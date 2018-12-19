As Expected, UniParty Moves: McConnell, Schumer and Pelosi Construct Short-Term Budget Continuing Resolution…

As expected the UniParty legislature in Washington DC; bought and paid for by lobbyists with specific intention to oppose President Trump; have constructed a short-term funding mechanism that kicks-the-can to February 2019.
Mitch McConnell announced on the Senate floor the stopgap funding mechanism, for departments and agencies not already funded for fiscal year 2019, would run through Feb. 8th, 2019. The Big Club lobbyists control the UniParty. President Trump pushes back by announcing a U.S. military withdrawal from Syria…
(Via Roll Call) […] “Later this morning I’ll introduce a continuing resolution that will ensure continuous funding for the federal government,” McConnell said. “Even if the face of a great need to secure the border and following good-faith efforts by the president’s team, our Democratic colleagues rejected an extremely reasonable offer yesterday.”
“It would have cleared the remaining appropriations bills which have received bipartisan support in committee and provided an additional $1 billion to tackle a variety of urgent border security priorities,” the majority leader added.
Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York said that while it was not ideal, the short-term bill would be acceptable.
“I’m glad the leader thinks the government should not shut down over the president’s demand for a wall. And Democrats will support this CR,” Schumer said after McConnell announced the plan.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California said House Democrats would go along with it, as well. (more)
I’m convinced the Congressional Leadership is illegally siphoning money from the US Treasury. There is NO WAY that McConnell and the rest of the GOP can be this obtuse and deaf to reality.
LikeLike
Imagine that! I am sure that nothing like that happened under, 41,42,43 or 44. What is this world coming to? I’m sure it is a case of mistaken routing of the money sent to all these foreign countries’ dictators. But then, I don’t think I have ever heard them complain that the shipments were short. /s
LikeLike
Of course they are! Do you really think the hack of the military contractors and vendor data bases, the hack of the govt personnel data base neither of which have been audited was an accident? Do you think the fact that the Pentagon has not been audited since 1995 is because it is “too hard”?
Read up on the work done by the U of Mich professor who found 21 trillion missing from the Pentagon budget and the further work done by a leading woman financier who estimated that the entire US budget is missing 50 trillion.
And as they both point out, money is never missing, it can be traced and recovered.
BTW, when the professor brought his findings to the US govt budget office ( he got his info from the budgets available online) the budget office deleted the online budget posts. This country is being robbed blind and insiders are doing it.
LikeLike
LikeLike
OHY!!
LikeLike
I will gladly second the motion.
LikeLike
Somebody needs to hide Pill-osi’s meds. Let the world see what she is like when she is not lubed up. As it is, she’s like a messed up fortune teller machine from the 1930’s.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Ignore the uniparty. Start building a good relationship with Mexico and get that wall built using part of the 10 billion. Send more if need be.
LikeLike
LikeLike
In all of our myriad foreign missions, no specific congressional approval is required for our on-ground units to build and construct whatever defenses they deem as necessary. Why should this be any different for defending our own national security on our southern border by building the wall? It is long-past time to start playing hardball with these anti-American quislings. I hope Trump completely ignores, and ridicules, any inevitable attempts by left-wing judges to thwart his decisions as CIC. As a previous president once said about a SCOTUS decision, “Well, they’ve made their decision. Now, let’s see them enforce it!”
LikeLike