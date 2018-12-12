New York AG Announces Plans to Weaponize Office to Target Political Opposition….

Did you get your yellow vest yet? The recently elected New York Attorney General, Letitia James, makes a public declaration that she intends to fully weaponize her office to target the Trump family.

On the bright side, democrats can no longer claim their preferred approach of weaponizing their offices for direct targeting of their political opposition as a “right-wing conspiracy theory”; they are specifically outlining their intent to do exactly that.

New York – New York Attorney Gen.-elect Letitia James says she plans to launch sweeping investigations into President Donald Trump, his family and “anyone” in his circle who may have violated the law once she settles into her new job next month. “We will use every area of the law to investigate President Trump and his business transactions and that of his family as well,” James, a Democrat, told NBC News in her first extensive interview since she was elected last month.

James outlined some of the probes she intends to pursue with regard to the president, his businesses and his family members. […] She’s also enlisting help from some prosecutorial heavy hitters, like former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, as a part of her transition to help her identify important hires for her office with an eye on bringing in experts for its Trump-related investigations. New York is home to the president’s namesake business, the Trump Organization, and it is where Trump’s presidential campaign was headquartered and his reelection campaign as well. And it is where a number of key events under special counsel Robert Mueller’s microscope, such as the controversial June 2016 Trump Tower meeting, took place. All of that falls within James’ jurisdiction. (read more)