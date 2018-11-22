President Trump Thanks Military During Global Teleconference and Media Presser…

Posted on November 22, 2018 by

President Donald Trump holds a Thanksgiving teleconference with military members around the world and then takes media questions from Mar-a-Lago.  Press questions involved: Saudi Arabia, border security, China and activist judges.

The military teleconference ends, and the press Q&A begins, at approximately 26:30 of video below:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, Military, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to President Trump Thanks Military During Global Teleconference and Media Presser…

  1. walkingman2011 says:
    November 22, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    Aside from Trump thanking our military and having genuine telephone discussions with “prole level” military personnel, this was a well scripted event. Lazy, leftist, ingrate Obama would not be caught dead doing this on Thanksgiving Day. He would be shooting hoops w Reggie.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. Nan says:
    November 22, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    Naturally, our ex-president had to surface again yesterday, the day before Thanksgiving. I had almost forgotten how irritated those condescending lectures of his made me.

    One of the things I am most thankful for is that he can never again be President, and that Hillary probably will never be.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Piggy says:
    November 22, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    I am thankful this day that Hitlery still is not President.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s