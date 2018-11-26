President Trump MAGA Rally, Biloxi Mississippi – 9:00pm EST Livestream…

Posted on November 26, 2018 by

President Donald Trump holds his second MAGA rally in Mississippi today to benefit Cindy Hyde-Smith in tomorrows special election.  The anticipated start time for President Trump’s remarks is 8:00pm CST / 9:00pm EST with rally speakers and events before.

RSBN Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link

42 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally, Biloxi Mississippi – 9:00pm EST Livestream…

  1. The Tundra PA says:
    November 26, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    yaaaayy, so glad to find this post up, thank you Sundance. c-span apparently not broadcasting it.

  2. Will Warburg says:
    November 26, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    No one brings the president’s message to the people better than the president himself.

  3. Successful Loser says:
    November 26, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    The discussion about prison reform before hand was very informative. I have a new respect fro Jarrett. I now hope the senator gets reelected she knows her stuff.

    • Sunshine says:
      November 26, 2018 at 8:47 pm

      I just posted a comment about Jarrett.
      A self-effacing and very modest individual with max brain capability who wields kilotons of power. I truly admire the guy.

  4. CNN_sucks says:
    November 26, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    Thank you PDJT for fighting for us.

  5. smartyjones1 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    Can we get a 53-47 US Senate before we surrender Alaska and Florida to Pukey come January?
    There’s folks here that think if we don’t surrender, it’s WWIII.

  6. Sunshine says:
    November 26, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    I’m looking at his roundtable. I think that’s Jared Kushner sitting among them.
    The understated power of Jared, a super-brilliant individual who rarely talks when the cameras are rolling, he barely moves.
    Ivanka chose well and he chose well also.

  7. Truthfilter says:
    November 26, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    I attended a rally in Biloxi during the primaries. It was the largest crowd in Mississippi history for a political rally at the time. Other than Diamond and Silk, there were no black people in that building.

    In the tiny screen above, I’m seeing a few blacks. This is a good sign. I’m anxious to see if there are more of them in that crowd. Garnering the support of black Mississippians is typically a difficult task for a Republican candidate (for reasons that I probably don’t have to explain.) Our President is different—he never mentions race or past grievances. He never panders or patronizes any group. The hope of a better and secure future for our children is something all Americans share. He directs us to look and move forward, not backward.

    • Crabby says:
      November 26, 2018 at 9:03 pm

      He wasn’t afraid to criticize Maxine – even though she is black, because he doesn’t care about color. He has lived among people from all cultures all of his life. He love people of all color and dislike people of all color. Avoiding Maxine would have been racist.

      I cannot figure why he is called racist. What event are people – news, Hollywood, etc – referring to? I have found nothing to substantiate the claim.

  8. littleflower481 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    I like that Global News livestream; they have a good camera and we can hear the music.

  9. wyntre says:
    November 26, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    LOLOLOLOL!

    Some tweeters are saying they were singing Christmas Carols at the rally! I LOVE it.

  10. petszmom says:
    November 26, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    Enjoyed the prison reform roundtable but had to switch to golden State times for Biloxi rally. They have that Alyssa person on for rsbn and I simply cannot tolerate that screechy vocal fry. Sure did like Wendell when he was on but he disappeared.

  11. wyntre says:
    November 26, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    OMG!

    Go to Alternate Livestream Link for some GREAT shots! (2nd link)

  12. littleflower481 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    If he just finished this round table, when is this rally going to start?

  13. rumpole2 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    Looks like they are expecting Santa Trump….

  14. Landslide says:
    November 26, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Right Side had a split screen during the Roundtable. Ronna McDaniel and Brad Parscale were there firing up the troops and had Santa & Mrs. Clause (along with some kids dressed as elves) throwing hats to the audience!

  15. abigailstraight says:
    November 26, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    C-Span is now broadcasting this rally, Live…
    Just a tip.

  16. littleflower481 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    Well. Pence is coming on stage..

  17. tuskyou says:
    November 26, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Remember last year’s Christmas rally with the falling snow at the end? I’d love to have one of those Merry Christmas signs. 🎄🎄

  18. rumpole2 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Up pops Santa Trump….

  19. Concerned Virginian says:
    November 26, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    VP Pence just introduces POTUS! President Trump onstage now! He looks great.

  20. G3 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    It’s snowing!

  21. Jan Phillips says:
    November 26, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    This is great!!!! They love him!!!! So do I!!!!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💕🇺🇸

  22. bflyjesusgrl says:
    November 26, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    God Bless the USA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  23. duchess01 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    VP Pence gave a great speech – encouraging and supportive of President Trump and Cindy Hyde-Smith – summarized accomplishments – and gave a quick comparison of the opponent in this Senate race – it is plain to see this man has worked hard not only to support his boss, but the American people as well – refreshing – I say – to see his dedication to God and country.

  24. tuskyou says:
    November 26, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    America First 🇺🇸

