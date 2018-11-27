Mississippi U.S. Senate Seat Special Election – Results and Discussion Thread…

The Mississippi Senate Seat of retired senator Thad Cochran will be decided today as Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy have a runoff today.
Mississippi has a history of sketchy political power schemes between professional democrats and professional republicans that often crosses party boundaries. The outcomes are often under the control of a few big money interests; ie. “The Big Club”. That said, polls in Mississippi close at 8:00pm EST.
New York Times – Election Results Here
Decision Desk HQ – Election Results Here
Advertisements
This will put us at a very important number in the Senate! 53 assures every single Judicial Selection being approved and any future SC Justice that our President chooses. Murkowski and Collins are screwed BIGLY. Sasse is a POS but he votes with our President 97% of the time and if he wants to stay in the Senate he will have to start kissing a$$ since he is up for reelection in 2020.
Romney is another POS but he knows he can’t screw with Judicial Appointments. Utah will throw his ass right out otherwise.
Look what is on the horizon over the next two years 😉
LikeLiked by 18 people
fleporeblog.
Thanks for the GREAT News.
For those who are down just remember:
The clock on the STATUTE of LIMITATIONS STOPS with an indictment.
Get those judges in place plus some reasonable prosecutors and THEN start unsealing all those Sealed Indictments.
LikeLiked by 7 people
What say that Chairman Grassley IMMEDIATELY reduces the Judiciary Committee by 2:
• Kamala Harris (Junior D-rat)
• Jeff Flake (Announced will not vote for Judges unless Mueller protection passed)
LikeLiked by 10 people
Tossing those two POS would be great for both Judicial confirmations and the entertainment value as D-rats pitch a fit and Flake acts like the flake he is.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Even if the Judiciary Comm. were to vote down a nominee, the Majority leader could still bring a full vote to the floor. Reducing the Committee by two might not be a bad idea but the floor vote is the vote matters most and both of these Senators would still own that vote.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kamala is already being booted if Cindy HS wins tonight. The representation on the committee shifts and a Blue seat is lost, she is the least senior.
LikeLike
Lord wiling the number of Supreme Court appointments will be three (33%) or even four (45%). Haven’t seen an stories looking into RBG and her recent fall/broken ribs – did she make it back to the Court for the latest arguments?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amazingly she has but she is in BAD shape!
LikeLiked by 4 people
This latest fall is the last oily sputter for the crypt keeper.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She had another fall a year or two ago.
LikeLike
ICYMI Mark Taylor has prophesied Trump will appoint 5 SC Justices. 2 down + RBG next.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If Thomas would resign while Trump has an opportunity to replace him, it would solidify that particular seat for another 30 years perhaps. Would take a big man to give that up with a lot of faith in the POTUS….not sure how CT feels about POTUS…. Interesting idea though, I think.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Although I can see the logic in that the risk is too great. I feel 0% chance the current senate allows another Thomas to make it through.
LikeLike
By current Senate, you mean Republican majority, right?
LikeLike
It’s great, Flep.
I only wish we had 54, so that the Three Amigos (Mitt, Collins, Murkowski) could be joined in irrelevancy by Bozo Ben Sasse.
But we’ll take 53!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Trump has to replace Thomas with a great pick right before Sasse’s primary so that he’s forced to vote for the nominee in order to win the primary. I do still hope we can primary Sasse though. There’s 0 reasons for Sasse, Murkowski and Romney to be senators of Solid RED states and to be RINO’s. Swing state’s IA and FL has senators that vote more red than those nutcases. We need a good conservative that represents what these states want. I can forgive Collins though as she isn’t too reliable but she is in a lean blue state and her holding that senate seat helps keep the Senate away from Schumer at least.
LikeLike
Now we only need to run good candidates for the house in 2020.
Pro America candidates everyone can vote for.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Cindy sounded very pro MAGA yesterday at the last rally. I pray that continues!
LikeLiked by 6 people
She voted Obama & Hillary.
LikeLike
She is another weak GOP candidate. It’s a pity.
Of course she wants our votes and panders.
If we keep running these shit candidates while Democrats outhustle us in local races we are doomed for 2020. Real talk.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She should win by at least 8-10 points.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Depends on who counts the votes.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Look at the recent elections, whether fraud or voter idiocy expect a nail-biter.
