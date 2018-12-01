G20 Bilat #4 – President Trump Talks to Chancellor Merkel…

People from the White House are scheduled to talk to Merkel’s bosses on Tuesday December 4th, so it’s likely Chancellor Merkel wants to know what the conversation will be about.
[Transcript] Buenos Aires, Argentina – 1:41 P.M. AST – PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, thank you very much everybody. It’s a great honor to be with Chancellor Merkel, who is my friend. We have a great relationship and a great working relationship, I think very important. And we are talking trade. We’re talking defense. We’re talking about many things.
We have a tremendous trade imbalance, but we’re going to get that straightened out. It’ll be better and better, I think, as time goes by. Our military relationship is very good. I think we all understand each other.
And it’s an honor to be with the Chancellor. She’s done an incredible job. Highly respected by everybody, including me. So I just want to say it’s a great honor, Angela. Thank you very much.
CHANCELLOR MERKEL: You’re welcome.
(As interpreted.) Well, let me say I’m very glad we have the opportunity for this bilateral meeting. We shall address issues related to trade, multilateral issues, and also fair trade and the World Trade Organization. We will also talk about bilateral relations, Ukraine, Syria, and the violations of the INF treaty by Russia.
So there’s quite a lot to do, quite a lot on our plate for this relatively short time.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Good. Thank you very much. Thank you very much everybody. Thank you.
Q Mr. President, have you spoken to President George W. Bush?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Yes, I have. And Jeb also. And I expressed deepest sympathies. Angela and I were just talking about it. He was a wonderful man. And you may want to just explain your little meeting with him. I found it very interesting.
CHANCELLOR MERKEL: Yes. I was in (inaudible), in the White House, visiting George Bush. And he’s the father, or one of the fathers, of the German unification, and we will never forget that.
THE PRESIDENT: I found that very interesting.
So we extended our best wishes. And he was — he was a very fine man. I met him on numerous occasions. He was just a high-quality man who truly loved his family. One thing that came through loud and clear, he was very proud of his family and very much loved his family. So he was a terrific guy and he’ll be missed. And he led a full life, and a very exemplary life too, I will say.
And we’ve decided — as you know, we were going to have a big press conference today, which I actually looked forward to because we’ve made tremendous progress at the G20 with many nations. And we were going to have a very big press conference, and out of respect for President Bush, we’ve cancelled it here and we’ll have it back in Washington at some time in the near future. Sometime after the funeral service. Okay?
Q Do you regret any of your comments about Bush or his family in the past?
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you.
Q Mr. President, are you still planning to meet with President Xi today?
THE PRESIDENT: We will be meeting with President Xi tonight. I will be, and my group — small group. And he will have a small group of representatives and we’ll be talking about a thing called trade, and probably other things also. But primarily trade.
And it’s a very important meeting. But again, the fact that we lost a President who truly was a wonderful person, a wonderful man, a great man, it really puts a damper on it, to be honest with you.
So we’re going to have the meeting tonight, and then I’ll be going back to Washington. And we can all meet sometime during the week or shortly thereafter.
Thank you all very much. Thank you.
That postponed press conference may be a doozy. I am so looking forward to it.
The top photo looks like Merkel has a peg-leg. An eye-patch and a parrot would complete the ensemble.
Aye a parrot whats she be needin
More like an eye patch, an arm band, and shiny black boots so can click her heels together…….
Ja Wohl !
Merkel has done as much for Germany as Obama did for the USA. Germany is in serious need of their own version of President Trump.
Good job President Trump for ignoring the utterly idiotic attack, because you can’t call it a question, about regretting past comments about the Bush men. Stupid
Mr. Trump, what side do your NADS hang, right or left? Did you get two scoops or one?
I hate the press too. All of them.
What can you expect from a country who wants to ban men standing up to urinate? Merkel has neutered her country and given it to the refugees. I am in awe that our great President can keep a straight face while paying Merkel unearned compliments!
