New York AG Announces Plans to Weaponize Office to Target Political Opposition….

Did you get your yellow vest yet? The recently elected New York Attorney General, Letitia James, makes a public declaration that she intends to fully weaponize her office to target the Trump family.
On the bright side, democrats can no longer claim their preferred approach of weaponizing their offices for direct targeting of their political opposition as a “right-wing conspiracy theory”; they are specifically outlining their intent to do exactly that.
New York – New York Attorney Gen.-elect Letitia James says she plans to launch sweeping investigations into President Donald Trump, his family and “anyone” in his circle who may have violated the law once she settles into her new job next month.
“We will use every area of the law to investigate President Trump and his business transactions and that of his family as well,” James, a Democrat, told NBC News in her first extensive interview since she was elected last month.
James outlined some of the probes she intends to pursue with regard to the president, his businesses and his family members.
[…] She’s also enlisting help from some prosecutorial heavy hitters, like former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, as a part of her transition to help her identify important hires for her office with an eye on bringing in experts for its Trump-related investigations.
New York is home to the president’s namesake business, the Trump Organization, and it is where Trump’s presidential campaign was headquartered and his reelection campaign as well. And it is where a number of key events under special counsel Robert Mueller’s microscope, such as the controversial June 2016 Trump Tower meeting, took place. All of that falls within James’ jurisdiction. (read more)
Isn’t her declaration an illegal one?
A person of bias using their position to target their bias. Come on, she has to resign?
Its ok if Dems do it. Republications will give it a pass. All talk and zero action. Dems murder people and nothing is done.
Yes, she made it clear she was going to investigate Trump and his family and his staff not for crimes committed but for crimes or precrimes she thinks might of been committed. She’s a vile woman who should be disbarred and removed from office.
Congratulations: New York is officially a banana republic.
It should be but look at what the Dems do. They don’t care.
But yes someone get SS on the line. Or better yet lets investigate her
Loretta Lynch – We Need More Blood On The Streets
Well Loretta dear, you might just get it but don’t be surprised if it turns out to be yours.
Beware what you are awakening…
“It was not part of their blood,
It came to them very late,
With long arrears to make good,
When the Saxon began to hate.
They were not easily moved,
They were icy — willing to wait
Till every count should be proved,
Ere the Saxon began to hate.
Their voices were even and low.
Their eyes were level and straight.
There was neither sign nor show
When the Saxon began to hate.
It was not preached to the crowd.
It was not taught by the state.
No man spoke it aloud
When the Saxon began to hate.
It was not suddently bred.
It will not swiftly abate.
Through the chilled years ahead,
When Time shall count from the date
That the Saxon began to hate.”
THE WRATH OF THE AWAKENED SAXON by Rudyard Kipling
I love Kipling. He wrote from the heart and the bone!
When you’re wounded and left on Afghanistan’s plains, and the women come out to cut up what remains, jest roll to your rifle and blow out your brains.
– Rudyard Kipling
Mattis should read Kipling before he demands again that President Trump keep us in Afghanistan.
“keep us in Afghanistan.”
That is just because the CIA wants to control the opium coming from the region.
“Do you know the hallmark of a second rater? It’s resentment of another man’s achievement…..They bare their teeth at you from out of their rat holes, thinking that you take pleasure in letting your brilliance dim them….They envy achievement, and their dream of greatness is a world where all men have become their acknowledged inferiors…”
― Ayn Rand, Atlas Shrugged
These pieces of poop-people are subject to the same Biblical laws as the rest of us regardless of whether they believe it. You reap what you sow, missy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Frankly, Leteesha should get a visit from the SS.
Where do they get these names? Seriously ! Lawanda, Shanequa, Oprah, Kamala, Loqueesha ? There must be an explanation for this somewhere. MAGA/KAG!
Actually Letitia is a good Roman Latin Name. Means ‘happy’ although this woman seems anything but. I know it’s Wiki, but here is a link:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Letitia
“Oprah,”
That was the result of a typo misprint on a birth certificate that the parents decided to leave and not change. The name was suppose to be “Orpah”, from the book of Ruth.
Ruth 1:4 And they took them wives of the women of Moab; the name of the one was Orpah, and the name of the other Ruth: and they dwelled there about ten years.
Ruth 1:14 And they lifted up their voice, and wept again: and Orpah kissed her mother in law; but Ruth clave unto her.
Where do they get these names?
