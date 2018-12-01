December 1st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #681

Posted on December 1, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

94 Responses to December 1st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #681

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 1, 2018 at 12:20 am

    🎄 * * * * 24 * * * * more days til CHRISTmas 🎄

    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.

    🌟 ”For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” 🌟 —Is 9:6
    -————————————————
    🙏 Pray:
    — for POTUS, FLOTUS and MAGA Team at G-20–for safety and successful meetings
    — for POTUS’ 3 bilateral meetings:
    (1) Merkel–11:25am ET
    (2) Turkey– 12:20pm ET
    (3) Chairman XI — 4:30pm ET—Working dinner
    — for their safe flight home–Departure time from Argentina is 9pm (7pm ET). Arrival time at WH Sun 5:20am ET.
    — for exposure of Evil all around the world
    — invaders go home
    — block the invaders’ diseases from crossing our borders.
    — for Guardian Angels protecting our borders
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border –- protection and readiness
    ——————————————————–
    🇺🇸 ”From the earliest days of our nation, Americans have known Christmas as a time for prayer and worship, for gratitude and good will, for peace and renewal.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    December 1, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Marygrace Powers says:
      December 1, 2018 at 1:39 am

      Marygrace Powers says:
      November 29, 2018 at 11:40 am
      Snake Plissken

      @WyattEarpLA
      15h15 hours ago

      It’s insane to think one man in 2015 stood up and won against the msm, Obama/HRC IC, big tech, the Rep establishment, British and Australian meddlers, and the Washington political apparatus as a whole. I’d like to take a time machine to year 2255 and see how history views him.

      227 replies 1,803 retweets 5,262 likes
      Reply 227 Retweet 1.8K Like 5.3K

      How history will view PDJT/AGAINST ALL ODDS
      ONE MAN STOOD UP AND SINGLEHANDEDLY
      SAVED WESTERN CIVILIZATION/WORLD.

      Reply

      “AGAINST ALL ODDS”/
      On the same page as POTUS/YES!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    December 1, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    December 1, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    December 1, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. jackphatz says:
    December 1, 2018 at 12:22 am

    I’m not going to say mean things, death is a hard event to deal with, but….

    I will leave it right here.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Judith says:
      December 1, 2018 at 12:33 am

      I am looking for my red dress..

      Like

      Reply
    • millwright says:
      December 1, 2018 at 1:01 am

      jp: All I’ll say he – actually his staff – did responed to my letter with a signed ( autopen ) letter ! And the man was a WW2 USN air combat vet and narrowly escaped becoming a Jap Commander’s dinner .

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • MB224 says:
        December 1, 2018 at 1:39 am

        THAT is the only glimmer of feeling I have for him. He didn’t have to jump in as a pilot. But ever since his return he worked relentlessly to destroy everything We are and have. To me, the TIMING of his exit is the most interesting thing. 4 days before Huber testifies???? Is this the beginning of their complete exposure and he knew it? I actually have distinct feeling of pleasure that his many times proclaimed “new world order” is being dismantled right before his eyes. All this time he thought he was outwitting and outsmarting and out-deceiving everyone, HE WAS BEING WATCHED AND HUNTED.

        And now he can meet his maker…..

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    December 1, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    December 1, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    December 1, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    December 1, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Trump Retweets:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    December 1, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Trump Retweet:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    December 1, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    December 1, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Sedanka says:
      December 1, 2018 at 12:38 am

      I wish Sarah had been out and about during the midterm campaigns. It might have helped us. Seems like she was still smarting from what happened with Bannon and Moore.

      Like

      Reply
      • Judith says:
        December 1, 2018 at 12:50 am

        Sarah couldn’t have helped unless she was an eagle-eyed poll watcher. She wasn’t needed for this “steal.” RepubliCONS fell on their swords this time around, and I predict 2020 will be a splitter strategy.

        Like

        Reply
    • Judith says:
      December 1, 2018 at 12:45 am

      I read the illegal border jumping leeches were going on a “hunger strike.”

