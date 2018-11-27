President Trump Tweets Disappointment in GM Decision….

President Trump’s ‘America First’ tweets are seen as dangerous to the progressive left because they are loaded with brutal, and often purposeful, honesty. Today is another clear example.
General Motors would not exist today if it wasn’t for the taxpayer-funded bailouts of their financial position in 2008/2009. GM is uniquely indebted to the U.S. taxpayer. After receiving those bailouts GM moved production of their newer sectors of autos to Mexico and China; providing no benefit to the American workers who funded their bailout.
GM is one deliberate presidential tweet-string away from seeing a massive consumer backlash that
could would wipe out their business. President Trump doesn’t bluff.
Advertisements
I think it is too late. Backlash initiated!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Treepers, this makes me so sad. My family operates the oldest “single family owned” GM dealership in Utah. Started with my Grandfather after WWII. Brothers currently run things. They nearly had a nervous breakdown during the awful 2008/2009 season, not knowing if they would be allowed to keep their dealership or not. I did not agree with the taxpayer bailout at that time and thought it was a huge mistake. It was so hard to watch them suffer, through no fault of their own. This looks like it will be a repeat, so for all of you out there who hate GM, just remember there are families operating these dealerships, providing excellent job opportunities to all their technicians, salesmen, bodyshop repair people, etc., and doing a darned good job at it. Some of my brothers’ employees have worked with him all their lives. You don’t stay in business all these years if you don’t have loyal customers and do a good job in your community. I love GM products – have driven them all of my life – especially my trucks! Barra is a Trump hating left-winger who is making a horrible decision based on her politics. I feel sorry for my brother. He works harder than anyone I have ever known. Let’s hope and pray that the powers that be at GM change their minds. GM employees are not the enemy – they are us.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sorry. Time to sell the dealership to a Mexican or Chinese National. Just as GM has sold us out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Again
LikeLike
Say what is the name of the Dealership and in what city,just curious.
LikeLike
Hi Olderwiser21,
PDJT will provide breathing space for GM to reconsider.
The decision by GM is as flakey as the decision by Canada to wait out Nafta, i.e. they folded like a cheap suit, when the full court press came on, I hope so for you families business sake🤞
LikeLiked by 1 person
GM would have been a success had Romney’s advice been taken and they were allowed to restructure in BK. The Obama peeps closed a bunch of GM dealerships where the owners had been visible in politics. The UAW got the protection and the dealers, pretty much, got the shaft. It just took ten years.
LikeLike
older, it is more than unfair to families like yours whose very life’s work is destroyed by these souless corps and government. My husband worked for a 3rd generation family dealership like yours. They sold pontiacs and cadillacs. They were one of the dealerships that had their licenses ripped from them in that obama fiasco. They were able to re-invent themselves. They sell Kias now and their sales are better than ever. Their parts and service depts layed off people because there are fewer repairs on kias. It may not be what your family wants, but please encourage them to look into other car lines. Wish you and yours the best.
I agree that many hard working Americans are at risk with this “war”. Hopefully other doors will open
LikeLike
Ms.Barra, do like NFL football?
Americans can forgive but don’t take us for fools.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I grew up in MI and watched the unions and NAFTA destroy our economy. When oblamo let gm bondholders eat it and gave it to the unions it cost me several thousand and I vowed to never again purchase a GM product. There are lots of me’s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She must be a leftist. 😂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah, a leftist post turtle. Someone else at GM better get this figured out for her, stat.
Idiot.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Board of Directors? Are you listening…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
She sure Appears to be…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mary_Barra
LikeLiked by 1 person
From the link ^^^^^^
In December 2016, Barra joined a business forum assembled by then President-Elect Donald Trump to provide strategic and policy advice on economic issues.[29] However, she left the forum in 2017, following Trump’s response to the Charlottesville protests.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stanford does turn them out…
LikeLiked by 1 person
They make trucks at two of the USA plants and she knows this too ,she ran one of the plants she wants to close,
” including managing the Detroit/Hamtramck Assembly plant”
LikeLiked by 1 person
They make the volt at d-ham. No one wants it. The plant has been down to one shift for 2 years already. That plant has to be retooled for the new trailblazer. Meantime GM sought to use closings as leverage for the upcoming contract year.
She underestimated the situation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What I’m saying is that this is normal politics here in Detroit.
