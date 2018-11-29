President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing White House…

President Trump delivers remarks to the media prior to departing the White House en route to Argentina for the G20 summit. The president remarks about the plea agreement by Michael Cohen to special counsel Robert Mueller.
Cohen is stupid and foolish. He has shot down any chance of a Presidential Pardon.
Handled!
How does this man do it?
It must be very lonely with all the weight he is shouldering.
I’m particularly hinking of those political w***ers who should scream their support him from the rooftops, but instead, they stay in the shadows afraid that if they step up to his defense, they’ll expose themselves as principled, God fearing patriots, spit.
We love Pres Trump!
Thinking! Not hinking!!!!!!
He does it because his eyes are on the ultimate prize! Including not just his kids and grandkids but our kids and grandkids. That is what drives our President.
Robert Mueller is a banana republic prosecutor.
He takes great pleasure in ruining lives, and the their relatives lives.
He easily would fit in as a prosecutor in russia, venezuela, cuba, etc.
No need to travel to Russia, Cuba, or Venezualla for banana republic “Justice”.
Visit DC…the atmosphere created by RR and deep state. Supported by MSM, D-rats republiCONS…
Many people agree that Mueller is a banana republic prosecutor, but so far no one has the courage and/or ability to go after him. He seems invincible and acts like he’s the most powerful man on this planet.
He would “easily fit in” for a very short time in those countries. Very short life span in those environments. Totally out of his league where his enemies would be real communists.
Sorry for the double thumb.
Will Mueller get his just desserts next month during a new Jeffr4y Epstein trial?? Mueller was one of the “other federal prosecutors” !!
“Special Counsel Robert Mueller personally intervened in the FBI’s investigation of billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, striking a deal that allowed him avoid prosecution.
According to a series of bombshell FBI documents released on Thursday, known child predator Jeffrey Epstein had a professional relationship with then-FBI Director Robert Mueller.”
https://newspunch.com/fbi-mueller-pedophile-jeffrey-epstein/
“The article cites a former state investigator who said 50 girls had provided evidence against Epstein. The newspaper identified 80 women who say Epstein abused them. Many of those victims can soon testify in a December case involving Epstein and a former state prosecutor, Bradley Edwards. Many of the girls may also testify in a lawsuit that seeks to reopen the deal.
The suit could send Epstein to prison via a declaration that states Acosta and other federal prosecutors broke the law in giving Epstein a favorable, closed-books deal.”
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/11/29/labor-secretary-alex-acosta-faces-scrutiny-2007-plea-deal-billionaire-sex-abuser/
One can dream.
“Special Counsel Robert Mueller personally intervened in the FBI’s investigation”
Now isn’t that “Special”?
[Rep. Louie] GOHMERT: Mueller Unmasked April 26, 2018
“…Congressman Louie Gohmert has had enough of the special counsel’s abuse of power, and he’s prepared to ‘unmask’ Mueller’s questionable history and total lack of judgment spanning decades.
In Robert Mueller: Unmasked, the GOP Representative pulls back the curtain and exposes the sordid truth surrounding the special counsel’s career…”
Download his bombshell report here.
https://1zwchz1jbsr61f1c4mgf0abl-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Gohmert_Mueller_UNMASKED.pdf
https://gohmert.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=398634
I hope that Trump and his legal team remember every stalling tactic Comey, Ohr, Rosenstein, Wray, etc etc used for 2 years and the word “executive privilege” for every time Schiff, Nadar, or the democrats try to get one of his administration in front of their committee.
I’m so angry at this fake Michael Cohen crap. Who cares if it was Jan or June that a real estate deal was nixed. And if it WAS June it only makes it more clear that Trump knew he couldn’t go into a business deal as it would look bad and so he gave up EVEN MORE for a job where everyone (left and RINOright/AnnCoulter) would blame him for everything.
China is our biggest enemy and Trump knows this. Trade is another word for war. Better to take them on now then when they’re stronger than us in another 8 years after they keep stealing our military and tech knowledge.
I love our president.
Feels uneasy……
When we look back on this day….will we be saying we should have seen this coming?
Was reading the Federalist Papers today. #51. Sure could use some auxiliary precautions in this Republic. The Swamp is out-of-control.
https://billofrightsinstitute.org/founding-documents/primary-source-documents/the-federalist-papers/federalist-papers-no-51/
“It may be a reflection on human nature, that such devices [checks and balances] should be necessary to control the abuses of government. But what is government itself, but the greatest of all reflections on human nature? If men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary. In framing a government which is to be administered by men over men, the great difficulty lies in this: you must first enable the government to control the governed; and in the next place oblige it to control itself. A dependence on the people is, no doubt, the primary control on the government; but experience has taught mankind the necessity of auxiliary precautions.”
At 6 minutes into his presser, President Trump mentions that he will be briefed about Russia’s naval intervention in the Sea of Azov — impounding three Ukrainian naval ships that deliberately failed to obey international protocols by requesting permission to enter — during his flight to South America.
It now seems that the in-flight briefing has persuaded President Trump to not meet with President Putin. While we in the US have hardly noticed the incident, the pro-and-anti Putin press in Russia is much engaged / enraged. How might we react if a Russian naval ship entered the Chesapeake Bay without asking permission, as the Russians cite the Azov incursion as a precedent we applaud? With every hope, our Secretary of State will touch base with the Russians during the G – 20 conference and mitigate their grievance.