That’s the classic definition of men vs. wimps in Germany. Either you’re a ‘Stehpinkler’ or a ‘Sitzpinkler’. I know, off topic…:)
I know our President will remind Angela that because her country only contributes 1% of the required 2% GDP towards NATO, their military equipment is in dire need. That POS plane ✈️ that had to land was one of their military planes. If the PM’s plane ✈️ is in terrible shape, just imagine everything else.
Our President will also send his regards about how putrid their 3rd Quarter real GDP rate was compared to ours.
Our President will also remind her that her country will be in a major recession for the remainder of her miserable term as PM.
https://mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKCN1MI0FQ?__twitter_impression=true
From the article linked above:
Economists are taking an increasingly pessimistic view of the German economy, with the top German institutes last month revising down their 2018 growth forecast and warning that an escalation of trade friction involving the United States could cause a major recession in Germany and Europe.
A source has also told Reuters that the government will revise down its growth forecasts for this year and next. The government is expected to announce its updated growth projections on Thursday.
Mega Hint: W.T.O. 😁
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A changes coming!
“We shall address issues related to trade, multilateral issues, and also FAIR TRADE and the World Trade Organization”
President Trump, “Our military relationship is very good. I think we all understand each other”.
I noticed Merkel did not ask for a repeat.
Would love to be a fly on the wall near that conversation. 👂🏼
(Probably would have a lot of company…)
Germany made a huge economic commitment to ‘Green Energy’ but it isn’t working as their CO2 levels are higher than ever. They count wood burning as a renewable energy source for instance. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JS5Bm44O_TQ
Germany’s regional climate has some of the fewest ‘sun days’ (those days with a certain a % of sun) on the planet, they could never use solar energy as a reliable energy source yet Germany still talks about that as a renewable option???
If they could get those solar panels’ efficiency increased to at least 80% instead of the current paltry 30% then solar energy might be part of an array of renewables for any country.
“Renewals Affordability” -> So long as wind & solar users pay for the carbon power plants and stored carbon fuel to back them up when the wind don’t blow and the sun don’t shine.
With their “field of vision”, that’s NEVER.
My daughter married a German and they live I northern Germany near Hanover and Wolfsburg. Once you get out of the cities they have gigantic windfarms everywhere up there… as far as you can see.
This article in Spiegel Online about the solar power debate in Germany is 6 years old but pertinent…..
http://www.spiegel.de/international/germany/german-energy-expert-argues-against-subsidies-for-solar-power-a-866996.html
RE: 2% of GDP for NATO Defense.
• Raise obligations of G7 Member Countries to 3% of GDP for NATO Defense.
• Extend obligations to cover funding of American Forces and Bases in Germany.
Instead of talking about how my much Germany spends on defense, why don’t we stop spending on their behalf and just pull all of our troops out of Germany? If they perceive a threat and want to defend themselves, fine. If they don’t, it’s no sweat off my b***s…
I actually think that day is actually coming! I truly think our President is going to move our troops out of Germany 🇩🇪 and put in Poland 🇵🇱 instead. The Poles are willing to contribute $2 billion towards it and name the first base Fort Trump 😉
Poland is a vulnerable country geographically. Many battles were fought there because of its plains & it is located between 2 large countries, Russia & Germany (including Prussia), have a long history of conquering Poland throughout the centuries.
Obviously it would be advantageous for Poland to have a major US military presence within its borders but would it be advantageous for the US to be there? I bet those in-the-know are debating that right now.
correction ———“…who have a long history….”
I actually think it would because it is just a matter of time before the European Union 🇪🇺 is broken apart and the Eastern European countries form their own alliance since the majority of Western Europe will be unrecognizable because of the Muslim populations in those countries.
Have the Poles made any overtures to building an AFB to replace Ramstein (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ramstein_Air_Base). That base is pretty important.
If we put troops in Poland, they should go into western Poland to defend them from the European Union.
Maybe she can say; ‘since our GDP is negative, NATO should pay Germany 2% of the difference.’
What a low blow to ask about the Bush family… How about what they have said and are still saying about the President?
Maybe they could of asked Angela why is her puppet’s country being burn downed as he is here. How is that Paris Accord working out.
You will LOVE ❤️ this one!
Macron must not be aware of what is happening back home! Oh well more protests will be coming in the weeks ahead.
