Sacrebleu !! Macron Shuts Down Paris in Attempt To Stop Protests, Deploys 89,000 Police Around France….

Yikes, and a simultaneous ‘Wow’. French President Emmanuel Macron has officially shut down Paris this weekend in his attempt to stop the “Yellow Vest” populist uprising against current political policies.
The primary tourist venues are all closed; shops ordered to close; windows boarded up; 8,000 police units dispatched to Paris and 89,000 deployed throughout the country.
PARIS (Reuters) – Paris was in lockdown early on Saturday with thousands of French security forces braced to meet renewed rioting by “yellow vest” protesters in the capital and other cities in a fourth weekend of confrontation over living costs.
The Eiffel Tower and other tourist landmarks were shut, shops were boarded up to avoid looting and street furniture removed to avoid metal bars from being used as projectiles. About 89,000 police were deployed across the country.
Of these, about 8,000 were deployed in Paris to avoid a repeat of last Saturday’s mayhem when rioters torched cars and looted shops off the famed Champs Elysees boulevard, and defaced the Arc de Triomphe with graffiti directed at President Emmanuel Macron.
Protesters, using social media, have billed the weekend as “Act IV” in a dramatic challenge to Macron and his policies.
The protests, named after the high-visibility safety jackets French motorists have to keep in their cars, erupted in November over the squeeze on household budgets caused by fuel taxes.
Demonstrations have since swelled into a broad, sometimes-violent rebellion against Macron – a challenge made more difficult to handle since the movement has no formal leader. (read more)
If you don’t think these global elites take this stuff seriously, and are willing to go to any length to stop political nationalist uprisings, just take a look at how far they are willing to go with this one.
This isn’t Tehran or Beijing… this is Paris. Proving, once again, that globalism is really just the glove covering the hand of oppressive totalitarianism.
Next stop…. shut down the internet in France.
People know, even if they don’t realize they know, that the green movement in general and the carbon tax in particular is a lethal weapon of the elite. The progressives harp on the supposed evils of fossil fuels without ever mentioning that these fuels provide cheap and plentiful warmth, light, food and shelter. If fossil fuels were banned outright today, millions would die. Only the rich could afford the necessities of life. This is why the totalitarian death cult that is progressivism is so drawn to the green movement.
And the guy they are bandying about as a replacement for Macron (General Cohn-Bedit), is a Green Party guy.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daniel_Cohn-Bendit
Excellent concise post, Angie!
Bravo!
Agenda 21 is real: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9GykzQWlXJs&app=desktop
And it was signed in 1992 by GHW Bush. Bless his heart.
I will pray for just about any individual, no matter how loathsome or evil i feel they might be, while they are still alive. I will not do so for the same people who appear to have not repented during their lifetime, after they have died.
Can you share a 25 word synopsis about who agenda 21 is?
I will give a brief synopsis of agenda 21 in my own words.
1. Whatever you want/like you can’t have.
2. If you get whatever you want/like you will be forced to pay large amounts of money
None of this applies if you are the one making the laws.
Toenail, I think you hit the nail straight on the head with your brief synopsis! Depressing, but accurate, unfortunately.
Agenda 21 is central planning by unelected bureaucrats.
Move everyone into the major cities
buses and bicycles – no cars
“sustainable” planned communities
common core schooling
it’s now called agenda 2030
open boarders
one world government
Live, work, play communities. Small cars, small apartments, limited everything. Lots of curbs and “green spaces” that are for show not use.
Oh yea, a world population of about 200 million, with about 180 million as servants/producers.
I agree, but perhaps for unusual reasons. The only remotely plausible counter argument, advocated by some on the fringe, is that so-called “free energy” devices exist that can provide unlimited supplies of energy without fuel, or with extremely little fuel. This is notwithstanding that such devices would appear to violate the laws of thermodynamics. I personally know and respect someone who claims to have such a device, but I haven’t yet had the chance to see it myself. I majored in Physics at UCLA, so I take all this with significant doubt, yet, my doubts about many other substantial things (such as my prior atheism) have proven false. So I am open minded. Nevertheless, were such devices to actually exist, and were the extreme resistance to them by existing energy suppliers averted, it would STILL take a decade, at the very minimum, to rebuild the energy infrastructure around them, and during that time, as you say, without fossil fuels, millions would die. IMO, more than a billion would die. Moreover, these devices might NOT exist. I therefore fully support the CLEAN exploitation of fossil fuels, per Trump. I do, however, object to keeping secret the ingredients in the fracking compounds… since they are being injected into the earth, public disclosure is appropriate.