That is a good question. When many Asians came to the US, they gave their children Western/American names to assimilate and not be ostracized. Yet after how many generations being born in America, the black ethnic culture seeks to distance itself from societies norms in adopting off-kilter names involving spelling, apostrophe’s, etc.
These distinctly African American names can out of the mindset of Marxist Afrocentrics of the late 60s to late 70s. The goal was to show distinction from the whites/Americans/Christian names that were foisted upon their ancestors. This was also the reason for the Black Muslims adopting an ‘X’ for their surname, as their ancestors in Africa didn’t have last names.
The sad part about these made up names is that not only do they sound ridiculous but they also have absolutely no meaning. Black parents set their children up to fail by naming them ‘Loquanda’ or ‘Jarquavious’.
I grew up in South Baton Rouge. You wouldn’t believe some of the names of the folks I was in school with.
Yep…..
.she needs an early morning wake up call and read the riot act under some hot lights by some SS Guys….
Better yet…. have you seen and read about that bad ass SS woman on The First Ladies detail?
I read about her…
Martial arts expert, weight lifter, expert shot…..all around scary
Just sayin
Put her in a room with Latina or Latifa for about 30 minutes….
Would give her a whole new perspective…..
Pres. Trump should put Dan Bongino as head of the SS. Time to rock and roll on these seditionists. Let’s hope the Happy in our New Year is some new appointments in alot of places. Replace ‘nice’ people with street brawlers. Replace Kellyanne, too. The BS her husband spews is beyond the pale. Enough is enough with a whole bunch of them..
LikeLiked by 2 people
So in other words, much like Mueller et al, they decide who the criminals should be, then they move forward to find some crimes? Got it.
This won’t end well, folks.
Show me the man, i’ll find you the crime -Lavrentiy Pavlovich Beria,
She needs to be disbarred, once again we see a corrupt demorat using the media to outline their plan to persecute Trump and his family and his employees not for crimes but for precrimes the corrupt DA think he might of committed. She needs to be recalled and disbarred. If I were Trump’s lawyer I’d file a suit against her alleging political corruption before she even takes office I’d also get a restraining order against her staff and herself.
…And have her recused from anything having to do with PDJT or his family.
Boom……Target hit……. nice
At least she’s open an above board about her hate. Nothing like Rodentstain, Commie, McCabe, In the John Brennan, Clap-on/clap-off, Hilliary, Tarmac Lynch, Struck a page, O’failure, et al.
We finally get a President who truly cares about making our country better for the common man and the self-serving, selfish career politicians (yes, this cabal are career politicians since their actions were purely politically motivated) only care about ensuring that THEY keep lining their pockets. I have long heard that Democrats didn’t care about people of color EXcEpT at election time. Considering that this president has worked to lower unemployment to unprecedented levels for these people, it is obviously true! I used to be one. For that, my profound apologies!
A treeper suggested flooding the NYC Bar with complaints about this new AG’s conduct.
https://www.nycbar.org/for-the-public/about-lawyers-and-judges/complaints-about-lawyers-and-judges-how
Heck you can glean ideas from these comments. There are certainly plenty to choose from.
I prefer letters:
New York State Bar Association
1 Elk St, Albany, NY 12207
Phone: (518) 463-3200
No reason not to use all three and PASS IT ON TO FRIENDS!
Done!
Thank you, G. Combs – will do! This B.S. has to stop. I would love to see this woman and her family investigated as well – in and out, through and through. I would bet it wouldn’t end well. This is truly beyond the pale.
“I prefer letters:”
So do I. They make more of an impact, when the recipient knows that someone took the time to compose and snail mail an actual document. Thanks for the address, added to my “TheLastRefuge” folder notes.
Drag this bitch out in the street and rope her neck………..they are so close to the edge now.
Exactly
Ad Rem! Help.
And now you know why Soros poured all of that money into the state AGs. They really have more power than the USAG, because they cannot be fired.
The real question is this. Why hasn’t anyone put any effort into running Soros out of this country? You know the guy has to have committed a list of crimes a mile long.
Because he’s rich enough and powerful enough to make anyone, their family, their dog disappear.
And he backs criminal Dimms!
I bet Russia, China, North Korea or Iran would find a way to get rid of him if he was causing the BS in their countries that he causes here.
