Jim Jordan Discusses James Comey, Rod Rosenstein and Border Security…

Representative Jim Jordan discusses the likelihood of James Comey testifying to a joint House Oversight and Judiciary Committee on December 5th. Additional topics include Rod Rosenstein and the upcoming budget battle that will likely include funding for border security.
Advertisements
My faith is waning that we get anything done that is “right”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree. It’s been 2 years and other than a new tax bill, believing in trust the plan, silent Sessions, OIG Huber, White Hats/Black Hats, Clinton skulduggery, border wall, Russia Russia Russia, leverage have gotten us nowhere. We are still on square 1 and now the House goes democratic. What I believe in is exactly what I see: notta! But the dems will certainly do what they have advertised: endless House investigations and a movement to impeach. What I do see is that Speaker Ryan and the Senate Majority Leader, other than judicial approvals, have done nothing to advance Trump’s agenda. Where were they on the campaign trail?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Accurate summary and I am extremely skeptical of their GOPe judiciary appointments.
LikeLiked by 2 people
EVERY APPOINTMENT CAME FROM OUR PRESIDENT!
I understand the doom and gloom but lets smell the damn coffee once in a while!
If you want to read the whole interview you can find it below:
LikeLiked by 10 people
Thank you Fle! We need some common sense once in awhile😀! Same people preaching doom and gloom.
Olds hook can’t help himself!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oldschool
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oldschool: D-rat drool.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, sometimes the drool leaks out and you catch a glimpse.
LikeLike
OLdschool is a female!
LikeLike
Not buying the idea these democrat were “voted” into office, unless you count the mass-produced “votes” that were later “found”, like what is going on in yet another district in the central valley today.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yep.. it’s CA so most folks here an else were are moving on.. The Dems are still finding votes folks.. Amazing.. SMH.. One day it’s going to be in a district near you.. Or should I say it already is..
LikeLike
Flepore,
While Jim Jordan is correct that the border wall and RR are the two remaining pressing topics or issues for this House in 2018 and while I always look sooooooooo forward to your posts; I have one question for you on each of the above named topics.
On the Border Wall…According to Numbers USA, 600,000 illegals came into the country through catch and release in 2017. If this 600,000 illegal populace, through chain migration brings an average of 5 additional family members and if 78% apply for some form of assistance, that’s an additional 2.4mm illegals on the dole and onto the democrat voting roles. The Democrats know this and will do everything to fight the wall in both the House and the Senate! And…if these illegals are “assigned” to live in the “correct states” like AZ, FL, TX, OH, MI, VA, NC…then those states will turn blue in 2020. Yes, I know the illegals are NOT supposed to vote but someone has this list and I guarantee you these individuals are voting, have voted and will keep voting “D”. Are you fearful of this intentional action and this voting math?
On the topic of RR:
If VSGPOTUS is telling the House not to continue down the investigation path or he will unleash investigations on them for the crimes of LEAKING classified information etc… doesn’t this suggest VSGPOTUS knows the details behind the DEEP STATES’ actions and who did what when, including RR? OF COURSE, he knows!
Therefore, if VSGPOTUS knows the crimes committed by each of them (including but not limited to RR, Comey, Lynch, Yates, McCabe, others ) does VSGPOTUS have an obligation as the Chief Law Enforcement Officer to act expeditiously? (versus holding the information close to the vest for timely leverage?)
I do smell the coffee, the roses, the fresh air, and I remain thankful for MAGA and VSGPOTUS; however, I don’t think anyone can afford another 2 years or even 2 months MORE of these criminal investigations!
Other than badgering our Congress Kritters and Senate, what else can we do here? (OK this is question number 3).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, I think “Q” is a plant, just like Sessions!
LikeLike
saskamare says:
“Yeah, I think “Q” is a plant, just like Sessions!”
__________________________________
Yes (…) I have also come to the conclusion that (…) was a plant to disarm Trump supporters . When one things about it “trust the plan” “trust this and that all is under control.”
