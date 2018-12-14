Joe diGenova Discusses Flynn Case…

Joe diGenova appears on Fox News with Tucker Carlson to discuss the case against Michael Flynn and calls out the specifics behind the fraud.
Byron York and Jonathan Turley also have a reaction to today’s Mueller filings below.
Tucker takes a swipe, unexpectedly, at the globalists at the very end.
You got admit that Trey had a zinger about Comey “amnesiac with incredible hubris”.
The first tape with Joe D was spot on……
The second……meh……they are still dancing around the fact that Gen Flynn should be found innocent….
“the specifics behind the fraud”
Mr. Comey sure had a great memory several days later in front of a friendly audience.
hey, Mr. President, excuse me, I know you’re a busy guy, but if I may be so bold, I’d like to make a suggestion. Instead of bringing in a lot of…..um, shall we say, loyalty stunted people into your administration, maybe you could consider people like diGenova
There’s not a lot of people out there that know the system and who aren’t a part of the Swamp. Those types could serve you, and by extension, us, well
Hey, just a suggestion. Keep up the good work
So, Turley and York think that the January 302 was filed with Judge Sullivan under seal? Would that need to be documented somewhere in the SC’s filing with the judge. In other words, I would guess that the public should know of the existence of the January 302, even if we cannot know the contents.
