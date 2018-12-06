Thursday December 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLike
KILLINGTON, VT
LikeLiked by 1 person
Baby it’s cold outside
“The 1944 song, written by Frank Loesser, has sparked debate over its lyrics.
In the tune, which has been covered by many artists since its debut, a female sings: “I really can’t stay,” to which a man responds: “But baby, it’s cold outside.”
In another part of a song, a woman is heard singing lines like “Say what’s in this drink?”, “The answer is no” and “I’ve gotta get home.”
It seems some radio stations are giving this Christmas classic a rest this season. Crazy.
LikeLike
“Dog Saves Its Owner’s Life When It Sniffs Out Cancer, Not Once, But Three Times”
By McKinley Corbley – Dec 5, 2018
https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/husky-sniffs-out-cancer-three-times/
LikeLike
Adrem,
The prayer thread is super super slow. I used to check on my laptop, but have been checking via Phone the last few days. I didn’t notice a problem on my laptop. Also on my Phone I don’t have trouble with any other pages. Only the prayer thread. It takes forever to load, and once loaded and I start scrolling down, it acts as if it has to reload all the comments? Wondering if it is the same issue that Ma’ has?
Love,
Dbethd
LikeLike
Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock Holmes for “Christmas Song,” by Frank Sinatra
LikeLike
LikeLike
“Past is the Hour” – By Henry Livingston (1794) – Ah, Sure. This poem of a jilted lover was published in the 6 Aug 1794 issue of the New York Weekly Museum. The music, “Ah, Sure” is from The Duenna by Richard Sheridan. Vintage postcard illustrations.
LikeLike
SUNSET OVER ANCIENT MAUNA KEA, HAWAI’I
LikeLiked by 1 person
A Watchman For Israel And The Apostle Of Grace
“…I have set thee a watchman unto the house of Israel; therefore thou shalt hear the word at My mouth, and warn them from Me” (Ezek.33:7).
The Prophet Ezekiel was appointed by God as a “watchman” over the house of Israel. He was held responsible to warn the wicked from their way, for while God must deal justly with sin, He had declared: “I have no pleasure in the death of the wicked; but that the wicked turn from his way and live” (Verse 11).
If Ezekiel failed to warn the wicked they would die in their sins, but their blood would be required at his hand. If he faithfully warned them, however, and they refused to heed the warning, they would die in their sins, but he would be absolved of all responsibility (See Verses 8 and 9).
Would some Christian reader remind us that we are living under another dispensation and that our message is one of grace? True enough, but this does not diminish, it increases our responsibility toward the lost.
“For if the trumpet give an uncertain sound, who shall prepare himself to the battle?” (ICor.14:8).
If we believers carelessly allow the lost to go to Christless graves, are we not morally responsible for their doom? Will we not be held accountable at the Judgment Seat of Christ? (See II Corinthians 5:10,11). This is why we find Paul reminding the Ephesian elders that he had not ceased to “warn” men “night and day with tears” (Acts 20:31).
As the apostle looked back over his ministry among the Ephesians he could say: “I take you to record this day that I am pure from the blood of all men” (Verse 26). And this had been so of his ministry in general. Indeed, it was now his desire that whatever the cost, he “might finish his course with joy, and the ministry which he had received of the Lord Jesus, to testify the gospel of the grace of God” (Verse 24).
May Ezekiel, and the Apostle Paul, that great warrior for the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, be memorials to us — of our great responsibility toward the lost!
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/a-watchman-for-israel-and-the-apostle-of-grace/
Ezekiel 33:7 So thou, O son of man, I have set thee a watchman unto the house of Israel; therefore thou shalt hear the word at my mouth, and warn them from me.
8 When I say unto the wicked, O wicked man, thou shalt surely die; if thou dost not speak to warn the wicked from his way, that wicked man shall die in his iniquity; but his blood will I require at thine hand.
9 Nevertheless, if thou warn the wicked of his way to turn from it; if he do not turn from his way, he shall die in his iniquity; but thou hast delivered thy soul.
10 Therefore, O thou son of man, speak unto the house of Israel; Thus ye speak, saying, If our transgressions and our sins be upon us, and we pine away in them, how should we then live?
11 Say unto them, As I live, saith the Lord GOD, I have no pleasure in the death of the wicked; but that the wicked turn from his way and live: turn ye, turn ye from your evil ways; for why will ye die, O house of Israel?
