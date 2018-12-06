Report: President Trump Likely To Nominate Heather Nauert as U.N. Ambassador…

Bloomberg news is asserting that President Donald Trump will soon announce his selection for U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. is Heather Nauert.

(Via Bloomberg) President Donald Trump has decided to nominate State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert to replace departing United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, according to three people familiar with the decision.

Nauert, 48, is an unorthodox choice for the UN role given that she had little experience in government or foreign policy before joining the administration in April 2017 after several years as an anchor and correspondent for Fox News, including on the “Fox and Friends” show watched by Trump. Haley also didn’t have foreign policy experience when she took the UN posting, but she had twice been elected governor of South Carolina.

Nevertheless, Nauert has gained Secretary of State Michael Pompeo’s trust after being excluded from the inner circle of his predecessor, Rex Tillerson. She is also closely aligned with Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner.

One senior administration official, who discussed the move on condition of anonymity, said that Nauert would make a great UN ambassador because she is a great communicator. (read more)

11 Responses to Report: President Trump Likely To Nominate Heather Nauert as U.N. Ambassador…

  1. snarkybeach says:
    December 6, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    Heather is a great pick for this spot. She handles reporters with ease and a quick wit.

  2. HBD says:
    December 6, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    I think she’d be a good choice.

  3. icestation3 says:
    December 6, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    Trump clearly indicated in a press conference that his choice for the next UN ambassador would not be made on the basis of the best person for the job. She is affirmative action.

  4. rf121 says:
    December 6, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    Are we going to exceed the quota for blonde nominees?

  5. Hittman says:
    December 6, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    If true, Trump is losing it.

    • rf121 says:
      December 6, 2018 at 9:35 pm

      UN Embassador is a spokesperson. Does not make policy or decisions. Implements for Sec State and the President. Heather is great at that. Plus all the male macho dudes at the UN (if there are any) will melt like butter when dealing with her.

  6. motreehouse says:
    December 6, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    She always impressed Me (presence, beauty, intelligence,) on the morning Fox show.
    She has had two years to study all of the important issues.

    Here is a link from the state dept. today if anyone is interested in the situation regarding the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).

    https://www.state.gov/r/pa/prs/ps/2018/12/287922.htm

