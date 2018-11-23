Ex CIA Chief Michael Hayden Suffers Stroke…

Ex CIA Director Michael Hayden is one of the anti-Trump derp state intelligence officials who was under consideration to have his security clearance revoked by the President.
Hayden is currently employed by CNN to deliver consistent anti-Trump declarations from within the apparatus of the intelligence community. He is a frequent guest of Jake Tapper on CNN.
(Via CNN) Michael Hayden, a former director of the CIA and National Security Agency, suffered a stroke earlier this week, his family said Friday.
In a statement, the family said Hayden, 73, suffered the stroke at his home and was hospitalized but did not provide details about the stroke’s severity.
“He is receiving expert medical care for which the family is grateful,” the statement said.
CIA Director Gina Haspel offered wishes on behalf of the agency Friday afternoon for a “speedy recovery.”
“Mike’s long career of public service & commitment to national security continue to be an inspiration to all intelligence officers. Our thoughts are with Mike, Jeanine, & their family,” Haspel said on Twitter. (read more)
Hmmmm…
LikeLiked by 2 people
When’s Hillary’s?
LikeLike
Suicide weekend?
LikeLike
Suicide weekend?
LikeLike
At this point, it is too much to ask for me to grieve for a 73 yr old man and/or his family who constantly bashes the only President in my lifetime who gives a crap about an American taxpaying citizen. If this is the only way to keep Hayden off CNN, so be it.
LikeLiked by 10 people
You’re way to polite
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m not.
I’m done with anyone that thinks being civilized means allowing the evilest among us to screw us out of our freedom, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness while we freakin’ salute their “service” to the nation. Bullshit, they serve no-one but themselves and the globalist evil that wants one world feudalism, totalitarian style.
God damn them all, I’ve had all the niceties about it I can stand.
Anyone here that can name ONE thing the central insurrection agency ever did to benefit Americans? I use insurrection as the Preamble of OUR Constitution definitely begins with We The People… yep.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is a stroke grounds for removing a security clearance? Just askin’ for a friend.
LikeLike
Yeah, me too. I don’t CARE that he had a stroke. And… Gina Haspel speaks of Hayden’s “inspirational” public service. Sure, if the international banksters were “the public”.
We simply don’t have anyone in “government” below the CiC that thinks anyone else in “government” is anything but some sort of special “elite” that “served” so “very well”!
Get’em out. NOW.
WTF are WE going to do about this sickness? More people than ever to be used for financing our own demise, more POWER than ever to make damn sure they do finance their own demise, and with half of us literally so brainwashed into such insanity that we don’t know what the hell our own genitals are male for, “cuz I’m a woman, I just know I am.”
“It’s the end of the world as we know it… “
LikeLiked by 2 people
Call me cold-hearted, but these days when misfortune befalls anyone in the CIA, I don’t shed a tear.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Karma, Baby!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Or is it just a ploy to stay out of prison? Can’t talk, can’t defend myself. So sorry!
LikeLike
You don’t HAVE to have a Brain defect to work at CNN. (In theory)
But clearly it helps when applying for work there.
I would question how the heck you can tell if a CNN person has had a Stroke or any catastrophic brain event??
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
I will now share as much concern for him as he would for me…Thank you and we now return to our original program.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hate and playing CYA for yourself and the IC cause great stress. Just saying.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pardon my sarcasm, but how long until the Left blames this on Trump?
Seriously, I hope Mr. Hayden recovers. Prayers for him and his family. Strokes are unpleasant, debilitating things–hard on the stroke victim, hard on the family.
LikeLike
Why?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why what? Why be compassionate? Enlighten me about that, please.
I “liked” your comment only so you’d know I replied.
LikeLike
Yes, why should we care about those that undermine our freedoms, liberties, and work against our sovereign nation?
Caring about him would be akin to Stockholm Syndrome. The man is an evil never Trumper globalist tool.
I have no compassion for those that think we are chattel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are correct that he–like others–are trying to undermine our freedoms, etc. Nevertheless, that should not negate compassion for anyone at times of physical and/or health crises.That makes us just like them.
Matthew 5:44 is clear on this. Jesus knew what he was talking about.
LikeLike
Also, “caring for” is not the same as “agreement with”. Important distinction.
LikeLike
Thank you Mary.
LikeLike
Nice to know Haspell finally speaks on something- oh its for one of her fellow deep staters–that explains it. Never understand some of POTUS picks for heading the intelligence agencies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Calling suspicious cat….
wonder if it was something he read..
LikeLike
…or he was about to squeal…?
LikeLike
More and more often, the public cheers at the misfortune of our ‘leaders’; some even openly pray for misfortune to occur.
LikeLike
The Tree of Liberty must be watered with blood.
The question is – the blood of whom?
LikeLike
Jefferson said the blood of tyrants and patriots, because it would be. The more blood of tyrants the better though.
Some here do not understand that we have been WARRED upon since 1913, in plain sight.
LikeLike
So many things to say… bad things, horrible things, jokes even….
LikeLike
I guess his answers will be provided in written form.
LikeLike
This is why euthanasia must be legalized.
Put a fork in him. He’s done.
Put him down and put us out of our misery.
RID Michael Hayden.
LikeLike
We put sick Nazis on trial at Nuemburg. His stroked out ass can attend on a hospital bed. I hope this hits Hilary next.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Be careful. We don’t want to sound like the Left.
LikeLike
It’s far past time we gave a rip about what the “left” thinks, or anyone on the “right” when it comes to deciding to FIGHT back against those warring on ALL of us…
They haven’t brainwashed me, so I will speak my mind as my reality sees fit. The man’s a traitor. Traitors deserve what they get.
LikeLike
So?
He knows too much of Deep State business and won’t share, so I have no respect for the likes of him. He is a traitor.
Deep State business is NOT “Classified” material, or it should not be.
Note: I love how Sundance called Deep State…Derp State, Sundance’s style. I’m sure it’s misspelled, but I’m also sure it was left alone as misspelled. Derp State sounds good within our Cold Anger realm. Thank You, Sundance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A few of us have been writing derp state for a long time. It’s not misspelled, SD knew what he was writing.
LikeLike
Karma sucks.
LikeLike