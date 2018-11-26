Monday November 26th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, November 26, 2018
“Serve Where He Set You”
LikeLike
LikeLike
Beautiful.
About 20 years ago, I left 90F weather & pool & more for a flight not far from North Pole summer that lasts 3 weeks.
In sweltering heat, you’re wearing boots and winter coat only to discover kids swimming in glacial ponds and carpets of flowers in full bloom everywhere.
The most fascinating trip of my life. And I’ve traveled.
I see the photo and I see huge patches of flowers of one color and then another to the horizon, all around you.
If you have one trip to do in your life, I highly suggest near the North Pole in their short summer. Not by boat, take a flight & then taxis for travel.
Just the most unforgettable trip of my life.
LikeLike
BTW: It’s light 24 hrs/day outside. Another unforgettable moment.
LikeLike
Not ”light”. Sorry. BRIGHT is the correct word.
LikeLike
Is the Word of God Consistent?
Inconsistencies are the way of man. Politicians are inconsistent; they often promise one thing and do another, depending on how the political winds are blowing. The testimony of a murderer is often inconsistent with the evidence that is presented. Even medical science is inconsistent with its own declarations. The conventional wisdom years ago was to stay in bed for two weeks after major surgery to heal properly. Today, most patients are required to be up and around the same day.
I recall the time I was speaking to a young dispensationalist who was convinced that the “two…in the field; the one…taken, and the other left” was clearly the Rapture. I graciously shared with him that he was anticipating revelation. That is, he was taking something he had learned from Paul’s writings and was superimposing it on the Lord’s teaching about His Second Coming. I pointed out to him that his view was inconsistent with the context of Matthew 24. When I inquired who was removed from the earth in the days of Noah, the believer or the unbeliever, he was speechless.
Unlike man, the Word of God is never inconsistent with itself, even though it may appear to be at times. God is omniscient; therefore, His Word is like a finely woven tapestry from beginning to end. A friend in Christ once wrote to me about an observation he had made from the gospel according to Matthew:
Here’s one that will probably stump you—it has me! Matthew states that the “blood money” that was used to purchase the potter’s field after Judas hanged himself was in fulfillment of “…that which was spoken by Jeremiah the prophet” (Matt. 27:8-10). I’ve searched the Book of Jeremiah thoroughly and I am sorry to report, it’s not there.
He’s right! A few years ago he would have had me over a barrel on this one. But recently, I did some research on this portion and discovered the solution to the problem staring me in the face. Normally, the Gospel writers state, “As it is written…,” such as we have in the case of John the Baptist (Compare Luke 3:4,5 & Isa. 40:3,4). However, Matthew does not say that which was fulfilled was written. Instead, Jeremiah is said to have spoken these words, which the Spirit of God revealed to the apostle by a special revelation. This is another thread of inspiration that is carefully interwoven throughout the Scriptures (II Tim. 3:16; II Pet. 1:21). Indeed, the Book you hold in your hand is the Word of God!
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/is-the-word-of-god-consistent/
Matthew 27:8 Wherefore that field was called, The field of blood, unto this day.
9 Then was fulfilled that which was spoken by Jeremy the prophet, saying, And they took the thirty pieces of silver, the price of him that was valued, whom they of the children of Israel did value;
10 And gave them for the potter’s field, as the Lord appointed me.
Luke 3:4 As it is written in the book of the words of Esaias the prophet, saying, The voice of one crying in the wilderness, Prepare ye the way of the Lord, make his paths straight.
5 Every valley shall be filled, and every mountain and hill shall be brought low; and the crooked shall be made straight, and the rough ways shall be made smooth;
Isaiah 40:3 The voice of him that crieth in the wilderness, Prepare ye the way of the LORD, make straight in the desert a highway for our God.
4 Every valley shall be exalted, and every mountain and hill shall be made low: and the crooked shall be made straight, and the rough places plain:
2Timothy 3:16 All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness:
2Peter1:21 For the prophecy came not in old time by the will of man: but holy men of God spake as they were moved by the Holy Ghost.
LikeLike
“God is omniscient; therefore, His Word is like a finely woven tapestry from beginning to end.”
There is also something in scripture called “subsequent narrative”. That is, information is revealed later that was not present when an event was first described. One of the best examples is found where Paul writes:
2Timothy 3:8 Now as Jannes and Jambres withstood Moses, so do these also resist the truth: men of corrupt minds, reprobate concerning the faith.
