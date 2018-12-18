Intermission: First Lady Melania Trump Visits Military Bases and USS George H.W. Bush….

Posted on December 18, 2018 by

We interrupt your regularly scheduled political anxiety with a brief intermission…

.

Thank you.

We now return you to your regularly scheduled state of angst.

More Pictures Here

.

.

ps. don’t forget to enjoy life.

40 Responses to Intermission: First Lady Melania Trump Visits Military Bases and USS George H.W. Bush….

  1. Nigella says:
    December 18, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    What a beautiful woman inside and out

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. lurker2 says:
    December 18, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    She is just too cool for words! And I would love to have done what she did today. So awesome. I love her FLOTUS cap. 🙂

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • calbear84 says:
      December 18, 2018 at 6:22 pm

      That cap is so cool! It looks like a Douglas SBD Dauntless dive bomber, the aircraft that was the key to defeating the Japanese navy in the Battle of Midway.

      Like

      Reply
  3. Lactantius says:
    December 18, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    Trump’s not so secret weapon.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. Kiddno1 says:
    December 18, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    Which military bases, in what states did she visit? Was that today or another day?

    The questions of where and when are extremely helpful for any news article.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Tiffthis says:
    December 18, 2018 at 5:45 pm

    Her boots are fab! 🤩

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. GB Bari says:
    December 18, 2018 at 5:54 pm

    Very appropriate and thoughtful to put this very POSITIVE feature article right after the fist-clenching Comey “interview” transcript.

    Such a YUGE & Positive contrast….. 😁

    Thanks SD.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. YvonneMarie says:
    December 18, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    Cool Lady !!!!!!!!!!! !

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Dances with Wolverines says:
    December 18, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    Fantastic! I know those sailors loved having her on their ship!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    December 18, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    “We interrupt your regularly scheduled political anxiety with a brief intermission…”

    Thank you, most of us could probably use more of these.

    Philippians 4:4 Rejoice in the Lord alway: and again I say, Rejoice.
    5 Let your moderation be known unto all men. The Lord is at hand.
    6 Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.
    7 And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.

    Like

    Reply
  11. magatrump says:
    December 18, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    Thank God Trump is President !

    Like

    Reply
  12. 4gypsybreeze says:
    December 18, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    Sundance you are too funny! And this article was exactly what I needed!
    I got “roped” into buying magazines last year by my nephews for their school. One of the magazines I chose was Good Housekeeping.
    Just opened the plastic wrapper and what did I have staring at me on the cover-Michelle Obama! Yikes!
    And just so happens a renewal notice in the plastic covering wrapper! Oh boy did I let them have it!
    In my opinion we now have one of the most elegant, graceful, nice, gracious, genuine–nothing but good things about our FLOTUS!
    So, wrote them a little note letting them “have it”–and with ending that I will NEVER EVER pick up another Good Housekeeping magazine and will tell everyone I know just how biased they are, etc…etc…etc.! I felt good about unloading on them. They deserve it.
    Then, to sit down and click on CTH and this article—priceless!
    Thank you!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Seneca the Elder says:
      December 18, 2018 at 6:24 pm

      gypsy- I have tossed all of my “fashion” mags even the free subscriptions, because they are ALL boycotting our most classy, beautiful and glamorous First Lady. If ANYONE belongs on the cover of Vogue or the others, it is our gorgeous First Lady, Melania Trump. She is a delight and a wonder to behold. Just perfect, all the time.

      Not back to my regularly scheduled negative and depressing comments.

      Like

      Reply
  13. Ziiggii says:
    December 18, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    😂

    Like

    Reply
  14. Concerned Citizen says:
    December 18, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    Its so cute she had a watch cap on when aboard the USS Bush!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. avgjosephine says:
    December 18, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    Thank you for that refreshing intermission!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. RatedProduct says:
    December 18, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    Perfect! What a wonderful woman.
    Too heck with all this other crap.
    I think I’ll have a small glass of Anti-Angst just to put me over the top.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Mr BiG Time says:
    December 18, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    Cool beans … when is the next interruption !!

    Like

    Reply
  18. RTD (@rtddfw) says:
    December 18, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    No one makes a watch cap and ear phones look more cool than First Lady Melania…….you rock in that military evironment !

    https://proxy.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=http%3A%2F%2Fconservativefighters.org%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2018%2F12%2F457.jpg&f=1

    Like

    Reply
  19. jackphatz says:
    December 18, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    “You sunk my battleship”!

    I’m so jealous here. I would love to watch and hear those planes taking off and landing. You know, there is just something about the sound and feel of air whooshing by.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Justah says:
    December 18, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    First time a First Lady has ever flown on the V-22 Osprey.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Jane says:
    December 18, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    A few quick keyboard strokes eg:- Melania aircraft carrier – will yield the additional background detail, if you want it in a case like this.

    Like

    Reply
  22. pnj01 says:
    December 18, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    On other comment streams (those infested by liberal Melania haters), I love to make the flat out claim that she is the most beautiful and graceful of all our first Ladies, Jackie Kennedy included. What can they really say? Sure, they may trot out the stripper poll nonsense, but they do that anyway. They really have no “contender” to put up, so they try to pretend it is not a big deal. IT IS.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. kea says:
    December 18, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    We interrupt your regularly scheduled political anxiety with a brief intermission…—- Amen!!! 😉

    Love the photos!!!!

    Melania rocks.

    Also want to point out the two interviews she did while on board:

    Notice she says what bugs her is people using the Trump name to prop themselves up. ie hollywood, media ec.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Nessie509 says:
    December 18, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    If President Trump is as crude and ill tempered as the media constantly alledges, how’d he end up with such a classy, refined woman?
    (My wife also asks this same question about me. How’d she end up with an avid Trump supporter?)

    Like

    Reply
