Wednesday December 12th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Grapes of Wrath
“And the winepress was trodden without the city, and blood came out of the winepress, even unto the horse bridles, by the space of a thousand and six hundred furlongs” (Rev. 14:20).
The great winepress of God is the area around the holy city of God. It extends from north northwest to south southeast of Jerusalem, from Mt. Megiddo, known as Armageddon (Rev. 16:16), to Bozrah (Isa. 63:1-4). Tactically, the Scriptures seem to suggest that the Antichrist will launch an attack simultaneously from both the north and the south. The center of the battlefield will be the narrow Kidron Valley, called the Valley of Jehoshaphat, located just east of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. According to the Spirit of God, the area of the battlefield is said to be “a thousand and six hundred furlongs,” a distance of exactly two hundred miles.
Christ will crush the Antichrist’s forces of evil with merely a spoken word and the brightness of His coming. When He tramples His enemies in His almighty power, their blood will stain His garments (Isa. 63:2-4; Rev. 19:13). The blood from this innumerable host of godless unbelievers and their horses will run high to the horses’ bridles, according to the Apostle John, writing in the Spirit. Many commentators shrink from taking a literal interpretation here, saying it is utterly preposterous. We feel, however, more comfortable taking God at His Word. On average, an adult male has about five quarts of blood. Millions upon ten millions of men would bleed a deep river of blood. Interestingly, the Spirit emphasizes that the winepress is “trodden without [outside] the city” of Jerusalem in direct connection with the blood rising to the horses’ bridle. In all likelihood, the blood will probably run the deepest in the valley of Jehoshaphat (Kidron Valley), which is a rocky, mountainous ravine that’s about 20 miles in length.
Responsibility: Only the believer in Christ can fully understand the seriousness of the coming wrath of God. Many of the unsaved are clueless, and Satan would like nothing better than to keep it that way. We must therefore bear in mind that, if an unbeliever refuses to receive God’s gracious offer of reconciliation and foolishly rejects Christ as his personal Savior, he must be warned about the bloodbath that lies ahead.
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-grapes-of-wrath/
Revelation 14:20 And the winepress was trodden without the city, and blood came out of the winepress, even unto the horse bridles, by the space of a thousand and six hundred furlongs.
Revelation 16:16 And he gathered them together into a place called in the Hebrew tongue Armageddon.
Isaiah 63:1 Who is this that cometh from Edom, with dyed garments from Bozrah? this that is glorious in his apparel, travelling in the greatness of his strength? I that speak in righteousness, mighty to save.
2 Wherefore art thou red in thine apparel, and thy garments like him that treadeth in the winefat?
3 I have trodden the winepress alone; and of the people there was none with me: for I will tread them in mine anger, and trample them in my fury; and their blood shall be sprinkled upon my garments, and I will stain all my raiment.
4 For the day of vengeance is in mine heart, and the year of my redeemed is come.
Revelation 19:13 And he was clothed with a vesture dipped in blood: and his name is called The Word of God.
“Many commentators shrink from taking a literal interpretation here, saying it is utterly preposterous. We feel, however, more comfortable taking God at His Word. On average, an adult male has about five quarts of blood. Millions upon ten millions of men would bleed a deep river of blood.”
This passage mentions a 200 million man army. Who has one of those?
Revelation 9:15 And the four angels were loosed, which were prepared for an hour, and a day, and a month, and a year, for to slay the third part of men.
16 And the number of the army of the horsemen were two hundred thousand thousand: and I heard the number of them.
Revelation 16:12 And the sixth angel poured out his vial upon the great river Euphrates; and the water thereof was dried up, that the way of the kings of the east might be prepared.
“December 12 National Poinsettia Day”
My mother loves those. I don’t even know if she is aware of that, because today is her 82nd birthday. I bought her a digital thermometer with a cord to insert into to turkeys, roasts, etc. so the internal temperature can be monitored without removing something from the oven.
It is also my older daughter’s 33rd birthday. She is getting a matching purple bible case for her Christmas present, a first edition 62P bible. I don’t remember if I bought it in February of this year or last year. It has been out of stock and not reprinted since. Their bibles are bound by hand, so production across the product lines is limited.
https://www.bibles-direct.co.uk/products/view.php?id=378&p=5
How do I get rid of you? I do not want a site of holy roller tub thumpers. I don’t believe in the “Lord’s Prayer”. I don’t believe in the “Lord”. I tried to unsubscribe but WordPress makes it near impossible. I only heard about CTH through Howie Carr who has ruined his show and who doesn’t even believe in God.
“I do not want a site of holy roller tub thumpers.”
I know what those are suppose to be. As far as I know, we do not have any of those posting here. So you got lucky. Other than staying off the Open Thread, you might want to visit http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/ where they banned me because I backed up what i wrote with scripture verses. I was also [incorrectly] labeled a “Christian Zionist”.
Francis, the Daily Thread is for Treepers to post things that interest them which are not covered in Sundance’s other postings.
If you wish not to be notified when new topics of any kind are posted, I suppose you could write to TheLastRefuge@reagan.com and ask them to assist you by removing your subscription or blocking your IP address.
Other than that, simply bypass the Daily Thread and read Sundance’s other fine offerings on the day’s political subjects. Those I’m pretty sure will be of benefit to you.
Have a good evening.
Obama’s $150,000 ‘BRIBE’: His campaign team ‘paid Rev Wright to stay quiet during 2008 campaign’
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2143817/Obama-tried-Rev-Wright-stay-quiet-paying-150-000-2008-campaign.html?fbclid=IwAR2v9nIhKgKXbuxgPBu_Jo-og8ngsL-n-ePrIeWym6UoCwRXQAkiYDtI-Lw
