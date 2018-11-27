Mississippi U.S. Senate Seat Special Election – Results and Discussion Thread…

The Mississippi Senate Seat of retired senator Thad Cochran will be decided today as Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy have a runoff today.

Mississippi has a history of sketchy political power schemes between professional democrats and professional republicans that often crosses party boundaries. The outcomes are often under the control of a few big money interests; ie. “The Big Club”. That said, polls in Mississippi close at 8:00pm EST.

New York Times – Election Results Here

Decision Desk HQ – Election Results Here

