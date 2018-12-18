Arizona Governor Ducey Appoints Martha McSally to Fill Senate Term…

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday he will appoint GOP Rep. Martha McSally to the Senate to fill the seat of the late Sen. John McCain.
“All her life, Martha has put service first — leading in the toughest of fights and at the toughest of times. She served 26 years in the military; deployed six times to the Middle East and Afghanistan; was the first woman to fly in combat and command a fighter squadron in combat; and she’s represented Southern Arizona in Congress for the past four years. With her experience and long record of service, Martha is uniquely qualified to step up and fight for Arizona’s interests in the U.S. Senate. I thank her for taking on this significant responsibility and look forward to working with her and Senator-Elect Sinema to get positive things done.” ~ Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey
Nice little scam the UniParty ran in Arizona to keep Trump away from the magical 60 number.
The McCain radiation is abating but with a half-life yet decaying not yet gone.
I follow Biggs and Ducey on Facebook and saw this earlier today.
Now this should be fun! Started with a now lets compare. Simena had already said in Politico article interview she would not vote for Shumer. Ha…Ha…! Let’s keep score and see who does what they said they would! Right now I would say…Sinema is at -1.
Love it…love it…love it!
Throw an election then Good ole’ boys GOP club gives you a seat anyway.
McSally is probably McCain 2.0.
McSalley is a loser and a squish. Now she’s going to have to win two statewide election back-to-back. AZ really should be a conservative state, but the keep sending idiots to congress. WTH?
This woman got her ass handed to her by a liberal freak that Project Veritas exposed. She was the only candidate still able to win after that exposure (Sinema). McSally was a terrible candidate. Ducey won the State by over 12+ points while McSally lost.
If she wants to be re-elected in 2020, she better stand polar opposite from Sinema. She has the fact our President is running for reelection in 2020 in her favor. He will spend a lot of time in Arizona. Will it be enough to carry her a$$. Time will tell.
For those that think this will be an anchor on our President, I respectively disagree given the margin Ducey won by in November. Our President has a 54% approval rating in Arizona.
Ducey actually won by 14.2%!
https://www.nytimes.com/elections/results/arizona-governor
Yes, but a LOT of questionable behavior in Arizona voting during the mid-terms! Texas and other states were prepared more than Arizona was for voter fraud!
I only know one person here in my neck of the woods that did not vote straight Republican. He was for Kelli Ward and got butt hurt when she didn’t win. Good grief, wonder if she will try for the third time–I hope not!
Everyone else is like—no way McSally didn’t win!
Kelli Ward really blew it, especially right after Flakey Flake announced he wasn’t running for reelection. Our course we all know it was because of his single digit approval numbers and the fact that he had fallen our of grace with the state GOP. That being said, Kelli Ward should have had people in place to take advantage of that, especially when it came to fundraising and she didn’t. I think she was too sure of herself. Also, I believe the GOP put former Sheriff Joe Arpaio up to running in the primary, just to take votes away from Ward, ensuring that McSally would win last August. McSally was much better funded and got the GOP to back her, something that Ward should have done. Ward is now running to be the new head of the Arizona GOP, which may help win her support should she make a run again for office.
I was just going to ask what had happened with Ward.
At least she knows how to fly unlike her predecessor.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Ouch!
Good one! And…she made sure that the funding for our Military got through! And Martha worked on the Goodlatte immigration bill–twice! Were the bills perfect-No. But, they hit on a lot of key areas I was interested in–and that was not giving Amnesty!
Well, she can’t be as bad as you-know-who, right? riiight??? RIGHT??!!
Sigh… but this was predicted, so no surprise.
It is actually worse than we think; McSally was so bad in 2016, she’ll be just as bad in 2020. McSally will surely win the GOP primary, so the GOPe in Arizona are essentially gifting this Senate seat to the Dems for 2020.
nope—-having a she vs. she tally started. Sinema is already -1, due to her comments in Politico interview where she wouldn’t vote for Shumer.
Per NumbersUSA, she (as a house member) had a much worse rating than even McCain and Flake on “immigration”. As I recall it was only one point better than Ron Wyden (D) of Oregon. Romney and Sasse will love her.
I’m not sure how to feel about this. Clearly there was election fraud but unlike Florida, she didn’t challenge it.
In addition to being a lousy candidate, not even able to beat a certifiable ding bat, she was a NeverTrumper and will likely become one again.
Check your facts Vor Daj!
Your check your blood pressure.
“McSally did not endorse Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election and did not take a position on whether she recommended voters in her district to vote for him” (Arizona Republic, Oct 9, 2016)
In other words, she wimped out and ran away. If others had done the same, Hillary would have just made her second US Supreme Court nomination!
Did she personally vote for Crime Wave Hillary ? Probably.
Even McCain endorsed Trump in the 2016 presidential election !!!
Good luck Arizona! There’s plenty of jobs, homes, and available sensible Americans elsewhere in the US.
Out with the male Flake and in with the female Flake. Second verse, same as the first.
Let me tell those of you who don’t live here in Arizona, just how disgusted that many of us who do live here are with Governor Ducey. John McCain is dead. Had the bastard done the right thing and resigned/retired last year when he knew he had terminal brain cancer, or even earlier this year, we could have already had the special election. Anyway, apparently McSally had to kneel and kiss the ring for Cindy McCain, because of how unhappy she and the McCain family were over McSally’s failure to give tribute to the military funding bill that was passed which was named in Dead McCain’s honor. Excuse me while I go barf. Got news for Ducey, Cindy McCain ain’t running the show. She didn’t inherit the office formerly held by her now late husband. There was NO reason for Ducey to check with or get Cindy McCain’s approval of whomever the governor was going to appoint to fill Dead McCain’s seat. I am so sick and tired of this stupid, butt kissing stuff that Ducey does. Google Cindy McCain from when she was a drug addict and what illegal things she did to feed her drug habit. It’s pretty disgusting if you ask me.