Trust Session trust people will be prosecuted and on and on. This whole false babble gave Tump supporters else security. The dems slipped in and took over the house.
I hope to God the senators keep the line and not backstab POTUS. Without POTUS many would not have their job. I only voted Republican as non Republican because of POTUS.
Republicans better not betray my President.
LikeLike
Perfect timing, I just made a fresh Sumatra bean expresso to get me through the rest of my freekin paperwork, so I am, literally and figuratively, smelling the damn coffee!
And, it smells like winning. 😉
LikeLike
Our President is the best ever and sacrificed his life and lifestyle basically all for our Country and we the people ! We will never have another one like him!Dr. Dave Janda has said our President has had 12 attempts on his life maybe more by now ! Soozword and OLdschool several weeks ago complained about a tweet our President send to the recent princess on her marriage! They wondered why is he doing this we have enough problems of our own! As if a one minute tweet is going to interfere in our Presidents time in solving our problems! Can you believe that? Our President has put his life on the line and people want to complain about stupid things like this! 😠
LikeLike
You lot are ALWAYS skeptical.
How about you contact your congress critters, President Trump, and other members of the Administration to tell them what you, in your infinite wisdom, would do.
Or are you not paid to do that…
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is not an accurate summary, the list of success is too long but why bother to repeat it to those that live entwined in the utopia of their mind. Name a single man, under such constant daily assault, do so much, give your nihilistic blather a rest. Hopefully more will come by the end of the year, who knows maybe even the wall gets funds. Trump Train has a place for chronic complainers, it’s called the caboose.
LikeLiked by 4 people
https://www.whitehouse.gov/trump-administration-accomplishments/
Forgive me…
I feel a refresher is in order…
From the link…
Almost 4 million jobs created since election.
More Americans are now employed than ever recorded before in our history.
We have created more than 400,000 manufacturing jobs since my election.
Manufacturing jobs growing at the fastest rate in more than THREE DECADES.
Economic growth last quarter hit 4.2 percent.
New unemployment claims recently hit a 49-year low.
Median household income has hit highest level ever recorded.
African-American unemployment has recently achieved the lowest rate ever recorded.
Hispanic-American unemployment is at the lowest rate ever recorded.
Asian-American unemployment recently achieved the lowest rate ever recorded.
Women’s unemployment recently reached the lowest rate in 65 years.
Youth unemployment has recently hit the lowest rate in nearly half a century.
Lowest unemployment rate ever recorded for Americans without a high school diploma.
Under my Administration, veterans’ unemployment recently reached its lowest rate in nearly 20 years.
Almost 3.9 million Americans have been lifted off food stamps since the election.
The Pledge to America’s Workers has resulted in employers committing to train more than 4 million Americans. We are committed to VOCATIONAL education.
95 percent of U.S. manufacturers are optimistic about the future—the highest ever.
Retail sales surged last month, up another 6 percent over last year.
Signed the biggest package of tax cuts and reforms in history. After tax cuts, over $300 billion poured back in to the U.S. in the first quarter alone.
As a result of our tax bill, small businesses will have the lowest top marginal tax rate in more than 80 years.
Helped win U.S. bid for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
Helped win U.S.-Mexico-Canada’s united bid for 2026 World Cup.
Opened ANWR and approved Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines.
Record number of regulations eliminated.
Enacted regulatory relief for community banks and credit unions.
Obamacare individual mandate penalty GONE.
My Administration is providing more affordable healthcare options for Americans through association health plans and short-term duration plans.
Last month, the FDA approved more affordable generic drugs than ever before in history. And thanks to our efforts, many drug companies are freezing or reversing planned price increases.
We reformed the Medicare program to stop hospitals from overcharging low-income seniors on their drugs—saving seniors hundreds of millions of dollars this year alone.
Signed Right-To-Try legislation.