LikeLike
FWIW, local paper Clarion Ledger twitter here
LikeLiked by 2 people
And their live coverage page.
https://www.clarionledger.com/story/news/politics/2018/11/27/runoff-election-results/2131550002/
LikeLiked by 2 people
apologies. i did not know it would actually load the full twitter feed on this. That is not what I wanted. I just wanted everyone to have a link if they wanted to go to it.
LikeLike
I saw a tweet suggesting the vote lead for Hyde-Smith was just 10 points. A win is win. Very few people know what a given Senator won his/her vote by; they just know they won. That is what matters.
LikeLike
The Clarion Ledger is the WaComPost of Mississippi.. they’re going to twist the data to be as negative to the conservative as possible!!!
LikeLike
Mike Espy leads by 1.5 percentage points, or 72 votes, over Cindy Hyde-Smith with less than 1 percent of precincts reporting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
yep, we have votes — 311 for Espy and 196 for Hyde-Smith. We are doomed !!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Keep your eye on the ballot boxes… just sayin’
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lets practice follow the ballot boxes then.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Cindy Hyde-Smith leads by 0.5 percentage points, or 53 votes, over Mike Espy with 1 percent of precincts reporting.
Palm Beach says their vote tally might be slow…………….
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ha!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Is that a legitimate company?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes
LikeLike
I’ll predict a 56-44 win for Hyde-Smith. That should hold in Mississippi, but in California the dimms could easily erase that lead with “late” votes.
Speaking of which (I posted this elsewhere), David Valadao “won” on election night in CA with a 6.5% lead over the demonrat opponent and was declared the winner. Now, three weeks after the election, the demonrat has erased that lead and is now ahead by a few hundred votes. It’s simply not (legally) possible to have that many absentee/provisional ballots break in the complete opposite direction from election night voting (and then some) like that. Seems likely to me that the dimms are shifting around the absentee/provisional ballots to where they need them. What a disgrace.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Happening since forever and no one is doing anything.
Our elections are a joke.
They will be prepared in 2020.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It has, but the scale of the election theft is steroid level fraud.
LikeLike
Who do you mean when you say “they”? I am assuming the Ds…it would be wonderful if the Rs would actually be prepared going into 2020 – the results would be staggeringly in our favor if we could root out the fraud BEFORE it happens!!
LikeLike
What a disgrace.
—–
What disgrace are you referring to?
The usual Democrat vote fraud? Or the usual Republican voters’ refusal to protest in the streets? Or the usual state GOP refusal to vigorously and relentlessly pursue Democrat vote fraud through the courts?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mike Espy leads by 1.8 percentage points, or 486 votes, over Cindy Hyde-Smith with 2 percent of precincts reporting.
LikeLike
Now 341 votes
LikeLike
Cindy Hyde-Smith leads by 1.9 percentage points, or 656 votes, over Mike Espy with 3 percent of precincts reporting.
LikeLike
Cindy Hyde-Smith leads by 4 percentage points over Mike Espy with 4 percent of precincts reporting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not just tonights vote; as we have seen the democrats have mysteriously created saved ballots generally worth 3 to 4% in any election for use after election day. So, if she wins, let’s hope Ms. Hyde-Smith has more than a 5% victory.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I am angry that our country allows this to happen. Democrats have problems with boundaries in EVERY sense of the word!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Needs some brave people in these counties to sue for civil rights.
No other way to do anything if the state is run by democrats.
Not sure why the Trump admin is quiet since they disbanded the vote fraud commission. It’s such a bummer.
The President screamed through his twitter about fraud across the nation 2 years ago and now again but is showing no sign of actually doing anything about it. I was always defending the President believing in some 3D chess but starting to feel like it’s just PR.
It’s mindnumbing depressing that our votes don’t count as much as the others.
LikeLike
sadly, WE THE PEOPLE are allowing this to happen
LikeLike
our country allows this to happen
—–
Our country isn’t allowing it. The Republican voters are allowing it by not protesting in the streets. The state and natl GOP are allowing it by not relentlessly and aggressively pursuing Dem vote fraud in the courts. And the Republican voters are complicit in that failure, by their own failure to relentlessly protest in the streets against it, and against Dem vote fraud.
