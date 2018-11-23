Ex CIA Chief Michael Hayden Suffers Stroke…

Ex CIA Director Michael Hayden is one of the anti-Trump derp state intelligence officials who was under consideration to have his security clearance revoked by the President.

Hayden is currently employed by CNN to deliver consistent anti-Trump declarations from within the apparatus of the intelligence community. He is a frequent guest of Jake Tapper on CNN.

(Via CNN) Michael Hayden, a former director of the CIA and National Security Agency, suffered a stroke earlier this week, his family said Friday. In a statement, the family said Hayden, 73, suffered the stroke at his home and was hospitalized but did not provide details about the stroke’s severity.

“He is receiving expert medical care for which the family is grateful,” the statement said. CIA Director Gina Haspel offered wishes on behalf of the agency Friday afternoon for a “speedy recovery.” “Mike’s long career of public service & commitment to national security continue to be an inspiration to all intelligence officers. Our thoughts are with Mike, Jeanine, & their family,” Haspel said on Twitter. (read more)

