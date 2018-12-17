Christmas Recipe Thread.

One more week to make preparations! It is time to get our grocery shopping done. If you are like me, you try to get things done ahead of time, prep what things you can, maybe even do some of the cooking a day or two before Christmas.
I meant to do an earlier treat for appetizers, party foods, and treats but I forgot, so this is it. It would be great if some of you would share special treats you take to parties or make for gifts, as well as the best of the best dishes saved just for Christmas.
For many years we took our children, when they were old enough, to Midnight Mass. Then we came home, opened presents, and afterward I made a huge breakfast of biscuits and gravy, some of the Christmas ham fried up, eggs, and perhaps even hash browns or grits. One of our biggest Christmas meals and celebrations was happening at about 3:00 in the morning.
We continued that tradition even after our sons were grown and moved out, they came home with us after mass and we did the presents and breakfast. The Christmas dinner later in the day was never as important as the breakfast was.
With the arrival of the first several grandchildren, the daughters in law and I scrapped that tradition, not without a lot of griping and complaining by the guys. Like I told them, that middle of the night meal should now be for each of their families when the kids are older, not something you drag babies out to.
So, maybe your big meal isn’t dinner, but breakfast or brunch, or maybe you have an Open House all day and friends and family drop in for drinks and snacks.
Thanks for sharing a bit of your life and treasured moments, as well as good recipes!
Remember as you face the last mad dash toward Christmas to keep the joy in your heart and the reason in mind. Don’t let the preparations overwhelm the joy to be savored. Take moments to rest and reflect and prepare and give thanks.
Take a moment to say “Come, Lord Jesus. I wait for you with love and longing and hope and joy.”
I think I shared this recipe last year, but it’s good enough to share again. I’m not sure how the tradition got started, but tamales are a Christmas Eve/ Christmas Day favorite here in Texas. This colorful holiday salsa is a perfect compliment and looks so festive when served with blue corn chips. Enjoy!
Orange Cranberry Salsa
(Prep Time 10 minutes)
Fresh cranberry salsa is a sweet fruit salsa recipe that adds color, flavor and wow to any dish! Perfect throughout the holidays!
Ingredients
1 12-ounce package cranberries
½ cup granulated sugar
1 jalapeno deseeded and chopped
3 green onions chopped
3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro (optional)
zest of 1 small orange
2 tablespoons orange juice
Directions
Pulse cranberries and sugar together in a food processor or blender until cranberries are just roughly chopped.
Pour the cranberries into a medium bowl and stir in chopped jalapenos, chopped green onions, chopped fresh cilantro and the zest and juice of a small orange.
Cover the orange cranberry salsa and store in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes to develop the flavors.
Yummy!
I always wish my table looked that pretty, in our case it is always a puzzle just to figure out how many tables, shoved together or not, how many place settings, how many mis-matching tablecloths, and how many people will actually show up that hadn’t responded. I love a beautifully laid table and centerpiece.
Yay! Recipes!!!!
This is a recipe for salt dough, to make “cookie” ornaments… Things you already have in the pantry, tons of fun for little artists after they are baked..
4 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup table salt
1 1/2 cups warm water
Bake 300F for about an hour, they should feel hard. I really like doing ginger bread men, and then painting them… They make great gift tags too.
https://wholefully.com/make-salt-dough-ornaments/
I remember our first Christmas as a married couple. We were very young and very broke and very much in love. Three days before Christmas my husband came home with a Christmas tree. He only paid $5 for it since the lot was almost empty and they wanted to close up. We borrowed an extra box of lights from our parents to use and then we made a bunch of these “cookie ornaments” and painted and glittered them all. Our tree was beautiful. I still have a couple of those special cookie ornaments left after 40+ years that have a place on our tree. Thank you for sharing, and have a Blessed Christmas!
