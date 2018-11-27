Mississippi U.S. Senate Seat Special Election – Results and Discussion Thread…

The Mississippi Senate Seat of retired senator Thad Cochran will be decided today as Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy have a runoff today.

Mississippi has a history of sketchy political power schemes between professional democrats and professional republicans that often crosses party boundaries. The outcomes are often under the control of a few big money interests; ie. “The Big Club”.  That said, polls in Mississippi close at 8:00pm EST.

New York Times – Election Results Here

Decision Desk HQ – Election Results Here

  1. fleporeblog says:
    November 27, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    This will put us at a very important number in the Senate! 53 assures every single Judicial Selection being approved and any future SC Justice that our President chooses. Murkowski and Collins are screwed BIGLY. Sasse is a POS but he votes with our President 97% of the time and if he wants to stay in the Senate he will have to start kissing a$$ since he is up for reelection in 2020.

    Romney is another POS but he knows he can’t screw with Judicial Appointments. Utah will throw his ass right out otherwise.

    Look what is on the horizon over the next two years 😉

    • G. Combs says:
      November 27, 2018 at 8:24 pm

      fleporeblog.
      Thanks for the GREAT News.

      For those who are down just remember:

      The clock on the STATUTE of LIMITATIONS STOPS with an indictment.

      […]The phrase “statute of limitations” refers to the time period within which formal criminal charges must be brought after a crime has been committed…. Therefore, in most instances, prosecutions are barred if the defendant can show that there was no indictment or other formal charge filed within the time period dictated by the statute of limitations….

      The statute of limitations runs until an indictment or information is found and returned to the court […] https://fas.org/sgp/crs/misc/RL31253.pdf

      Get those judges in place plus some reasonable prosecutors and THEN start unsealing all those Sealed Indictments.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      November 27, 2018 at 8:31 pm

      What say that Chairman Grassley IMMEDIATELY reduces the Judiciary Committee by 2:
      • Kamala Harris (Junior D-rat)
      • Jeff Flake (Announced will not vote for Judges unless Mueller protection passed)

      • Kalbo says:
        November 27, 2018 at 8:57 pm

        Tossing those two POS would be great for both Judicial confirmations and the entertainment value as D-rats pitch a fit and Flake acts like the flake he is.

      • sta11ings says:
        November 27, 2018 at 9:22 pm

        Even if the Judiciary Comm. were to vote down a nominee, the Majority leader could still bring a full vote to the floor. Reducing the Committee by two might not be a bad idea but the floor vote is the vote matters most and both of these Senators would still own that vote.

      • growltiggerknits says:
        November 27, 2018 at 9:40 pm

        Kamala is already being booted if Cindy HS wins tonight. The representation on the committee shifts and a Blue seat is lost, she is the least senior.

    • vikingmom says:
      November 27, 2018 at 8:33 pm

      Lord wiling the number of Supreme Court appointments will be three (33%) or even four (45%). Haven’t seen an stories looking into RBG and her recent fall/broken ribs – did she make it back to the Court for the latest arguments?

    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      November 27, 2018 at 8:38 pm

      It’s great, Flep.

      I only wish we had 54, so that the Three Amigos (Mitt, Collins, Murkowski) could be joined in irrelevancy by Bozo Ben Sasse.

      But we’ll take 53!

      • RedWave 2020 says:
        November 27, 2018 at 9:39 pm

        Trump has to replace Thomas with a great pick right before Sasse’s primary so that he’s forced to vote for the nominee in order to win the primary. I do still hope we can primary Sasse though. There’s 0 reasons for Sasse, Murkowski and Romney to be senators of Solid RED states and to be RINO’s. Swing state’s IA and FL has senators that vote more red than those nutcases. We need a good conservative that represents what these states want. I can forgive Collins though as she isn’t too reliable but she is in a lean blue state and her holding that senate seat helps keep the Senate away from Schumer at least.

    • Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
      November 27, 2018 at 8:54 pm

      Now we only need to run good candidates for the house in 2020.
      Pro America candidates everyone can vote for.

  2. Larry says:
    November 27, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    Cindy sounded very pro MAGA yesterday at the last rally. I pray that continues!

  3. Piper77 says:
    November 27, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    She should win by at least 8-10 points.

  4. Uncompliant says:
    November 27, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    FWIW, local paper Clarion Ledger twitter here

  5. patrickhenrycensored says:
    November 27, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    Mike Espy leads by 1.5 percentage points, or 72 votes, over Cindy Hyde-Smith with less than 1 percent of precincts reporting.

