Documentary Filmmaker Ami Horowitz: Migrant Caravan is “highly organized”…

Documentary Filmmaker Ami Horowitz was embedded within the Central American migration force as they traveled through Mexico toward the U.S. southern border. Horowitz discusses his experience, and the reality of events within the group, during an interview this evening:
Sinaloa Cartel leader shocks Chapo’s trial with allegations of decades of governmental corruption–including Mexico’s incoming president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador,
Top security officials working for Mexico’s past, present and future presidents received suitcases full of millions of dollars, according to remarkable testimony heard in the trial of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.
Guzman, whose drug trafficking trial began last week in New York, sat with his arms folded as convicted Sinaloa Cartel member Jesus Zambada – the first of 16 cooperating witnesses – detailed allegations of how the Cartel had corrupted senior officials over decades.
Zambada, who described himself as the cartel leader for Mexico City, alleged that he had met with the deputy director of security for Mexico’s incoming president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and handed over “a few million dollars” in 2005.
Mr Lopez Obrador was mayor of Mexico City from 2000-2005, when he stepped down to make an unsuccessful run for the presidency. He was eventually elected president in July this year, campaigning on a promise to clean up Mexico and end the violence, and will be inaugurated on December 1.
Zambada, asked why he paid the cash to security chief Gabriel Regino, replied: “It was paid because he was going to be the country’s next secretary of security, and if that was the case if was for our protection.”
theres more:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/11/20/sinaloa-cartel-leader-shocks-chapos-trial-allegations-decades/
TY Sundance.
Love how they combine immigration & Illegals into one pot. Both are totally different issues.
Legal Immigration iis something most people are OK with, since most legal immigration are law abiding and usually don’t end up living off the system…
Asylum does not cover better education, better jobs and type of living. H3LL we have millions of Americans who want the same thing, better education, better jobs and better type of living.
What scares me is that our own money is most likely indirectly being used to fund this caravan.
What a great example of how we no longer have a free press. He documents exactly the opposite of what msm has been saying about an issue threatening the security of the US.
Actually believe that even our government officials in Homeland Security are being totally honest either.
Myth vs. Fact: Caravan
https://www.dhs.gov/news/2018/11/01/myth-vs-fact-caravan
Sec Nielsen also stated the 500 gang members fact in her presser yesterday that Sundance posted.
My point is that they underestimated number of criminals, along with over estimated the number of women and children in the caravan in the DHS report.
Bill OReilly traced the funding of the “Caravan” groups a couple days ago. There are Chicago sources funding that Frontiers Without Borders organization. The funding all ultimately traces to George Soros and Soros’s Open Society Fdn.
“Uncovering the Funding Behind the Migrant Caravan” – OReilly interview with Anna Paulina. Names the Chicago funding sources.
https://www.billoreilly.com/b/Uncovering-the-Funding-Behind-the-Migrant-Caravan/771640910111688697.html
Ami Horowitz is a very brave man.
This was linked on CTH about a week or two weeks ago.
I keep on asking the question….why..? Why is soros still walking the face of the earth… You’d think someone could come up with a fix…
The globalist control over our politicians is highly organized too
Having open borders for decades was highly organized
Voter fraud is highly organized
All governmental corruption & crime is highly organized, and nothing is ever done about it because it’s organized so that those with the power to stop it won’t, because they’re bought and paid for puppets of the organizers
They are all coming in. We cannot legally stop it and it has been set up this way for years. The only hope is laws are changed and we know the chance for that. Start learning spanish…the new America
what if this is just a trial balloon and next time the avalanche will be in the hundreds of thousands ?
what then ?
Do you have any doubt that if this wave gets through, thanks to Judge Tigar, that the next waves will be increasingly larger?
nope…pretty sure that’s the plan.
tigar & crew have their backs.
For those that think the Cartel are happy with these illegals, please read this article! I said last night that many will run back to their countries not because they can’t get into ours but because they will be killed by the Cartel due to the fact they are terrible for business!
From the article linked above:
The Mexican Federal Police and elements of the Army seized 26 pounds of fentanyl and 128 pounds of cocaine destined for the U.S. drug market in Sonora this week.
The Mexican federal police and elements of the Army manning a security checkpoint at kilometer 264 of Highway 1040 Hermosillo-Nogales made contact with two individuals in a vehicle on November 19, according to local reports. A total of 70 packages of illicit drugs were discovered in a hidden compartment under the back seat of the vehicle. The total amount seized was 26 pounds of fentanyl and 128 pounds of cocaine. The two individuals were placed under arrest and later transported to the state capital of Hermosillo where they were handed over to the state attorney general’s office.
You are so right about the Cartels being very unhappy about the caravans flepore.
The drug cartels control just about everything on our southern border up until now.
They control who and what gets across, when they get across and how much they pay to cross.
They are not at all happy with the attention the South American illegals have brought to “their” border.
The cartels must be very upset with our military on the border and all of that razor wire being strung down there.
When the cartels get unhappy heads literally start to roll.
“the reality of events within the group”
In the last minute of the show:
Instructions “they are being trained how to answer” U.S. authorities, etc. “to increase chances” of being granted asylum/entry and gaining access to the USA (aka “the goose that lays the golden eggs”).
Is Homeland Security setting up polygraph tents down there on yonder border?
All mexican politicians and police chiefs etc take the bribe money or they will be killed its that simple plato o plomo. A culture of corruption.
Did anyone ever believe it wasn’t highly organized?!
You could put the entire Russian army in civilian clothes just south of the border and have them claim asylum. PDJT could amass our army on the north side to repel the invasion and liberals would get an “Obama judge” to rule against Trump. And sure as God made green apples, after the Russian army overthrew the country, liberals would scream “We told you Trump was colluding with Russians!”.
and Jon Tigar just gave them a green light…means GO.
California’s a sanctuary state…lots of supporters of People Without Borders…one of the reasons they’re flooding into Tijuana instead of south Texas.
Provocation …
It’s Their “Intention” ! Migrants Practice Storming The Border En Masse
http://www.independentsentinel.com/its-their-intention-migrants-practice-storming-the-border-en-masse/
Nov 21, 2018
“Thousands of migrants, including criminals and former deportees, are planning to rush the border illegally. They have been practicing jumping the fence.”
and they’re getting impatient.
My observation of what has been happening on the Mexican/US border is Trump has been unsuccessful in getting Congress to change any of the existing “open borders” laws.
Instead Trump has had to rely solely on administrative changes. The inherent weakness of relying on administrative changes is that opponents have been able to use the federal courts to delay and/or stop many of these administrative changes.
As Trump attempts to find workable administrative solutions to secure the border, he is likely exploring new legal grounds by doing so. The danger is sooner or later some of Trump’s administrative changes are likely to end up before the Supreme Court. That is a risk Trump likely feels he has to take to implement his MAGA adjenda.
Only time will tell how successful Trump’s administrative changes will be. So far Trump has ended child smuggling and the past practice of “catch and release”. This has prompted his opponents to try and overwhelme his administrative changes by organizing large numbers of people through caravans.
What we are currently seeing at the border is a titantic battle of wills, something we have never seen before.
Sadly, the biggest risk of all is, even if Trump is successful, a new administration can easily erase all of his border changes with the stroke of a pen by issuing a new executive order.
