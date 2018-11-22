President Trump Thanks Military During Global Teleconference and Media Presser…

President Donald Trump holds a Thanksgiving teleconference with military members around the world and then takes media questions from Mar-a-Lago. Press questions involved: Saudi Arabia, border security, China and activist judges.
The military teleconference ends, and the press Q&A begins, at approximately 26:30 of video below:
Advertisements
Aside from Trump thanking our military and having genuine telephone discussions with “prole level” military personnel, this was a well scripted event. Lazy, leftist, ingrate Obama would not be caught dead doing this on Thanksgiving Day. He would be shooting hoops w Reggie.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Naturally, our ex-president had to surface again yesterday, the day before Thanksgiving. I had almost forgotten how irritated those condescending lectures of his made me.
One of the things I am most thankful for is that he can never again be President, and that Hillary probably will never be.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am thankful this day that Hitlery still is not President.
LikeLiked by 4 people