Wow. I know a bit about Physics and know that anyone who claims to be an atheist does not understand the scientific method. You must be an agnostic, if you actually believe in the scientific method.
As a physics major you know that free energy devices and perpetual motion machines are total baloney. Trust your science training. From a few who worked in the industry they claim that the “secret ingredient” being shoved into the ground during fracking is essentially H2O.
There are no perpetual motion machines. Fusion reactors will be mankind’s saving grace of unlimited clean energy … so libtards will want to stop it in it’s tracks.
“If fossil fuels were banned outright today, millions would die.” ~ angieunderground
Depopulation is the whole idea. One way or another, they’re gonna gitch, gitcha, gitcha.
Thanks, Blondie 🙂
These protests seem to always take place in the streets in towns across the state. They gain power or not by looting, destroying property of local businesses etc.
The real folks in these displays of out rage IMO, should be directed against the government representatives.
In the future all address and phone numbers should be printed in a public forum. This would let the protesters go to the source of their problems. Also, helping to remove the destruction of businesses need for daily living while protecting the working parts of the country.
Could do the same in the USA. Publish all addresses of representatives preventing them from hiding behind fences and letting someone else answer their phone or take the punishment for their outrageous actions for a agenda against the folks. It should not be violent just constant pressure whether dining, shopping, entertainment. 24/7
The Frogs just got boiled … while we are being slowly cooked alive here in CA. All nice and warm … PG&E rates increasing quarter after quarter, carbon trading, green mandates, gasoline taxes increased, bridge tolls, car registration increases, moving violation fines in the $600 range, income tax increases, sales tax increases, Transit fare increases, water rate increases, solar panel mandates, sewage fee increases, property tax increases … all … all of it … justified by the need to “save the planet” from Global Warming.
We are approaching the boiling point … all it is going to take is one more tax increase coupled with a recession … and we will be donning the yellow vests.
So where do you get an extra 89,000 cops on short notice….without leaving other parts of the country unprotected??
Is there a large “cop” warehouse somewhere?
I always figured that in the US they would just get a federal judge to do a mass expunge of convictions, release the prisoners and deputize them to “get control” of the public.
People in smaller towns in France have been asking this exact same question.
They seem pretty sure they will be left on their own.
Most likely military dressed as police.
This movement has been building for about three weeks now . . .
Satchmo, this also confounds me. Seems if 89K copes in the small country of France, it leads me to think there are so many because well paid and maybe bribes, but most of all to impose a control over the majority of the citizens. Apparently they are now beyond socialism and marching straight into communism and would need this many cops. Well, they should have elected Le Pen and none of this would be happening. On the other hand maybe they cheated on Le Pen’s votes because it was necessary to get this idiot in as president. Where is the money coming from to support 89K cops? Hmm.
Yeah, unless that was a typo, that’s what I was thinking. 89,000 cops in France? Maybe some are military? I don’t know.
This guy’s been doing some OK coverage. It’ll be harder than heck to get info about this tomorrow, if they keep it out of the news as they have been doing:
The earth has been cooling for two years now. There are no sun spots. The jig is almost up. The powers that be that have been using the fear mongering of global warming to try enslave populations with carbon taxes is running out of time and they are doubling down. Trillions of dollars are at stake.
Clyde Lewis from Ground Zero (radio) did an interesting story last night on chemtrails, later known as geo–engineering and now known as stratospheric aerosol (sulfates) injections to artificially modify the earth’s climate. Two researchers from Yale and Harvard released a paper “Environmental Research Letters” stating that by using aerosol injections from planes into the sky, they could create solar dimming, similar to the effect we see after a volcano erupts. This would apparently cool the planet by blocking the sunlight and reflecting it back into space. I guess they have really been doing this since the 1990’s when people first realized about the chemtrails and now they are owning up to what has really been going on, after having denied it all these years.
Margaret, and yet no proof beyond Mother Nature and thousands of years of records showing this is normal. The non-thinkers however believe every little nasty thing that might happen. Climate change is the norm. The poles change and what was warm is cooling and what was cool is now warming. Sun spots have been seen but hey why accept reality when you can control the ill-educated and non-thinkers and/or researcher.