  6. rumpole2 says:
    November 27, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    Keep your eye on the ballot boxes… just sayin’

  7. patrickhenrycensored says:
    November 27, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    Cindy Hyde-Smith leads by 0.5 percentage points, or 53 votes, over Mike Espy with 1 percent of precincts reporting.

    Palm Beach says their vote tally might be slow…………….

  8. fleporeblog says:
    November 27, 2018 at 8:39 pm

  9. MAGAbear says:
    November 27, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    I’ll predict a 56-44 win for Hyde-Smith. That should hold in Mississippi, but in California the dimms could easily erase that lead with “late” votes.

    Speaking of which (I posted this elsewhere), David Valadao “won” on election night in CA with a 6.5% lead over the demonrat opponent and was declared the winner. Now, three weeks after the election, the demonrat has erased that lead and is now ahead by a few hundred votes. It’s simply not (legally) possible to have that many absentee/provisional ballots break in the complete opposite direction from election night voting (and then some) like that. Seems likely to me that the dimms are shifting around the absentee/provisional ballots to where they need them. What a disgrace.

  10. patrickhenrycensored says:
    November 27, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    Mike Espy leads by 1.8 percentage points, or 486 votes, over Cindy Hyde-Smith with 2 percent of precincts reporting.

  11. patrickhenrycensored says:
    November 27, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    Cindy Hyde-Smith leads by 1.9 percentage points, or 656 votes, over Mike Espy with 3 percent of precincts reporting.

  12. sundance says:
    November 27, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    It’s not just tonights vote; as we have seen the democrats have mysteriously created saved ballots generally worth 3 to 4% in any election for use after election day. So, if she wins, let’s hope Ms. Hyde-Smith has more than a 5% victory.

    • Ivehadit says:
      November 27, 2018 at 8:53 pm

      I am angry that our country allows this to happen. Democrats have problems with boundaries in EVERY sense of the word!

      • Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
        November 27, 2018 at 9:00 pm

        Needs some brave people in these counties to sue for civil rights.
        No other way to do anything if the state is run by democrats.
        Not sure why the Trump admin is quiet since they disbanded the vote fraud commission. It’s such a bummer.

        The President screamed through his twitter about fraud across the nation 2 years ago and now again but is showing no sign of actually doing anything about it. I was always defending the President believing in some 3D chess but starting to feel like it’s just PR.

        It’s mindnumbing depressing that our votes don’t count as much as the others.

      • Pearland TEA Party says:
        November 27, 2018 at 9:01 pm

        sadly, WE THE PEOPLE are allowing this to happen

      • Boots says:
        November 27, 2018 at 9:31 pm

        our country allows this to happen
        —–
        Our country isn’t allowing it. The Republican voters are allowing it by not protesting in the streets. The state and natl GOP are allowing it by not relentlessly and aggressively pursuing Dem vote fraud in the courts. And the Republican voters are complicit in that failure, by their own failure to relentlessly protest in the streets against it, and against Dem vote fraud.

        “Our country” is composed of “us” and “we”. When “us” and “we” don’t protest – in the streets – but just pound the keyboard and then go for another bowl of ice cream instead of organizing our neighborhood, town, etc to protest Dem vote theft, then it’s “us” and “we” who are not just allowing “our country” to be taken over, but are ENABLING the communists to take it over.

        In 50 years every conservative that refused to stand up, step up, and get into the fight will bitterly regret they valued their dessert, TV shows, Ipad, sports, and hobbies more than they valued the constitution that guaranteed their freedom to pursue worthless entertainment and mind numbing distractions.

    • rumpole2 says:
      November 27, 2018 at 8:54 pm

      It’s getting to be like Dem “super delegates” rort.

      Every election starts with the Dem candidate starting at “The Ladies Tee”

    • KimmyK says:
      November 27, 2018 at 8:56 pm

      Let’s hope someone is watching to make sure a bunch of magic ballot boxes don’t appear…

    • rumpole2 says:
      November 27, 2018 at 9:00 pm

      Anyway.. voting is racist!

    • illinoiswarrior says:
      November 27, 2018 at 9:33 pm

      They do small elections the same way. On election day my county elected it’s first Republican sheriff in over 50 years by a margin of 99 votes (~0.25%). However, the Democrat called for a recount and they magically found 282 absentee and mail-in ballots that just happened to brake 191D-91R. If you do the math the Democrat magically wins by 1 vote!

      The Republican is calling for another recount that will be taking place shortly, but this is the kind of thing Democrats pull all over the country with a shamefully high rate of success.

      • growltiggerknits says:
        November 27, 2018 at 9:44 pm

        It’s a disgrace. The USA looks like a banana republic.