“Our country” is composed of “us” and “we”. When “us” and “we” don’t protest – in the streets – but just pound the keyboard and then go for another bowl of ice cream instead of organizing our neighborhood, town, etc to protest Dem vote theft, then it’s “us” and “we” who are not just allowing “our country” to be taken over, but are ENABLING the communists to take it over.
In 50 years every conservative that refused to stand up, step up, and get into the fight will bitterly regret they valued their dessert, TV shows, Ipad, sports, and hobbies more than they valued the constitution that guaranteed their freedom to pursue worthless entertainment and mind numbing distractions.
LikeLike
It’s getting to be like Dem “super delegates” rort.
Every election starts with the Dem candidate starting at “The Ladies Tee”
LikeLike
Totally off-topic and happy to move this convo but, didja hear about Blossom, Rummy?
LikeLiked by 1 person
NO !!
Do tell
LikeLike
ticker ain’t tickin no more…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can you tell me more… link to something?
LikeLike
just posted on your site…don’t want to be rude to SD!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s hope someone is watching to make sure a bunch of magic ballot boxes don’t appear…
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Dems in Florida were moving around ballots in trucks… livestreamed!
WATCHING is not sufficient…. need a bit of arresting too.
LikeLike
Yes, very true.
31 documented cases in Detroit in 2016 and nothing happened. Sad.
LikeLike
You mean, like maybe Glenda, the good witch? Or maybe a Marvel Comics super hero?
LikeLike
Anyway.. voting is racist!
LikeLike
They do small elections the same way. On election day my county elected it’s first Republican sheriff in over 50 years by a margin of 99 votes (~0.25%). However, the Democrat called for a recount and they magically found 282 absentee and mail-in ballots that just happened to brake 191D-91R. If you do the math the Democrat magically wins by 1 vote!
The Republican is calling for another recount that will be taking place shortly, but this is the kind of thing Democrats pull all over the country with a shamefully high rate of success.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a disgrace. The USA looks like a banana republic.
LikeLike
high rate of success
—–
And why, exactly, is that?
Could it have anything to do with the thousands of conservative voters who decide they don’t want to all get together and have all thousands of them protest in the streets? Wrong always wins when no one stands up for what’s right.
Within 50 years America will become as Islamicized as Europe, whites will become the minority party, and a female Democrat president will by then sign onto the UN’s Global Compact on Migration, Agenda 21, and the UN gun ban treaties.
Then, conservatives will realize they should’ve been protesting in the streets instead of whining on the internet. That criticism isn’t meant necessarily for you or any specific poster here, but instead for those conservatives in CA, MT, FL, and all other states where Dem vote theft obviously is in play….but they (conservatives) refused to coordinate and protest by the thousands.
We’re now seeing that wrong wins when no one stands up for what’s right. That’s the operational mode of the oft thrown about quote: “All that’s required for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.” So congratulations conservatives across America who refuse to get in the fight by taking it public to the streets. You’re living that quote.
LikeLike
Cindy Hyde-Smith leads by 4 percentage points over Mike Espy with 4 percent of precincts reporting.
Brenda Snipes demanding recount
LikeLiked by 7 people
Cindy up by 9%
LikeLiked by 2 people
You really think that’s funny.
No wonder we lose so often. F’n entertainers think it’s funny.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You mad bro?
THAT’S what’s funny!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not mad.
I’m starting to understand why the unconcerned conservatives… are so unconcerned.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You have no understanding of my concern.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your temperament is your adversary………………..not me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You have a point. I never made tank commander because I didn’t like retreat. Still, I made a damned good loader.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No tanks in my part of the jungle.
I did get a kick outta pizzin’ off charlie though.
LikeLike
Well, you’re here and that’s a basic understanding of your concern.I just don’t think that we conservatives need entertaining as much as we need a good swift kick in the ass.
And
I know that there’s a thin line between laughing and crying. With entertainment, the humor is usually projected onto others. In politics? It often ends up in tears and often those tears come from the deeds of traitors seeded into our party. The party that for the most part, would be fine with being the minority party and just pull in $$$. Where are our guys seeded into their party? But we don’t accept that they are in ours and go after them?