      Guess it’s not voluntary.

      Where oh where is billionaire George Soros when you need him? He ferried them all up there. Will he now leave them to starve for ratings?

      Like

      Reply
      • rf121 says:
        December 1, 2018 at 1:03 am

        As an experienced faster, and having seen many of these border jumpers I am guessing most could go 90 days on this. Actually will be good for them. They will come out slimmer and in better health. Most wont last 24 hours however without cheating. I need a taco.

        I actually recommend an extended fast, 5 to 7 days every few months for good health.

        Like

        Reply
      • rashomon says:
        December 1, 2018 at 1:09 am

        Chris Farrell: How the State Dept. Outsources YOUR Tax Dollars to George Soros Front Groups

        Like

        Reply
        • margarite1 says:
          December 1, 2018 at 1:30 am

          The fed has too much of our money to play with. I’m so sick of the waste, fraud and abuse. I bet if we cut that out we’d all pay half as much in taxes. To those in government tax dollars aren’t real money – but it’s real to me when it comes out of my check.

          Our government is a legalized crime machine.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
  15. citizen817 says:
    December 1, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Dutchman says:
    December 1, 2018 at 12:37 am

    The bravery of POTUS is amazing! Even with SS protection, I wouldn’t turn my back on that wench to his left, for a SECOND!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. citizen817 says:
    December 1, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. citizen817 says:
    December 1, 2018 at 12:44 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    December 1, 2018 at 12:45 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. rumpole2 says:
    December 1, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Ob-la-di
    ob-la-da
    life goes on
    [BRA]
    -R

    Like

    Reply
  21. citizen817 says:
    December 1, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. joeknuckles says:
    December 1, 2018 at 12:58 am

    If I hear the meaningless term “a thousand points of light” one more time, I am going to puke.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. Jenny R. says:
    December 1, 2018 at 1:02 am

    Hmm…interesting things abound…keep a quiet but careful eye on what happens with Alderman Burke 😉

    Like

    Reply
  25. rumpole2 says:
    December 1, 2018 at 1:02 am

    We are all kittens… The “Big Ugly” is the red dot.

    Just sayin’

    Like

    Reply
  26. joeknuckles says:
    December 1, 2018 at 1:06 am

    Screw it, let’s just make the best of this. Everybody tune in to Fox news and we’ll all do a shot everytime they say “a thousand points of light” when talking about GHWB. Let’s see who lasts the longest.

    Like

    Reply
    • Judith says:
      December 1, 2018 at 1:26 am

      I don’t grieve too much when people like GHWB die. Their life on earth is completed in God’s time. We are not to question. And this Bushie lived a longgggg time. He certainly wasn’t cheated, for example, like people who are murdered in their prime.

      GHWB has had plenty of time, 94 years, to make things right with God. And now he will get his life review, where he will contemplate every detail of his actions and how they affected others. He has all eternity to chew on it.

      I imagine he’s not quite so cocky now that he is “over there.” Maybe he will even find redemption. I will pray for that.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  28. Sprawlie says:
    December 1, 2018 at 1:07 am

    Fantastic interview with Brad Parscale, Trump 2016 digital media Director. Brad does an excellent job disarming the numerous bogus narratives pushed by the Fake News apologist interviewing him while providing need to know insight into electioneering in the age of social media.

    Like

    Reply
  29. CommanderMAGA❌ (@CommanderMAGA) says:
    December 1, 2018 at 1:12 am

    Matthew G. Whitaker
    Trump’s acting attorney general once referred to the president’s behavior as ‘a little dangerous’ and ‘a little outlandish’

    https://wapo.st/2reR9yr?tid=ss_tw&utm_term=.184cd193e20c

    Like

    Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      December 1, 2018 at 1:38 am

      Oh goodie! A WaCompost article attempting to create a splitter narrative about the new acting AG, trying to speak their hopes into reality.

