President Trump Considering Revoking Security Clearances of Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Rice, Hayden, McCabe…

After meeting with Senator Rand Paul earlier today President Trump is exploring the revocation of security clearances for former intelligence officials from the Obama administration including: Michael Hayden, James Comey, John Brennan, James Clapper, Andrew McCabe and Susan Rice.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders stated the president is “exploring the mechanism” to remove their access to classified information. “They’ve politicized and in some cases monetized their public service and security clearances, making baseless accusations of improper contact with Russia or being influenced by Russia against the president is extremely inappropriate,” Sanders said.

•Michael Hayden was the former head of the NSA.

•John Brennan was former CIA Director.

•James Clapper was former Director of National Intelligence.

•Susan Rice was former National Security Adviser.

•Andrew McCabe was former Deputy Director of the FBI.

•James Comey was former Director of the FBI.

The general guidelines for revoking security clearances can be found here.

Just got out of WH meeting with @realDonaldTrump. I restated to him what I have said in public: John Brennan and others partisans should have their security clearances revoked. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 23, 2018

