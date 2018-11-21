The Annual Best Of The Best Treeper Thanksgiving Recipe Thread

Great Preference Given To Dishes Featuring Bacon and Jack, Super Foods!
It’s that time of year again! Pull up a log and sit a spell. We have snacks and drinks, a warm, toasty fire and fine friends gathered round. In two weeks we will celebrate our wonderful American holiday, Thanksgiving. I know that it is a great favorite for almost all of us, and perhaps your family, like mine, has the best feast of the year on that day. Our family has four generations come together, sometimes forty or fifty people. We have been doing this for years, and we never even discuss the menu any more, haven’t for probably twenty years or more. We each bring two or three dishes that we do best, and it is the best meal of the year. We even have the specialties of loved ones long gone, recipes saved and lovingly prepared by granddaughters and even great granddaughters, and a few of the guys too! Although they sure do shirk cleanup!
However, it makes a holiday special, that wonderful combination of old and new. In honor of that, here’s my new find for you guys. I cant wait to try it myself.
From Oasis in a Gastronomic Wasteland Blogspot I bring you Uncle Jack’s Whiskey Brined Turkey.
Brought to you (again) this year by popular demand. Mine.
A couple weekends ago, we hosted an annual thanksgiving potluck for about 130 people. We cooked seven turkeys, all cooked outdoors. We smoked three, fried two and had two trash can turkeys. A trash can turkey uses a steel trash can upside down over the bird as a monster pressure cooker. Ring a bag of charcoal around the bottom and on top of the upside down can and cook for about 2 1/2 hours. Tasty, juicy and slightly smoky.
WARNING … Anyone considering the “trashcan” method of cooking turkeys — or any food, for that matter — would be WISE to first determine whether the can was galvanized during the manufacturing process. Read precautions here: https://www.smokingmeatforums.com/threads/rendering-galvanized-metal-harmless.72991/
Having offered this advice … From what I remember, the raw “trashcan” turkey is often suspended on a large soup or vegetable can positioned atop rebar (hammered into the ground). The goal is for the turkey to bake without touching the ground OR any part of the trashcan.
So many wonderful recipes, my mouth is watering as I read ….
Extreme South Louisiana Bread Pudding
Note: I make bread pudding 4-5 times a year. I freeze ALL leftover or unused breads such as hamburger &hotdog buns, French bread, and regular sandwich bread. Stay away from moldy bread but Stale is fine-actually better. Put your leftover breads in freezer bags and roll tight to seal out as much air as possible. Mark the date. For bread puddings, these will be good for 6 months.
I also keep cans of evaporated milk in my pantry for numerous uses. Take advantage of sales at your grocery store. (No evaporated milk? You can boil 2% or whole milk down—look up “substitute for evaporated milk” and follow instructions.) This is a dessert you can make anytime with ingredients that you probably already have on hand.
Double the following ingredients if you have a large group!
10 slices of bread, white sandwich or French. (I use a mixture because variety makes a pretty swirl design when cut.)
1 cup sugar
1—8ounce can evaporated milk
2 cups regular milk (can be 2% or whole)
1 tsp vanilla
4 egg yolks
1/4 cup butter or margarine
Instructions: Pour all milks into large bowl. Break bread into pieces, soak in the milk for 10-15 minutes. Add sugar, vanilla, egg yolks, melted butter. Turn over and over with hands. Don’t over mix it. Pour into greased 10x8x2 pan. Bake in preheated oven at 450 degrees for 15 minutes.
Take out of oven. Serve warm/hot with rum/whiskey sauce (recipe below) or cool to room temp, then cover and refrigerate.
Rum/Whiskey Sauce
For this sauce, I use whatever we have and we usually don’t keep rum. Any kind of rum, bourbon, whiskey, brandy or cognac will do. I’ve even used Peach, Apple, or Cinnamon Shnapps. 1 tablespoon is enough but you can use more, according to your taste.
I don’t have an exact recipe for this sauce but if you cook a lot, you can wing it.