GM plays hardball… And gets a better deal… Then the plants are saved.
What new is a president who gives a flying eff for the workers.
He injects himself into the debate.
He loves the working peoples so much that he even takes up for the UAW. Believe me, the uaw leadership hates Trumps guts.
But Donald loves us, the people, on the shop floor.
This is intensely riveting.
LikeLike
Hillary considered her for her running mate as VP in the 2016 election. That tells you all you need to know about her. She also took a direct shot at PDJT back in May of 2018, attacking his China tariffs. She is a globalist, a partisan in the globalist battle against America.
I hope GM’s Board of Directors is watching very closely. She is betting the future of the company they are responsible for in her personal fight with the President of the United States. Now, who do you think will win THAT one? Time for a change in the GM corner office? Or maybe they LIKE the idea of a fleet of self-driving electric Edsels they can’t even give away?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brilliant see-saw graphic there, SD.
When do we, the US taxpayers, get our dividend checks from GM? Asking for a friend…
LikeLiked by 8 people
Just check your mailbox the fifth Friday of each month. They are guaranteed to arrive on that day.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I think you mean the 6th Friday of every month, the 5th Friday of November is in 3 days.
LikeLiked by 5 people
As always, thanks Sundance for your hard working and providing this platform.
As for the graphic, um… EJTocaor (or someone) — could you maybe provide an explanation?
I suppose maybe I don’t understand the mechanics/physics of levers and fulcrums (or is that a seesaw, like the kids use on a playground?)
Here’s my try:
the markets — or some aspect of the markets — are the “load” that needs moving. What is the saying? “Give me a lever and a fulcrum and I can move the Earth?” Politics is the labor of manipulating the lever? Most politicians only use the lever to push and prod (like a stick), but do not use the fulcrum to leverage a solution? Moving the fulcrum changes the leverage? The size of the fulcrum matters? POTUS creates the fulcrum, IS the fulcrum?
LikeLike
You’re right on the money, I believe. PDJT is the fulcrum. He’s not going to allow political bull excuses anymore for manipulation of the markets. He’s going to use his position as the fulcrum to “tip the scales”, so to speak, to the people, or the market. Replace “market” with “the people” and “politics” with “government” and the metaphor isn’t as vague.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks. Appreciate the response.
LikeLike
Especially GM, they like to market themselves as being an “American” manufacturer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Informed consumers have already been moving away from GM, as the “M” stands for “Made in Mexico”
We know the most popular cars in the domestic market have been produced domestically for a while.
Merc builds the C’s and CLA’s it sells here in the states.
Hyundai
Kia
VolksWagon
etc..
LikeLiked by 1 person
And all BMW X models are made in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
LikeLike
My bad, forgot we are talking about sedans.
LikeLike
I think we are looking at the entire industry here, Gramps. GM may be killing sedans, but they are killing their entire brand by many stupid Anti-MAGA moves.
Weapons Free!
LikeLiked by 1 person
My Honda CR-V was made in Indiana.
LikeLike
Haven’t touched a GM since the bailout.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I spy with my little eye…
An A/C compressor, hummmmmm fun and comfort. So Golden, you build?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, but that’s dad’s garage. Been building rods with dad since I was about 9 or 10. He’s 78 and still playing all day – while I have to work! 😦
LikeLike
That is music to my ears Golden, watch, listen, and learn and always put his tools back where you found them. LOL. I had a dad once too, maybe one day we’ll use the open thread and compare notes, been building Rods since I became to old to race.
LikeLiked by 1 person
👍🏻👍🏻
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is Mary Barra receiving financial advice from Sparkle Socks?
GM flips us the bird in 2009 and now they do it again? Go get em VSGPDJT, we’ve got your back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I assume she believes that China can ¥¥¥PAY¥¥¥ for all those gold-plated UNION Pensions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How many of those new GM cars with the Cash for Clunkers are now clunkers themselves?
LikeLike
Was a GM fanatic growing up but all my new stuff is Chrysler or Ford. Still have a few classic GM but nothing new.
LikeLike
Was an Olds girl myself. Delta 88 and my fave, 442. Liked the pontiacs too. “Long, long, time ago”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah, 34/36 coups are getting hard to come by.