Secured $6 billion in NEW funding to fight the opioid epidemic.
We have reduced high-dose opioid prescriptions by 16 percent during my first year in office.
Signed VA Choice Act and VA Accountability Act, expanded VA telehealth services, walk-in-clinics, and same-day urgent primary and mental health care.
Increased our coal exports by 60 percent; U.S. oil production recently reached all-time high.
United States is a net natural gas exporter for the first time since 1957.
Withdrew the United States from the job-killing Paris Climate Accord.
Cancelled the illegal, anti-coal, so-called Clean Power Plan.
Secured record $700 billion in military funding; $716 billion next year.
NATO allies are spending $69 billion more on defense since 2016.
Process has begun to make the Space Force the 6th branch of the Armed Forces.
Confirmed more circuit court judges than any other new administration.
Confirmed Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Withdrew from the horrible, one-sided Iran Deal.
Moved U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.
Protecting Americans from terrorists with the Travel Ban, upheld by Supreme Court.
Issued Executive Order to keep open Guantanamo Bay.
Concluded a historic U.S.-Mexico Trade Deal to replace NAFTA. And negotiations with Canada are underway as we speak.
Reached a breakthrough agreement with the E.U. to increase U.S. exports.
Imposed tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum to protect our national security.
Imposed tariffs on China in response to China’s forced technology transfer, intellectual property theft, and their chronically abusive trade practices.
Net exports are on track to increase by $59 billion this year.
Improved vetting and screening for refugees, and switched focus to overseas resettlement.
We have begun BUILDING THE WALL. Republicans want STRONG BORDERS and NO CRIME. Democrats want OPEN BORDERS which equals MASSIVE CRIME.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agreed. Something to be wary of: There are people (trolls) on various conservative websites that are posing as Trump supporters, that are sowing seeds of doubt about President T’s successes by majoring on what he hasn’t been able to get accomplished in his short 2 years in office. This is just propaganda by the Leftist to demoralize conservatives. Don’t fall for it!
LikeLike
Troll Team ZERO.
GOPe makes ZERO Judiciary appointments. 🙄
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m at the “let’s burn it down and fight” stage!
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s a tad bit COLD so I’ll go for a (controlled) burn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congress is nothing more than a circus where feckless investigations are done with loads of grandstanding, criminal referrals that go nowhere and nothing of any consequence gets done. I think we should change their pay to performance-based, do nothing, get nothing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen to that! Unfortunately, our Congress people are mainly owned by Multi-National Corporations and don’t really care what we think!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It saddens me to have to agree with your comment. I have had highs and lows these past two years – up – thinking those seditious criminal individuals will pay the price – lows – it will never happen. I hate to say it but I am in a low at the time. The gavel is passed to the “den of thieves” in January, never for the corrupt individuals to pay the price, rather two more years spent in trying to unseat a president who is the people’s choice. At 79 I thought I had seen it all – but the next day something worse happens. In all my years observing, this I do know – China, Russia not even the border issues – will destroy/control us. If we lose this war on saving the Republic – the traitors will come from within – and most of them are in government positions as we speak.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“good luck with that…” yep even the co-hosts get it…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Congress… LOLOL
“Questioning” by rank amateurs in Congress is a joke!!!
Forgetaboutit
What we need is CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS
People like Rosenstein, Comey and many others INTERROGATED by proper LE agents.
LikeLiked by 3 people
remember all those 60k sealed indictments!!!!!!!!!!!
lol
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t, but I’m sure some folks do
LikeLike
Run out the clock… Trust the plan… it’s worked so far.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree with the malodourus label of “Rank”, rumpole2.
Imho, the “apparent” rubes in “Con-gress” are anything but “Amateurs”.
They have shown, time and again, they are Quite Adept at asking ONLY the questions their handlers allow them to ask.
LikeLiked by 5 people
A Grand Jury……..
LikeLiked by 1 person
A Grand Jury is our last chance.