I made those too, a long time ago it seems. I still have to get a tree, and didn’t have one last year due to a remodel and a kitten! This year when I open the box I will see if the one I have left is still there…. The others succumbed to bugs I think, anyway they sort of got crumbly and were turning to dust.
And I am remembering that the ones we made we set the hooks in before baking and then dipped in paraffin wax after they were done and painted.
Our tradition was to have Christmas dinner on Christmas Eve in the afternoon, freeing me up from kitchen duty Christmas Day. After dinner we went off to which ever service was appropriate for the age of the kids. Then home and sat in front of the fire with a glass of eggnog.
I have recipes from my English heritage that I would share if anyone is interested. Here is a list: Clotted Cream, Candied Fruit and Nut Braids, Welsh Cheese Cakes, Karo Lace Cookies, Chocolate Dipped Fingers, Lady Finger Torte, home made Byrd’s custard, Hard Sauce and Mince Pies.
Isn’t hard sauce made with lard? I believe my mother in law made that.
I’d love for you to share. Any you choose, but especially the candied fruit and nut braid and welsh cheese cake!
Please do share, they all sound delicious!
Yorkshire Pudding; excellent with standing rib roast.Easy Peasy. A great dish to get the kids involved cooking….
https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/tyler-florence/yorkshire-pudding-recipe-1943597
Christmas Day Dinner (5 pm). Standing rib roast, braised Brussels sprouts with roasted chestnuts, mashed potatoes, beef gravy (homemade beef stock), yorkshire pudding. Nice red wine and pecan pie.
Italian Christmas we had Turkey, sweet potatoes, broccoli, a big salad with oive oil and vinegar dressing, a big bowl of pasta (macaroni) with homemade sauce(gravy) always a bowl of mixed nuts and a nutcracker on the bowl, pizzelles, homemade italian asst. cookies, ricotta cheese pie. My mother would bake like she was a bakery, I still make the pizzelles and cookies and the macaroni, my husband isn’t italian, but after 45 years he has become one.
Bar Nuts from the Union Square Cafe cookbook. Awesome and available used on amazon for cheap.
Those nuts are fantastic…………….!
Easy to make; guests will devour them.
https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/nigella-lawson/the-union-square-cafes-bar-nuts-recipe-2203662
time again to stock up on my favorite drink this time of year:
The Red Royal
In an old-fashioned bar glass
-fill with clear ice add
-1 oz Crown Royal
-1 oz Disaronno Amaretto
-a maraschino cherry and splash of cherry juice
sippy sip, Merry Christmas!!!
Drink recipes are always great. Here’s my own secret recipe. Fill a big glass with Gentleman Jack. Drink with gusto and gratitude. Ice optional.
Cocktail Dip
8oz Brick of Philadelphia Cream Cheeze
1lb of Shrimp or Crab meat
Ketchup
Hot Horseradish
Crackers
1. Turn the brick on its side and slice the wide way into thirds (like we are going to make a cake).
2. Finely dice / mince the seafood.
3. Put first slice of cream cheese on your serving platter, layer in some sea food; then put on the next layer of cream cheese, layer in some more seafood and so on. I pack the remaining sea food around the sides and top to form a ball / mound.
4. Make cocktail sauce to taste by mixing your desired horseradish into the ketchup. I like to use the hottest horseradish available, but not everyone likes that.
5. Refrigerate cocktail sauce and cheeseball until you are ready to serve.
6. Pour cocktail sauce over the ball when you serve.
7. Serve with crackers.
Russian Tea
1 gallon sweetened tea (strong)
1 large can orange juice concentrate (can still be frozen)
1 can orange pineapple concentrate (can still be frozen)
1/2 cup lemon juice (more if you like a bite)
1 T ground cinnamon
1 t ground cloves
(You can add additional pineapple and lemon juice if you like the bite)
I make the tea in a canning pot and sweeten then add other ingredients and stir well. There is a lot of room to tweak to your taste (more sugar if you like sweeter, more juice if you like a pucker, milder tea if it isn’t your thing). Keep over low heat—it will thicken if the heat is too high or you leave it on for more than 3-4 hours. You can refrigerate (or freeze) leftovers and heat in the microwave.
