the Senate floor the stopgap funding mechanism, for departments and agencies not already funded for fiscal year 2019, would run through Feb. 8th, 2019. The Big Club lobbyists control the UniParty. President Trump pushes back by announcing a U.S. military withdrawal from Syria…

(Via Roll Call) […] “Later this morning I’ll introduce a continuing resolution that will ensure continuous funding for the federal government,” McConnell said. “Even if the face of a great need to secure the border and following good-faith efforts by the president’s team, our Democratic colleagues rejected an extremely reasonable offer yesterday.”

“It would have cleared the remaining appropriations bills which have received bipartisan support in committee and provided an additional $1 billion to tackle a variety of urgent border security priorities,” the majority leader added. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York said that while it was not ideal, the short-term bill would be acceptable. “I’m glad the leader thinks the government should not shut down over the president’s demand for a wall. And Democrats will support this CR,” Schumer said after McConnell announced the plan. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California said House Democrats would go along with it, as well. (more)

Advertisements