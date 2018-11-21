Wednesday November 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
“To Miss” (1789), a poem by Henry Livingston, Jr., the author of “Night Before Christmas.” Music from an 1806 score of “A Song” from “The Duena,” a song appearing in Henry Livingston’s Music Manuscript. Illustrated by vintage postcards.
All Henry Livingston YouTube videos are listed at:
http://www.henrylivingston.com/writing/poetry/youtube-videos.htm
“Grateful” by Elevation Worship
The Love Of The Truth
In II Thes. 2:10 St. Paul declares that the apostates of the coming age will “perish, because they received not the love of the truth, that they may be saved.” This is something worth considering very seriously.
God calls this present dispensation “the dispensation of the grace of God” (Eph. 3:2). During this dispensation faithful Christians are proclaiming “the gospel of the grace of God” (Acts 20:24). This is the message of God’s grace and love in giving Christ to die for our sins so that we might be saved from its penalty and power.
All, however, do not believe this glorious message or accept God’s grace in Christ. These, the Apostle declares, will be left behind when our Lord comes, at the close of this dispensation, to receive His own to Himself. Because they rejected the truth, and the love it proclaimed, God will give them up “that they might believe a lie,” and put their faith in Antichrist, “that they all might be damned who believed not the truth” (II Thes. 2:8-12).
It was infinite love that brought Christ to Calvary to suffer shame and disgrace for our sins, and this love is being proclaimed in this dispensation of grace. But this dispensation may be brought to a close at any time and bring in the day of God’s wrath. How important then to accept God’s love, and trust His Son without delay!
“Behold, now is the accepted time… Behold now is the day of salvation” (II Cor. 6:2).
If you do not trust Christ as your Lord and Savior now and you are caught unawares and lost for all eternity, you will never be able to say, “It was because God did not choose to save me.” Whatever all the reasons involved in His electing grace, He does not accept the responsibility for your rejection of Christ. He says that the unsaved will perish “because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.” Don’t gamble with the future. Receive God’s gift of salvation now through faith in Christ.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-love-of-the-truth/
2 Thessalonians 2:10 And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
Ephesians 3:2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
Acts 20:24 But none of these things move me, neither count I my life dear unto myself, so that I might finish my course with joy, and the ministry, which I have received of the Lord Jesus, to testify the gospel of the grace of God.
2Thessalonians 2:8 And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming:
9 Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders,
10 And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
11 And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie:
12 That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.
2Corinthians 6:1 We then, as workers together with him, beseech you also that ye receive not the grace of God in vain.
2 (For he saith, I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succoured thee: behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.)
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
1Corinthians 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
I am so sick of this voter fraud. Noticed this on twitter #StopTheSteal2020
Trump must win 2020!!!!!!!
Election fraud scheme on L.A.’s skid row got homeless to sign fake names for cigarettes and cash, D.A. says
Now 20, 2018
Using cash and cigarettes as lures, the defendants approached homeless people on skid row and asked them to forge signatures on state ballot measure petitions and voter registration forms, the district attorney’s office said.
“They paid individuals to sign the names,” Officer Deon Joseph, the senior lead officer on skid row, told The Times in September. “That’s an assault on our democracy.”
https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/news/california/la-me-ln-skid-row-voter-fraud-20181120-story.html
Eye opening read I must say,
“I Fall In Love Too Easily” I do fall in love too easily and usually not in the best way. Certainly, I can be counted on to have mismatched socks when I really, really need to be cool, be at a loss for words when I need to be endearing, forget that important date when anyone else would remember. But knowing that I fall in love too easily was something she always laughed about. While I like to think I’m just a passionate romantic she knew the truth: never worrying about me straying because, as she always told me, I couldn’t handle more than one woman at a time. She was right of course. There was never anyone but her. And to my perpetual wonderment—never anyone but me. And 51 years (this week) later that’s still true.
GH; A wonderful tribute to your life’s companion !
Brilliant. 😱 😧 😵
Maroon……..
Who says she’s not smart ? It ought to be her epitaph !
❤
ABOUT TIME!
Heartbreak.
Nwtex – I swear we had a smokey day here in Utah three days ago that came out of nowhere. I would imagine it was residual from the Paradise fire.
So wonderful to have a beautiful First Lady to look at instead of having to close my eyes in disbelief and say, “really?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
GORGEOUS VIEWS ALONG HIKES IN NORTH CASCADES NATIONAL PARK.
BRYCE CANYON IN THE FALL
