G20 Bilat #4 – President Trump Talks to Chancellor Merkel…

Posted on December 1, 2018 by

People from the White House are scheduled to talk to Merkel’s bosses on Tuesday December 4th, so it’s likely Chancellor Merkel wants to know what the conversation will be about.

.

[Transcript] Buenos Aires, Argentina – 1:41 P.M. AST – PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, thank you very much everybody. It’s a great honor to be with Chancellor Merkel, who is my friend. We have a great relationship and a great working relationship, I think very important. And we are talking trade. We’re talking defense. We’re talking about many things.

We have a tremendous trade imbalance, but we’re going to get that straightened out. It’ll be better and better, I think, as time goes by. Our military relationship is very good. I think we all understand each other.

And it’s an honor to be with the Chancellor. She’s done an incredible job. Highly respected by everybody, including me. So I just want to say it’s a great honor, Angela. Thank you very much.

CHANCELLOR MERKEL: You’re welcome.

(As interpreted.) Well, let me say I’m very glad we have the opportunity for this bilateral meeting. We shall address issues related to trade, multilateral issues, and also fair trade and the World Trade Organization. We will also talk about bilateral relations, Ukraine, Syria, and the violations of the INF treaty by Russia.

So there’s quite a lot to do, quite a lot on our plate for this relatively short time.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Good. Thank you very much. Thank you very much everybody. Thank you.

Q Mr. President, have you spoken to President George W. Bush?

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Yes, I have. And Jeb also. And I expressed deepest sympathies. Angela and I were just talking about it. He was a wonderful man. And you may want to just explain your little meeting with him. I found it very interesting.

CHANCELLOR MERKEL: Yes. I was in (inaudible), in the White House, visiting George Bush. And he’s the father, or one of the fathers, of the German unification, and we will never forget that.

THE PRESIDENT: I found that very interesting.

So we extended our best wishes. And he was — he was a very fine man. I met him on numerous occasions. He was just a high-quality man who truly loved his family. One thing that came through loud and clear, he was very proud of his family and very much loved his family. So he was a terrific guy and he’ll be missed. And he led a full life, and a very exemplary life too, I will say.

And we’ve decided — as you know, we were going to have a big press conference today, which I actually looked forward to because we’ve made tremendous progress at the G20 with many nations. And we were going to have a very big press conference, and out of respect for President Bush, we’ve cancelled it here and we’ll have it back in Washington at some time in the near future. Sometime after the funeral service. Okay?

Q Do you regret any of your comments about Bush or his family in the past?

THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you.

Q Mr. President, are you still planning to meet with President Xi today?

THE PRESIDENT: We will be meeting with President Xi tonight. I will be, and my group — small group. And he will have a small group of representatives and we’ll be talking about a thing called trade, and probably other things also. But primarily trade.

And it’s a very important meeting. But again, the fact that we lost a President who truly was a wonderful person, a wonderful man, a great man, it really puts a damper on it, to be honest with you.

So we’re going to have the meeting tonight, and then I’ll be going back to Washington. And we can all meet sometime during the week or shortly thereafter.

Thank you all very much. Thank you.

END – 1:45 P.M. AST

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Auto Sector, G20, media bias, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

50 Responses to G20 Bilat #4 – President Trump Talks to Chancellor Merkel…

  1. The Boss says:
    December 1, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    That postponed press conference may be a doozy. I am so looking forward to it.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. The Gipper Lives says:
    December 1, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    The top photo looks like Merkel has a peg-leg. An eye-patch and a parrot would complete the ensemble.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Tad says:
    December 1, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Merkel has done as much for Germany as Obama did for the USA. Germany is in serious need of their own version of President Trump.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. Tracy says:
    December 1, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Good job President Trump for ignoring the utterly idiotic attack, because you can’t call it a question, about regretting past comments about the Bush men. Stupid

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. Monticello says:
    December 1, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    What can you expect from a country who wants to ban men standing up to urinate? Merkel has neutered her country and given it to the refugees. I am in awe that our great President can keep a straight face while paying Merkel unearned compliments!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. fleporeblog says:
    December 1, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    I know our President will remind Angela that because her country only contributes 1% of the required 2% GDP towards NATO, their military equipment is in dire need. That POS plane ✈️ that had to land was one of their military planes. If the PM’s plane ✈️ is in terrible shape, just imagine everything else.

    Our President will also send his regards about how putrid their 3rd Quarter real GDP rate was compared to ours.