LikeLike
We must quickly discern the difference between “asylum seeker” and a “I wanna live in your country seeker”. The DC Swamp refuses to make that distinction.
Also the Swamp has to determine if every human being on Earth has an inherent right to immigrate to the United States. Do current Americans have any say as to who and how many foreigners are allowed into our country?
In particular, the GOP is terribly frightened to advocate even a modest reduction in incoming immigration numbers because they know (correctly), they will be labeled RAYSIS by “the Media”, which today is so prevalent, so omnipresent, that it is hopeless to fight against it. Of course, many GOPers don’t want to reduce immigration, for their business owning donors want the inflows to continue, which creates an over-supply of labor, thus putting downward pressure on salaries and wages.
LikeLike
It is a JOKE that with one month left in power the House Republicans have finally gotten around to calling Comey and Lynch. Just absurd. They’ve had two years and just as they’re losing power they make this move. This tells me the whole coup attempt by the Obama FBI is going to be buried.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It also shows that both parties were in on the coup attempt.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They still are!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Can’t the acting A.G. get a Grand Jury, with or without the approval of the Congress? Can’t he bring these people in front of a Grand Jury for questioning?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Linda, he can.
The question is: will he?
LikeLike
I feel terrible for Rep. Jim Jordan. The man’s heart is in the right place but he has absolutely no power to get anything done. Rod Rosenstein will never testify to the House Committee. That ship has completely sailed.
As for the Border Funding, I don’t give a RATS ASS what Mitch McConnell wants. I am a fan of the Turtle. Our President will shut part of the government down if the $5 billion dollars is not included in the final Appropriation Bill. The great news is that every other Appropriation Bill was passed and signed by our President on September 30th. This shutdown will only effect HHS.
With the illegals rushing our Border, let the Democrats tell the American people why they aren’t supporting the funding. THEY WILL ABSOLUTELY GET DESTROYED! Our President will leave that shutdown in place for as long as needed. He will not sign that bill without the funding.
DEMOCRATS WILL HAVE TO CONCEDE THE WH IF THEY DECIDE TO PLAY HARDBALL IN 2020!
LikeLiked by 9 people
The few with “hearts in the right place” have NOT achieved much.
They are battling those who would “run out the clock” and the “Trust the plan” useful idiots encouraging/supporting that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree! PAUL RYAN can walkaway with the biggest smile on his face because he succeeded.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah Ryan is a biggie as far as “running out the clock goes in Congress.
The BIGGER problem was and is that REGARDLESS of Congress and what they do (or don’t do) there should have been ACTION by the Executive Branch!! The DoJ/FBI should have started CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS even before Congress started with useless meetings and reports, and they should have persisted with interrogating and hauling before Grand Jury even while Congress clutched their pearls and negotiated with criminals about the format of a Congressional hearing (Circus)
I BLAME JEFF SESSIONS
Release the Whitaker.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If this is so (and I believe it is the case) regarding POTUS winning re-election in 2020—then why in the SAM HILL are we hearing from ROGER STONE (“I’ve know Donald Trump for 40 years”, that Roger Stone) that President Donald Trump may decide NOT to run in 2020? And this decision would be based in Roger Stone’s “certain knowledge” that President Trump is ONLY focused on getting adulation from the crowd and is UNABLE to take criticism?
Perhaps Roger Stone is ready to suborn HIMSELF for the Muller Inquisition Team.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve never really liked Roger Stone- no matter how many years he claims to have known Donald Trump.
LikeLike
Flep, NO ONE has spun the scenarios that POTUS will run when “Our President will shut part of the government down if the $5 billion dollars is not included in the final Appropriation Bill”.
• President Trump declares the INVASION a NATIONAL SECURITY EMERGENCY.
• President Trump ups the demand to $20 Billion to FUND the WHOLE DAMNED WALL.
• He SHUTS DOWN … not the government but all NON-NatSec DHS.