I’m starting to see that this is the concern of the unconcerned. “Meet the New Boss, Same as the Old Boss.”
There’s no protest from our side. We just watch and entertain each other.
I think Rome may have followed the same pattern.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, if s**t like this happens in Africa you see riots and boycotts.
Not one person in these Democrat fraud counties asking the DOJ to investigate their civil rights f’ed with?
We are doomed.
LikeLike
Re electing PDJT will be an uphill battle in 2020. Demonrats and their globalist benefactors will be manufacturing votes to unseat our president.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This^
Everyone needs to get on board to be a Poll worker/watcher or better yet CHALLENGER!
LikeLiked by 3 people
We’ll just accept the results anyway.
It’s what our guys get paid to do. /s
LikeLike
Seems to me it is bigger than poll watchers / workers.
Absolutely we need poll workers / watchers.
We also need integrity of the ballots being counted, transported, ballots mailed…
The system while state run, must be tightened up significantly.
LikeLike
This^
LikeLike
Cindy Hyde-Smith leads by 6 percentage points over Mike Espy with 4 percent of precincts reporting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cindy Hyde-Smith leads by 9 percentage points over Mike Espy with 5 percent of precincts reporting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mike Espy should concede now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Timmy tell Fox that!😏
LikeLike
Dear Lord,
Please let the %’s continue to climb so much that the Dems won’t be able to manufacture enough votes!!!
Come on 2016 MONSTER VOTE!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
watch the map. No Democrat strongholds (MS Delta) have reported. Low population #’s there but guarantee they can gin up (Snipes-Style) votes if activated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jackson urban percents would be where irregularities would happen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hyde-Smith winning Jackson right now.
LikeLike
It’s how it always works for Dems. Step 1 is figure out how many votes you are short. Step 2 is find provisional and mail in ballots until you win.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The only way Hyde-Smith loses this is by Democrat fraud.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She is an establishment candidate so the MS machine should be helping her out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s see if i can post without getting his entire twitter feed.
okay, so SamRHall on twitter works for the Clarion Ledger (local paper).
He’s looking at counties ….
https: //twitter.com/
samrhall
LikeLike
He just said this, for example: “With 56 percent of DeSoto precincts reporting, Hyde-Smith leads 54.3 to 45.7 percent. If this holds, that would be bad news for Hyde-Smith. Wouldn’t spell doom, but would make it a lot closer. Not knowing what precincts are in, hard to tell.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
and then quoted this: “The polls have closed and IMO (based off other info) Espy needs 110% turnout numbers (in comparison to 11/6 turnout) in counties such as Washington, Leflore, Adams, Coahoma, Sunflower & Warren. And, as close to 100% in Hinds If he can’t get to those levels…CHS is going to win.”
As of now, those counties are coming in at 100% of the November 6th turnout which is good for Hyde-Smith.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“DeSoto now at 67 percent reporting. Hyde-Smith increases lead to 55-45, but that’s still well below the 65-35 expected [based on Nov 6th voting].”
LikeLike
“Warren County now with 90 percent of precincts reporting, and Espy is leading with 53 percent. If this holds, he would have improved 5 points over Nov. 6.”
LikeLike
57 – 43 with 8% in.
I think that will be the final.
Obama got 44 in 2012.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m actually angry at the President. Why do we have to fear in every damn election fraud with no means to do anything?
He talks loudly about fraud but what is he actually doing?
Just tweets and no action. Don’t get me wrong. I love the President but he needs to act decisively on this. He alleged fraud in AZ and did nothing! Same in FL. What about the illegals voting?
WHERE ARE THE BIG STING OPERATIONS?
Nothing has been done about it. It will just go on like this forever.
LikeLike
What the hell do you want a POTUS to do??? Trump isn’t KING.
STATES have to do something.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Then nothing will happen and we will be continuously defrauded like idiots.
States are run by milquetoast GOP and Democrats.
I want him to send the lawyers he promised. DOJ investigations. Something,.. ANYTHING..
He said millions of illegals voted. What was done against that? Nothing. Pathetic.
LikeLike
God Bless Pres. Trump.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah. God bless him. And now? We are still being defrauded all across the country.
May god help us cause no one else is.
