Christmas Recipe Thread.

One more week to make preparations! It is time to get our grocery shopping done. If you are like me, you try to get things done ahead of time, prep what things you can, maybe even do some of the cooking a day or two before Christmas.

I meant to do an earlier treat for appetizers, party foods, and treats but I forgot, so this is it. It would be great if some of you would share special treats you take to parties or make for gifts, as well as the best of the best dishes saved just for Christmas.

For many years we took our children, when they were old enough, to Midnight Mass. Then we came home, opened presents, and afterward I made a huge breakfast of biscuits and gravy, some of the Christmas ham fried up, eggs, and perhaps even hash browns or grits. One of our biggest Christmas meals and celebrations was happening at about 3:00 in the morning.

We continued that tradition even after our sons were grown and moved out, they came home with us after mass and we did the presents and breakfast. The Christmas dinner later in the day was never as important as the breakfast was.

With the arrival of the first several grandchildren, the daughters in law and I scrapped that tradition, not without a lot of griping and complaining by the guys. Like I told them, that middle of the night meal should now be for each of their families when the kids are older, not something you drag babies out to.

So, maybe your big meal isn’t dinner, but breakfast or brunch, or maybe you have an Open House all day and friends and family drop in for drinks and snacks.

Thanks for sharing a bit of your life and treasured moments, as well as good recipes!

Remember as you face the last mad dash toward Christmas to keep the joy in your heart and the reason in mind. Don’t let the preparations overwhelm the joy to be savored. Take moments to rest and reflect and prepare and give thanks.

Take a moment to say “Come, Lord Jesus. I wait for you with love and longing and hope and joy.”