Yellow safety vest:
Can they print “Viva La France” on the back?
The French seem to be taking lessons from the Iranians:
• State Oppressors
• Freedom Fighters
Then again, they always WERE sorta close.
[France harbored Kohmeini during his exile.]
What goes around comes around.
Correction: Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ruhollah_Khomeini
Democrats and their puppet masters must be terrified. Probably why MSM is not all over this in case the NPC base gets any ideas of their own.
a man on the street interview from Paris…
LikeLiked by 7 people
Very interesting interview.
haha. Well, at least *one* positive thing could come out of this (even if nothing else does), the Left’s blaming FB for the protests and mayhem in Paris.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I didn’t know News had an Algorithm. Huh. Learn something new every day.
Its only a 4-5 hr drive to Amsterdam travelling north or Munich, eastward from Paris. That”s a pretty wide swath of people that can get caught up in this.
And without proper borders, that wildfire gonna spread!
BAHHAAAHAHAHAAAA…. aaahhhh. Europe.
Among the YellowVest organizers’ list of eight demands is a 20% middle class tax cut and a termination of the United Nations mass migration agreement. No wonder the American FakeNews corporate socialist media is doing its best to avoid reporting on this.
When is it our turn?
I have been ready for thirty years to do what the French people are now doing.
Coup attempt against our President, cheating elections OBVIOUSLY, importing 3rd world people for votes…and the French are rioting over a gas tax.
WTF happened to America?
That gas tax was just the straw that broke the camel’s back.
I get that, but coup attempt isn’t a trigger point?
I think we missed it. It should have happened when the congress shoved Obamacare down our throats ! Or any of the countless opportunities from 2008-2016.
Macron and also Trudope are globalists just like the nightmare we had for 8 years.
Quint people act when they hit rock bottom when they have nothing to loose. The French hit rock bottom.
I really think the emotional center of American politics just kind of died in 1963. People internalized the lesson, speaking out and making waves could get you dead. It has taken a long time for that trauma to fade and a few new generations added into the conversation have helped.
Here’s something I saw earlier this afternoon, that might be an indication of just how serious people are taking the potential of these protests, and those planned in other European countries.
I trade Forex (nope, haven’t gotten rich… yet! 😉 ) and the only time the “market” is closed is from about 4pm Friday to 4pm Sunday (US Central time). And right before the close, there’s often some maneuvering depending on how people feel about “news” that may come over the weekend. If nothing much is going on, then the price of certain pairs won’t move much, just kinda biding its time waiting for the end of the day/week. (By the way, a “pair” is the relative price of one currency vs another, say the US dollar vs the Euro.) But if something big is expected, you may get a pretty strong move in the final few minutes of trading.
That’s what happened today in the EUR/USD pair. That’s the value of the Euro vs the US dollar. It had been up (positive for the Euro) most of the day, but close to the end it dropped quite a bit. This would happen if a lot of people either opened shorts (expecting the Euro to go down), or closed longs (similarly, afraid to hold onto a trade that was predicting an up move on the Euro). So in my opinion, the prevailing sentiment at the close was that when the market reopens on Sunday afternoon, price will “gap down” and maybe then drop even further… most likely because of the news of these protests, and the concern that things could get even worse.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thanks for the insight from your world jello.
Dang. I wish us deplorable could do more than be keyboard warriors (heavy sigh). Tomorrow will be interesting for sure!!
L’Amérique a établi un exemple il y a 242 ans. La France montre-t-elle le chemin aujourd’hui?
A different tyranny, ec.
“When the people fear the government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is liberty.” —Thomas Jefferson
Doesn’t look like the denizens of the Deep State (government) fear the people…yet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mon Dieu manifestants, va a l’enfer!!
I already have my yellow vest. Unfortunately, it’s decorated with the company logo. I wonder what would happen if my bosses saw me on the nightly news, sporting their logo…probably give me a raise…right?
But the emblem of the commonwealth of Virginia shows liberty standing with spear over slain enemy, and the words, “sic semper tyrannus.” So, maybe so.
Paris is the bright, shiny thing right now….but it looks like another EU banking scandal has ocurred.
