Joe diGenova Discusses Flynn Case…

Posted on December 14, 2018 by

Joe diGenova appears on Fox News with Tucker Carlson to discuss the case against Michael Flynn and calls out the specifics behind the fraud.

.

Byron York and Jonathan Turley also have a reaction to today’s Mueller filings below.

.

6 Responses to Joe diGenova Discusses Flynn Case…

  1. Zorro says:
    December 14, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Tucker takes a swipe, unexpectedly, at the globalists at the very end.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Zorro says:
    December 14, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    You got admit that Trey had a zinger about Comey “amnesiac with incredible hubris”.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    December 14, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    “the specifics behind the fraud”

    Mr. Comey sure had a great memory several days later in front of a friendly audience.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. alliwantissometruth says:
    December 14, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    hey, Mr. President, excuse me, I know you’re a busy guy, but if I may be so bold, I’d like to make a suggestion. Instead of bringing in a lot of…..um, shall we say, loyalty stunted people into your administration, maybe you could consider people like diGenova

    There’s not a lot of people out there that know the system and who aren’t a part of the Swamp. Those types could serve you, and by extension, us, well

    Hey, just a suggestion. Keep up the good work

    Like

    Reply
  5. wholland50 says:
    December 14, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    So, Turley and York think that the January 302 was filed with Judge Sullivan under seal? Would that need to be documented somewhere in the SC’s filing with the judge. In other words, I would guess that the public should know of the existence of the January 302, even if we cannot know the contents.

    Like

    Reply

