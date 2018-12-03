December 3rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #683

  1. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2018 at 12:20 am

  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 3, 2018 at 12:20 am

    🎄 * * * * 22 * * * * more days til CHRISTmas 🎄

    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.

    🌟 “Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and they shall call his name Immanuel” (which means, God with us).” 🌟. — Matt 1:23
    ————————————————
    **** Praise: President Trump, FLOTUS, and MAGA Team’s safe trip home
    ———————————————-
    🙏 Pray:
    — the Lord sustain President Trump this week
    — for President Trump, that all Opposition will minimize unnecessary disrespect he received during McCain looong mourning week
    — invaders Go Home
    — block invaders’ diseases from spreading to America
    — for Guardian Angels protecting our borders
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border –- protection, readiness and watchfulness
    ——————————————————–
    🇺🇸 ”For Christians, this is a Holy season – the celebration of the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.” (Xmas 2017)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

  3. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2018 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2018 at 12:22 am

    • cthulhu says:
      December 3, 2018 at 12:59 am

      Would that this were so. It is clear that the Bushes and Clintons, and their staffs and retainers, and their NWO fellow-travelers, are still working behind-the-scenes in Rome on the Potomac.

    • HB says:
      December 3, 2018 at 1:16 am

      I thought FDR was a crooked communist. I would’ve assumed he was part of the NWO.

    • emet says:
      December 3, 2018 at 1:50 am

      Yeah, Prescott and his pals thought they would convince Smedly Butler to help them topple our Republic. Sure, Butler a Quaker, Marine General, winner of two MOH is going to team up with degenerate slime to sell out his country.

  5. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2018 at 12:23 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2018 at 12:24 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2018 at 12:25 am

  8. joeknuckles says:
    December 3, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Obama should be arrested under FARA. He clearly was not acting in the interest of this country or it’s people. His stated goal was to redistribute wealth from the US to poorer countries. He was a foreign agent if ever there was one.

  10. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2018 at 12:27 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2018 at 12:29 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2018 at 12:33 am

  13. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 3, 2018 at 12:35 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Opioid crisis will only get worse!

  15. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 3, 2018 at 12:38 am

    The Trump Effect in Spain?

  16. cripto says:
    December 3, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Taking into consideration the President’s good natured, but rapier wit over Brexit and the EU, I thought perhaps a walk down how the UK got there and in the context of recent events, Macron’s debacle following on as he is threatening the UK on fishing rights and the backdoor, the EU bureaucratic fascists saying that more sovereignty should be transferred to the EU, the recent vote in Spain showing it is not immune to populist protests against EU policies, Italian in your face, pushback on EU immigration and budget control, and so on and so forth.

    PM Mayhem, her cronies and supporters have pulled out all the stops, from babies dying to a financial debacle miraculously timed ‘scenarios’ by second-rater Canadian Head of the Bank of England. It is all from past play books. Suppressing the British top lawyer’s written critique of the ‘Deal’, to suppressing the Defense and National Security implications discussions for this that even will place the revered institution of the Queen as a supplicant to the EU hegemonic trajectory.

    Read this if you wish to understand the etiology. A short form summary of how it happened.

    “Integration by Stealth: How political union with the EU was achieved without consent”
    https://joelrwrites.wordpress.com/2018/11/30/integration-by-stealth-how-political-union-with-the-eu-was-achieved-without-consent/

  17. woohoowee says:
    December 3, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Did “ballot harvesting,” not a rejection of Trump, cost Republicans Orange County?
    Posted by William A. Jacobson Sunday, December 2, 2018

    https://legalinsurrection.com/2018/12/did-ballot-harvesting-not-a-rejection-of-trump-cost-republicans-orange-county/

    I think maybe Russians flipped all the votes from R to D, so all Snowflakes should worry about the maybe Russians maybe in Orange County and be on the lookout for stray magic wands 😉

  18. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 3, 2018 at 12:59 am

    The American Headache:

  19. Citizen 817 says:
    December 3, 2018 at 1:15 am

  20. Dutchman says:
    December 3, 2018 at 1:22 am

    3 Envelopes
    So, after the pomp and circumstance of his ‘coronation’as the new Chairman of China, Chairman Xi moved into his predessecors office, and shooed away his advisors, for a few moments of quiet contemplation.