Nowhere in the account in Exodus 7 are any names of the sorcerers and magicians mentioned. Only much later in scripture are more details added
Exodus 7:8 And the LORD spake unto Moses and unto Aaron, saying,
9 When Pharaoh shall speak unto you, saying, Shew a miracle for you: then thou shalt say unto Aaron, Take thy rod, and cast it before Pharaoh, and it shall become a serpent.
10 And Moses and Aaron went in unto Pharaoh, and they did so as the LORD had commanded: and Aaron cast down his rod before Pharaoh, and before his servants, and it became a serpent.
11 Then Pharaoh also called the wise men and the sorcerers: now the magicians of Egypt, they also did in like manner with their enchantments.
12 For they cast down every man his rod, and they became serpents: but Aaron’s rod swallowed up their rods.
LikeLike
A couple of gift suggestions for all those hard-to-buy-for Libs on your Christmas List…
“Engrossing…”
“Terrific…”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Super, think I’ll buy a copy and have it sent to Hillary with the note: “Hey babe, what do you think HER chances are in ’20?”. Or maybe it should have been titled: ‘It Takes a Vile Age’?
LikeLike
Praying for the promises of God……against the Globalists, RINOs, Dems, Pelosi, Schumer, MSM, Hollywood.
22 Reasons to Pray the Cursing (Imprecatory) Psalms
https://praypsalms.org/22-reasons-to-pray-the-cursing-psalms-b4a85ae40aa9
Known as the Judas Psalm
Psalm
109 Hold not thy peace, O God of my praise;
2 For the mouth of the wicked and the mouth of the deceitful are opened against me: they have spoken against me with a lying tongue.
3 They compassed me about also with words of hatred; and fought against me without a cause.
4 For my love they are my adversaries: but I give myself unto prayer.
5 And they have rewarded me evil for good, and hatred for my love.
6 Set thou a wicked man over him: and let Satan stand at his right hand.
7 When he shall be judged, let him be condemned: and let his prayer become sin.
8 Let his days be few; and let another take his office.
9 Let his children be fatherless, and his wife a widow.
10 Let his children be continually vagabonds, and beg: let them seek their bread also out of their desolate places.
11 Let the extortioner catch all that he hath; and let the strangers spoil his labour.
12 Let there be none to extend mercy unto him: neither let there be any to favour his fatherless children.
13 Let his posterity be cut off; and in the generation following let their name be blotted out.
14 Let the iniquity of his fathers be remembered with the Lord; and let not the sin of his mother be blotted out.
15 Let them be before the Lord continually, that he may cut off the memory of them from the earth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
CEDAR BREAKS NATIONAL MONUMENT, UTAH
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obviously satire, but…
LikeLike
Someone named Carole posted on the Russia/Ukraine thread that their son works in the Ukraine – prayers needed for his safety please.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Paloma…trying to report from Tijuana…yesterday….
was having problems w/ her videos…
border completely shut down, not even any pedestrians allowed to cross…total news black-out…helicopters overhead..
she mentions Televista (Mexico’s CNN) trying to contact her…only reporting propaganda supporting the illegals….trying to promote sympathy for the illegals….but Mexican people are fed-up..
❤ Paloma
LikeLike
according to this report, the San Ysidro port-of-entry checkpoint has been re-opened as of 5:15 pm yesterday (local time)…
https://www.actionnewsjax.com/news/top-stories/border-checkpoint-closed-as-migrants-march-toward-us/878312649
northbound and southbound vehicle lanes re-opened…for processing travelers.
LikeLike
Zoned-Out in Minneapolis …bye-bye single-family homes ….
…and hello high-density DEVELOPMENT …
Minneapolis 2040 COMPREHENSIVE PLAN Likely To Pass, Council Members Say
Nov 16, 2018
http://www.startribune.com/minneapolis-2040-comprehensive-plan-likely-to-pass-council-members-say/500729901/
it’s called upzoning …
“A controversial plan to make Minneapolis a more densely populated city…”
“…very confident the plan would be approved.”
this 2040 Plan will “…usher in city-wide upzoning, allowing triplexes in neighborhoods reserved for single-family homes, and denser development along transit corridors.”
(transit corridors…look that one up…Sustainable Development new-speak).
“…council members…want to introduce changes that would strengthen the goals to increase density, mitigate climate change and reduce racial disparities.”
more, at the link.
************************************************************************************
owning private property…and private land …and being self-sufficient is being zoned-out of our American lives…because it just isn’t “Sustainable”.
beware of this.
coming to your town…if it hasn’t already.
LikeLike