• ALL Ports of Entry CLOSE … ZERO IMPORTS from China, Mexico and Canada.
• That includes AIR FREIGHT IMPORTS … for Amazon, Apple, etc.
• He then ups the demand to FULLY FUND Defense & DHS for both 2019 AND 2020!
• Toss in Immigration Reform. 😎
… THWARTING DEMOCRATS’ PLANS to SCREW with NATIONAL SECURITY.
[Good luck with ending our fully-funded ICE.]
House D-rats can then own Paying for the Fed’s hikes in INTEREST on OBAMA DEBT!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The criminal fed is going to raise the phony interest on fiat debt anyway, not matter what anyone does.
Powell just mentioned it recently and look what happened. Dow-n.
As long as the feral reserve is in place, we do NOT have a free nation. We have a nation of debt slaves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If I had been Jim Jordan, I would have looked at the competition, Kevin McCarthy, and thought to measure up to the position. Jordan put on a suit coat AFTER he lost! But that’s just the most obvious way he chose to buck tradition. it’s politics, after all, and he should have been among the first to notice that.
LikeLike
They sure are good at discussing things.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. It’s in their DNA.
LikeLike
BIG STORY:
DID Muellers threat to increase Manafort’s sentence for LYING to the FBI come from a fake Guardian report that Manafort met with Wikileaks several times? Apparently the visitors logs have no record of Manafort visiting.
The reporters from the Guardian faked the story, then edited it to say “sources say”
Wikileaks is suing the Guardian
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/11/authors-of-bogus-guardian-story-about-assange-manafort-meeting-have-previously-fabricated-stories-about-wikileaks/
LikeLiked by 9 people
slan·der
/ˈslandər/
nounLAW
1.
the action or crime of making a false spoken statement damaging to a person’s reputation.
“he is suing the TV network for slander”
LikeLiked by 2 people
BINGO!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Well…here we have Brit establishment losers trying to do in Trump again. I really hope to see Theresa May squirming like a skewered pig in a short period of time as she tries to explain her intel agencies’ involvement in our election.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Deep State AND GCHQ AND the Guardian who is a mouthpiece of the UK establishment
The Guardian also falsely claimed Nigel Farage visited Assange. The embassy logs don’t show this. Assange was barred from having any visitors during the time period they claim Farage did
Fake news again
One just cannot trust the Main Slime Media
LikeLiked by 2 people
Explaining it to the public, after the FISA documents are released without redacting.
Pass the popcorn please…
Gotta believe the day of reckoning for all these @sshats will happen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not on “our” time schedule, but it’s coming. If not, it’s coming anyway… the pendulum swings.
LikeLike
Interfering in our election by the Brits to help hillary/DNC is effectively an act of war. There is no reason for President Trump to withhold the FISA Warrant and other evidence of british and australian agent collusion. The perps know what they did, names are already known.
There is no reason whatsoever to keep this evidence of crooked collusion from the US public.
It is disappointing that President Trump has even protected the “deep state” in the JFK assasination records over half a century ago, After promising to release them for the public and historian evaluation.
We cut our repub financial support and enthusiasm way back because of the actual corrupt protection of DOJ/FBI/CIA criminal behavior by the republican House and Senate leadership when they had a majority, and President Trump’s refusal to release the corruption/bias evidence, as did many others. PDJT could easily have directed that these materials be provided to Congress in unredacted form, a year ago. Comey and rosenstein and mueller could have been subpoenaed by congress a year ago. This showboating delay behavior is intentional swamp protection.
We likely need a 3rd party in 2020 if primarys are unable to get rid of crooked candidates.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The “Nationalist” party…………….sign me up.
LikeLike
The Brit spy bosses don’t want PT to declassify Obamagate docs. Hope John Brennan is squirming, too…
https://spectator.org/why-britain-doesnt-want-trump-to-declassify-obamagate-docs/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Greenwald: It Is Possible Paul Manafort Visited Julian Assange. If True, There Should Be Ample Video and Other Evidence Showing This.