    He sat behind the new (to him) desk, for the first time. Chairman of China, he privately reveled in the power, knowing he now ruled a country of 7 billion!

    Opening the drawers of the desk, he found an envelope, addressed to him, from his predesecor. The first paragraph congradulated him in flowing praise, and then got down to business;
    “As I can give you no advice, I offer you this, instead. As you move forward, you will face and conquer many challenges, but at some point you WILL encounter the unsolvable problem. YOU will not know WHAT to do. Your advisors either will have no advise, or (more likely) will have only BAD advice. The future of China may be at stake.

    Then, and only then use this combination, –x–x–, to open the wall safe, behind you. Inside you will find 2 envelopes, labelled #1 and #2.
    Remove #1 envelope, and relock the safe. Open the envelope, read the instructions and follow them, and
    ALL will be well.

    Sometime later, you will once again encounter an unsolvable dillemma, which threatens the Country, and the Party. Once again, open the safe, read and follow the instructions in envelope #2, and all will be well.

    Xi felt a momentary curiosity which tempted him to open the safe, and the envelopes, but he did not. He put the lettrr back in the desk, where it was soon forgotten, as he manipulated to consolidate his power, and deal with issues as they came up.

    Several years later, he and his Government had a crises. There had been a major earthquake, in the Northern provinces, resulting in considerable devastation and loss of life. THAT, however was NOT the crises.
    His government had promptly dispatched 25 million soldiers from the Peoples Army, to conduct rescue/recovery, temporary shelter and rebuilding efforts.
    The problem was all the school buildings had collapsed, even though buildings all around them had remained standing. It was obvious to all that substandard materials had been used in the schools, and as,the earthquake occurred while the schools were in session, 10’s of thousands of children had been crushed in the collapsed schools.
    Xi had promptly ordered an investigation. The contractor and a local party official had been convicted of corruption and hanged. That SHOULD have been the end of it, but the parents were continueing to protest.

    Xi’s advisors had nothing but bad advice, and he himself had no idea what to do. He was awake at 2:00 a.m., unable to sleep, when he remembered;

    THE ENVELOPES!
    Xi dressed hurriedly, and rushed to his office, rumaged through his desk to find the letter, opened the safe and removed envelope #1.

    Sitting at his desk, he slit the envelope with a jade letter opener, removed and unfolded the,single sheet of paper, and read the two words written on it.

    Shock replaced with chagrine as he read;
    “Blame Me”
    Realising immediately that it would work, he began making plans. By the time his advisors began arriving, he briefed them on the plan. His predessesor was beloved, and respected, so this required some tact.
    The Government spokesperson pointed out, in an interview that ALL the schools had been built PRIOR to Chairman Xi assuming control. It eas enough, the resistance waned, and Xi appointed himself Chairman for life.

    Time passed, and Xi was,able to successfully begin the rollout of OBOR, an ambitious plan of world conquest, that would assure Chinas future, and the Party running it, for 100 years.

    And then, disaster! DJT won the Presidency of the U.S., despite Xi’s agents IN the U.S. doing everything to stop it.

    Despite ALL the roadblocks Xi threw in his way, DJT began a coarse that led inevitably to a trade war China, and there was nothing Xi could do to stop it, and there,seemed no way out. Xi’s advisors had nothing, and he was,at his wits end, when he remembered;

    ENVELOPE #2!!
    He rushed to the safe, pulled out the envelope # 2, impatiently ripped it open and read the instructions inside;

    “First, take a deep breath, and relax.

    Next, take out 3 envelopes,….”

    • Majik says:
      December 3, 2018 at 1:44 am

      Very clever remake of Restructure, Reorganize and Write Three Letters. 🙂

    • cripto says:
      December 3, 2018 at 1:51 am

      OK what is this from? Imagining’s? Or your particular take on what is going on?