LikeLike
All it takes is for good men to do nothing – Edmund Burke.
The government is we, the people. We all have to step up to the plate, Write to the president and tell him you want him to deport illegals and not allow them to vote. I am going to write to him. And contact Catherine Engelbrecht about restarting True the Vote, She left it because the IRS went after her and her husband and hie business. Now that Trump is president, we could see that the IRS is kept in check.
But she is just a citizen who heard there might be vote fraud in her county in Texas and went after it, What a tour de force she is! How about you joining with her and others to do something about the fraud? I worked for True the Vote. it can be done, no doubt about it. We can stop this nonsense. Scott stopped it in Florida with the help of the president.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No consequences in FL. They will try the same next time.
How can I influence that illegals vote in California? We need the DOJ to step in. It’s President Trumps DOJ, damn it. He himself said there is fraud. Then act! Does he need a postcard from me to investigate voter fraud he already knows about?
This is absurd.
LikeLike
The problem is damn judges. Too many political hacked judges.
LikeLike
Cindy Hyde-Smith leads by 9 percentage points over Mike Espy with 13 percent of precincts reporting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cindy Hyde-Smith leads by 10 percentage points over Mike Espy with 14 percent of precincts reporting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why isn’t she 50 points ahead!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
10/19
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cindy Hyde-Smith leads by 11 percentage points over Mike Espy with 19 percent of precincts reporting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cindy Hyde-Smith leads by 12 percentage points over Mike Espy with 20 percent of precincts reporting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cindy Hyde-Smith leads by 12 percentage points over Mike Espy with 22 percent of precincts reporting.
LikeLike
https://fivethirtyeight.com/live-blog/mississippi-senate-runoff-election-results/
reading the comments here–there’s even some discussion of Eric Cantor and Dave Brat if you scroll down
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cindy Hyde-Smith leads by 12 percentage points over Mike Espy with 21 percent of precincts reporting.
LikeLiked by 7 people
ok.. you going to give an update every minute?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope so 😉
LikeLiked by 6 people
Same here, I don’t want to sign in on the one site, the other says my free articles are used up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just curious…..was there early voting for the runoff?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great question. I have no idea.
LikeLike
No, only absentee if you cant vote on election day. Ms has no early voting. Also do not register by party.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Should add we do have photo Id law.
LikeLiked by 2 people
MS has some of the strictest voter ID laws in the country. https://ballotpedia.org/Voter_identification_laws_by_state
LikeLike
Thanks!
LikeLike
https://www.clarionledger.com/story/news/politics/2018/11/12/state-holidays-could-complicate-absentee-voting-mississippi/1942608002/
They don’t have “no excuses” early voting
LikeLike
Cindy Hyde-Smith leads by 11 percentage points over Mike Espy with 37 percent of precincts reporting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here the Democrat hacks at 538 laughing about us:
“Going to take a moment to appreciate how weird it is that we’re all watching the Mississippi Senate race tonight. The Senate map this cycle disproportionately favored Republicans: 10 of 24 Democratic incumbents up for re-election ran in states that Trump carried, while just one of the the nine Republican seats was in a state Clinton won. Yet, in the unlikely event that Democrats win Mississippi, Republicans could end up picking up just one seat.”
Yep, I hate the GOP. So useless. We are doomed. Enjoy the next 2 years of the presidency. I have a feeling too many people are too optimistic on our side. The last strong breath of a dying nation.(the Constitution will survive in some states)
LikeLike
Sam R. Hall at the Clarion Ledger says that Espy is over-performing compared to Nov. 6, but not over-performing enough so far.
“BTW… For tweeting purposes, I’m mostly referring to Espy’s Nov. 6 totals for two reasons: 1. It’s easier. Hyde-Smith and McDaniel split the R vote on Nov. 6. 2. For Espy to win, he has to over-perform by big numbers in several counties.”
Espy is over-performing in many counties, but not by “big numbers.” Hyde-Smith and McDaniel (both Rs) carried nearly 58% and Espy got about 40% on Nov. 6th.
