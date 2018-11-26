President Trump MAGA Rally, Biloxi Mississippi – 9:00pm EST Livestream…

President Donald Trump holds his second MAGA rally in Mississippi today to benefit Cindy Hyde-Smith in tomorrows special election. The anticipated start time for President Trump’s remarks is 8:00pm CST / 9:00pm EST with rally speakers and events before.
RSBN Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
yaaaayy, so glad to find this post up, thank you Sundance. c-span apparently not broadcasting it.
They are broadcasting here: https://www.c-span.org/video/?454928-1/president-trump-holds-rally-biloxi-mississippi
Yes they are
It’s on Cspan 1, Tundra.
No one brings the president’s message to the people better than the president himself.
The discussion about prison reform before hand was very informative. I have a new respect fro Jarrett. I now hope the senator gets reelected she knows her stuff.
I just posted a comment about Jarrett.
A self-effacing and very modest individual with max brain capability who wields kilotons of power. I truly admire the guy.
Thank you PDJT for fighting for us.
Can we get a 53-47 US Senate before we surrender Alaska and Florida to Pukey come January?
There’s folks here that think if we don’t surrender, it’s WWIII.
I’m looking at his roundtable. I think that’s Jared Kushner sitting among them.
The understated power of Jared, a super-brilliant individual who rarely talks when the cameras are rolling, he barely moves.
Ivanka chose well and he chose well also.
Sonny, never let them know what your thinking.
I attended a rally in Biloxi during the primaries. It was the largest crowd in Mississippi history for a political rally at the time. Other than Diamond and Silk, there were no black people in that building.
In the tiny screen above, I’m seeing a few blacks. This is a good sign. I’m anxious to see if there are more of them in that crowd. Garnering the support of black Mississippians is typically a difficult task for a Republican candidate (for reasons that I probably don’t have to explain.) Our President is different—he never mentions race or past grievances. He never panders or patronizes any group. The hope of a better and secure future for our children is something all Americans share. He directs us to look and move forward, not backward.
He wasn’t afraid to criticize Maxine – even though she is black, because he doesn’t care about color. He has lived among people from all cultures all of his life. He love people of all color and dislike people of all color. Avoiding Maxine would have been racist.
I cannot figure why he is called racist. What event are people – news, Hollywood, etc – referring to? I have found nothing to substantiate the claim.
I like that Global News livestream; they have a good camera and we can hear the music.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They are very good.
LOLOLOLOL!
Some tweeters are saying they were singing Christmas Carols at the rally! I LOVE it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Enjoyed the prison reform roundtable but had to switch to golden State times for Biloxi rally. They have that Alyssa person on for rsbn and I simply cannot tolerate that screechy vocal fry. Sure did like Wendell when he was on but he disappeared.
OMG!
Go to Alternate Livestream Link for some GREAT shots! (2nd link)
There’s a chimney, Nutcrackers and Xmas Trees lined up in a row, presents, stockings – looks just like any happy holiday concert scene at a public school.
So cute.
That’s what I’m watching…Global News…good camera and the music crowd is hearing,
If he just finished this round table, when is this rally going to start?
8 Central
I don’t think it will be possible for him to get there by that time.
Looks like they are expecting Santa Trump….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump should pop up wearing a Santa costume…. LOL
Jeff Sessions could do a cameo as…….. Santa’s Elf LOL
The crowd would go wild if he did.
Ho… ho… ho,,,,, Build that wall!!
Playing that well known Trump song… YMCA (USMCA)
Right Side had a split screen during the Roundtable. Ronna McDaniel and Brad Parscale were there firing up the troops and had Santa & Mrs. Clause (along with some kids dressed as elves) throwing hats to the audience!
LikeLiked by 4 people
C-Span is now broadcasting this rally, Live…
Just a tip.
OANN too….
Well. Pence is coming on stage..
Remember last year’s Christmas rally with the falling snow at the end? I’d love to have one of those Merry Christmas signs. 🎄🎄
Up pops Santa Trump….
VP Pence just introduces POTUS! President Trump onstage now! He looks great.
It’s snowing!
LikeLiked by 2 people
He said it messed up his hair.
This is great!!!! They love him!!!! So do I!!!!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💕🇺🇸
God Bless the USA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
VP Pence gave a great speech – encouraging and supportive of President Trump and Cindy Hyde-Smith – summarized accomplishments – and gave a quick comparison of the opponent in this Senate race – it is plain to see this man has worked hard not only to support his boss, but the American people as well – refreshing – I say – to see his dedication to God and country.
America First 🇺🇸
