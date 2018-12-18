Judge Sullivan Revokes Flynn Passport, Imposes Travel Restrictions Within 50 Miles of DC…

Ever heard the term: “physician heal thyself“? Judge Sullivan revokes Michael Flynn’s passport and imposes travel restrictions with major financial ramifications.

(Source Link)

At first blush this would appear to be a judge with a vendetta against Michael Flynn. However, CTH would disagree. As Robert Barnes stated earlier: “How does a judge try to torpedo a plea deal and get a defendant to withdraw their plea? They threaten to use the charges they avoided within the plea deal as the basis for their sentence.”

Sullivan deploys a strategy we know as “extreme compliance“. In essence delivering ramifications toward the judicial status quo in order to change the status quo.