On Nov 30, 2018 170 German cops descended on Deutsche Bank over the Panama Papers.
https://www.icij.org/blog/2018/11/panama-papers-german-police-raid-deutsche-bank-headquarters-over-alleged-money-laundering/
Other banks indirectly/directly in the Panama Papers: https://www.newsweek.com/panama-papers-mossack-fonseca-big-banks-goldman-sachs-bank-america-wells-fargo-457657
UBS, Credit Suisse, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Bank of America, Merrill Lynch (since 2009, the wealth-management division of Bank of America), JPMorgan Chase, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Goldman Sachs, ABN Amro, Société Générale and Barclays.
A clue about the Deutsche bank raid, and also a change in the European Central bank dismissal of the Panama Papers:
European Central Bank to launch EU anti-money laundering office
21 Nov 2018
https://kyc360.com/news/european-central-bank-to-set-eu-anti-money-laundering-office/
On Monday, a new twist to the Danske Bank money laundering scandal emerged when whistleblower and former Danske Bank employee Howard Wilkinson revealed that billions of suspicious money processed by the bank made its way to a bank in Europe and two banks in the United States.
Wilkinson did not name the banks, but Deutsche Bank is believed to have processed up to $150 billion of the $230 billion thought to have been laundered.
As usual, Sundance, always amazingly insightful, highlighted the likely deep state response: shut down the internet.
That is likely for this relatively short term crisis. Conservatives need to be planning for the not so distant future where this will likely happen in the US as well.
Ham Radio comes to mind.
Tim Cook was bragging recently as he accepted an award from the NPCs at the ADL that he and his fellow guardians of the internet were going to actively prevent discord on the web. It will be unicorns & rainbows for everyone and total censorship for dissenters like Alex Jones and Tommy Robinson.
We can’t hear this song enough!
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=song+of+french+revelation&view=detail&mid=526C2DD030AFC45D6750526C2DD030AFC45D6750&FORM=VIRE
7 hr time difference from Paris to flyover country, US (central time zone). By the time we go to bed the earliest stirrings in Paris will begin and by the time we wake up it will be the middle of the day and should be interesting headlines.
So interesting to watch how quickly Macron has fallen from the smirking know it all lecturing our POTUS to literally being overthrown (at least attempted).
Why is Germany so docile? Why is England so patient re Brexit?
Forcing the government to basically close the city is already a win for the protesters. How many weekends can the government continue to do this?
How long can the workers hold out, is the better question?
Learn from history. Could be an indication of things to come.. Marcos tried the same thing in the Philippines and the army joined the protesters. Marcos and Imelda had to flee..
Canada? Well, hope it’s true and catches on, cuz God knows it’d be nice to have some potential for sanity up there along that looooong border.
Also, from the Voice of Europe article, sounds like maybe some Swedes are getting involved, from an anti- UN Immigrant policy perspective. Now THIS has been a total news black -out:
….” Now yellow vest demonstrations against the UN Migration Agreement have been announced in Sweden on Saturday and Sunday.
Last Sunday around 1,000 Swedes gathered outside Parliament in Stockholm to demonstrate against Sweden’s signing of the UN Migration Agreement. This weekend, even larger events with more speakers will be held in the same place “……
Awaiting an eventual Presidential tweet to D-rats in Congress:
To Democrats in Congress think you can screw Americans with Tax Hikes and steal their Guns that Protect-against-Oppression by their Government: Watch carefully how that’s working out in France. Our nation’s Law Enforcement and Military have sworn to PROTECT the people from your TYRANNY. They won’t be able to save you.
To Democrats in Congress who think …
“They are going to eat the GD cake, and they are going to like it.” Emperor Manny Macron
“Want to bet?” France
I can’t remember whether it was Tocqueville’s _Souvenirs_ or _Ancien Regime_ that said leftist revolutions always depend on police, who are tasked with forcing people to obey the crazy dictates of their crazy leftist leaders. It all seemed so abstract in grad school, but so it has come to pass again…
A big frustration here is my inability to read or speak any of these European languages. Most of this looks for sure to be France/Paris. Other sections, who knows?
Whatever/wherever it is, it’s a mess.
The flag of Brittany: The black & white stripe flag seen in video of the yellow vests in France:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flag_of_Brittany
Proud to stand as a Deplorable!
I think this is more about Moslems than taxes.