1Corinthians 14:8 For if the trumpet give an uncertain sound, who shall prepare himself to the battle?
2Corinthians 5:10 For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad.
11 Knowing therefore the terror of the Lord, we persuade men; but we are made manifest unto God; and I trust also are made manifest in your consciences.
Acts 20:31 Therefore watch, and remember, that by the space of three years I ceased not to warn every one night and day with tears.
Acts 20:24 But none of these things move me, neither count I my life dear unto myself, so that I might finish my course with joy, and the ministry, which I have received of the Lord Jesus, to testify the gospel of the grace of God.
25 And now, behold, I know that ye all, among whom I have gone preaching the kingdom of God, shall see my face no more.
26 Wherefore I take you to record this day, that I am pure from the blood of all men.
LikeLike
Today is the feast day of Saint Nicholas of Myra, the one and only who is the historical basis for Saint Nick, Santa Claus, Sinterklaas (Dutch), Samichlaus (Swiss), etc.
Read more about this remarkable saint:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saint_Nicholas
Here are traditions on December 6th:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saint_Nicholas_Day
Some photos of the Swiss tradition (except “Knecht Rupert” is NOT the Swiss name for the guy in black. His name is “Schmutzli” (the “dirty one”).
https://www.newlyswissed.com/how-the-swiss-st-nicholas-tradition-works/
In our valley, there are “packs” of young people, mostly young men, who walk through the streets in an elaborate drama: Saint Nicholas (dressed as a bishop, with miter hat and bishop’s staff), his sidekick “Schmutzli” (coal-dust covered guy who traditionally punished the bad kids with stern warnings and/or a smack on the backside), and “Esel” (“donkey” – a guy with funny donkey ears who assists Saint Nicholas. Following them are three groups of people: Geisläklopfer (whip-crackers), Iffälä (bearers of giant, candle-powered lanterns), and Trichä (men – definitely not women! – who carry two ENORMOUS, heavy cowbells on a yoke) – when they clang the noise can be heard for miles.
Here’s a link to the custom in the valley where I live (opened to the glossary page with good photos): http://www.chlauseslae.ch/glossary.html#Triichlae
We are so happy to see this tradition coming back – with lots of young people involved. The “packs” can be heard coming long before you see them. It brings everyone to the windows and doors, and the “pack” will stop and Saint Nicholas, Schmutzli, and Esel will gladly greet your child (and adults like me who instantly become a child again when I see this fearful trio approach) and admonish you to be good!
LikeLiked by 2 people
ZM: I grew up a child with Swiss-German grand parents ( until I went to first grade I spoke more Switzer-Deutche than English I’m told ) so many of your references strike a chord within me. Today it was ” Schmutzli ” . My family came from around the Zurich region and I did manage a quick vist there once although my parents and grand parents, an aunts uncles and cousins did visit more often and for longer . The reverse was true as well, but age and shortness of acquaintence has ( sadly ) dimmed the memories .
LikeLike
Top 15 views of Slovakia
http://expeditionslovakia.com/top-15-views-slovakia/
LikeLike
LikeLike
https://dailycaller.com/2018/12/05/bruce-mclaughlin-escaped-prison-south-carolina-head-shot-dead/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Happy Cursday, Treepers!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I get emotional
LikeLike
“Where’s Rabbi Waxman?”
previous
“Lechayim! To Life!”
LikeLike
LikeLike
The producers of this video encourage you to Celebrate a White Christmas and reclaim your culture.
LikeLike
It’s closing time in just about any working class bar in South Texas. This is when the band plays “Volver”. Dosen’t matter what you’re last name is or who your are or where you’re from—the done thing is for the whole bar to join in on the refrain. So, if it’s late and you’re listening to this imagine you’re in the right kind of bar, in the right frame of mind . . . now wait for it and Raul will pause just long enough to signal for us all to join in on the famous Volver refrain . . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Saint Nicholas the Wonderworker, Archbishop of Myra in Lycia
December 6th / December 19th civil calendar
The Saint Nicholas Center website includes crafts, hymns, Icons, miracles, prayers, recipes, sermons, and more. There is a photo gazetteer of chapels and churches in honor of Saint Nicholas from around the world.
http://www.stnicholascenter.org
Life of Saint Nicholas from the Great Collection of the Lives of the Saints.
http://www.chrysostompress.org/lives_6_december.html
LikeLike