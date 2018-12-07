Sacrebleu !! Macron Shuts Down Paris in Attempt To Stop Protests, Deploys 89,000 Police Around France….

Yikes, and a simultaneous ‘Wow’. French President Emmanuel Macron has officially shut down Paris this weekend in his attempt to stop the “Yellow Vest” populist uprising against current political policies.

The primary tourist venues are all closed; shops ordered to close; windows boarded up; 8,000 police units dispatched to Paris and 89,000 deployed throughout the country.

PARIS (Reuters) – Paris was in lockdown early on Saturday with thousands of French security forces braced to meet renewed rioting by “yellow vest” protesters in the capital and other cities in a fourth weekend of confrontation over living costs. The Eiffel Tower and other tourist landmarks were shut, shops were boarded up to avoid looting and street furniture removed to avoid metal bars from being used as projectiles. About 89,000 police were deployed across the country.

Of these, about 8,000 were deployed in Paris to avoid a repeat of last Saturday’s mayhem when rioters torched cars and looted shops off the famed Champs Elysees boulevard, and defaced the Arc de Triomphe with graffiti directed at President Emmanuel Macron. Protesters, using social media, have billed the weekend as “Act IV” in a dramatic challenge to Macron and his policies. The protests, named after the high-visibility safety jackets French motorists have to keep in their cars, erupted in November over the squeeze on household budgets caused by fuel taxes. Demonstrations have since swelled into a broad, sometimes-violent rebellion against Macron – a challenge made more difficult to handle since the movement has no formal leader. (read more)

If you don’t think these global elites take this stuff seriously, and are willing to go to any length to stop political nationalist uprisings, just take a look at how far they are willing to go with this one.

This isn’t Tehran or Beijing… this is Paris. Proving, once again, that globalism is really just the glove covering the hand of oppressive totalitarianism.

Next stop…. shut down the internet in France.