He should have been RICO-ed a loooooong time agi
Enough, an Electoral College should now be set up in every single state. So many state elections theses days are determined by the large cities/mob rule which imho is an abuse of the electoral process. There are still conservatives in NY, CT, MA, CA, IL etc yet their votes are always outvoted by their large cities.
Maine too. The leftists run as R’s and promise but snow/collins, the rino sisters! Need I say more.
I was thinking the same thing about a week or so ago! Not sure how to go about it, or if it would even be possible…
If you have not figured it out yet, our government has reached the point that they believe they can quell an outright rebellion against them. This was nothing short of a declaration of war.
This is exactly one of the reasons for the Revolutionary War. How long before this AG and New York governor attempt to use the National Guard to disarm the residents of New York
I am so sad to say it but, the Tyrants and Communist have finally pushed us past the point of no return. If you think this all will be magically wiped away, you are naive.
Today was a shot heard around the Used to Be United States. I do not recognize what my beautiful country has become.
Indeed. Who is it we look for to regain Liberty, but one another?
What should we tell our grandchildren we did to save America.
How correct you are. I just sent my grandson home
I can not let that child lose his country
Don’t forget that the halfrican armed ALL of the alphabet agencies. I have yet to come up with a reason that the pencil pushers at the Social security Admin or the DOE need to be armed unless they’re meant to kill us. Also please remember that DHS bought millions upon millions of hollow points. Hollow points are banned by the Geneva convention so they cannot be used in war. They make lousy practice ammo so just who do you think they’re going to be used in? Hello?
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the Americans that love our country have millons upon millions of hollow points also.
LikeLike
“To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize” — Voltaire
Hmmm. Lets ask the ADL..
Hmmm. Let’s ask Letitia James…
Unfortunately from what I can find on the internet that is not a Voltaire quote, it is of much more recent vintage (1993), and written by a pretty nasty piece of work (Kevin Alfred Strom). Doesn’t make it any less true, though. It’s also possible he may have stolen it from an earlier authority and Wiki and other sources Orwelled into attributing it to him to smear it.
what happened to all the leverage over Rodentstein?
It IT, it’s called vaporware.
oK so why keep Rodentstein? why not fire him like Magoo?
Keep your friends close, but keep your enemies closer
good point, but can the rodent do anything if he is fired?
LikeLike
Michael Cohen Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison
U.S. Attorney’s Office Also Announces Non-Prosecution Agreement with American Media, Inc., Related to Its Payment of $150,000 to a Woman to Influence 2016 Presidential Election
From AOS:
SDNY Attorney’s Office Press Release: We Got AMI to Admit, In Exchange for Immunity, That They Paid off MacDougal for Her Story With the Specific Intent of Avoiding Disclosures During the Campaign, and In Coordination with Trump
—Ace of Spades
So Civil War, then.
The backstory: A former Playboy bunny or something named MacDougal was paid by the National Enquirer for her Trump story, and for a fitness column. She was paid $150,000 for exclusive rights. But the National Enquirer didn’t run the story, and because they bought exclusive rights,
MacDougal couldn’t go blabbing about her affair or whatever with Trump.
Although, of course, she did anyway.
Anyway, AMI is the parent corporation of National Enquirer.
AMI has reached a plea deal and has received immunity for telling the US Attorney what the US Attorney wanted to hear, that this payment was made for the specific purpose of influencing a federal election and not just to keep a mouthy broad from disrupting Trump’s marital relations. The former reason would require an FEC disclosure, while the latter reason would not.
The US Attorney needs someone to claim that these payments were made for electoral and not personal reasons, and that’s what they got.
https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/michael-cohen-sentenced-3-years-prison
Big f-cking deal.
Bill Clinton is accused of rape.
Most politicians, union leaders & MSM are the creeps folks.
They are out to kill deplorables.
Don’t know who you’re cussing at but I’m sure it’s not me, right?
This woman must not be allowed to take her new job. She needs to be investigated and disbarred. Notice NBC reported this a straight news? They’re so disconnected from reality by TDS they thought this was OK.
Her very declaration will without a doubt be used against her in any legal actions she takes against Trump and his family.
I think someone should investigate her since she is a member of the New York bar.
