December 15th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #695

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
LikeLiked by 1 person
🎄 * * * 10 * * * more days til CHRISTmas 🎄 Jesus is the Reason for the Season
🌟 “May all kings fall down before him, all nations serve him.” 🌟
-–Psalms 72:11
——————————————–
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
————————————–
Praise: Mick Mulvaney selected as Acting Chief of Staff (will not resign from OMB)
—————————————-
🙏 Pray:
— God’s guidance and 24/7 protection for President Trump and his MAGA team this week
— for MAGA integrity of all President Trump’s nominees
— for truth to come out from all the hearings, past, present and future
— for whistleblowers’ protection
— for criminals in the FBI, CIA and DOJ will be brought to justice
— for 100% of Wall fund, USMCA, immigration reform
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border-protected and alert
— for those facing CHRISTmas without their loved ones who passed way in 2018
— for President Trump and his family– may they be blessed with full joy of this CHRISTmas season
—————————————————–
🇺🇸 ”This is the United States of America. We’re the best in the world.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Trump Warns Erdogan Not to Wipe Out Syrian Christians. Will Turks Defy America?
Turkey Seeking to Exterminate Ethnic and Religious Minorities, U.S. Allies.
LikeLike
LikeLike