      *Spit*

      Like

      Reply
    • Judith says:
      December 1, 2018 at 1:39 am

      I agree with Whitaker. MAGA *is* a rollercoaster ride. Some find this thrilling, but others view it with trepidation.

      Like

      Reply
      • Judith says:
        December 1, 2018 at 1:40 am

        ..And I go with thrilling.

        Like

        Reply
      • ForGodandCountry says:
        December 1, 2018 at 1:45 am

        In point of fact, the left counts on that trepidation you speak of a very great deal and thanks you for it.

        On the other side of the coin, sometimes a salty sailor is the one best able to get the job done, or as Mrs. Roosevelt once famously said of US Marines,

        “The Marines I have seen around the world have the cleanest bodies, the filthiest minds, the highest morale, and the lowest morals of any group of animals I have ever seen. Thank God for the United States Marine Corps!”

        Thank the Lord for a truly fearless leader in President Donald J. Trump!

        Like

        Reply
    • Bullseye says:
      December 1, 2018 at 1:40 am

      I’ve said worse about a boss of mine and still worked my butt off

      Like

      Reply
  30. MAGAbear says:
    December 1, 2018 at 1:18 am

    So in my continuing deep dive into this past election (or if you’re a demonrat and behind by a few votes, the election continues until you win), I was suprised to see that out of the 40+ GOP reps who retired or ran for other office, only 8 of those seats were lost (or in the case of the 2 in CA, and 1 in NM, stolen). The vast majority of the lost seats seats were incumbants (excluding my state of PA because of the court sanctioned gerrymander). So the retirements weren’t really the killer in this election.

    Like

    Reply
  31. spoogels says:
    December 1, 2018 at 1:24 am

    “New Clinton Foundation Whistleblower TBA Next Monday?”

    In a discussion between Hannity, John Soloman and Sara Carter, something new came to light about the Clinton Foundation investigation.

    HANNITY: Now: there’s something percolating that will probably break Monday. You’re both smiling. Do either one of you want to give the audience….well, a little heads up…..

    JOHN: I’ll give you some breaking news right now, Sean. Just two hours ago, federal prosecutors assigned to John Huber, the [Utah] US Attorney investigating the Clintons, reached out to a whistleblower in the Clinton Foundation, [this is the] first time we’ve seen contact between a Clinton Foundation whistleblower and that particular federal office. That just happened tonight.

    HANNITY: Are you talking about the one who’s home was raided?

    JOHN S.:No, this is a new—a different whistleblower that you might…..you’ll learn a lot on Monday, I betcha.

    HANNITY: All right, we’ll learn a lot more on Monday. Sara, last word…

    SARA: We need to keep our eyes—

    HANNITY: What’s the preview of Monday’s coming attraction?

    SARA (big laugh): I think we’ve got a lot to look forward to on Monday, Sean. And I think the American people are going to see that there was [something] happening behind the scenes at the FBS as well as the Dept of Justice. And Michael Horowitz has been doing a very deep dive into this…There’s gonna be a lot of breaking news in the next month and [in] the months to come.

    HANNITY: Amazing the year of the boomerang. We were right all along. It continues.

    Like

    Reply
  32. ForGodandCountry says:
    December 1, 2018 at 1:25 am

    Victor Davis Hanson: We Haven’t Had A Legal Accounting Of Comey, Brennan & Clapper And It’s Coming

    Comments at 7:30 in this video…in response to Obama’s claim his admin. was scandal free and no one has been indicted.

    “I would just say I don’t think that’s quite correct because the verdict is not out. Eric Holder was the first attorney general to be held in contempt of Congress. Lois Lerner pled the Fifth Amendment, and we don’t know what’s going to happen with the Obama FBI, CIA, NSC, and DOJ officials because the verdict is not out on Bruce Ohr.