      • Boots says:
        November 27, 2018 at 9:47 pm

        high rate of success
        —–
        And why, exactly, is that?

        Could it have anything to do with the thousands of conservative voters who decide they don’t want to all get together and have all thousands of them protest in the streets? Wrong always wins when no one stands up for what’s right.

        Within 50 years America will become as Islamicized as Europe, whites will become the minority party, and a female Democrat president will by then sign onto the UN’s Global Compact on Migration, Agenda 21, and the UN gun ban treaties.

        Then, conservatives will realize they should’ve been protesting in the streets instead of whining on the internet. That criticism isn’t meant necessarily for you or any specific poster here, but instead for those conservatives in CA, MT, FL, and all other states where Dem vote theft obviously is in play….but they (conservatives) refused to coordinate and protest by the thousands.

        We’re now seeing that wrong wins when no one stands up for what’s right. That’s the operational mode of the oft thrown about quote: “All that’s required for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.” So congratulations conservatives across America who refuse to get in the fight by taking it public to the streets. You’re living that quote.

  13. patrickhenrycensored says:
    November 27, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    Cindy Hyde-Smith leads by 4 percentage points over Mike Espy with 4 percent of precincts reporting.

    Brenda Snipes demanding recount

    • Timmy- the-Ute says:
      November 27, 2018 at 8:57 pm

      Cindy up by 9%

    • Hebo Sabe says:
      November 27, 2018 at 8:58 pm

      You really think that’s funny.

      No wonder we lose so often. F’n entertainers think it’s funny.

      • patrickhenrycensored says:
        November 27, 2018 at 9:05 pm

        You mad bro?
        THAT’S what’s funny!

        • Hebo Sabe says:
          November 27, 2018 at 9:12 pm

          Not mad.

          I’m starting to understand why the unconcerned conservatives… are so unconcerned.

          • patrickhenrycensored says:
            November 27, 2018 at 9:15 pm

            You have no understanding of my concern.

            • patrickhenrycensored says:
              November 27, 2018 at 9:17 pm

              Your temperament is your adversary………………..not me.

            • Hebo Sabe says:
              November 27, 2018 at 9:23 pm

              Well, you’re here and that’s a basic understanding of your concern.I just don’t think that we conservatives need entertaining as much as we need a good swift kick in the ass.

              And

              I know that there’s a thin line between laughing and crying. With entertainment, the humor is usually projected onto others. In politics? It often ends up in tears and often those tears come from the deeds of traitors seeded into our party. The party that for the most part, would be fine with being the minority party and just pull in $$$. Where are our guys seeded into their party? But we don’t accept that they are in ours and go after them?

              I’m starting to see that this is the concern of the unconcerned. “Meet the New Boss, Same as the Old Boss.”

              There’s no protest from our side. We just watch and entertain each other.

              I think Rome may have followed the same pattern.

      • Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
        November 27, 2018 at 9:39 pm

        Yep, if s**t like this happens in Africa you see riots and boycotts.
        Not one person in these Democrat fraud counties asking the DOJ to investigate their civil rights f’ed with?
        We are doomed.

  14. CNN_sucks says:
    November 27, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    Re electing PDJT will be an uphill battle in 2020. Demonrats and their globalist benefactors will be manufacturing votes to unseat our president.

  15. patrickhenrycensored says:
    November 27, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    Cindy Hyde-Smith leads by 6 percentage points over Mike Espy with 4 percent of precincts reporting.

  16. patrickhenrycensored says:
    November 27, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    Cindy Hyde-Smith leads by 9 percentage points over Mike Espy with 5 percent of precincts reporting.

  17. littleredmachine says:
    November 27, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    watch the map. No Democrat strongholds (MS Delta) have reported. Low population #’s there but guarantee they can gin up (Snipes-Style) votes if activated.

  18. Sedanka says:
    November 27, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    The only way Hyde-Smith loses this is by Democrat fraud.

  19. Uncompliant says:
    November 27, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    Let’s see if i can post without getting his entire twitter feed.
    okay, so SamRHall on twitter works for the Clarion Ledger (local paper).
    He’s looking at counties ….
    https: //twitter.com/
    samrhall

    • Uncompliant says:
      November 27, 2018 at 9:02 pm

      He just said this, for example: “With 56 percent of DeSoto precincts reporting, Hyde-Smith leads 54.3 to 45.7 percent. If this holds, that would be bad news for Hyde-Smith. Wouldn’t spell doom, but would make it a lot closer. Not knowing what precincts are in, hard to tell.”

