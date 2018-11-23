Ex CIA Chief Michael Hayden Suffers Stroke…

Posted on November 23, 2018 by

Ex CIA Director Michael Hayden is one of the anti-Trump derp state intelligence officials who was under consideration to have his security clearance revoked by the President.

Hayden is currently employed by CNN to deliver consistent anti-Trump declarations from within the apparatus of the intelligence community.  He is a frequent guest of Jake Tapper on CNN.

(Via CNN) Michael Hayden, a former director of the CIA and National Security Agency, suffered a stroke earlier this week, his family said Friday.

In a statement, the family said Hayden, 73, suffered the stroke at his home and was hospitalized but did not provide details about the stroke’s severity.

“He is receiving expert medical care for which the family is grateful,” the statement said.

CIA Director Gina Haspel offered wishes on behalf of the agency Friday afternoon for a “speedy recovery.”

“Mike’s long career of public service & commitment to national security continue to be an inspiration to all intelligence officers. Our thoughts are with Mike, Jeanine, & their family,” Haspel said on Twitter. (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in CIA, Decepticons, Deep State, media bias, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

38 Responses to Ex CIA Chief Michael Hayden Suffers Stroke…

  1. Coldeadhands says:
    November 23, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    Hmmmm…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. LKAinLA says:
    November 23, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    At this point, it is too much to ask for me to grieve for a 73 yr old man and/or his family who constantly bashes the only President in my lifetime who gives a crap about an American taxpaying citizen. If this is the only way to keep Hayden off CNN, so be it.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • Dan W says:
      November 23, 2018 at 5:11 pm

      You’re way to polite

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • TheHumanCondition says:
        November 23, 2018 at 5:20 pm

        I’m not.

        I’m done with anyone that thinks being civilized means allowing the evilest among us to screw us out of our freedom, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness while we freakin’ salute their “service” to the nation. Bullshit, they serve no-one but themselves and the globalist evil that wants one world feudalism, totalitarian style.

        God damn them all, I’ve had all the niceties about it I can stand.

        Anyone here that can name ONE thing the central insurrection agency ever did to benefit Americans? I use insurrection as the Preamble of OUR Constitution definitely begins with We The People… yep.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • madeline says:
        November 23, 2018 at 5:45 pm

        Is a stroke grounds for removing a security clearance? Just askin’ for a friend.

        Like

        Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      November 23, 2018 at 5:15 pm

      Yeah, me too. I don’t CARE that he had a stroke. And… Gina Haspel speaks of Hayden’s “inspirational” public service. Sure, if the international banksters were “the public”.

      We simply don’t have anyone in “government” below the CiC that thinks anyone else in “government” is anything but some sort of special “elite” that “served” so “very well”!

      Get’em out. NOW.

      WTF are WE going to do about this sickness? More people than ever to be used for financing our own demise, more POWER than ever to make damn sure they do finance their own demise, and with half of us literally so brainwashed into such insanity that we don’t know what the hell our own genitals are male for, “cuz I’m a woman, I just know I am.”

      “It’s the end of the world as we know it… “

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  3. chojun says:
    November 23, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    Call me cold-hearted, but these days when misfortune befalls anyone in the CIA, I don’t shed a tear.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. rumpole2 says:
    November 23, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    You don’t HAVE to have a Brain defect to work at CNN. (In theory)

    But clearly it helps when applying for work there.

    I would question how the heck you can tell if a CNN person has had a Stroke or any catastrophic brain event??

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Firefly says:
    November 23, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    Like

    Reply
  7. smiley says:
    November 23, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    I will now share as much concern for him as he would for me…Thank you and we now return to our original program.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. Zorro says:
    November 23, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    Hate and playing CYA for yourself and the IC cause great stress. Just saying.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. MaryfromMarin says:
    November 23, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    Pardon my sarcasm, but how long until the Left blames this on Trump?

    Seriously, I hope Mr. Hayden recovers. Prayers for him and his family. Strokes are unpleasant, debilitating things–hard on the stroke victim, hard on the family.

    Like

    Reply
  10. listingstarboard says:
    November 23, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    Nice to know Haspell finally speaks on something- oh its for one of her fellow deep staters–that explains it. Never understand some of POTUS picks for heading the intelligence agencies.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. 4EDouglas says:
    November 23, 2018 at 5:19 pm

    Calling suspicious cat….
    wonder if it was something he read..

    Like

    Reply
  12. stablesort says:
    November 23, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    More and more often, the public cheers at the misfortune of our ‘leaders’; some even openly pray for misfortune to occur.

    Like

    Reply
  13. got243kids says:
    November 23, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    So many things to say… bad things, horrible things, jokes even….

    Like

    Reply
  14. JST1 says:
    November 23, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    I guess his answers will be provided in written form.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Julian says:
    November 23, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    This is why euthanasia must be legalized.

    Put a fork in him. He’s done.

    Put him down and put us out of our misery.

    RID Michael Hayden.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Bigg Ale says:
    November 23, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    We put sick Nazis on trial at Nuemburg. His stroked out ass can attend on a hospital bed. I hope this hits Hilary next.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. David K. Peers says:
    November 23, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    Be careful. We don’t want to sound like the Left.

    Like

    Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      November 23, 2018 at 5:40 pm

      It’s far past time we gave a rip about what the “left” thinks, or anyone on the “right” when it comes to deciding to FIGHT back against those warring on ALL of us…

      They haven’t brainwashed me, so I will speak my mind as my reality sees fit. The man’s a traitor. Traitors deserve what they get.

      Like

      Reply
  18. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 23, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    So?

    He knows too much of Deep State business and won’t share, so I have no respect for the likes of him. He is a traitor.
    Deep State business is NOT “Classified” material, or it should not be.

    Note: I love how Sundance called Deep State…Derp State, Sundance’s style. I’m sure it’s misspelled, but I’m also sure it was left alone as misspelled. Derp State sounds good within our Cold Anger realm. Thank You, Sundance.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. MikeLashewitz says:
    November 23, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    Karma sucks.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s