Advantage: really good if you have a cold, flu, etc because of the juices—soothing to sore throats
Disadvantage—FBI May show up and question you about collusion without legal access!
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!!
My traditional stuffing recipe which, these days, I double so everyone gets to take home leftovers.
Sausage, Dried Cranberry and Apple Stuffing
Prep Time: 25 Cook Time: 30 8 to 10 servings
Ingredients
1 pound mild bulk breakfast sausage
*4 tablespoons butter
2cups chopped onions
1 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and chopped
1 cup chopped celery with leaves
1 tablespoon poultry seasoning
1/2 cup dried cranberries, rehydrated in boiling water for 15 mins
1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage leaves ***
2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary***
6 cups boxed bread cubes (croutons)
1/3 cup chopped fresh parsley leaves
2 to 3 cups chicken stock
1 tablespoon salt
2 teaspoons ground black pepper
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.
Saute the sausage in a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat until cooked
through, crumbling coarsely with the back of a spoon, about 10 minutes. Transfer the sausage and drippings to a large bowl. Melt the butter in the same skillet over medium-high heat. Add the leeks, apples, celery and poultry seasoning to the skillet and saute until the leeks are soft, about 8
minutes. Mix in the drained cranberries, sage and rosemary. Add the mixture to
the sausage, then mix in the croutons and parsley. Next add the chicken stock a
little at a time until the stuffing is very moist. Season with salt and pepper. Place in a casserole dish and place, uncovered, in the oven for 20 to 30 minutes, until the top is crispy and the
center piping hot. Remove and serve immediately.
* I now use ½ cup of apple sauce instead of butter (lactose intolerant)
This is the best English toffee
1 cup sugar
1cup butter
half a 12 0z. bag of chocolate chips (6 oz.)
1/4 cup finely chopped pecans
Line a 15x10x1 in. jelly roll pan with parchment paper
combine sugar and butter in a 2 quart saucepan. Cook over low heat,stirring occasionally,until candy thermometer reaches 300 degrees F or small amount of mixture dropped into ice water forms brittle strands(25-35 min.)
Quickly spread into prepared pan.Sprinkle chocolate chips over hot candy:let stand 5 min.Spread melted chocolate evenly over candy: sprinkle with nuts. Cool completely: break into pieces.
Just a note.. You really have yo watch it or it could burn, and the brittle strands test is good… Also candy will not fill but about half of the pan so don’t spread to the ends… Store in air tight container and put parchment between rows when storing.
Here is one I did over the weekend with grandkids. They loved it. Easy and fun, but fair warning, if you do let the littles do it, your result is of course not quite as pretty as the picture. The kids didn’t care and neither did I. They were very proud of their effort.
https://www.eatsamazing.co.uk/fun-food-for-kids/creative-food-tutorials/marshmallow-penguins-fun-food-tutorial
Slow cooker wassail. Kind of. It’s an interpretation of a couple of recipes, tweaked to our liking. To my surprise my whiskey and bourbon loving sons really liked this.
1 liter apple juice, pure unsweetened
2 cups orange juice, pure unsweetened
1 liter cranberry juice, unsweetened
3/4 C. lemon juice
2 C. water
1 t. whole allspice
½ cup sugar, stevia, honey or other sweetener (to taste)
3 cinnamon sticks, whole
⅛ teaspoon ground cloves or 1 tsp whole cloves
Put the allspice and cloves in a tea ball. Mix all in a large pot or slow cooker. I like to top with cranberries and slices or orange. The smell is great too, and if the kids aren’t drinking it you can add brandy, rum, or whiskey to taste.
Think I am going to try this one out this year too.
https://www.itsalwaysautumn.com/christmas-tree-spinach-dip-breadsticks.html