    • Uncompliant says:
      November 27, 2018 at 9:04 pm

      and then quoted this: “The polls have closed and IMO (based off other info) Espy needs 110% turnout numbers (in comparison to 11/6 turnout) in counties such as Washington, Leflore, Adams, Coahoma, Sunflower & Warren. And, as close to 100% in Hinds If he can’t get to those levels…CHS is going to win.”

      As of now, those counties are coming in at 100% of the November 6th turnout which is good for Hyde-Smith.

    • Uncompliant says:
      November 27, 2018 at 9:07 pm

      “DeSoto now at 67 percent reporting. Hyde-Smith increases lead to 55-45, but that’s still well below the 65-35 expected [based on Nov 6th voting].”

    • Uncompliant says:
      November 27, 2018 at 9:09 pm

      “Warren County now with 90 percent of precincts reporting, and Espy is leading with 53 percent. If this holds, he would have improved 5 points over Nov. 6.”

  20. Curry Worsham says:
    November 27, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    57 – 43 with 8% in.
    I think that will be the final.
    Obama got 44 in 2012.

  21. Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
    November 27, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    I’m actually angry at the President. Why do we have to fear in every damn election fraud with no means to do anything?
    He talks loudly about fraud but what is he actually doing?

    Just tweets and no action. Don’t get me wrong. I love the President but he needs to act decisively on this. He alleged fraud in AZ and did nothing! Same in FL. What about the illegals voting?
    WHERE ARE THE BIG STING OPERATIONS?

    Nothing has been done about it. It will just go on like this forever.

    • SandraOpines says:
      November 27, 2018 at 9:09 pm

      What the hell do you want a POTUS to do??? Trump isn’t KING.

      STATES have to do something.

      • Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
        November 27, 2018 at 9:15 pm

        Then nothing will happen and we will be continuously defrauded like idiots.
        States are run by milquetoast GOP and Democrats.

        I want him to send the lawyers he promised. DOJ investigations. Something,.. ANYTHING..

        He said millions of illegals voted. What was done against that? Nothing. Pathetic.

    • Timmy- the-Ute says:
      November 27, 2018 at 9:10 pm

      God Bless Pres. Trump.

      • Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
        November 27, 2018 at 9:17 pm

        Yeah. God bless him. And now? We are still being defrauded all across the country.
        May god help us cause no one else is.

        • Mrs.E says:
          November 27, 2018 at 9:24 pm

          All it takes is for good men to do nothing – Edmund Burke.

          The government is we, the people. We all have to step up to the plate, Write to the president and tell him you want him to deport illegals and not allow them to vote. I am going to write to him. And contact Catherine Engelbrecht about restarting True the Vote, She left it because the IRS went after her and her husband and hie business. Now that Trump is president, we could see that the IRS is kept in check.

          But she is just a citizen who heard there might be vote fraud in her county in Texas and went after it, What a tour de force she is! How about you joining with her and others to do something about the fraud? I worked for True the Vote. it can be done, no doubt about it. We can stop this nonsense. Scott stopped it in Florida with the help of the president.

          • Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
            November 27, 2018 at 9:30 pm

            No consequences in FL. They will try the same next time.

            How can I influence that illegals vote in California? We need the DOJ to step in. It’s President Trumps DOJ, damn it. He himself said there is fraud. Then act! Does he need a postcard from me to investigate voter fraud he already knows about?

            This is absurd.

    • CNN_sucks says:
      November 27, 2018 at 9:19 pm

      The problem is damn judges. Too many political hacked judges.

  22. patrickhenrycensored says:
    November 27, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Cindy Hyde-Smith leads by 9 percentage points over Mike Espy with 13 percent of precincts reporting.

  23. tuskyou says:
    November 27, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    https://fivethirtyeight.com/live-blog/mississippi-senate-runoff-election-results/
    reading the comments here–there’s even some discussion of Eric Cantor and Dave Brat if you scroll down

  24. patrickhenrycensored says:
    November 27, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Cindy Hyde-Smith leads by 12 percentage points over Mike Espy with 21 percent of precincts reporting.

  25. L4grasshopper says:
    November 27, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Just curious…..was there early voting for the runoff?

  26. patrickhenrycensored says:
    November 27, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Cindy Hyde-Smith leads by 11 percentage points over Mike Espy with 37 percent of precincts reporting.

  27. Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
    November 27, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Here the Democrat hacks at 538 laughing about us:

    “Going to take a moment to appreciate how weird it is that we’re all watching the Mississippi Senate race tonight. The Senate map this cycle disproportionately favored Republicans: 10 of 24 Democratic incumbents up for re-election ran in states that Trump carried, while just one of the the nine Republican seats was in a state Clinton won. Yet, in the unlikely event that Democrats win Mississippi, Republicans could end up picking up just one seat.”

