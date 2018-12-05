Senator Graham Explains How Easy it Would Be for FBI and DOJ to Find Flynn Leaker….

In a May 2017 testimony to congress former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates explains the details surrounding her engagement with White House legal counsel Don McGahn. However, for the purposes of truthful discussion, the important part of the back-and-forth between Senator Graham, Sally Yates and former DNI James Clapper is not the aspect about Flynn or McGahn.
Listen carefully to the first three minutes; specifically the part about the Flynn transcript leak to the Washington Post. Notice Graham outlining how easy it would be for the intelligence apparatus to find out who: (A) unmasked the Flynn communication; and (B) likely then leaked the Flynn communication. Pay close attention:
Now ask yourself…. If Graham, Yates and Clapper are correct; if there is a paper trail; if it would be essentially a simple process to discover that detail; then WHY hasn’t that been done?
Attorney General Jeff Sessions and DNI Dan Coats made a big deal of stating they were committed to finding out who would leak such critical and sensitive ‘top secret’ information. And Graham tells everyone how easy it would be to do… and Yates and Clapper agree… So, why wasn’t it done?
Want to drain the swamp? Start there !
The uncomfortable truth is: they don’t want to find out… and they never did want to find out… so they didn’t.
Co-dependent no more.
Yet, for some apparent reason, we anticipate this same DOJ/FBI and intelligence community, who didn’t go through the simple process to discover who unmasked the Michael Flynn wire-tap, will suddenly develop some virtuous intent around Michael Horowitz, Matt Whitaker and John Huber?…
Color me skeptical.
I think Graham knew. Clapper stumbled through his answers, and Yates struggled too.
Lindsey caught them off guard.
I hope something comes of it!
I wouldn’t hold my breath………..
I know.
I don’t think that Trump can just let this go considering his world view, especially factoring in that he was a direct target before and after the election. His kid was even targeted.
We just may have to wait way more than we want to…..
MISS SALLY KNOWS EXACTLY. SHE’S A PART OF THE COVER UP AND IT WAS HER ASSIGNMENT TO ADVISE THE WHITE HOUSE AND PUSHING THE LOGAN ACT CRAP. SHE IS A LARGE STAKEHOLDER. THE LEAK CAME FROM THE FBI’S COUNTERINTELLIGENCE OPERATION…CAN YOU SPELL, S-T-R-Z-O-K??
Here lies the truth……….
No Session Fans left… like the NFL.
I believe it was done. They already knew who leaked the information which was the reason they didn’t have to search for it.
It seems to me the question is not why didn’t they find out who leaked it but why didn’t they reveal who leaked it.That was the really explosive piece of information -so much so that to reveal it risks bringing down the entire structure.
https://www.iep.utm.edu/color/
-snip-
Let “color skepticism” be the view that the essence of color is ineffable, and let us explore the merits of such skepticism.
-snip-
So, are you implying that DC is incapable of investigating itself? After two years of investigations into trivial pursuits, that would be my conclusion.
From the article linked above:
KILMEADE: “If Kislyak talks to Flynn and Flynn is on the other side, Flynn is an American, we should not have that name unmasked, correct?”
STRASSEL: “Well, right.”
KILMEADE: “Then how does ‘The Washington Post’ get it?”
STRASSEL: “Well, there is two aspects. There is what the Obama administration was doing with the unmasking, which is there some ugly things going on there, and we still don’t have all the answers to those questions. But then someone leaks the name. And that’s just a flat out felony, punishable up to 10 years in jail. And again, there seems to be no interest in the special counsel’s office as to that crime and how Flynn’s name got out there in the first place.”
Standard practice of the FBI to leak to the Press, and then use the press reporting on it to justify the further investigation of the matter with a search warrant, or a FISA warrant.
See revelations in the McCabe firing.
This×1000
If there is any truth this speculation, they are protecting one of their own POS!
Sundance, eventually you will come around to this fact:
The only way we save the Republic (at this rate, Deep,State easily outlasts Trump’ Presidency) is a million man march on the FBI headquarters and the marching patriots burn it to the ground and hang the leadership. Then they demand that their assets be seized and their homes confiscated.
Same at Comey’s residence.
Looking forward to those posts.
Maybe that’s why the photo at the bottom of the article is there.
If the GOP can’t manage one smeasley indictment, why on earth would anyone take on the FBI. Apparently they are being allowed to get away with a lot of stuff and it appears that nobody cares. If you have evidence of crimes, you prosecute. All we’ve gotten from “leadership” is a few Congressional soundbites and plenty of innuendo.
That’s the point. Justice does not exist for the Right.
