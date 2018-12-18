Intermission: First Lady Melania Trump Visits Military Bases and USS George H.W. Bush….

We interrupt your regularly scheduled political anxiety with a brief intermission…
.
Thank you.
We now return you to your regularly scheduled state of angst.
.
.
ps. don’t forget to enjoy life.
What a beautiful woman inside and out
She is just too cool for words! And I would love to have done what she did today. So awesome. I love her FLOTUS cap. 🙂
That cap is so cool! It looks like a Douglas SBD Dauntless dive bomber, the aircraft that was the key to defeating the Japanese navy in the Battle of Midway.
Trump’s not so secret weapon.
Which military bases, in what states did she visit? Was that today or another day?
The questions of where and when are extremely helpful for any news article.
This is Sundance’s blog, not a news site. 🙂
Lighten up Francis…
According to the WH flickr account, it was taken on 12 Dec 2018.
Her boots are fab! 🤩
She was wearing boots? 🙂
No words….
Well, I have a word: FANTABULOUS!!!!
:^p
Me either.
Some drooling though.
The picture with her cap and aviators is just about the coolest picture taken of anyone….ever.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very appropriate and thoughtful to put this very POSITIVE feature article right after the fist-clenching Comey “interview” transcript.
Such a YUGE & Positive contrast….. 😁
Thanks SD.
Cool Lady !!!!!!!!!!! !
Fantastic! I know those sailors loved having her on their ship!
I agree: The male sailors as well as the female sailors.
“We interrupt your regularly scheduled political anxiety with a brief intermission…”
Thank you, most of us could probably use more of these.
Philippians 4:4 Rejoice in the Lord alway: and again I say, Rejoice.
5 Let your moderation be known unto all men. The Lord is at hand.
6 Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.
7 And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.
Thank God Trump is President !
Sundance you are too funny! And this article was exactly what I needed!
I got “roped” into buying magazines last year by my nephews for their school. One of the magazines I chose was Good Housekeeping.
Just opened the plastic wrapper and what did I have staring at me on the cover-Michelle Obama! Yikes!
And just so happens a renewal notice in the plastic covering wrapper! Oh boy did I let them have it!
In my opinion we now have one of the most elegant, graceful, nice, gracious, genuine–nothing but good things about our FLOTUS!
So, wrote them a little note letting them “have it”–and with ending that I will NEVER EVER pick up another Good Housekeeping magazine and will tell everyone I know just how biased they are, etc…etc…etc.! I felt good about unloading on them. They deserve it.
Then, to sit down and click on CTH and this article—priceless!
Thank you!
gypsy- I have tossed all of my “fashion” mags even the free subscriptions, because they are ALL boycotting our most classy, beautiful and glamorous First Lady. If ANYONE belongs on the cover of Vogue or the others, it is our gorgeous First Lady, Melania Trump. She is a delight and a wonder to behold. Just perfect, all the time.
Not back to my regularly scheduled negative and depressing comments.
😂
Its so cute she had a watch cap on when aboard the USS Bush!
Thank you for that refreshing intermission!
Perfect! What a wonderful woman.
Too heck with all this other crap.
I think I’ll have a small glass of Anti-Angst just to put me over the top.
Cheers!
Cool beans … when is the next interruption !!
No one makes a watch cap and ear phones look more cool than First Lady Melania…….you rock in that military evironment !
https://proxy.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=http%3A%2F%2Fconservativefighters.org%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2018%2F12%2F457.jpg&f=1
She is a REAL rockstar
“You sunk my battleship”!
I’m so jealous here. I would love to watch and hear those planes taking off and landing. You know, there is just something about the sound and feel of air whooshing by.
First time a First Lady has ever flown on the V-22 Osprey.
A few quick keyboard strokes eg:- Melania aircraft carrier – will yield the additional background detail, if you want it in a case like this.
On other comment streams (those infested by liberal Melania haters), I love to make the flat out claim that she is the most beautiful and graceful of all our first Ladies, Jackie Kennedy included. What can they really say? Sure, they may trot out the stripper poll nonsense, but they do that anyway. They really have no “contender” to put up, so they try to pretend it is not a big deal. IT IS.
We interrupt your regularly scheduled political anxiety with a brief intermission…—- Amen!!! 😉
Love the photos!!!!
Melania rocks.
Also want to point out the two interviews she did while on board:
Notice she says what bugs her is people using the Trump name to prop themselves up. ie hollywood, media ec.
If President Trump is as crude and ill tempered as the media constantly alledges, how’d he end up with such a classy, refined woman?
(My wife also asks this same question about me. How’d she end up with an avid Trump supporter?)
Apologize for triple post. One of THISE DAYS).