    Yep, I hate the GOP. So useless. We are doomed. Enjoy the next 2 years of the presidency. I have a feeling too many people are too optimistic on our side. The last strong breath of a dying nation.(the Constitution will survive in some states)

  28. Uncompliant says:
    November 27, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Sam R. Hall at the Clarion Ledger says that Espy is over-performing compared to Nov. 6, but not over-performing enough so far.

    “BTW… For tweeting purposes, I’m mostly referring to Espy’s Nov. 6 totals for two reasons: 1. It’s easier. Hyde-Smith and McDaniel split the R vote on Nov. 6. 2. For Espy to win, he has to over-perform by big numbers in several counties.”

    Espy is over-performing in many counties, but not by “big numbers.” Hyde-Smith and McDaniel (both Rs) carried nearly 58% and Espy got about 40% on Nov. 6th.

    • Uncompliant says:
      November 27, 2018 at 9:35 pm

      More from Hall: “One place Hyde-Smith is currently over-performing is Lafayette County, home to Oxford and Ole Miss. With 56% reporting, she leads 61.5 to 38.5. Espy had 45% on Nov. 6. Not sure where the last 8 boxes are and how they are likely to break. ”

      “Back to DeSoto. 92% reporting, and Hyde-Smith leads 57.9-42.1. So far there are 38,318 votes cast there. Nov. 6 there were 49,590. They are trending about 8% lower turnout, not counting absentee ballots.”

    • Uncompliant says:
      November 27, 2018 at 9:37 pm

      Hall again:

      “Rankin County, another R stronghold, with 36% reporting… Hyde-Smith: 74.6 Espy: 25.4 So far this is right inline with Nov. 6 numbers.”

  29. ltravisjr says:
    November 27, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Hinds Co. (with Jackson) still at 18% reporting, I guess lagging for the midnight surprise. If my math is right, whenever all that comes in, it’s plus 30,000 votes for Espy, so maybe just tack that onto the numbers now so we know where we really stand.

  30. Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
    November 27, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    -Harrison County (Biloxi/Gulfport) strong for Hyde-Smith so far. Espy is at 38 percent, only slightly exceeding his 36 percent from Nov. 6.-

    -That’s the site of one of Trump’s rallies, Nate.-

    We only have President Trump. The rest of the GOP is useless apart from a handful of guys.

  31. patrickhenrycensored says:
    November 27, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Cindy Hyde-Smith leads by 10 percentage points over Mike Espy with 43 percent of precincts reporting.

  32. Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
    November 27, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    “Nate Silver
    9:38 PM

    Clare, I’m not sure that a Democratic win would tell us all that much about 2020, other than that the GOP needs to stop nominating shitty candidates and that the Democrats ought to be running decent candidates everywhere just in case the GOP nominates shitty candidates.”

    HA! Our enemy knows what’s up. We totally got played by Democrats all over the country with them running super nice and tidy candidates while the GOP is a s**tshow. I think time to play nice with the GOP should be over. Burn it down!

  33. Uncompliant says:
    November 27, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    some numbers from Nov. 6th:

    Total votes casts — about 887,000
    Espy received about 361,000
    H-S received about 369,000
    Other Rep. received about 146,000

    So, if Espy is over-performing but “not big,” he’ll lose by tens of thousands. Or, conversely, the Dims will need to fabricate tens of thousands of votes to steal the election.

  34. rashomon says:
    November 27, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Golden State Times’ website is calling it for Hyde-Smith.

  35. sunnydaze says:
    November 27, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Anyone have another link for live vote results? (Besides Clarion, and the ones SD posted?)

    Politico used to be good but I can’t find it. The others aren’t working for me. Frustrating. Thx.

  36. patrickhenrycensored says:
    November 27, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Cindy Hyde-Smith leads by 12 percentage points over Mike Espy with 49 percent of precincts reporting.

  37. Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
    November 27, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    “Nathaniel Rakich
    9:40 PM

    Hyde-Smith’s 2,727 votes in Amite County come out to 83 percent of the votes cast for Republicans there on Nov. 6. Espy’s 1,952 votes in Amite are 98 percent of the total votes cast for Democrats there on Nov. 6.

    Yup. All the people talking about a red wave …,.. you fooled us. flepoblog and co. with their never ending optimism.
    Time to wake up and face the reality. The numbers CTH projected in ’16 were already far off.

    If there is no big change by the GOP or President Trump exposing the swamp we will loose big time in ’20.

  38. patrickhenrycensored says:
    November 27, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Cindy Hyde-Smith leads by 14 percentage points over Mike Espy with 51 percent of precincts reporting.