Dullards the lot of ’em! Maybe they are saving Merkel the embarrassment of Bush’s New World Order being flat out rejected all over the West, as she speaks!
You are right, that’s why he completely ignored her.
Hey, isn’t that the lady from “The Snake Dance”?
Why, yes. I believe it is!
She’s trying to project comfort but clearly isn’t comfortable. A lot of fidgeting, including with the paper and the pen. In the beginning, she puts her hand to her hair.
At 3:32, as Trump mentions meetings about trade, she completely pulls away from him.
This is not a confident individual and Trump knows it.
Poor idiot Merkel thinking Bush was behind german reunification. Vernon Walters was quoted one month before the wall came down that reunification was not on the cards. Hell, germany was the linchpin of the sacred Cold War. Genscher and Gorbachov “colluded” to bring the end of World War 2 to a final end. And Bush was shocked! Genscher brought him a chunk of the wall, and Bush said “How nice”. HA!!!!!
Europe’s G20 “Leaders” need to DUMP their SOCIALISM SUPPORT SYSTEMS they implode:
• Guaranteed Incomes
• Welfare Migrant Magnets
• Open Borders
• Wind & Solar Subsidies
• Paris Climate Accord Regulations & obligations
“Hey there childless commie! How’s that open borders globalist thing going for you in Germany?”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Angela_Merkel
In 1968, Merkel joined the Free German Youth (FDJ), the official communist youth movement sponsored by the ruling Marxist–Leninist Socialist Unity Party of Germany.[25][26][27] Membership was nominally voluntary, but those who did not join found it difficult to gain admission to higher education.[28]
Later, at the Academy of Sciences, she became a member of its FDJ secretariat. According to her former colleagues, she openly propagated Marxism as the secretary for “Agitation and Propaganda”.[31]
I wonder if Frau Merkel will threaten President Trump with her “Weapons of Mass Distraction.”
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1015111/Weapons-Mass-Distraction-German-Chancellor-Angela-Merkel-shows-plunging-neckline.html
That photo was taken in 2008.
10 more years of gravity have NOT helped that situation at all.
“People from the White House are scheduled to talk to Merkel’s bosses on Tuesday December 4th, so it’s likely Chancellor Merkel wants to know what the conversation will be about.” Care to elaborate? Sound interesting, but too much of a dummy to know what that means
Oh wait. That’s when the heads of the German car companies come in. Never mind
Thank you – I didn’t get it either.
Have you noticed that the meetings with heads of state always follow a pattern, especially in the statements before and after. Trump says how much he admires the fish he is about to gut and how he really believes they like each other and will go forward with mutual admiration and cooperation.
In between he takes the other official to the American woodshed and gives them a few whacks about where their country stands in relation to American military and economic power and the leverage it gives him to speak to them about how the cow ate the cabbage. His demands are negotiable only as far as they proceed with the advantage of American interests.
The stunned head of state comes out and reads off the script Trump has written about how much they appreciate the friendship of President trump and how they look forward to their future cooperation. Meanwhile Trump is sitting slouched in a nearby chair with a fierce and grumpy look on his face as he checks to make sure the fish is getting the words right. Some of the heads of state keep looking over with a beseeching smile, looking for approbation.
Trump says how much he admires the fish and how he really believes they like each other and will go forward with mutual admiration and cooperation. End of Story. MAGA
Ikr
There is no preordained allegiance among nations that’s what they don’t get
The difference between ]nations[ and ]baseball[ is that all swear allegiance to the ]same[ before the game.
Ladders and webs meant swap the LABELS/VARIABLES for whatever u like.
The IC can use this to route cells cults whatever… I assume they have. In these long past time words is just pointing out that there would be allegiances sworn between sub parties before undertaking an endeavor. I hope they used this.
up and down ladders and webs.
In baseball it’s the flag. For family it’s blood. It goes on and on depending on ones belief system it might end in a god (finitum)
For example: in journolist at some point they must have agreed upon what they set out to do. A web vertex. SCCI is a vertex.
It’s just a network break down into language.
The language deciphers the web
