Butte County Updates: Death Toll Climbs to 83 – Missing Persons 563…

Latest updates on the situation in Paradise, CA, from Butte County Sheriff and Cal Fire. Few in media are adequately quantifying the scale and scope of this horrific and ongoing event. County officials are still trying to count the number of homes lost. That number jumped by almost a thousand homes yesterday alone (now 13,631). Each of these houses is added to the list to be checked for human remains.
- Yesterday two more bodies were located bringing the death toll to 83.
- There are still 563 people confirmed missing (mostly elderly).
- Six bodies were identified yesterday and next-of-kin notified: •Teresa Ammans (82); •Richard Brown (74); •Marie Wehe (78); •Kimber Wehr (53); •Joseph Rabetoy (39); and •Ms. Joan Tracy (80). Please pray for comfort over these families.
- Of the 83 fatalities, 58 people have been identified.
- As search teams get further into the community the number of homes destroyed jumped yesterday by almost 1,000.
- The current estimate is 13,631 single family residential homes are completely lost. [472 homes are damaged]
- Additionally 275 multi-family residences destroyed and 514 commercial buildings.
The rain we’re having is a mixed blessing. It has really cleared the air around here and all over northern CA (and the fire is 90% contained now) but it could make the on-site searching for remains more difficult.
Or, more likely, impossible. The ash will turn to paste.
‘Camp’ Fire UPDATE 20 Nov. 2018 Drive Through Devastated Paradise, Ca.
Using video shot by Nurse Dean Strait as he drives up to the Feather River Hospital and back through the town of Paradise on Sunday 11 Nov. just 4 days after the fire. I will have the complete interview with Dean soon. He was part of the team that successfully evacuated ALL the patients from the Feather River Hospital.
DONATE LINKS FOR FIRE VICTIMS:
United Way https://www.norcalunitedway.org/camp-…
North Valley Community Foundation https://www.nvcf.org/fund/camp-fire-e…
Red Cross https://www.redcross.org/donate/donat…
++ The following locations are in need of clothing, towels and personal hygiene items, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet Friday:
The Salvation Army in Chico: 530-342-2192
Butte County Fairgrounds in Gridley: 530-846-3626
Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City: 530-674-1280
Church of the Nazarene (FULL) in Oroville 530-533-7464
This is from Juan Browne, a nearby resident well known for his reporting on the situation and progress of the situation at the Oroville Dam & reservoir over the past two years.
Juan just posted a 52 minute interview with the nurse who shot this video, so check that out.
Feather River Hospital Wildfire Evacuation Paradise, Ca. Interview with Nurse Dean Strait
(An interview conducted by overseas air pilot Juan Browne, his YouTube channel has gone up to 50K followers this week)
blancolirio
Published on Nov 22, 2018
Here is Dean’s harrowing story of how the staff at the Feather River Hospital were able to successfully evacuate all their patients while risking their own lives. ‘Camp’ Fire, Paradise, Ca.
God bless them all. So heartbreaking.
God be with all souls here.
“HOW” does a known city misplace or miscount nearly 1000 HOMES as MIA???
(Not to mention the “near 1000 more” from multi-family units and businesses)…
They still do not have containment…only 90% is claimed… 1,800+ still on the fire lines/camps.
And, this is only one fire…. Nice work, Moon Beam….what a swan song, eh? your legacy???
This “much touted” timber bill is nearly worthless due to the acreage limitation!…
What is the STATE DIV OF FORESTY going to be doing, eh?….eh????
Where is the indemnification of land owners from BS Eviro Wacko lawsuits ???
The lack of news coverage, slamming the Moon Beam, is criminal to boot….
Where are the torches and pitchforks down in the Sacramento streets???
Rant – off… Check-6
Not the “city”, and there not “misplaced”: within the incident command team there is a group that does damage assessment and puts in GPS coordinates of each lost structure.
How long wound it take you to mark the location and input nearly 20,000 structures and outbuildings?
These updates only contain verified, factual information and not “estimates”, the numbers represents specifically counted buildings/out buildings that have been physically viewed and “mapped”, pretty impressive when you view it through that lense.
The CAL Fire Incident Management Teams can tackle any scenario and know the information is being updated as swiftly as possible.
Also, declaring the fire “100% contained” eliminates some funding.
Putting the fire out is only one task for the Incident Management Team, I bet people are assigned to the incident well into next year.
The hand crews will need to do some rehabilitation of the control line to help with potential flooding issues.
The fire report alone will require data entry for the 20,000 exposures (I hated doing fire reports with just a couple exposures).
It is heartening to see the missing # fall without a correlating rise in the deceased.
My friend in Chico just yesterday located one of his employees who had been “missing”.
There is much sadness yet to come as more victims are found.
Agree with Sundance that “Few in media are adequately quantifying the scale and scope of this horrific and ongoing event.” That may actually be an understatement. If I wasn’t being reminded daily here at the Treehouse, it could drop right off my radar for complete blackout of coverage elsewhere. That means it hasn’t even made it onto the radar of the majority of the U.S.
Praying for the dead, the injured, all the families involved, and to end the suffering of all the animals caught up in this – utterly innocent victims. Praying for all the first responders and healthcare workers.
Praying California wakes up.
🙏
The complete blackout of coverage is because the Yellow Stream Media is providing cover for Governor Moonbeam and the environazis.
Can’t have the peasants question the “patriarchal, idyllic relations… the motley feudal ties that bound man to his ‘natural superiors,’…” ― Karl Marx, The Communist Manifesto
How can it be that the media will blather on for weeks hyping a tropical storm which may never even become a hurricane with widespread impact, and yet after an unpredictable widespread disaster with tremendous loss of life and property such as this…crickets.
The story is ongoing. It is not over. This is a horrific event of enormous proportions. I didn’t think I could be further surprised by the media’s lies of omission, but I’m shocked how quickly they all dropped the coverage on this one.
Jahealy, I will join you in your lovely prayer. Heartbreaking.
(Tried to post this as a reply to Jahealy, above.)
Heroism is everywhere. This is an on-the-ground update from the editor of the Whole Dog Journal who lives near the fire and is involved in the rescue work.
Camp Fire: Notes from a Disaster Zone, Part Two
https://www.whole-dog-journal.com/blog/Camp-Fire-Notes-from-a-Disaster-Zone-Part-Two-21960-1.html?ET=wholedogjournal:e319668:1453180a:&st=email&s=p_Blog112218
