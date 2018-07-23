President Trump Considering Revoking Security Clearances of Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Rice, Hayden, McCabe…

After meeting with Senator Rand Paul earlier today President Trump is exploring the revocation of security clearances for former intelligence officials from the Obama administration including: Michael Hayden, James Comey, John Brennan, James Clapper, Andrew McCabe and Susan Rice.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders stated the president is “exploring the mechanism” to remove their access to classified information. “They’ve politicized and in some cases monetized their public service and security clearances, making baseless accusations of improper contact with Russia or being influenced by Russia against the president is extremely inappropriate,” Sanders said.
•Michael Hayden was the former head of the NSA.
•John Brennan was former CIA Director.
•James Clapper was former Director of National Intelligence.
•Susan Rice was former National Security Adviser.
•Andrew McCabe was former Deputy Director of the FBI.
•James Comey was former Director of the FBI.
The general guidelines for revoking security clearances can be found here.
One:. I love this story! He’s started to hit back and it’s awesome! Two: I just left federal service, and my security clearance went with it. I no longer have the requisite “need to know” so the clearance is a moot issue. What I don’t understand is why all those now TV talking heads still have active clearances. Background checks are not cheap!
The well-connected get to keep their clearance, evidently. It’s insane.
JonS — your clearance was “de-activated” when you left the employment that required it.
If you were to apply for a new job that required it within two years, AND if the clearance you had still had “time” on it [e.g., a TS clearance is 5 years before new background check], then you could probably get it re-activated.
Another murder in the Bush/Clinton dynasty….Bush Sr.’s X-
Dr….anything suspicious there?? Curious? And the wife brings up gun control??
pull all their security clearances ASAP they have no need to know also hellary and obungo.
A more general point..
What is the POINT of “security clearance” if there are no penalties for failing to protect the info you have special clearance to see, or you can even deliberately leak (or sell) the info?
We have MANY examples… Crooked Hillary and her gang spreading classified and other Government work documents across the interwebs and private servers. Comey stealing classified documents… that had to be retrieved from his home… Senate Committees texting FISA warrants etc.
Until there are a a few INDICTMENTS… at this stage… what difference does it make if people have a security clearance or not?
Rules only apply to the rubes 🙂
The guidelines, as written, are absolute insanity. Non-employment with an intel-agency should be the NUMBER ONE disqualifying condition. Having worked in the Nuclear Power industry for many years, I can tell you that this doesn’t even remotely pass the sniff test.
Once no longer employed, there is no way for routine behavioral observation to be performed on an individual to determine if they remain fit for duty. Routine lie-detector and criminal background checks are no longer routinely performed or compelled once you have terminated employment. Further, an ex-employee is NOT susceptible to disciplinary action for mishandling information, because the prior agency can not effectively monitor them. A person with such clearance would have to damn-near confess to passing safeguards information to be caught. The whole idea of retaining a security clearance after employment is beyond FUBAR. Unbelievable.
Dear President Trump would you just finally acknowledge that the Russian’s did indeed cost you the popular vote by colluding with Comrade Hillary Clinton. Let the Darwin Award’s Show commence.
Forgive me; why aren’t security clearances terminated when these civil servants leave their jobs?
Does anyone know? Is this some kind of perk?
This is the beginning of the trail that leads to the MASSIVE security problem of contractors. Trump is using the solution of one problem to begin taking down another.
The creation of the PRIVATE IC INDUSTRY that FEEDS on INSECURITY is one of our adversaries’ HUGE victories. Trump has to reform it, and he’s doing what needs to be done to begin that shut-down.
Since they have left ‘service’ they don’t have direct access to classified info. BUT, I think that this will make it illegal for others still in the government to share new information because they DO still have their clearances.
Does any one here know?
Salient insight. This removes any excuse for anyone leaking anything to any of these turds of the excuse that “they were cleared” 😉
I’d like to ask President Trump to do one of the following just as an act of kindness for the deplorable who are under constant attack but are told patience,patience the big ugly is coming.
Just one of the following
Revoke security clearances
Release the documents
Find and fire SESSIONS
Not picky, any one for a lift! Please!
Good beginning! What took so long? At least 2 or 3 dozen more need all clearance revocation, for a really good beginning…! Then see how many more subversives to our American Republic Constitution there are to go, and go after all of them. Clean out the whole damn ‘vermin infested house of all trash” that doesn’t support and defend our American Republic and her Constitution to the fullest, faithfully!
I love it that Sanders was wearing a VIVID PURPLE DRESS when she NUKED the enemedia with her arguments. It was WORLD-CLASS JUSTICE TROLLING.
Wasn’t this the issue with “Reality Winner”? Didn’t she use her security clearance she obtained while in the military to get a job as a contractor with the NSA, then leak classified documents?
