Report: President Trump Likely To Nominate Heather Nauert as U.N. Ambassador…

Bloomberg news is asserting that President Donald Trump will soon announce his selection for U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. is Heather Nauert.
(Via Bloomberg) President Donald Trump has decided to nominate State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert to replace departing United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, according to three people familiar with the decision.
Nauert, 48, is an unorthodox choice for the UN role given that she had little experience in government or foreign policy before joining the administration in April 2017 after several years as an anchor and correspondent for Fox News, including on the “Fox and Friends” show watched by Trump. Haley also didn’t have foreign policy experience when she took the UN posting, but she had twice been elected governor of South Carolina.
Nevertheless, Nauert has gained Secretary of State Michael Pompeo’s trust after being excluded from the inner circle of his predecessor, Rex Tillerson. She is also closely aligned with Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner.
One senior administration official, who discussed the move on condition of anonymity, said that Nauert would make a great UN ambassador because she is a great communicator. (read more)
Heather is a great pick for this spot. She handles reporters with ease and a quick wit.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think she’d be a good choice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump clearly indicated in a press conference that his choice for the next UN ambassador would not be made on the basis of the best person for the job. She is affirmative action.
LikeLike
Are we going to exceed the quota for blonde nominees?
LikeLike
hahaha!
LikeLike
And that’s a bad thing? 😉
LikeLike
Actually, since the last ambassador had dark hair, this looks like a diversity choice to me…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent!
LikeLike
If true, Trump is losing it.
LikeLike
UN Embassador is a spokesperson. Does not make policy or decisions. Implements for Sec State and the President. Heather is great at that. Plus all the male macho dudes at the UN (if there are any) will melt like butter when dealing with her.
LikeLike
She always impressed Me (presence, beauty, intelligence,) on the morning Fox show.
She has had two years to study all of the important issues.
Here is a link from the state dept. today if anyone is interested in the situation regarding the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).
https://www.state.gov/r/pa/prs/ps/2018/12/287922.htm
LikeLike