For obvious reasons, the Ecuadorian Embassy in central London where Assange has been living since he received asylum in 2011 is subjected to every form of video and physical surveillance imaginable. Visitors to that embassy are surveilled, photographed, filmed and recorded in multiple ways by multiple governments – at least including both the Ecuadorians and the British and almost certainly by other governments and entities. Not only are guests who visit Assange required to give their passports and other identification to be logged, but they also pass through multiple visible cameras – to say nothing of the invisible ones – on their way to visit Assange, including cameras on the street, in the lobby of the building, in the reception area of the Embassy, and then in the rooms where one meets Assange.
In 2015, the BBC reported that “Scotland Yard has spent about £10m providing a 24-hour guard at the Ecuadorean embassy in London since Wikileaks founder Julian Assange claimed asylum there,” and that “between June 2012 and October 2014, direct policing costs were £7.3m, with £1.8m spent on overtime.”
&
It’s an especially inexcusable omission for the Guardian not to discuss its significance given that the Guardian itself obtained the Embassy’s visitors logs in May, and – while treating those logs as accurate and reliable – made no mention of Manafort’s inclusion on them. That’s because his name did not appear there (nor, presumably, did Roger Stone’s).
https://theintercept.com/2018/11/27/it-is-possible-paul-manafort-visited-julian-assange-if-true-there-should-be-ample-video-and-other-evidence-showing-this/
LikeLiked by 1 person
May the Wheel of Karma, TODAY, turn on Robert Mueller and render unto him the justice that he so richly deserves while he is still upon this Earth.
LikeLiked by 5 people
In Jesus Name we pray.
Amen
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the Guardian article is cause enough to immediately declassify the FISA pages. Don’t let the political class shape the narrative PDJT.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Manafort held secret talks with Assange in Ecuadorian embassy, sources say
Trump ally met WikiLeaks founder months before emails hacked by Russia were published
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2018/nov/27/manafort-held-secret-talks-with-assange-in-ecuadorian-embassy
LikeLike
Fake news.
LikeLike
Many people tried to tell the President what Paul Ryan was doing, and for some reason for a while there the President Continued to give Ryan the benefit of the doubt even though he knew what Ryan had said many times to people about him, I think if i was the President Ryan would not walk out of congress with out being scared up just a bit so that many other people might think twice before hiring that good for nothing person.. The Reason the house went to the dems is because
of Ryan and RNC McDanial’s Both of those people talked a great game but did nothing to help the President
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed. Ronna needs to GO!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Jared Kushner will receive the Order of the Aztec”
How does this relate to Representative Jim Jordan, James Comey, Rod Rosenstein or funding for border security?
LikeLike
Well it goes to why Mexico is doing this? Are they afraid Trump sill stop aid to Mexico etc re the border invasion, so they suck up to Kushner?
LikeLike
OK – Thank you. I did not “see” that angle of it that you just mentioned from the Tweeter account link.
LikeLike
Perhaps the newly elected Mexican Administration agrees with Trump and does NOT want the invaders coming through Mexico. Certainly the people of Tijuana have made their displeasure known to their government.
Perhaps they are communicating with Kushner and appreciate his help.
Pres Trump wants Mexico’s assistance in this matter. If they help the US they don’t need to “suck up” to Kushner or anyone else. If they fail to help us, neither Kushner nor anyone else will be sufficient to assuage Pres Trump’s anger-not to mention that of the american people.