      Facts: The Chinese press has been lauding the ‘Deal” from their perspective ( meaning China was in the driver’s seat). They just skipped over the the important bit about the 90 day reprieve, and that if they don’t comply, new tariffs ready to go. So, they think they will have time to get the President to acquiesce to compromise, meanwhile doing nothing. Great boost to both stock markets.They still believe that the US is weak and they arrogantly can continue to push the boundaries of international law and challenge the US.

      The fentanyl thing was lauded by the WH press secretary as a ‘humanitarian gesture’. Some have seen this as a face saving for Chairman Mao 2.0. I see it as getting the Chairman of Everything on the record. China already designated fentanyl as a dangerous banned substance in 2015. Of course since then there have been many variations of the drug that have not been designated. This was all about getting XI to enforce his own laws. Now if he doesn’t he will face a big bad blowback.

      The ART of the DEAL.

  21. Citizen 817 says:
    December 3, 2018 at 1:43 am

    • cripto says:
      December 3, 2018 at 1:59 am

      Thanks Citizen for posting this. I am very tired of the knuckleheads and Putinistas posting here denigrating a great American and General. He is no one’s fool. An American treasure.

  22. joeknuckles says:
    December 3, 2018 at 1:44 am

    This is an interesting take on the whistleblower raid:
    https://quodverum.com/2018/12/337/trump-s-master-spooks.html

  23. Rawkstar says:
    December 3, 2018 at 1:52 am

    Big big week here. Nothing can stop what’s coming. Not even Pappy Bush planning his funeral for D5. Pain. Merry Christmas from my warm sw fl branch! SD had to run cover, he knows Sessions put in the work that Whitaker will hammer home, but it was a tricky time in the chess game for him to keep to his original trust MacGoo there is a plan (truth) narrative. SD still believes what he originally wanted to convey to us, and I can say he did convey to me, a .lowely lurking Rawkstar, the Big Fing Ugly is about to be Zippoed, and he had to back off for a spell. But I think it is time now. Wwg1wga

    • Joemama says:
      December 3, 2018 at 2:04 am

      “the Big Fing Ugly is about to be Zippoed”

      What do you mean by this? That there will be no Big Ugly?

      Does D5 = December 5th?

      • Rawkstar says:
        December 3, 2018 at 2:13 am

        I mean the Big Ugly wasn’t a dumb mistake SD made. He was right, come out, it will. The Big Ugly is upon us. For some reason SD had to back off and run cover for a while. But I’m still right there where he set me at the front of the (letter we shall not mention) train when I first found this site. Wwg1wga

  24. motreehouse says:
    December 3, 2018 at 1:58 am

    jack white

    @HorseRacingCOO
    Follow Follow @HorseRacingCOO
    More
    France, on their way to becoming a 3rd world country chants. WE WANT TRUMP🤣
    FROZEN Fran🎄🏡🌲
    0:30

  25. honestyoz says:
    December 3, 2018 at 1:59 am

    POTUS is proven genius through deeds in Property, TV, Media, Campaigning, The Economy, Mid East and NK (early stages though), Trade and Judicial Appointments.

    Probably more but this is an awesome list, where you can point to facts/proof.

    I see nothing on Spygate/swamp. I hope this changes. But given the complexity of NK for last 60 years he has hit it out of the park. I would expect to see on that scale at least a first base on spygate after 2 years.

    • cripto says:
      December 3, 2018 at 2:11 am

      I suggest you read Jeff Carlson’s essays in the Epoch Times, or read his twitter feed at Jeff@Marketswork. Great posters there. He disagrees with sd, but the debate is civil. He has a good grasp, without the political spin, just the ‘facts Ma’am’ approach. he has a series on Spygate et al.

      As for NK, that is another kettle of rotten fish. I can give you sources, like reading ‘Noon in Korea’ or NKNews. Many to read if interested.

      Too bad A2 isn’t here to give you tips and analyses.

  26. Reality says:
    December 3, 2018 at 2:15 am

    http://www.anncoulter.com/columns/2018-11-28.html#read_more
    Coulter is 110% correct.
    It’s all that matters because demographics rule, there is no escape.

  27. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 3, 2018 at 2:18 am