LikeLiked by 1 person
More from Hall: “One place Hyde-Smith is currently over-performing is Lafayette County, home to Oxford and Ole Miss. With 56% reporting, she leads 61.5 to 38.5. Espy had 45% on Nov. 6. Not sure where the last 8 boxes are and how they are likely to break. ”
“Back to DeSoto. 92% reporting, and Hyde-Smith leads 57.9-42.1. So far there are 38,318 votes cast there. Nov. 6 there were 49,590. They are trending about 8% lower turnout, not counting absentee ballots.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is surprising Lafayette is Dem leaning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hall again:
“Rankin County, another R stronghold, with 36% reporting… Hyde-Smith: 74.6 Espy: 25.4 So far this is right inline with Nov. 6 numbers.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hinds Co. (with Jackson) still at 18% reporting, I guess lagging for the midnight surprise. If my math is right, whenever all that comes in, it’s plus 30,000 votes for Espy, so maybe just tack that onto the numbers now so we know where we really stand.
LikeLiked by 1 person
25% in now, if form holds, its +25K for Espy in the remaining 75%
LikeLike
From Sam R. Hall: “Hinds County has only 30% reporting, but Espy is way over-performing Nov. 6 right now. I have a feeling the northeast Jackson boxes, largely GOP, are not in. Espy: 88% Hyde-Smith: 12% — Espy had 72.7 on Nov. 6”
LikeLike
The dems have been trying to turn Jackson to Montgomery, AL blue…they are making big progress sadly. Makes me sick.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Honda county is really slow reporting. I was wondering is perhaps Brenda Snipes cousin was supervisor of elections there.
LikeLike
Hinds county……not Honda, stupid autocorrect
LikeLike
-Harrison County (Biloxi/Gulfport) strong for Hyde-Smith so far. Espy is at 38 percent, only slightly exceeding his 36 percent from Nov. 6.-
-That’s the site of one of Trump’s rallies, Nate.-
We only have President Trump. The rest of the GOP is useless apart from a handful of guys.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gulf Coast of Mississippi is similar, politically, to FL panhandle. Leans heavily Repub.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cindy Hyde-Smith leads by 10 percentage points over Mike Espy with 43 percent of precincts reporting.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Cindy Hyde-Smith leads by 14 percentage points over Mike Espy with 51 percent of precincts reporting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Nate Silver
9:38 PM
Clare, I’m not sure that a Democratic win would tell us all that much about 2020, other than that the GOP needs to stop nominating shitty candidates and that the Democrats ought to be running decent candidates everywhere just in case the GOP nominates shitty candidates.”
HA! Our enemy knows what’s up. We totally got played by Democrats all over the country with them running super nice and tidy candidates while the GOP is a s**tshow. I think time to play nice with the GOP should be over. Burn it down!
LikeLike
What is with you? (Bigtime rhetorical) Enough already!
LikeLiked by 1 person
some numbers from Nov. 6th:
Total votes casts — about 887,000
Espy received about 361,000
H-S received about 369,000
Other Rep. received about 146,000
So, if Espy is over-performing but “not big,” he’ll lose by tens of thousands. Or, conversely, the Dims will need to fabricate tens of thousands of votes to steal the election.
LikeLike
Golden State Times’ website is calling it for Hyde-Smith.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anyone have another link for live vote results? (Besides Clarion, and the ones SD posted?)
Politico used to be good but I can’t find it. The others aren’t working for me. Frustrating. Thx.
LikeLike
Cindy Hyde-Smith leads by 12 percentage points over Mike Espy with 49 percent of precincts reporting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Nathaniel Rakich
9:40 PM
Hyde-Smith’s 2,727 votes in Amite County come out to 83 percent of the votes cast for Republicans there on Nov. 6. Espy’s 1,952 votes in Amite are 98 percent of the total votes cast for Democrats there on Nov. 6.
”
Yup. All the people talking about a red wave …,.. you fooled us. flepoblog and co. with their never ending optimism.
Time to wake up and face the reality. The numbers CTH projected in ’16 were already far off.
If there is no big change by the GOP or President Trump exposing the swamp we will loose big time in ’20.
LikeLike
Jeepers dude…….. Give it a rest…… and take a freakin Midol.
LikeLike
Cindy Hyde-Smith leads by 14 percentage points over Mike Espy with 51 percent of precincts reporting.
LikeLiked by 1 person