    Our President will also remind her that her country will be in a major recession for the remainder of her miserable term as PM.

    https://mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKCN1MI0FQ?__twitter_impression=true

    From the article linked above:

    Economists are taking an increasingly pessimistic view of the German economy, with the top German institutes last month revising down their 2018 growth forecast and warning that an escalation of trade friction involving the United States could cause a major recession in Germany and Europe.

    A source has also told Reuters that the government will revise down its growth forecasts for this year and next. The government is expected to announce its updated growth projections on Thursday.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  7. Nigella says:
    December 1, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    What a low blow to ask about the Bush family… How about what they have said and are still saying about the President?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. joeknuckles says:
    December 1, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    Hey, isn’t that the lady from “The Snake Dance”?

    Like

    Reply
  9. Sunshine says:
    December 1, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    She’s trying to project comfort but clearly isn’t comfortable. A lot of fidgeting, including with the paper and the pen. In the beginning, she puts her hand to her hair.
    At 3:32, as Trump mentions meetings about trade, she completely pulls away from him.
    This is not a confident individual and Trump knows it.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  10. J says:
    December 1, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    Poor idiot Merkel thinking Bush was behind german reunification. Vernon Walters was quoted one month before the wall came down that reunification was not on the cards. Hell, germany was the linchpin of the sacred Cold War. Genscher and Gorbachov “colluded” to bring the end of World War 2 to a final end. And Bush was shocked! Genscher brought him a chunk of the wall, and Bush said “How nice”. HA!!!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. BlackKnightRides says:
    December 1, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    Europe’s G20 “Leaders” need to DUMP their SOCIALISM SUPPORT SYSTEMS they implode:
    • Guaranteed Incomes
    • Welfare Migrant Magnets
    • Open Borders
    • Wind & Solar Subsidies
    • Paris Climate Accord Regulations & obligations

    Like

    Reply
  12. Zippy says:
    December 1, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    “Hey there childless commie! How’s that open borders globalist thing going for you in Germany?”

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Angela_Merkel

    In 1968, Merkel joined the Free German Youth (FDJ), the official communist youth movement sponsored by the ruling Marxist–Leninist Socialist Unity Party of Germany.[25][26][27] Membership was nominally voluntary, but those who did not join found it difficult to gain admission to higher education.[28]

    Later, at the Academy of Sciences, she became a member of its FDJ secretariat. According to her former colleagues, she openly propagated Marxism as the secretary for “Agitation and Propaganda”.[31]

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. James W Crawford says:
    December 1, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    I wonder if Frau Merkel will threaten President Trump with her “Weapons of Mass Distraction.”

    Like

    Reply
  14. starfcker says:
    December 1, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    “People from the White House are scheduled to talk to Merkel’s bosses on Tuesday December 4th, so it’s likely Chancellor Merkel wants to know what the conversation will be about.” Care to elaborate? Sound interesting, but too much of a dummy to know what that means

    Like

    Reply
  15. Bill Henslee says:
    December 1, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    Have you noticed that the meetings with heads of state always follow a pattern, especially in the statements before and after. Trump says how much he admires the fish he is about to gut and how he really believes they like each other and will go forward with mutual admiration and cooperation.

    In between he takes the other official to the American woodshed and gives them a few whacks about where their country stands in relation to American military and economic power and the leverage it gives him to speak to them about how the cow ate the cabbage. His demands are negotiable only as far as they proceed with the advantage of American interests.

    The stunned head of state comes out and reads off the script Trump has written about how much they appreciate the friendship of President trump and how they look forward to their future cooperation. Meanwhile Trump is sitting slouched in a nearby chair with a fierce and grumpy look on his face as he checks to make sure the fish is getting the words right. Some of the heads of state keep looking over with a beseeching smile, looking for approbation.

    Trump says how much he admires the fish and how he really believes they like each other and will go forward with mutual admiration and cooperation. End of Story. MAGA

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Joshua says:
      December 1, 2018 at 6:20 pm

      Ikr

      There is no preordained allegiance among nations that’s what they don’t get

      The difference between ]nations[ and ]baseball[ is that all swear allegiance to the ]same[ before the game.

      Ladders and webs meant swap the LABELS/VARIABLES for whatever u like.

      The IC can use this to route cells cults whatever… I assume they have. In these long past time words is just pointing out that there would be allegiances sworn between sub parties before undertaking an endeavor. I hope they used this.

      up and down ladders and webs.

      In baseball it’s the flag. For family it’s blood. It goes on and on depending on ones belief system it might end in a god (finitum)

      For example: in journolist at some point they must have agreed upon what they set out to do. A web vertex. SCCI is a vertex.

      It’s just a network break down into language.
      The language deciphers the web

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s