President Trump Tweets Disappointment in GM Decision….

President Trump’s ‘America First’ tweets are seen as dangerous to the progressive left because they are loaded with brutal, and often purposeful, honesty. Today is another clear example.

General Motors would not exist today if it wasn’t for the taxpayer-funded bailouts of their financial position in 2008/2009. GM is uniquely indebted to the U.S. taxpayer. After receiving those bailouts GM moved production of their newer sectors of autos to Mexico and China; providing no benefit to the American workers who funded their bailout.

GM is one deliberate presidential tweet-string away from seeing a massive consumer backlash that could would wipe out their business. President Trump doesn’t bluff.