1/2 to 1 stick of margarine
1/2 cup brown sugar (white sugar will work, too)
1tsp vanilla
1/2 to 1 cup of regular 2% or whole milk
1-2 tbsp of rum, whisky or flavored liquor to taste
Instructions: Melt butter in heavy skillet. Add sugar. Stir vigorously until the sugar starts to dissolve. Add vanilla. Do NOT stop stirring. Add milk. Keep stirring on medium to high heat until these ingredients mesh. Add rum/whisky. Keep stirring until you have a creamy sauce. Reduce heat. Sauce should thicken when cooled. If not serving immediately, cover it. I don’t refrigerate the sauce but it won’t hurt it to do so. (In fact, you can freeze it and use later.)
To serve from refrigerator—cut the bread pudding into squares or thin slices and place on a plate staggering each piece over the next real pretty. COVER with wax paper. Microwave 1 to 1.5 minutes. Let sit covered while you heat up the sauce preferably in a skillet or saucepan. (You can also microwave it 1-2 minutes but stir, stir, stir it!) Drizzle the warm to hot sauce over the warm pudding slices and serve immediately.
***You can also add 1/2 cup raisins, dried cranberries, nuts, etc to the original recipe before baking it.
I absolutely love bread pudding.. TY.. !!!!
I so wish I came across this earlier today. My teen son doesn’t remember having tried bread pudding so I wanted to make some for him. Thanks for the recipe – I’m going to do a copy and paste and tray it later. Happy T-day!
Orange Brownies
2 tbsps. orange juice
6-oz. semisweet chocolate morsels
1/2 tsp. grated orange rind
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp. orange extract
1/2 cup finely chopped walnuts
1/2 cup butter
3/4 cup confectioner’s sugar
1/2 tsp. vanilla
2 eggs
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. baking soda
Directions:
Combine butter, sugar, and orange juice in medium saucepan and cook over medium heat stirring frequently until mixture comes to a boil.
Remove from heat and add chocolate morsels, orange rind and flavorings, stirring until chocolate melts.
Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.
Sift flour, soda and salt together and add with walnuts to chocolate mixture.
Pour batter into greased and floured 9″ square pan.
Bake at 325 degrees for 30 minutes.
Cool completely on wire rack and cut into squares.
Just thought I would share the only known records of what was eaten on the first Thanksgiving for the record.
Copy and past from the Smithsonian.
What Was on the Menu at the First Thanksgiving?
The history of the holiday meal tells us that turkey was always the centerpiece, but other courses have since disappeared
First Thanksgiving
Traditional Thanksgiving dinner includes turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes but the First Thanksgiving likely included wildfowl, corn, porridge and venison.
Today, the traditional Thanksgiving dinner includes any number of dishes: turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, candied yams, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. But if one were to create a historically accurate feast, consisting of only those foods that historians are certain were served at the so-called “first Thanksgiving,” there would be slimmer pickings. “Wildfowl was there. Corn, in grain form for bread or for porridge, was there. Venison was there,” says Kathleen Wall. “These are absolutes.”
Two primary sources—the only surviving documents that reference the meal—confirm that these staples were part of the harvest celebration shared by the Pilgrims and Wampanoag at Plymouth Colony in 1621. Edward Winslow, an English leader who attended, wrote home to a friend:
“Our harvest being gotten in, our governor sent four men on fowling, that so we might after a special manner rejoice together after we had gathered the fruit of our labors. They four in one day killed as much fowl as, with a little help beside, served the company almost a week. At which time, amongst other recreations, we exercised our arms, many of the Indians coming amongst us, and among the rest their greatest king Massasoit, with some ninety men, whom for three days we entertained and feasted, and they went out and killed five deer, which they brought to the plantation and bestowed on our governor, and upon the captain and others.”
William Bradford, the governor Winslow mentions, also described the autumn of 1621, adding, “And besides waterfowl there was great store of wild turkeys, of which they took many, besides venison, etc. Besides, they had about a peck a meal a week to a person, or now since harvest, Indian corn to that proportion.”