    Eight to 10 FBI officials have already been retired or reassigned or maybe facing indictment. We saw that James Comey and John Brennan, James Clapper, it’s not over because we are looking at a situation where a presidential candidate hired a foreign national to find dirt on her opponent and that dossier was seeded among top officials of the Obama administration. We haven’t had an accounting, ethical or legal yet, and it’s coming.”

    Like

    Reply
  33. Doppler says:
    December 1, 2018 at 1:25 am

    Well, from Hannitty, number 17, John Solomon and Sara Carter, we have indications that Monday will bring the wrath of higher power down on those who mock justice and ridicule that which is just and holy. May justice come down like water,and righteousness like an everflowing stream.

    Like

    Reply
  34. joeknuckles says:
    December 1, 2018 at 1:31 am

    Lil’ Putin is really starting to get on my nerves with his little passive agressive antics like the jive-ass handshake with MBS and the disrespsectful comments about POTUS coming from his state-run news outlet. IMHO, it’s time for Trump to take the gloves off and start tweeting out short people jokes about Lil’ Putin (or is it Liliputian?).
    I suspect he has a serious little man complex anyway, so it would probably drive him nuts. Maybe start out with “While I know we’ll never quite see things eye-to-eye, I hope that Lil’ Putin is willing to step up and make good things happen for the people of Russia, the U.S. and the world.”

    Like

    Reply
    • Buck says:
      December 1, 2018 at 1:44 am

      What do expect?
      We’ve only been baiting him into war for two years now.
      Most have no idea the ruthless operations this nation (and our great allies) are currently running against him and his country.
      All based on lies.
      Meanwhile China (the real enemy) continues its operations against us almost unabated.

      Like

      Reply
  35. Citizen 817 says:
    December 1, 2018 at 1:32 am

    Like

    Reply
  36. Citizen 817 says:
    December 1, 2018 at 1:35 am

    Like

    Reply
  37. spoogels says:
    December 1, 2018 at 1:36 am

    Watch the video She has Louis Vitton luggage

    Well, well, well….remember this ungrateful Honduran “refugee” who complained about the free food she was given in Tijuana & called it pig food?
    Does she look like she needs asylum?
    What is she really coming here for?

    Like

    Reply
  38. spoogels says:
    December 1, 2018 at 1:38 am

    There’s more to this Anham CEO Abdul Huda Farouki story. “Three Senior Executives at Defense Contracting Firms Charged with Scheme to Defraud the U.S. Military in Connection with $8 Billion Troop Supply”

    From Sept 2013 – The Faroukis are a longtime donors to California Senator Dianne Feinstein Obama For America benefitted from Farouki generosity with multiple contributions made in 2008 The family’s closest affiliation is with the Clintons.

    Like

    Reply
  39. mashall says:
    December 1, 2018 at 1:39 am

    Globalist San Antonio Media buries the story, I had to scratch it out.

    https://news4sanantonio.com/news/local/lawyer-speaks-about-legal-implications-for-ag-paxtons-lawsuit-against-city-12-01-2018
    “SAN ANTONIO, TX – We sat down with a constitutional lawyer who told us the legal implications of the lawsuit here in San Antonio and in Texas.
    Attorney General Ken Paxton sent this lawsuit to SAPD Chief William McManus and City Manager Sheryl Sculley.
    Paxton claiming McManus and Sculley violated Senate Bill 4 which prevents sanctuary cities.
    The lawsuit outlines McManus’ handling of the discovery of 12 suspected undocumented immigrants in December of 2017.
    Paxton blames the city for releasing them without properly vetting them by federal agents.
    Paxton wants the maximum fine levied against San Antonio. It’s police department and Chief McManus.
    At around 25,000 dollars a day since September 1, 2017, when the state ban went into effect.
    Texas seeks nearly 12 million dollars in fines.
    Local lawyer Jason Jakob said it’s not just money the state is after.
    They want injunctions too.”
    …..in related News
    ” San Antonio city manager Sheryl Sculley is announcing her retirement after 13 years on the job.”

    We are all counting on you, AG Paxton! Zero Relief for these Criminals. Max them out!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s