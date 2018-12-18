Judge Sullivan Revokes Flynn Passport, Imposes Travel Restrictions Within 50 Miles of DC…

Ever heard the term: “physician heal thyself“?  Judge Sullivan revokes Michael Flynn’s passport and imposes travel restrictions with major financial ramifications.

At first blush this would appear to be a judge with a vendetta against Michael Flynn.  However, CTH would disagree.  As Robert Barnes stated earlier: “How does a judge try to torpedo a plea deal and get a defendant to withdraw their plea? They threaten to use the charges they avoided within the plea deal as the basis for their sentence.

Sullivan deploys a strategy we know as “extreme compliance“.  In essence delivering ramifications toward the judicial status quo in order to change the status quo.

  1. Proud American from Texas says:
    December 18, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Reading the minute order reveals that pre-trial travel restrictions are standard when released on personal recognizance. This was not done before, but is to be done on Jan. 4th, after Flynn’s international travel. Flynn must have had tickets and must have been expecting no jail time. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have bought tickets. I don’t see any ulterior motives.
    The sentencing order from the Prosecutors spell out the two instances that Flynn lied. Did Flynn argue that or did he accept it? He pled guilty to the lying, expecting no jail time.