What’s happening in Paris must happen at FBI headquarters.
The left use violent mobs, we prefer the rule of law. Now we just need an Attorney General who agrees.
What “rule of law?”
> “Sundance, eventually you will come around to this fact …”
“Joe” you presume much.
1st,who are you to declare “FACTS” which are not evident? Are you a god?
2nd, who are you to assume that you are an equal to Sundance? What are your credentials for being an expert at anything besides Trolling?
Where do you get off telling the multi-year wisdom of Sundance that he is wrong, and you are right?
You are the toilet paper stuck to your own left shoe.
How about owning one of the most successful syndicated news inserts in the history of broadcast television?
Anyway, that’s just woofing. I’m talking as a sentient American, a Californian to be exact.
California is gone and can only be returned by force. The election fraud is too endemic.
Finally, I’m not calling SD out, just stating the obvious.
I LIKE IT, BUT WHO IS “WE”?
Leaking is an awesome weapon when you know there is zero ramifications and that seems to always be the case with democrats today. Heck they were gaming elections all over the place in Nov and yet again nothing done.
It’s time for the President to shit or get off the pot with all of this DOJ, ClintonFoundation, FISAgate, Spygate stuff. If you have the “goods” on criminals you prosecute, if you don’t you run around with bullshit innuendo and coy comments about crimes. It’s been two years and our side can’t even produce a “process crime”. The whole thing is a hot mess.
“CN,” you need to take your anti-cuckold vitamins. You are not even on the same game board of PDJT!
It’s not a game. If there’s a crime prosecute. Enough of the bullshit
And why didn’t Lindsay Graham and Repubs stay on top of this…. constantly demanding accountability and justice?
I don’t think any of us understand it.
> “And why didn’t Lindsay Graham and Repubs stay on top of this …”
It’s complicated. Go back into the CTR archive about a month, and read Sundance’s posts.
You will catch up.
We Treepers are not here to be your tutors. Educate yourself!
More than likely because they already know who unmasked Flynn and it’s an untouchable.
Or, it could be that Andrew McCabe unmasked him and this is part of the sealed law enforcement sections of the IG report.
The small group were all in contact with the same media people and they were the ones doing all the leaking.
> “because they already know who unmasked Flynn and it’s an untouchable. …”
It’s UN Ambassador Samantha Powers.
She hardly ever logged in, but the Deep State ICs used her credentials to unmask about 700 American Citizens so that the IC could capture and exploit (blackmail) them for their communications.
“Yet, for some apparent reason, we anticipate this same DOJ/FBI and intelligence community, who didn’t go through the simple process to discover who unmasked the Michael Flynn wire-tap, will suddenly develop some virtuous intent around Michael Horowitz, Matt Whitaker and John Huber?”
Judicial Watch Director of Investigations Chris Farrell on the problems with the FBI and why the FBI needs to be shut down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FBI, DOJ are no longer qualified to investigate themselves: Chris Farrell
Judicial Watch’s Chris Farrell calls for Mueller team to be investigated by special counsel
You assume Horowitz, Whitaker and Huber have integrity. I no longer believe it
Can we shut it down simply because the building is one of the ugliest in DC? Ugly as sin and a mirror for the FBI’s collective soul.
Right around the 5 minute mark Ms Yates declares that “we were concerned that the American people had been misled” referring to VP Pence repeating Gen Flynn’s information. How Ms Yates can make that claim with a straight face demonstrates to me that she is an accomplished liar, borderline sociopath. Like she and her ilk give a rats ass about lying to the American people.
borderline?
I became a total skeptic when the Horowitz report came out (The Big Ugly).
I thought that would set the wheels of justice in motion, instead, Director Wray ordered sensitivity training.
Sigh.
Yes. It’s all a lot of nonsense, now
I can’t …..again that was ….we’ll I’m not able to reveal……well again I’m not able to say. CLASSIFIED what a pile of b.s. Oh and Session wasted space. Little grinning opossum.
Okay, I emailed my congressman and included the link. Also requested that he asks President Trump to release the unredacted documents.
Who’s next to contact a congressman?
house.gov
Is it even possible this late a paper trail still exists?
Apparently the President and his DOJ plan to do nothing except tweet. I know the true believers are still banging on about “gameboards” and “soon”, but if they, the administration, have evidence of a crime the citizenry expect it to be prosecuted not slyly hinted at for a few more years.
It goes beyond the Flynn leaker….
As far as I know….they still haven’t investigated the whole unmasking abuse that went on during the primary election.
And, who leaked the transcripts of Trump talking to several foreign leaders in the first months of his presidency (ie Mexico and Australia)? Anyone held accountable for that?
