December 1st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #681

🎄 * * * * 24 * * * * more days til CHRISTmas 🎄
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
🌟 ”For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” 🌟 —Is 9:6
-————————————————
🙏 Pray:
— for POTUS, FLOTUS and MAGA Team at G-20–for safety and successful meetings
— for POTUS’ 3 bilateral meetings:
(1) Merkel–11:25am ET
(2) Turkey– 12:20pm ET
(3) Chairman XI — 4:30pm ET—Working dinner
— for their safe flight home–Departure time from Argentina is 9pm (7pm ET). Arrival time at WH Sun 5:20am ET.
— for exposure of Evil all around the world
— invaders go home
— block the invaders’ diseases from crossing our borders.
— for Guardian Angels protecting our borders
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border –- protection and readiness
——————————————————–
🇺🇸 ”From the earliest days of our nation, Americans have known Christmas as a time for prayer and worship, for gratitude and good will, for peace and renewal.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen 🙏🏼
Marygrace Powers says:
November 29, 2018 at 11:40 am
Snake Plissken
@WyattEarpLA
15h15 hours ago
It’s insane to think one man in 2015 stood up and won against the msm, Obama/HRC IC, big tech, the Rep establishment, British and Australian meddlers, and the Washington political apparatus as a whole. I’d like to take a time machine to year 2255 and see how history views him.
How history will view PDJT/AGAINST ALL ODDS
ONE MAN STOOD UP AND SINGLEHANDEDLY
SAVED WESTERN CIVILIZATION/WORLD.
“AGAINST ALL ODDS”/
On the same page as POTUS/YES!
Loved how Justine from Canada was still whining about steel and aluminum tariffs
I’m not going to say mean things, death is a hard event to deal with, but….
I will leave it right here.
I am looking for my red dress..
jp: All I’ll say he – actually his staff – did responed to my letter with a signed ( autopen ) letter ! And the man was a WW2 USN air combat vet and narrowly escaped becoming a Jap Commander’s dinner .
THAT is the only glimmer of feeling I have for him. He didn’t have to jump in as a pilot. But ever since his return he worked relentlessly to destroy everything We are and have. To me, the TIMING of his exit is the most interesting thing. 4 days before Huber testifies???? Is this the beginning of their complete exposure and he knew it? I actually have distinct feeling of pleasure that his many times proclaimed “new world order” is being dismantled right before his eyes. All this time he thought he was outwitting and outsmarting and out-deceiving everyone, HE WAS BEING WATCHED AND HUNTED.
And now he can meet his maker…..
For those who haven’t had the chance to visit my beautiful country yet!
https://www.cntraveler.com/gallery/15-beautiful-photos-of-argentina
I went to Bariloche and Buenos Aires in January 2007. I absolutely loved Argentina…spectacular scenery, great food and wine, and an interesting concoction of people. They actually tangoed in the street. Many beautiful locals…but also poverty we in the US aren’t used to.
You corroborate what I’ve heard from many who’ve traveled and worked there but I think the new president is trying his best.
George H W Bush RIP 1924 2018
And what a legacy he left.
I’m sorry but I believe he was an evil man!
Don’t be sorry. He is reunited with his good buddy McStain. And Bin Laden. They are all together now and at peace. Now, where did I put that red dress?
Same thing I said to Mr. TW.
I wonder if McStain has a room reserved for him…
And how many things died with him? What sort of consequences will that have? Maybe we might find out…or not.
Look at the bright side.. now President Trump can release the rest of the JFK assassination documents.
“If the American people find out what have done, they’ll string us up by the lamp posts”
George HW Bush
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump Retweets:
Trump Retweet:
I wish Sarah had been out and about during the midterm campaigns. It might have helped us. Seems like she was still smarting from what happened with Bannon and Moore.
Sarah couldn’t have helped unless she was an eagle-eyed poll watcher. She wasn’t needed for this “steal.” RepubliCONS fell on their swords this time around, and I predict 2020 will be a splitter strategy.
I read the illegal border jumping leeches were going on a “hunger strike.”
Guess it’s not voluntary.
Where oh where is billionaire George Soros when you need him? He ferried them all up there. Will he now leave them to starve for ratings?
As an experienced faster, and having seen many of these border jumpers I am guessing most could go 90 days on this. Actually will be good for them. They will come out slimmer and in better health. Most wont last 24 hours however without cheating. I need a taco.
I actually recommend an extended fast, 5 to 7 days every few months for good health.
The South Beach Diet is the closest I ever came to fasting. Cut out all sugar and lost 20 pounds in a month!
Chris Farrell: How the State Dept. Outsources YOUR Tax Dollars to George Soros Front Groups
The fed has too much of our money to play with. I’m so sick of the waste, fraud and abuse. I bet if we cut that out we’d all pay half as much in taxes. To those in government tax dollars aren’t real money – but it’s real to me when it comes out of my check.
Our government is a legalized crime machine.