LikeLike
RE: Congress & Legislation – As long as McCarthy and/or the Ryan group are around – nothing of true substance will get done. Too many Repubs have been bought off by special interests to push for wall funding, immigration or Trump’s priorities. It’s not happening. I’m afraid that in the next Congress some Repubs (in leadership) will even stand aside and let the Dems do what they want during any and all investigations. There are too many Repubs in DC who would enjoy Mueller torturing Trump and a final report that leads to an impeachment. Sorry state of affairs, but that’s the way it is. There needs to be a sudden and dramatic environment change caused by an external event. Releasing the redacted docs or a Korean War settlement coupled with a break in the China trade atmosphere etc. Something so dramatic and beyond challenge that even the anti-Trumpers couldn’t say anything. Will that happen? – Doubt it. But…..there’s hope.
LikeLike
Scumbag Guardian is trying anything to discredit Pres Trump.
This is the latest:
Historian finds German decree banishing Trump’s grandfather
Royal decree ordered Friedrich Trump to leave Bavaria and never come back after he failed to do military service
TG He never served for the Kaiser. He would have been cannon fodder
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/nov/21/trump-grandfather-friedrich-banished-germany-historian-royal-decree
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anyone that ever “serves” is cannon fodder for the international banksters, as all wars are bankster wars.
Not dissing them by any means, just sayn. My military friends are ALL woke. Bigly.
LikeLike
things that didn’t get done…. ho9w about telling Grassley as chair of Judiciary to vote the concealed carry bill out of committee and for Mitch to vote on the concealed carry reciprocity bill passed by the house… maybe it can be passed …
It looks like the last possible chance for it… A senate up or down vote…
If it passes it will put the dems in a full bore auger tailspin… they would completely lose it and it would change the narrative to no end… Bloomberg would have a fit along with flocks of his sheep.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“It looks like the last possible chance for it… A senate up or down vote…”
Don’t forget about SAGA, either. Sponsored by Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY), it would get rid of the various state hodgepodge of arbitrary restrictions on cosmetic changes, magazine capacity, etc.
H.R. 3576 – Second Amendment Guarantee Act (SAGA)
This bill would amend title 18, of the United States Code, to limit the authority of States and localities to regulate conduct, or impose penalties or taxes, in relation to rifles and shotguns.
H.R. 38 – Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017
S. 446 – Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017
https://scopeny.org/federal-firearms-legislation
LikeLike
Send your suggestion directly to Senator Grassley at his official email address.
https://www.grassley.senate.gov/constituents/questions-and-comments
LikeLike
Rep. Jordan is a class act. No nonsense and very down to earth. I hope he hangs tough because what’s coming in January when the D-Rats take over the House is going to be brutal, and the eneMedia will amplify their ugly insanity 100x.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t hate the “trust the plan people” I feel bad for em.or the “stealth Jeff people” my heart goes out to em , the Zippo peeps, sad ,the “white hat” people, God love em ,the big ugly people? I’m one of em ,we all wanted MAGA but really needed MAMA ,Make America Moral Again, !!
The other day I ask a Jehovah witness why they don’t vote she said “satan get behind me” she said that I’m just getting in the way of his plan that I should just “trust his plan” .
LikeLike
Trey Gowdy replacement?
LikeLike
Headline on Dec 4th:
“James Comey has declined the request to testify in front of a joint House Oversight and Judiciary Committee scheduled for December 5th. When asked, Comey replied that he didn’t feel like going so he decided not to. The House Oversight and Judiciary Committee has failed to reply to a request for comment.”
LikeLike
George Popadopulus went to prison today. Because he is the excuse the left used to justify spying on Trump!!!!!!! They have arrested others, but only Manfort and Popa are being held. if it were Don Jr. going to prison today, the President would have stopped it from happening. That he did NOTHING needs to bug him. if you find that as repulsive as I do, please let the President know: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/#page
LikeLike
Giuliani: Mueller’s ‘zeal to get’ Trump is prompting him to push witnesses to lie
Former New York City Mayor Giuliani told the Washington Examiner that allegations that former Trump campaign manager met Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in his refuge inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London was “all part of a plan to pressure Manafort to lie.”
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/rudy-giuliani-robert-muellers-zeal-to-get-trump-means-he-is-forcing-witnesses-to-lie
LikeLike