LikeLike
Sundance, I’ve been itching on this one all day. I think this is an in-your-face message to President Trump. This is what happens when you don’t stomp out corruption. They get to play the game, too. But they’ve got no rules. GM is a weak sister. Mary Barrow is scraping the bottom of the barrel as far as leadership goes. She’s not calling this shot. If the powers-that-be have to sacrifice GM, ain’t no big thing. This won’t be the last. This is a dirty, dirty game. The Tick Tock you’re hearing, unfortunately, is the Trump Presidency. His enemies are still operating with impunity. He’s got to fix this, or this is all going to be in vain. I’m sure the Chinese are hearing, don’t bend. Wait him out. We’ll have him gone in 24 months
LikeLiked by 1 person
Take a look at the GM board of directors. Littered with globalists. Note the career history of Jami Miscik.
https://www.gm.com/our-company/leadership/board-of-directors.html
LikeLike
China has 3b people. India has 2b. GM knows where the best market is.
And you better believe Obasshat, Reid, Pelosi, et al, are getting dibs from that bailout.
I will even bet VJ and O set this walkout up as well.
LikeLike
Me thinks, China is about 1.2 b and India right at 1 b. Also, the majority can’t even buy a bicycle. So I wish Gm rots of ruck.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Electric Rickshaw?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The market is in the USA. If people in USA don’t have good paying jobs they can’t afford to buy the product made in China or Mexico. Doesn’t matter how many people they have in those two countries, they make terrible wages – certainly cannot afford a $60,000 Suburban [yes that is what they cost today – our Sub cost $32,000 in 2003 – so tell me where the 2 x cost has come in when it’s manufactured mostly in Mexico with cheap labor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A new Suburban costs $70 – $80 grand and they’re not worth it. We have relatives that have them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If they are putting together those vehicles with slave labor and selling them in a country that doesn’t have high wage earners wouldn’t they sell those vehicles for a lot less that 60,000?
LikeLike
And there stock price over the last 5years has gone from 30 to 36 ,and is going down again today.
LikeLike
I have been actively looking for a New Pickup. I have a tendency to “Like” GM products. That “Has” Been my preference.
Now… Today?🤔
👎👎👎👎👎
I will purchase elsewhere.
I don’t need a tweet to know I’m being USED!!!
GM🤔🤔
Oh… You mean that back-stabbing, malcontent ridden, politically bastardised CRAP DEALER and SELL-OUT???
Pfft
LikeLiked by 1 person
Test drove a GMC Sierra and Ram 1500. Hands down the Ram. Not even close. Got a 2016 with low miles.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Madmax: Hubby bought a year old 2015 RAM 2500 Laramie a couples ago for his retirement present to himself……..I swear, it feels like we are driving our living room. What a beauty.
LikeLike
Same here, I’ve only ever owned a GM – other than one short deviation to Dodge back in the 80’s and a special California ediciton 280Z we owned for 30 + years, our major vehicles have always been GM.
LikeLike
Toyota trucks are the best. Made in USA too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump’s tweets about everything have been very directed the last day or so (inc Mueller) He is clearly feeling clarity. Go hard President Trump.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agree! I’ve noticed that too, and was quite happy to see his posts on Mueller today. He isn’t wearing any gloves in this match.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t think you’re going to win this with Twitter. Unless we get an Attorney General willing to do the job, this could go south in a hurry. I’m not a pessimistic person. I’m a big believer in our President’s skill set. But this thing he’s fighting has hundreds if not thousands of heads, and they’ve all got sharp teeth and no conscience.
LikeLike
“But this thing he’s fighting has hundreds if not thousands of heads, and they’ve all got sharp teeth and no conscience.”
Tweet them some tungsten carbide rods to chew on.Those will break those teeth pronto.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tungsten_carbide
“Tungsten carbide is approximately twice as stiff as steel, ….and is double the density of steel—nearly midway between that of lead and gold. It is comparable with corundum in hardness and can only be polished and finished with abrasives of superior hardness such as cubic boron nitride and diamond powder, wheels, and compounds.
LikeLike
star,I do not think he cares what you think.