And remember…you’re only seeing the half that comes out of your check. Your employer pays the other half. (assuming you’re not self-employed)
The bravery of POTUS is amazing! Even with SS protection, I wouldn’t turn my back on that wench to his left, for a SECOND!
I agree strongly with this reply to Dinesh’s tweet above:
The left took over the media and the education system. Unless we take them back this country is done as founded.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Storm the Bastille type of event at FBI headquarters where we hang every sonofabitch we can get our hands on would be the correct and perfect start.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Finally…a game plan I could support
Who could possibly have a problem with Rudolph?
Some jerk on HuffPo has a problem with it. Breitbart has an article in the entertainment section.
He was bullied. As usual, the Left fails to see the Big Picture and the Whole Story.
Which is…….He was bullied and OVERCAME. In fact, Rudolf was a Victor!
Gee whiz, then they must really hate the Island of misfit toys!
Its about attacking every institution and norm of American society. Break it all down and rebuild with their ideals. Rudolph just another institution to be destroyed.
God bless them. Truly.
NOW they sue for the Clinton Foundation documents? What in tarnation were they waiting for? A DemonRat majority or something?
Ob-la-di
ob-la-da
life goes on
[BRA]
-R
Funny because it’s true.
Sad because it’s true.
We have nobody in government but Trump himself. Maybe, hopefully, that will be enough.
So… The answer to Life, the Universe and everything is…… 45?
Hahahaha, yes!
Glad Holder is there. Otherwise it would be another blame the white guy thing.
RIP Bush Patriarch
http://www.espn.com/espn/story/_/id/25422032/george-hw-bush-dies-age-94
If I hear the meaningless term “a thousand points of light” one more time, I am going to puke.
That phrase is not so meaningless. You should research it.
Hmm…interesting things abound…keep a quiet but careful eye on what happens with Alderman Burke 😉
We are all kittens… The “Big Ugly” is the red dot.
Just sayin’
You can be but I’m not.
Screw it, let’s just make the best of this. Everybody tune in to Fox news and we’ll all do a shot everytime they say “a thousand points of light” when talking about GHWB. Let’s see who lasts the longest.
I don’t grieve too much when people like GHWB die. Their life on earth is completed in God’s time. We are not to question. And this Bushie lived a longgggg time. He certainly wasn’t cheated, for example, like people who are murdered in their prime.
GHWB has had plenty of time, 94 years, to make things right with God. And now he will get his life review, where he will contemplate every detail of his actions and how they affected others. He has all eternity to chew on it.
I imagine he’s not quite so cocky now that he is “over there.” Maybe he will even find redemption. I will pray for that.
We should all be so lucky to live that long. Few of us will.
Fantastic interview with Brad Parscale, Trump 2016 digital media Director. Brad does an excellent job disarming the numerous bogus narratives pushed by the Fake News apologist interviewing him while providing need to know insight into electioneering in the age of social media.
Matthew G. Whitaker
Trump’s acting attorney general once referred to the president’s behavior as ‘a little dangerous’ and ‘a little outlandish’
https://wapo.st/2reR9yr?tid=ss_tw&utm_term=.184cd193e20c
Oh goodie! A WaCompost article attempting to create a splitter narrative about the new acting AG, trying to speak their hopes into reality.
*Spit*
I agree with Whitaker. MAGA *is* a rollercoaster ride. Some find this thrilling, but others view it with trepidation.
..And I go with thrilling.
In point of fact, the left counts on that trepidation you speak of a very great deal and thanks you for it.
On the other side of the coin, sometimes a salty sailor is the one best able to get the job done, or as Mrs. Roosevelt once famously said of US Marines,
“The Marines I have seen around the world have the cleanest bodies, the filthiest minds, the highest morale, and the lowest morals of any group of animals I have ever seen. Thank God for the United States Marine Corps!”
Thank the Lord for a truly fearless leader in President Donald J. Trump!
I’ve said worse about a boss of mine and still worked my butt off
So in my continuing deep dive into this past election (or if you’re a demonrat and behind by a few votes, the election continues until you win), I was suprised to see that out of the 40+ GOP reps who retired or ran for other office, only 8 of those seats were lost (or in the case of the 2 in CA, and 1 in NM, stolen). The vast majority of the lost seats seats were incumbants (excluding my state of PA because of the court sanctioned gerrymander). So the retirements weren’t really the killer in this election.
“New Clinton Foundation Whistleblower TBA Next Monday?”
In a discussion between Hannity, John Soloman and Sara Carter, something new came to light about the Clinton Foundation investigation.
HANNITY: Now: there’s something percolating that will probably break Monday. You’re both smiling. Do either one of you want to give the audience….well, a little heads up…..
JOHN: I’ll give you some breaking news right now, Sean. Just two hours ago, federal prosecutors assigned to John Huber, the [Utah] US Attorney investigating the Clintons, reached out to a whistleblower in the Clinton Foundation, [this is the] first time we’ve seen contact between a Clinton Foundation whistleblower and that particular federal office. That just happened tonight.
