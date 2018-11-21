Alan Dershowitz Discusses President Trump Responses to Mueller Questions…

Alan Dershowitz appears on Fox and Friends to discuss the issues within President Trump’s written responses to Special Counsel Robert Mueller; and additional legal perspective on the border asylum issues.
This needs to end and the uniparty real Russion colluders need to face the firing squad. Like everyone else, I’m beyond frustrated.
Yes. All need to listen to Bongino’s podcast today.
Not sure what Dershowitz has to say or what hardly anyone has to say on my television.
But don’t miss Bongino’s podcast today. Purdy good.
I don’t doubt that its a good podcast… much as this site is a valuable resource I was only turned onto a couple months ago. But what purpose is served by this never-ending stream of blogs and posts back and forth to each other about how rotten it all is? We’re preaching to the choir.
Either the remaining slivers of honest government are taking action to STOP this from continuing, the people need to revolt, or we ought to just accept it and move on. I find it unlikely there is anything new in that podcast or the next few CTH posts that will enlighten us any further to some huge new fact that changes the fundamental premise: the people are not in control of their republic. And no one is doing anything about it except bitching. I certainly do not exempt myself from that statement: my goal right now with a decent life and kids is to keep my head attached to my body.
Trust the 4D chess plan my behind. Just exhausted venting, I guess.
The president is safe from impeachment. The danger is that congress and the courts will box him into irrelevance.
Lets see if the President has some ART OF THE DEAL or THE ART of WAR up his sleaves.
I think the Uni Party plan is to go after President Trumps family and business.
I recall Mark Cuban saying that PTrump’s family will go bankrupt and be ruined because he announced his candidacy. I blew Cuban’s comments off at the time. Looking back with 20-20 hindsight I think it was a how dare he. The deep state doesn’t want outsiders – they want to hand the baton over to their choice. The way Mueller and Dems are going after PTrump it’s meant to scare off any outsider trying to run. Mueller and Hillary aren’t the type to back off of anything and will fight irrationally to the bitter end. PTrump isn’t either, although he may back off of things for a while. It’s going to very ugly after the new year starts. Lindsey is trying to negotiate a truce- both side lay down their lawfare weaponry.
U B right
Robert Mueller: Establishment Sweetheart Helped Bush Sell The Iraq War
Part of Mueller’s legacy – 5,000 dead American troops and thousands more missing one or more limbs, and trillions of dollars spent, for nothing achieved even remotely worth that price, all based on things non-existent or highly exaggerated.
What is the hooded dark figure in the right of the painting? 😉
He’s fricken scary! There’s a myriad of things going on in that picture that you don’t see when looking at the little one. Click in it, blow it up, and look.
Antifa?
Alan makes some really good points here. The Ninth stepping in and disallowing the asylum EO is a major case for SCOTUS. I love the law and have studied it for years, (Para Legal/Criminal Justice Degrees). This case is great, it pits Legal Statute against Constitutional powers given to the President.
It will be very interesting to see how they rule and what the dissenters write. We are living is historic times. Even when I get depressed about something (mid terms), I love being alive right now.
Dershowwitz concludes by saying, in effect, both sides are equally guilty of criminalizing political differences. And with that, my respect for him goes right down the tubes.
That is Alan’s standard ending. Some of his discussion is good background material but never count on him to support anything but a leftist point of view when push comes to shove. Alan is a prostitute who sells his opinions to both sides of the fense.
Great points by the professor, IMO.
Loved his comments on the Mueller questions, the obvious perjury trap element to them, and how Trump’s legal team (and Trump himself) can answer the questions without putting POTUS in legal jeopardy.
And on Ivanka, her lawyer said that none of the emails contained classified information. If that’s true, there’s no there there as regards an investigation.
It is a mistake to respond in any way to Mueller. It can only be used to harm to the respondent.
Dershowitz missed the mark when commenting about President Trump and the makeup of the 9th Circuit, “…a lot of them are Trump appointees.” No, not even close. As of 18 Oct 2018, of the court’s 29: 9 are Clinton appointees, 5 are GW Bush appointees, 7 are Obama appointees and a paltry 2 are Trump appointees. Hardly what I’d call “a lot of them.” There are six vacancies. Maybe McConnell can expedite Trump’s five pending nominees.
I think Dershowitz is a day late and a dollar short—don’t weaponize departments against your political opponents? Hillary is not above the law–Comey, Obama, Lynch, etc ad nauseum are not above the law–this is not about politics–this is about enforcing and respecting our laws. To make it a political thing, downplays the seriousness of the issue and crimes.