LikeLike
Speaking as one of the American taxpayers indebted to bail out GM … cut ALL their Federal subsidies NOW! They aren’t really an American Corp. … they’re an International, Multinational, Corp. let them stay in bed with the Chinese and Mexicans. And BTW … my bailout dollars flowed straight into GM’s unsustainable UNION Pensions. Sorry. The UNION and GM should have been allowed to roll-over like a Corvair taking a 25mph hairpin turn. Now the entire Corp. is unsafe at any speed of America.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And eventually the Media. Marxist, “Progressives”, and other “Leftist” will blame President Trump since they will not accept responsibility for the what they have created. President Trump is working to fix the problems the “Left” has created to destroy the US and its economy, and the “Left” does not like that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
After the bailout , i vowed never to buy another GM product. Cold anger for many years
LikeLiked by 3 people
I share your cold anger … and silent boycott.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Screw Globalist Motors. They make nothing but crap anyway.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let some other manufacturer come in and fill the void. We don’t want their autonomous electric cars anyway. It’s all about controlling our movements. Let me guess, in China those with low social credit scores will not be approved to travel in automonous cars (they will just shut down). If that crap ever comes close to coming to America, there will be a revolution.
LikeLiked by 2 people
doubtful… it will pitched as “convenience” and “save the children” from highway deaths. The next generation will be brainwashed to believe autonomous transport is the “best” and solves “climate change” and it’s “selfish” to want to have your own vehicle and the “social and environmental cost” of “all that concrete and asphalt” so let’s dig the streets up and plant trees and grass and let the flowers bloom and bunnies and unicorns and – again — “muh climate change” and on and on.
As for the social scores, those are already being used here in the USA and no revolution. Paypal, for example, won’t let you buy things from certain people or websites. Credit cards are now discriminating based on viewpoint. Again, barely a mention or whisper of protest let alone a revolution. Plus, the globalists understand the how to boil frogs.
LikeLike
The bailout was a disaster and only made the investors to these dumb companies richer.
I would’ve been fine with bailing out the workers in 2008.
Definitely not the investors. Investing is gambling you play you pay.
GM is a dumb company and deserved to go down.
LikeLike
The Bondholders for GM were given 10 cents on the dollar. The company was bankrupt and the stockholders got zero. Now the new GM is a different story and Ally took the place of GMAC.
LikeLike
Also, at the time of the bailout only 27% of GM products were made in the USA. So, so happy that President Obama saved the entire industry. The MSM let him get away with that BS and praised him for his action.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, I was one of those investor who were screwed in bankruptcy court. I will never own a GM product ever again. Obama broke the law to d owhat he did and I will never forget the chocolate messiah cost me way more than GM stock.
LikeLike
Election map–Are those blue counties where the pickup truck buyers live?
This is going to backfire on GM bigly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very good point.
LikeLike
Saying it like it is. What’s your response, GM?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is exactly we love our President Trump!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The media is absolutely coddling Mary Barra today, lauding her amazing global transition strategy.
It reminds me so much of the endless stream of fluff pieces about the super amazing Elizabeth Holmes and her company, Theranos ….
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/business/2018/09/05/theranos-blood-testing-company-dissolve/1199850002/
LikeLike
Obama bailed out GM and screwed many Delphi retirees in the process (and the State of Indiana pension fund took a hit as I recall?). GM better plan on reallocating production to those plants ASAP, and they better have that plan on the table within 6 months or so. It shouldn’t take longer than that to negotiate with the UAW and get it done. And no shakedown payments like Amazon got, which I’m certain is GM’s hidden plan here, driven by their Wall Street buddies.
I’m glad Trump is putting this on the table immediately. Michigan and Ohio don’t need to be footing corporate welfare for these multinationals. That’s wrong. Just put in new lines for the product that IS selling, bringing it back from China as necessary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Observations from a smaller limb.
I’m not in favor of posting unsubstantiated news rumors normally, but this is just to interesting not to share. German based news magazine that feeds information to FX traders is reporting the following.
VSGPDJT reviewing report that…..
“ the report recommends 25% duty on all car imports from all countries except Canada and Mexico. There will be no exceptions for certain car types. “ The report recommends as broad a policy as possible”
Again I categorize this as a rumor being reported from FX trading news a German based magazine. They are reporting it as a more factual matter than I could ascribe to.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“German based news magazine that feeds information to FX traders is reporting the following.”
Care to share a link with your source? (even if it is in German)
LikeLike
Deplorable Infidel:
It’s just a tweet, but here you are.
LikeLike
Never thought we’d see the Obamanation electric car subsidy scam see the light of day! Barra is left holding the bag – a little like Marissa Mayer – except without any gratitude for the plunder. Not a good look.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
And Ford’s numbers on revenue and profit are very similar. There’s nothing inherently wrong with globalization. The problem is accelerating it by stripping the wealth of Americans to fund it.