NEW YORK RULES OF PROFESSIONAL CONDUCT Effective April 1, 2009 As amended through January 1, 2017 With Commentary as amended through January 1, 2017
RULE 8.4: MISCONDUCT A lawyer or law firm shall not:
(a) violate or attempt to violate the Rules of Professional Conduct, knowingly assist or induce another to do so, or do so through the acts of another;
(b) engage in illegal conduct that adversely reflects on the lawyer’s honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer;
(c) engage in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation;
(d) engage in conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice;
(e) state or imply an ability:
(1) to influence improperly or upon irrelevant grounds any tribunal, legislative body or public official; or
(2) to achieve results using means that violate these Rules or other law;
(f) knowingly assist a judge or judicial officer in conduct that is a violation of applicable rules of judicial conduct or other law;
https://www.nysba.org/DownloadAsset.aspx?id=50671
Just by her saying these threats, she needs to be removed from the office of AG and promptly disbarred, that would put a kink in the Liberal’s tool of threatening people.
We have waited for the so called law for 2 years
Where has that got us? Lawyers
Yellow Safety Reflector Vests bulk, Pack of 10 Bright Construction Vests with Visibility Strip, Perfect for taking your country back.
link: https://www.amazon.com/Construction-Visibility-Upper-Midland-Products/dp/B07CR97NYL/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?ie=UTF8&qid=1544657963&sr=8-1-spons&keywords=yellow+safety+vest&psc=1
Surely to make you a big neon target.
No Thanks
Leave it the French to wear Day glow targets…
But they look so bright. LOL
I thought the judicial branch of government was supposed to be unbiased, and not influenced by politics. Wasn’t that what was preached during the Kavanaugh hearings? The American left are vile, self serving hypocrites.
I don’t need no stinkin’ crime…
Sometimes public hangings are the only thing that sends a proper message.
She reminds me of the Pennsylvania AG who is going to jail for a few years… What was her name.. .Carolyn Kane?
That was Kathleen Kane, PA Attorney General, convicted of perjury and leaking Grand Jury testimony. She was sentenced and serving 10 to 23 months in jail . Surprisingly she was a Democrat!
Gads…. I would hope that this is illegal and she gets her due in court!
Please stop posting nearly identical comments while awaiting moderation….I’ve had to delete three.
Will do. Thanks
A reminder:
(Please fill in steps I miss – it’s so complicated!)
1 – Warner and Burr referred Cohen to the DOJ because of statements made before their committee. (And Burr and Warner have a LOT to hide, Gang of 8 members and all)
2 – Rosenstein Okays the inquiry and assigns it to the SDNY for reasons I can’t recall
3 – SDNY case is a parallel to the Federal, Mueller, case. When Mulehead comes up with nothing except 1 lie to the FBI (?), SDNY obligingly steps in and throws the book at Cohen for tax evasion, taxi medallion stuff and now, campaign violations.
Subsequently, SDNY gathers info from the National Enquirer to bolster their NEW charges that President Trump, via Cohen, committed campaign violations by trying to hide payoffs to McDougal and Daniels during an election year.
Is that where we are, now???????
Can we just throw her in jail? TDS is real.
Black racism, seeking revenge, not the truth. Power corrupts, and absolute power…well.
This isn’t so much about blacks as communists. And at this point it is a good a time as any to remember this:
http://www.tcnj.edu/~fisherc/black_and_red.html
American blacks have been targeted by the communists for a very long time — the results of that targeting is readily apparent in not only this cow and her new position but also with what has happened to American blacks for the past 100 years.
Communists destroy those they see as their useful idiots, and we should never allow our fellow Americans to fall into their traps ever again.
Excellent points but you can be certain some old fashion “whitey is the devil” is included in her thinking.
Where we are is a country divided that is hell bent on destroying itself…
I wonder what the odds are for if this newly elected NYAG lasts at her post?
Affirmative Action.
After living with the results for decades, we now have Letitia James. I would speculate most realize that all we got out of the entire action, are a bunch of low intellect dummies with a college certificate, who have no understanding of impulse control, forward thinking, and the probabilities of action and reaction.
“The first reaction to truth is hatred. . . Men remain in ignorance as long as they hate, and they hate unjustly as long as they remain in ignorance.” ~Tertullian 155 – c. 240 AD
I sincerely hope that the incoming NY AG message serves as a loud wake up call to President Trump to move any family or company records out of NY State so the NG AG can’t go fishing by seizing Trump records as happened to Cohen. This warning needs to be forwarded to the President. This woman will ignore the law and raid anything she can think of. One she becomes the AG she becomes the law.
Another affirmative action lawyer just like Loretta Lynch . I pray that all her evil intentions will fall flat and she’ll regret forever this decision. What a witch.