HANNITY: Are you talking about the one who’s home was raided?
JOHN S.:No, this is a new—a different whistleblower that you might…..you’ll learn a lot on Monday, I betcha.
HANNITY: All right, we’ll learn a lot more on Monday. Sara, last word…
SARA: We need to keep our eyes—
HANNITY: What’s the preview of Monday’s coming attraction?
SARA (big laugh): I think we’ve got a lot to look forward to on Monday, Sean. And I think the American people are going to see that there was [something] happening behind the scenes at the FBS as well as the Dept of Justice. And Michael Horowitz has been doing a very deep dive into this…There’s gonna be a lot of breaking news in the next month and [in] the months to come.
HANNITY: Amazing the year of the boomerang. We were right all along. It continues.
Victor Davis Hanson: We Haven’t Had A Legal Accounting Of Comey, Brennan & Clapper And It’s Coming
Comments at 7:30 in this video…in response to Obama’s claim his admin. was scandal free and no one has been indicted.
“I would just say I don’t think that’s quite correct because the verdict is not out. Eric Holder was the first attorney general to be held in contempt of Congress. Lois Lerner pled the Fifth Amendment, and we don’t know what’s going to happen with the Obama FBI, CIA, NSC, and DOJ officials because the verdict is not out on Bruce Ohr.
Eight to 10 FBI officials have already been retired or reassigned or maybe facing indictment. We saw that James Comey and John Brennan, James Clapper, it’s not over because we are looking at a situation where a presidential candidate hired a foreign national to find dirt on her opponent and that dossier was seeded among top officials of the Obama administration. We haven’t had an accounting, ethical or legal yet, and it’s coming.”
Well, from Hannitty, number 17, John Solomon and Sara Carter, we have indications that Monday will bring the wrath of higher power down on those who mock justice and ridicule that which is just and holy. May justice come down like water,and righteousness like an everflowing stream.
May they all come out of the woodwork for the big funeral and get handcuffs for their swag bags.
“Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be filled.”
Lil’ Putin is really starting to get on my nerves with his little passive agressive antics like the jive-ass handshake with MBS and the disrespsectful comments about POTUS coming from his state-run news outlet. IMHO, it’s time for Trump to take the gloves off and start tweeting out short people jokes about Lil’ Putin (or is it Liliputian?).
I suspect he has a serious little man complex anyway, so it would probably drive him nuts. Maybe start out with “While I know we’ll never quite see things eye-to-eye, I hope that Lil’ Putin is willing to step up and make good things happen for the people of Russia, the U.S. and the world.”
What do expect?
We’ve only been baiting him into war for two years now.
Most have no idea the ruthless operations this nation (and our great allies) are currently running against him and his country.
All based on lies.
Meanwhile China (the real enemy) continues its operations against us almost unabated.
Oprah Winfrey said “Older white people just need to die”. I guess Obummer agreed with her.
Watch the video She has Louis Vitton luggage
Well, well, well….remember this ungrateful Honduran “refugee” who complained about the free food she was given in Tijuana & called it pig food?
Does she look like she needs asylum?
What is she really coming here for?
There’s more to this Anham CEO Abdul Huda Farouki story. “Three Senior Executives at Defense Contracting Firms Charged with Scheme to Defraud the U.S. Military in Connection with $8 Billion Troop Supply”
From Sept 2013 – The Faroukis are a longtime donors to California Senator Dianne Feinstein Obama For America benefitted from Farouki generosity with multiple contributions made in 2008 The family’s closest affiliation is with the Clintons.
Globalist San Antonio Media buries the story, I had to scratch it out.
https://news4sanantonio.com/news/local/lawyer-speaks-about-legal-implications-for-ag-paxtons-lawsuit-against-city-12-01-2018
“SAN ANTONIO, TX – We sat down with a constitutional lawyer who told us the legal implications of the lawsuit here in San Antonio and in Texas.
Attorney General Ken Paxton sent this lawsuit to SAPD Chief William McManus and City Manager Sheryl Sculley.
Paxton claiming McManus and Sculley violated Senate Bill 4 which prevents sanctuary cities.
The lawsuit outlines McManus’ handling of the discovery of 12 suspected undocumented immigrants in December of 2017.
Paxton blames the city for releasing them without properly vetting them by federal agents.
Paxton wants the maximum fine levied against San Antonio. It’s police department and Chief McManus.
At around 25,000 dollars a day since September 1, 2017, when the state ban went into effect.
Texas seeks nearly 12 million dollars in fines.
Local lawyer Jason Jakob said it’s not just money the state is after.
They want injunctions too.”
…..in related News
” San Antonio city manager Sheryl Sculley is announcing her retirement after 13 years on the job.”
We are all counting on you, AG Paxton! Zero Relief for these Criminals. Max them out!