LikeLike
“GM is one deliberate presidential tweet-string away from seeing a massive consumer backlash that could would wipe out their business”
IMO – just getting rid of the BHO CAFE standards will nix the electric car market, coupled with the lower oil prices from increased domestic production.
– – – – – – – –
The CAFE Catch-22
“…And don’t forget : CAFE does not stop at 35.5 MPG by 2016. Chief Engineer Obama pushed for – and got – a further bump to between 47 and 62 MPG by 2025.
Want to take a guess what that will cost? The Chevy Volt sort-of electric car gives us a clue.
It is capable of operating on electricity alone for 20 or 30 miles at a stretch and so uses very little gas. It also has a sticker price of $40,000. Even with a massive federal subsidy of $7,500 the thing still costs about as much to buy as a new BMW 3 series or similar entry luxury-vehicle. It’s thus a toy, or at best, an engineering concept. Whatever you’d like to call it, it’s not economical – and few people, other than than affluent people, can afford to buy one. It is doubtful GM would have even produced the Volt for retail sale absent the PR value – and, of course, government subsidies….
https://www.ericpetersautos.com/2011/12/12/the-cafe-catch-22/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Deplorable Infidel: Great post. Facts. Without government subsidies, electric vehicle sales would all but disappear.
LikeLike
“Without government subsidies”
Ditto for a much of the wind turbines blighting the landscape, too. About half the time the dozen or so that are at the former Bethlehem Steel plant site in Lackawanna, NY (next to Buffalo) are not even turning for various reasons.
LikeLike
Never will buy a GM product. They do not deserve my support!
So sorry for all the people who will lose their jobs. I pray they may take advantage of the great and growing economy and that most may find this junction as a unique opportunity to find better jobs/careers.
LikeLike
Bloomberg.
GM’s Cruise LLC unit is developing the company’s self-driving technology and plans to have a model ready to operate as a ride-hailing business starting late next year. GM bought the unit for $1.5 billion and is investing about $1 billion a year in it.
Barra’s gamble to cut the core business and bet on self-driving taxis “is a huge risk,” said Maryann Keller, a longtime industry analyst with a self-titled consulting firm in Stamford, Connecticut. “There is no proof that the technology will be ready in 24 months or that it will be a profitable business.”
I don’t believe for one second “self driving” vehicles and Freedom can possibly coexist not that we have much freedom left anyway.
At least not what I think of being free…
LikeLiked by 1 person
… and I think she is going to put GM out of business (again) with her leftists agenda.
LikeLike
I like Baseball, Hot Dogs, Apple Pie and Chick-fil-A…
LikeLike
LikeLike
PDJT is good……………..real good………….we need him….and he needs our support. By-the-way, AAG Whitaker? Hello? Are you here? Your country needs you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Have none of these people figured out Trump isn’t messing around with this stuff?”
NO.
They are blinded by their ideology, which is satanically inspired. Nationalism is God’s plan for the earth – not globalism.
2 Corinthians 4:3 But if our gospel be hid, it is hid to them that are lost:
4 In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them.
Genesis 11:7 Go to, let us go down, and there confound their language, that they may not understand one another’s speech.
8 So the LORD scattered them abroad from thence upon the face of all the earth: and they left off to build the city.
9 Therefore is the name of it called Babel; because the LORD did there confound the language of all the earth: and from thence did the LORD scatter them abroad upon the face of all the earth.
LikeLike
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/ttrump-must-save-gms-lordstown-ohio-plant-or-he-might-be-the-next-to-lose-his-job
IMO, fair article.
I believe in our President. I’m heartened today by his words. But we need more than tweets or rallies. Is there some reason those cars coming from Mexico cannot be saddled with a hefty tariff? Can this be done without Congress?
This could be a tremendous coup for the MAGA promise, this could be the Reagan showdown with the air traffic controllers…
LikeLike
What left or right coast did you fly in from?
LikeLike
That is what you call being made an example of.
Someone worked that drop to be about $1.8 billion in value
LikeLike
No product should be receiving any government subsidy. In effect, a subsidy for electric cars is the government choosing sides in the competition for consumers’ choices. It prevents the free market from functioning properly and almost always represents a lousy choice.
LikeLike